  1. Thick as Motes in the Sunbeams by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    06 Oct 2020

    Shouta doesn't really remember when this whole thing started.

    It's become routine now – get up, let the cat out, let the kid in, start something for breakfast, wake them up from where they're slumped half-asleep over his counter, head to school. If anything else, it's the most consistently he's eaten in years.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,762
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    108
    Kudos:
    967
    Bookmarks:
    131
    Hits:
    5613

  2. Cat Days by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    02 Oct 2020

    Izuku has a shapeshifting quirk. He's not the best at controlling it, especially under stress. So when tragedy strikes and he gets lost in the city, he's stuck as a cat.

    At least he found a nice underground hero to take him in?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    57,416
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    248
    Kudos:
    1970
    Bookmarks:
    549
    Hits:
    13462

  3. Aspects, Areas, and Applications by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    19 Aug 2020

    Midoriya gave Momo a small analysis of her quirk and some kind suggestions, and it opens doors for her.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,408
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    40
    Kudos:
    443
    Bookmarks:
    64
    Hits:
    2739

  4. Izuku's Notebooks by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    19 Aug 2020

    One day, Shouta Aizawa's curiosity finally overwhelms him, and he takes a peek inside of Izuku's Notebooks

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,586
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    33
    Kudos:
    849
    Bookmarks:
    122
    Hits:
    6005

  5. treat you better by

    Fandoms: 富豪刑事 Balance:UNLIMITED | Fugou Keiji: Balance:Unlimited (Anime)  

    15 Aug 2020

    Dear Ryo Hoshino,

    I don't know where to start. I guess I'll start with 'I'm sorry.'

    (Hoshino turns away from Haru's suffering too many times.)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,896
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    30
    Kudos:
    286
    Bookmarks:
    27
    Hits:
    1526

  6. The Best Superpower of All by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 Aug 2020

    Natsuo is twelve years old when he first meets Izuku.

     

    “I really am sorry Ma’am, but no Quirked people are allowed.”
    “I’m here with my son.”
    “I understand that, but I simply cannot allow you to attend the meeting.”
    “He’s seven years old! I can’t exactly let him go by himself!”

    “I can watch him.”

     

    and everything changes.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,359
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    65
    Kudos:
    650
    Bookmarks:
    142
    Hits:
    2274

  7. The Past is Complicated by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    08 Aug 2020

    Class 1A's having an end of year party with the Big Three, Eri and Aizawa.

    They decide to play some harmless games, like 'Truth or Dare,' and 'Would you Rather,' but are they harmless?

     

    AKA, Class 1A finds out about Izuku cleaning Dagobah beach, as well as his and Bakugo's past, in one night.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,217
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    13
    Kudos:
    717
    Bookmarks:
    78
    Hits:
    8042

  8. Voice in the Wind by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Black Cat (Anime & Manga)  

    17 Jul 2020

    Raised as an assassin for Chronos Izuku Midoriya has never known kindness. When he makes a friend he leaves the life behind. Only for it chase after him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,325
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    14
    Kudos:
    116
    Bookmarks:
    25
    Hits:
    1169

  9. Izuku's Avenged Sevenfold by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Avenged Sevenfold  

    14 Jul 2020

    Nedzu finds out that Izuku and his fellow classmates from the Gen Ed course are actually part of a band, since none of them are even interested in participating in the Sports Festival Nedzu gives them the opportunity to play during the Sports Festival's halftime. How will everyone react to Midoriya Shadows and his band Avenged Sevenfold.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,323
    Chapters:
    9/10
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    52
    Kudos:
    300
    Bookmarks:
    66
    Hits:
    6648

  10. That One Time Izuku Went Somewhere (And Things Went South) by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    29 Jun 2020

    Shota hates dealing with kids
    Izuku needs to stop getting himself in trouble.
    Hitoshi just needs to stop enabling his friend.

    A simple Quirkless!Izuku one shot

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,413
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    20
    Kudos:
    384
    Bookmarks:
    50
    Hits:
    2092

  11. Untitled until I find a song that I think suits the pairing by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    06 Jun 2020

    5 sentences depicting the married life of Izuku Midoriya and his husband Shouta Aizawa.

