-
Cursed Couple by shorimochi
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
13 Apr 2021
Tags
Summary
Due to an unfortunate circumstance, Lan Qiren found himself accidentally brought back to the past, where he was still a young man, everyone dead was now alive while everyone alive was not yet born.
He also discovered that the young Wen Ruohan might not be the ruthless, power-hungry man he grew up to be. Could he change the future, maybe?
Lan Qiren certainly did not expect he would have to seduce Wen Ruohan to do that.
-
From Ground Zero by 5catteredrosepetals
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
11 Apr 2021
Tags
Summary
After dying from years of battling leukemia, a woman from our world finds herself in the world of Mo Dao Zu Shi as a 5 year old kid again. In order to gain true reincarnation, she has 3 years to set out and do all the things she never got to do in her first life. Though that won’t be easy when you’ve got an ex-war criminal as your snarky AI system trying to manipulate you into fixing his previous wrong doings.
-
Shadows Symphonie by chrisemrys
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
08 Apr 2021
Tags
Summary
The Waterborne Abyss, the first large amount of resentful energy Wei Wuxian has crossed path with, in all his first fifteen years of life.
The first time he saved Su She, he had not fallen in the lake.
But this time, he needs his past self to fall, for his past body to receive him.
He needs to save Lan Zhan, and if he can save everyone else, it's even better.
It's good that he isn't alone.
-
nevermore, nevermore by agloeian
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
17 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
Only a few moments ago, Guanyin temple had been collapsing around him, rubble falling at his feet. Sizhui had frozen in the midst of it all, completely unmoored. He did nothing still when Senior Wei pressed close and smiled at him, blood dripping from the corners of his lips. It was a gory smile, all red teeth, and so obviously forced. “It’s okay, Sizhui,” he’d said. “You’ll be okay.”
And then a talisman was slammed into his diaphragm.
---
Lan Sizhui finds himself sixteen years in the past - before the ambush at Qiongqi Path, before the Bloodbath of Nightless City, before Lan Wangji's seclusion, and before Wei Wuxian's death.
He has the opportunity to save his family - all of it. Sizhui isn't going to let that slip through his fingers.
(Spanish & Russian Translation Available - see first chapter notes).
Series
- Part 1 of sing me a happy song
-
Alternate by Hanashi_o_suru
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), The Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation
08 Feb 2021
Tags
Summary
No one is actually sure what happened, or why it happened. No one died. No one made any whacked up array that backfired --to their knowledge--and no one wasn't necessarily in discontent for where they were in life...
So, why is it they're suddenly in the past to the day they had just got to the Cloud Recesses?
-
this is our vow by orro
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
01 Feb 2021
Tags
Summary
Waking up in Gusu isn’t a surprise but waking up as a teenager is enough to make Wei Wuxian scream, disrupting the precious silence of the Cloud Recesses.
Wei Wuxian had been given a second chance when he was brought back to life. But this time, he can truly fix everything, and if he can’t find a way back then at least he can make some things right that he could never atone enough for.
-
Finding Love in the Shadows by Xummie
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, Dungeons & Dragons (Roleplaying Game)
31 Jan 2021
Tags
Summary
OC Rogue Half-Elf Varis is practicing his Shadow Travel when he accidentally jumps into Yunmeng about 6 years after Wei Wuxian's death. He can't get home and lives in Yunmeng for two years, learning to cultivate a golden core, until he accidentally triggers his shadow dagger... right in front of dark cultivator hunting Jiang Cheng... whoops.
Also known as: Operation get Varis hitched
Also known as: Jiang Cheng needs happiness (and a boyfriend)
(Violence tag only for Chapter 3)
-
Unlikely Trio by YumichanHamano
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
01 Jan 2021
Tags
Summary
Jiang Cheng and Lan WangJi found themselves in the past, more specifically during their school days at Cloud Recesses. The last thing they remembered was finding Nie HuaiSang in his room with an array drawn on the floor.
With the knowledge of the future and a strong desire to change it, the three of them must work together to change their future.
But fate is a finicky thing; things may not always work out in the way it was intended to. They learn to accept their new reality as long as their loved ones were by their side.
(Chapter 37 is the last chapter if you want a happy ending. Chapter 38-40 are extras continuing the story into a bittersweet ending. Choose your own ending 🙏)
Spanish Translation on Wattpad by freddieismyqueen_
-
if you can't beat them, recruit them by moeblobmegane for rikotan
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
27 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
Rather than mourning a future that had not happened yet, he would rather work with all his might to prevent it from happening. [...] His aim was to fortify his home and his family so that they would never again be left vulnerable to greedy cultivators aiming for his genius. For that, he needed help.
He may be a genius, but he was not the cunning manipulative man they thought him to be.
No, that was not him.
He knew who was, though.
(Or: Wei Wuxian uses a powerful array to go back in time and builds a secret squad to prevent the misfortunes of the future.)
Series
-
TSBPGZ by IdeographAdvantage
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
24 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
ᴛꜱʙᴘɢᴢ, ᴏʀ, ᴛʜᴇ ꜱᴛʀᴜɢɢʟᴇꜱ ᴏꜰ ʙᴇɪɴɢ ᴀ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴏꜰ ɢᴇɴᴇʀᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ᴢ. || This isn't a goddamn isekai novel, dammit! How the hell did I get here in the first place anyway?! I didn't even die in the first place! Isekai stories don't work like that!
