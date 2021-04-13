1 - 20 of 83 Works in Time Travel and World Travel

  1. Cursed Couple by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    13 Apr 2021

    Due to an unfortunate circumstance, Lan Qiren found himself accidentally brought back to the past, where he was still a young man, everyone dead was now alive while everyone alive was not yet born.

    He also discovered that the young Wen Ruohan might not be the ruthless, power-hungry man he grew up to be. Could he change the future, maybe?

    Lan Qiren certainly did not expect he would have to seduce Wen Ruohan to do that.

    English
    116,015
    29/30
    3
    1904
    3568
    595
    70472

  2. From Ground Zero by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    11 Apr 2021

    After dying from years of battling leukemia, a woman from our world finds herself in the world of Mo Dao Zu Shi as a 5 year old kid again. In order to gain true reincarnation, she has 3 years to set out and do all the things she never got to do in her first life. Though that won’t be easy when you’ve got an ex-war criminal as your snarky AI system trying to manipulate you into fixing his previous wrong doings.

    English
    50,483
    17/?
    1
    25
    84
    20
    2473

  3. Shadows Symphonie by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    08 Apr 2021

    The Waterborne Abyss, the first large amount of resentful energy Wei Wuxian has crossed path with, in all his first fifteen years of life.

    The first time he saved Su She, he had not fallen in the lake.

    But this time, he needs his past self to fall, for his past body to receive him.

    He needs to save Lan Zhan, and if he can save everyone else, it's even better.

    It's good that he isn't alone.

    English
    15,252
    9/?
    4
    260
    1200
    363
    21522

  4. nevermore, nevermore by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    17 Mar 2021

    Only a few moments ago, Guanyin temple had been collapsing around him, rubble falling at his feet. Sizhui had frozen in the midst of it all, completely unmoored. He did nothing still when Senior Wei pressed close and smiled at him, blood dripping from the corners of his lips. It was a gory smile, all red teeth, and so obviously forced. “It’s okay, Sizhui,” he’d said. “You’ll be okay.”

    And then a talisman was slammed into his diaphragm.

    ---

    Lan Sizhui finds himself sixteen years in the past - before the ambush at Qiongqi Path, before the Bloodbath of Nightless City, before Lan Wangji's seclusion, and before Wei Wuxian's death.

    He has the opportunity to save his family - all of it. Sizhui isn't going to let that slip through his fingers.

    (Spanish & Russian Translation Available - see first chapter notes).

    English
    119,677
    41/41
    7
    5148
    6418
    1622
    166932

  5. Alternate by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), The Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation  

    08 Feb 2021

    No one is actually sure what happened, or why it happened. No one died. No one made any whacked up array that backfired --to their knowledge--and no one wasn't necessarily in discontent for where they were in life...

     

     

    So, why is it they're suddenly in the past to the day they had just got to the Cloud Recesses?

    English
    22,905
    15/?
    2
    528
    2264
    624
    45623

  6. this is our vow by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    01 Feb 2021

    Waking up in Gusu isn’t a surprise but waking up as a teenager is enough to make Wei Wuxian scream, disrupting the precious silence of the Cloud Recesses.

    Wei Wuxian had been given a second chance when he was brought back to life. But this time, he can truly fix everything, and if he can’t find a way back then at least he can make some things right that he could never atone enough for.

    English
    98,109
    24/?
    3
    1631
    3532
    1047
    75882

  7. Finding Love in the Shadows by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, Dungeons & Dragons (Roleplaying Game)  

    31 Jan 2021

    OC Rogue Half-Elf Varis is practicing his Shadow Travel when he accidentally jumps into Yunmeng about 6 years after Wei Wuxian's death. He can't get home and lives in Yunmeng for two years, learning to cultivate a golden core, until he accidentally triggers his shadow dagger... right in front of dark cultivator hunting Jiang Cheng... whoops.

    Also known as: Operation get Varis hitched
    Also known as: Jiang Cheng needs happiness (and a boyfriend)

    (Violence tag only for Chapter 3)

    English
    25,247
    14/?
    1
    52
    124
    36
    2455

  8. Unlikely Trio by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    01 Jan 2021

    Jiang Cheng and Lan WangJi found themselves in the past, more specifically during their school days at Cloud Recesses. The last thing they remembered was finding Nie HuaiSang in his room with an array drawn on the floor.

    With the knowledge of the future and a strong desire to change it, the three of them must work together to change their future.

    But fate is a finicky thing; things may not always work out in the way it was intended to. They learn to accept their new reality as long as their loved ones were by their side.