    Chapter One Includes: The Wedding, A New Apartment, Meting Hitoshi, U.S.J Attack and Their 8th Wedding Anniversary Party.
    Chapter Two Includes: The Ring, Private Affection, Napping Together, The Secret Is Out and The Cats.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,648
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    10
    Kudos:
    473
    Bookmarks:
    51
    Hits:
    7621

  12. 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT ENDEAVOUR by for TheHeroGroundZero

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    04 Jun 2020

    A Tumblr post by Midoriya Izuku all about why Endeavour sucks and should lose his license.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,666
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    95
    Kudos:
    409
    Bookmarks:
    59
    Hits:
    1994

  13. Chaos Grandma and Her Problem Grandson by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    01 Jun 2020

    In one universe Midoriya Inko is able to raise her son by herself.

    In this one she isn't, so her quirkless mother takes guardianship of Izuku. The fact that Mika is known to intentionally bring disaster to people everywhere she goes is, of course, ignored.

    This indirectly is the beginning of Izuku's rise to fame.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,314
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    30
    Kudos:
    440
    Bookmarks:
    143
    Hits:
    1743

  14. Analytics by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 May 2020

    After Izuku's analytical ability is revealed while playing video games, Izuku begins working with his classmates on their quirks. Can this help the rest of class 1-A though? Spoilers: Yes, yes it can. Figuring out how will be the interesting part though.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    29,653
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    248
    Kudos:
    1183
    Bookmarks:
    421
    Hits:
    18396

  15. A Warning by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    21 May 2020

    As the last student darted to catch up, Shouto broke the silence. "You do know you've jinxed yourself, right?"

    Shinsou jumped, clearly not expecting him to talk. Glancing at Shouto from the corner of his eyes, he replied, "And what does that mean?"

    "Oh, nothing- just that you brought what happens next upon yourself."

     

    Or: Shouto issues a warning, Shinsou is bewildered, and someone is getting befriended whether he likes it or not.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,152
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    22
    Kudos:
    347
    Bookmarks:
    65
    Hits:
    1411

  16. Paper Agency by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 May 2020

    Brand new U.A. graduate, Shinsou Hitoshi, has a lot on his plate between finding a job, looking for a place to live, figuring out what his relationship with his mentors is going to look like now that they're not teacher and student anymore, and why his civilian boyfriend, Izuku, is acting so damn weird.

    Or: that one where Shinsou realizes a lot of things have been going on in the wings.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    47,707
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    10
    Comments:
    161
    Kudos:
    1542
    Bookmarks:
    766
    Hits:
    8601

  17. Lucky Green by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 May 2020

    PrismBonds is a chatting app, where you can talk to people anonymously! From asking for personal help, to helping others with their problems, to simply making new friends, PrismBonds connects you with random people! Each user in a chat is given a random colour to protect their identity and chat! Go wild!

    Update 3.5: bug fixed where colours weren't showing up on certain screens
    ~~~

    Basically a bnha chatfic, but they don't know who they're talking to. And that is how you end up with heroes, villains, and heroes-to-be in the same chat without threats or arrests: just shitposting. And getting some much needed help.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,724
    Chapters:
    25/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    813
    Kudos:
    1098
    Bookmarks:
    229
    Hits:
    12106

  18. Dreams of You by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    15 May 2020

    His life was nothing but in short, a tragedy.

    Not one person, not even his mother, believed in him. Everywhere he went, there was not one place where he felt like he truly belonged, not one person who truly loved him for who he was. They could see nothing else but the one thing that defines him and separates him from everyone else.

    His quirklessness.

    But only one ever did believed in him, who truly loved him for who he was. But it wasn’t a real person, he fell in love with a person who only appears in his dreams.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,187
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    11
    Kudos:
    87
    Bookmarks:
    13
    Hits:
    694

  19. shaky smiles and starry eyes by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    14 May 2020

    “When did your quirk come in?”

    Midoriya startles a bit at the non sequitur.

    “S—sorry?”

    Aizawa repeats the question, softer and slower this time.

    “At what age did your quirk manifest?”

    In which Aizawa meets with Izuku after the joint training battle, and revelations are made.
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,250
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    105
    Kudos:
    2009
    Bookmarks:
    339
    Hits:
    10488

  20. War of Words by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    10 May 2020

    Simply bakugou and midoriya get into a fight in class and a lot of things come to light. Aizawa is not paid enough to deal with these two.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,877
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    10
    Kudos:
    246
    Bookmarks:
    24
    Hits:
    2206

