Tony Stark’s Guide for the Care and Feeding of Recovering Assassins
Dig No Graves by miss_aphelion
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America (Movies), Iron Man (Movies)
07 Jul 2018
"I'm here to kill you, Terminator," Tony said slowly, "does that compute?"
The soldier looked up at him with wide blue eyes and no expression. "Okay."
Tony froze. "Okay," he echoed. "I tell you I came here to kill you and your response is 'okay'?"
"I am being decommissioned," the soldier said, and for one horrible moment Tony thought he actually seemed relieved. "I understand. I will comply."
(Or; Tony learns the Winter Soldier killed his parents and goes on a search for revenge, but ends up learning how to heal instead)
Carrying Small Stones by miss_aphelion
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man (Movies), Captain America (Movies)
26 Jul 2018
"I'm here to kill you, Terminator," the Handler told him after a brief pause, "does that compute?"
He caught his breath as the intention became clear. He had been threatened with this many times over the years. They had always stated it as though it should be something he would want to avoid, but he had always been disappointed when they never followed through.
To imagine an end to this was all that he had.
“Okay,” he said.
(Different POVs and missing scenes for Dig No Graves)
All Good Things by miss_aphelion
Fandoms: Captain America (Movies), The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Iron Man (Movies)
28 Aug 2018
When Bucky came to ask him for a favor, Sam was wary. He didn’t need another super soldier friend. One was enough. One was plenty.
(Or; Sam makes another super soldier friend)
Wide Apart by miss_aphelion
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America (Movies), Iron Man (Movies)
11 Nov 2018
“Well, if Stark has him, what are the chances the asset’s still in one piece? I mean, right out of cryo, ain’t like he could put up much of a fight.”
Rumlow gave a grim smile. “I’ll have them start canvassing for a body,” he agreed. “Stark’s no Captain America—you can bet he’d come here packing more firepower than a shield.”
(Or; what the bad guys were up to while Bucky was off watching Pixar in his Iron Man slippers)