Why me?! I'm just your average fourteen year old fudanshi, okay? Leave me the hell alone!
Thanks to god-knows-who, I'm stuck in a xianxia world. To be specific, the universe of The Founder of Diabolism. Now I've gotta survive as an Omega in a place where suppressants and memes don't exist! What will I do without my daily dose of Reddit?
Oh, have I mentioned, I accidentally gave myself a Japanese first name, because my actual name won't do here?
Why, why, why?!
Series
- Part 1 of Being With You Makes Me Happier
-
MingYu by Fino_Al_Cielo
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
10 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
The Jiangs are not amused when they find a highly traumatized Wei Wuxian, who also happens to be from the future. Well, that was a lovely weekend.
At least, they gained a new son...?
Spanish translation - Lunatica-Nightmare | Spanish Translation [Wattpad]- Leslie Solace |
Spanish Translation [Ao3]- Leslie Solace
Series
- Part 1 of Future in the Past
-
When He Crashes to a Place in Time by Kaien24
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
01 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
"Oh... Hi! I'm Wei Ying... Can you tell me what is this place?"
The young man, Mo Xuanyu, stuttered in answering, "t-t-the Mo Village..."
"Mo Village? Never heard this place..." He said, "can you tell me what year is it?"
"Z-z-zhang hua..."
Wei Ying gasped...
Horror crept to his face...
Shit!
"I was fucking sent to the goddamn past!"
COMPLETED
Series
- Part 2 of Different view
- Part 1 of WeiLan's Travel's In Time
-
An Arrow Through Time by syrus_jones
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)
29 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
Lan Wangji stared at the bump beneath the covers of his bed. Stared at the intruding hand that led to the arm that led beneath said bump of covers. His mind was empty, as if refusing to process this image meant that it simply would not exist.
It had been a good plan, as far as Lan Wangji had been concerned, at least until he remembered that lying was prohibited in the Cloud Recesses. Surely denouncing the existence of something fell beneath that category on account of lying to oneself?
****
****
-
I Started From the Bottom/And Now I’m Rich by x_los
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
16 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
“First, you get the money. Then you get the power, respect - hos come last.”
Wen Qing traps Wei Wuxian in the Demon Slaughtering Cave, but Wei Wuxian isn’t interested in being the beneficiary of the Wen Remnants’ noble sacrifice. His efforts to free himself accidentally send him back to the beginning of the Sunshot Campaign. Coreless but armed with demonic cultivation, knowledge of the future and his wits, Wei Wuxian takes advantage of this opportunity to come out on top of both the war and its aftermath—before either has a chance to happen—by marrying and swiftly burying the cultivation world’s worst men.
Lan Wangji is confused, hurt, and uncomfortably aroused by Wei Wuxian’s improbably elaborate series of Sect-themed bridal negligees.
-
Alive by mentine
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
10 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
Red, everything was red, bloody, they were all dead and Wei Wuxian no longer wanted to live here. Go to hell cultivation world.
But in the distance, you couldn't hear in the inns and houses 'The patriarch of Yiling is dead' but
'Lotus Pier has fallen'
-------------------------------------------
Or Wei Wuxian and Wen remnants are sent to the past, the war has just begun.
But what does it change ? if this future no longer exist anymore it doesn't mean that it doesn't matter. It doesn't mean he's ready to act as if nothing ever happened.
-
A New Start by Madhavi1981
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV) RPF, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
10 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
After losing his whole world once again, Wei Wuxian attempts to back where everything was still existing.
It was a second chance, With just a little twist.
-
Loving Him Always by Mirufey
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)
08 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
Wei Ying was enjoying his tenth year of marriage with Lan Zhan and being a teacher in the Cloud Recesses, when he finds himself back into the past during his Gusu Lan disciple days.
-
Way Back by Little_Dimples
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 人渣反派自救系统 - 墨香铜臭 | The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 天官赐福 - 墨香铜臭 | Tiān Guān Cì Fú - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
05 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
In which Wei Wuxian gets turned into a child- gets thrown through three different universes and ages up in each of them but still manages to find his way back to Lan Zhan.
-
Double Trouble by SirenAlpha
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
17 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
“Who are you?” the man asks.
“Who are we? Who are you?” Jiang Cheng pops off at him because his immediate reaction to anything is anger.
The guy doesn’t react to the screaming. Wei Ying starts trying to figure out how they can get away from this crazy guy with a sword when he can already out pace them when he suddenly recognizes him past the old fashioned hanfu and the extra hair. “Lan Zhan?” he asks, wondering when his roommate got into cosplaying period dramas.
-
The Transmigrated Villain is Causing Minimal Trouble by MoDaoZuHolyShit
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)
06 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
WenQi Week: Coda (Days 6 & 7)
Prompts: Family, Transmigration
After his death, Wen Ruohan witnesses the aftermath of the Sunshot Campaign, and the entire story of MoDao; and then transmigrates into himself a few years before the Sunshot Campaign. With his newfound omniscient knowledge, he goes about fixing everything he possibly can in order to take over the cultivation world with guile instead of force. This time, he might even have a chance at his own happiness, and the happiness of many others.
Wen Ruohan decides, fuck it, he’s gonna fix everything, but he does it in the most Wen Ruohan way.
Series
- Part 1 of Transmigrated Villain