Due to an unfortunate circumstance, Lan Qiren found himself accidentally brought back to the past, where he was still a young man, everyone dead was now alive while everyone alive was not yet born.

He also discovered that the young Wen Ruohan might not be the ruthless, power-hungry man he grew up to be. Could he change the future, maybe?

Lan Qiren certainly did not expect he would have to seduce Wen Ruohan to do that.