Thick as Motes in the Sunbeams by IncineraryPeriphery
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
06 Oct 2020
Shouta doesn't really remember when this whole thing started.
It's become routine now – get up, let the cat out, let the kid in, start something for breakfast, wake them up from where they're slumped half-asleep over his counter, head to school. If anything else, it's the most consistently he's eaten in years.
- Part 1 of Will You Find Your Happiness?
Cat Days by GriffinRose
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
02 Oct 2020
Izuku has a shapeshifting quirk. He's not the best at controlling it, especially under stress. So when tragedy strikes and he gets lost in the city, he's stuck as a cat.
At least he found a nice underground hero to take him in?
Aspects, Areas, and Applications by PruneyWitch
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Aug 2020
Midoriya gave Momo a small analysis of her quirk and some kind suggestions, and it opens doors for her.
Izuku's Notebooks by Catlady5001
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Aug 2020
One day, Shouta Aizawa's curiosity finally overwhelms him, and he takes a peek inside of Izuku's Notebooks
- Part 3 of Catlady5001's BNHA Oneshots
treat you better by vanyanya
Fandoms: 富豪刑事 Balance:UNLIMITED | Fugou Keiji: Balance:Unlimited (Anime)
15 Aug 2020
Dear Ryo Hoshino,
I don't know where to start. I guess I'll start with 'I'm sorry.'
(Hoshino turns away from Haru's suffering too many times.)
- Part 1 of How Much Can I Hurt Katou???
The Best Superpower of All by Authoress_Lilly
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Aug 2020
Natsuo is twelve years old when he first meets Izuku.
“I really am sorry Ma’am, but no Quirked people are allowed.”
“I’m here with my son.”
“I understand that, but I simply cannot allow you to attend the meeting.”
“He’s seven years old! I can’t exactly let him go by himself!”
“I can watch him.”
and everything changes.
The Past is Complicated by Catlady5001
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
08 Aug 2020
Class 1A's having an end of year party with the Big Three, Eri and Aizawa.
They decide to play some harmless games, like 'Truth or Dare,' and 'Would you Rather,' but are they harmless?
AKA, Class 1A finds out about Izuku cleaning Dagobah beach, as well as his and Bakugo's past, in one night.
- Part 1 of Catlady5001's BNHA Oneshots
Voice in the Wind by Willofhounds
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Black Cat (Anime & Manga)
17 Jul 2020
Raised as an assassin for Chronos Izuku Midoriya has never known kindness. When he makes a friend he leaves the life behind. Only for it chase after him.
- Part 1 of Voices
Izuku's Avenged Sevenfold by EmperorSeramir
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Avenged Sevenfold
14 Jul 2020
Nedzu finds out that Izuku and his fellow classmates from the Gen Ed course are actually part of a band, since none of them are even interested in participating in the Sports Festival Nedzu gives them the opportunity to play during the Sports Festival's halftime. How will everyone react to Midoriya Shadows and his band Avenged Sevenfold.
That One Time Izuku Went Somewhere (And Things Went South) by waitletmecry
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Jun 2020
Shota hates dealing with kids
Izuku needs to stop getting himself in trouble.
Hitoshi just needs to stop enabling his friend.
A simple Quirkless!Izuku one shot
Untitled until I find a song that I think suits the pairing by MaidinHeaven
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
06 Jun 2020
5 sentences depicting the married life of Izuku Midoriya and his husband Shouta Aizawa.
Chapter One Includes: The Wedding, A New Apartment, Meting Hitoshi, U.S.J Attack and Their 8th Wedding Anniversary Party.
Chapter Two Includes: The Ring, Private Affection, Napping Together, The Secret Is Out and The Cats.
- Part 1 of The Many Married Lives of Izuku Midoriya
- Part 1 of My Hero Academia
- Part 3 of 5 Sentences
10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT ENDEAVOUR by ryanhasao3 for TheHeroGroundZero
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
04 Jun 2020
A Tumblr post by Midoriya Izuku all about why Endeavour sucks and should lose his license.
Chaos Grandma and Her Problem Grandson by Autophile
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Jun 2020
In one universe Midoriya Inko is able to raise her son by herself.
In this one she isn't, so her quirkless mother takes guardianship of Izuku. The fact that Mika is known to intentionally bring disaster to people everywhere she goes is, of course, ignored.
This indirectly is the beginning of Izuku's rise to fame.
Analytics by Jurodan
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 May 2020
After Izuku's analytical ability is revealed while playing video games, Izuku begins working with his classmates on their quirks. Can this help the rest of class 1-A though? Spoilers: Yes, yes it can. Figuring out how will be the interesting part though.
A Warning by GardenOfManEatingPlants
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
21 May 2020
As the last student darted to catch up, Shouto broke the silence. "You do know you've jinxed yourself, right?"
Shinsou jumped, clearly not expecting him to talk. Glancing at Shouto from the corner of his eyes, he replied, "And what does that mean?"
"Oh, nothing- just that you brought what happens next upon yourself."
Or: Shouto issues a warning, Shinsou is bewildered, and someone is getting befriended whether he likes it or not.
Paper Agency by The Feels Whale (miscellea)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 May 2020
Brand new U.A. graduate, Shinsou Hitoshi, has a lot on his plate between finding a job, looking for a place to live, figuring out what his relationship with his mentors is going to look like now that they're not teacher and student anymore, and why his civilian boyfriend, Izuku, is acting so damn weird.
Or: that one where Shinsou realizes a lot of things have been going on in the wings.
Lucky Green by LadyBecca
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 May 2020
PrismBonds is a chatting app, where you can talk to people anonymously! From asking for personal help, to helping others with their problems, to simply making new friends, PrismBonds connects you with random people! Each user in a chat is given a random colour to protect their identity and chat! Go wild!
Update 3.5: bug fixed where colours weren't showing up on certain screens
~~~
Basically a bnha chatfic, but they don't know who they're talking to. And that is how you end up with heroes, villains, and heroes-to-be in the same chat without threats or arrests: just shitposting. And getting some much needed help.
Dreams of You by xxKurayamixx
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
15 May 2020
His life was nothing but in short, a tragedy.
Not one person, not even his mother, believed in him. Everywhere he went, there was not one place where he felt like he truly belonged, not one person who truly loved him for who he was. They could see nothing else but the one thing that defines him and separates him from everyone else.
His quirklessness.
But only one ever did believed in him, who truly loved him for who he was. But it wasn’t a real person, he fell in love with a person who only appears in his dreams.
shaky smiles and starry eyes by Argentina
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 May 2020
“When did your quirk come in?”
Midoriya startles a bit at the non sequitur.
“S—sorry?”
Aizawa repeats the question, softer and slower this time.
“At what age did your quirk manifest?”
War of Words by Bryce_stewart32
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 May 2020
Simply bakugou and midoriya get into a fight in class and a lot of things come to light. Aizawa is not paid enough to deal with these two.