    (Chapter 37 is the last chapter if you want a happy ending. Chapter 38-40 are extras continuing the story into a bittersweet ending. Choose your own ending 🙏)

    Spanish Translation on Wattpad by freddieismyqueen_

    English
    112,764
    40/40
    5
    2261
    4337
    1102
    104499

  9. if you can't beat them, recruit them by for rikotan

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    27 Dec 2020

    Rather than mourning a future that had not happened yet, he would rather work with all his might to prevent it from happening. [...] His aim was to fortify his home and his family so that they would never again be left vulnerable to greedy cultivators aiming for his genius. For that, he needed help.
    He may be a genius, but he was not the cunning manipulative man they thought him to be.
    No, that was not him.
    He knew who was, though.

     

    (Or: Wei Wuxian uses a powerful array to go back in time and builds a secret squad to prevent the misfortunes of the future.)

    English
    173,978
    42/?
    10
    4872
    6361
    1728
    159253

  10. TSBPGZ by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    24 Dec 2020

    ᴛꜱʙᴘɢᴢ, ᴏʀ, ᴛʜᴇ ꜱᴛʀᴜɢɢʟᴇꜱ ᴏꜰ ʙᴇɪɴɢ ᴀ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴏꜰ ɢᴇɴᴇʀᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ᴢ. || This isn't a goddamn isekai novel, dammit! How the hell did I get here in the first place anyway?! I didn't even die in the first place! Isekai stories don't work like that!

    Why me?! I'm just your average fourteen year old fudanshi, okay? Leave me the hell alone!

    Thanks to god-knows-who, I'm stuck in a xianxia world. To be specific, the universe of The Founder of Diabolism. Now I've gotta survive as an Omega in a place where suppressants and memes don't exist! What will I do without my daily dose of Reddit?

    Oh, have I mentioned, I accidentally gave myself a Japanese first name, because my actual name won't do here?

    Why, why, why?!

    English
    13,507
    19/?
    3
    66
    179
    52
    3819

  11. MingYu by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    10 Dec 2020

    The Jiangs are not amused when they find a highly traumatized Wei Wuxian, who also happens to be from the future. Well, that was a lovely weekend.

    At least, they gained a new son...?

     

    Spanish translation - Lunatica-Nightmare | Spanish Translation [Wattpad]- Leslie Solace |
    Spanish Translation [Ao3]- Leslie Solace

    English
    77,262
    23/?
    2
    762
    2608
    721
    74151

  12. When He Crashes to a Place in Time by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    01 Dec 2020

    "Oh... Hi! I'm Wei Ying... Can you tell me what is this place?"

    The young man, Mo Xuanyu, stuttered in answering, "t-t-the Mo Village..."

    "Mo Village? Never heard this place..." He said, "can you tell me what year is it?"

    "Z-z-zhang hua..."

    Wei Ying gasped...

    Horror crept to his face...

     

    Shit!
     

    "I was fucking sent to the goddamn past!"
    English
    133,019
    56/56
    2
    296
    1145
    228
    43942

  13. An Arrow Through Time by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)  

    29 Nov 2020

    Lan Wangji stared at the bump beneath the covers of his bed. Stared at the intruding hand that led to the arm that led beneath said bump of covers. His mind was empty, as if refusing to process this image meant that it simply would not exist.

    It had been a good plan, as far as Lan Wangji had been concerned, at least until he remembered that lying was prohibited in the Cloud Recesses. Surely denouncing the existence of something fell beneath that category on account of lying to oneself?

    ****

    In which Lan Wangji passes out after leaving the QishanWen archery competition only to wake up an indeterminate time in the future with a beautiful, infuriating, very naked stranger in his bed. It goes about as well as expected.

    ****

    English
    166,565
    17/?
    3
    2487
    3531
    1133
    85256

  14. I Started From the Bottom/And Now I’m Rich by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    16 Nov 2020

    “First, you get the money. Then you get the power, respect - hos come last.”

     

    Wen Qing traps Wei Wuxian in the Demon Slaughtering Cave, but Wei Wuxian isn’t interested in being the beneficiary of the Wen Remnants’ noble sacrifice. His efforts to free himself accidentally send him back to the beginning of the Sunshot Campaign. Coreless but armed with demonic cultivation, knowledge of the future and his wits, Wei Wuxian takes advantage of this opportunity to come out on top of both the war and its aftermath—before either has a chance to happen—by marrying and swiftly burying the cultivation world’s worst men.

    Lan Wangji is confused, hurt, and uncomfortably aroused by Wei Wuxian’s improbably elaborate series of Sect-themed bridal negligees.

    English
    57,869
    4/4
    7
    929
    2849
    1180
    30691

  15. Alive by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    10 Nov 2020

    Red, everything was red, bloody, they were all dead and Wei Wuxian no longer wanted to live here. Go to hell cultivation world.

    But in the distance, you couldn't hear in the inns and houses 'The patriarch of Yiling is dead' but

     

    'Lotus Pier has fallen'

    -------------------------------------------

    Or Wei Wuxian and Wen remnants are sent to the past, the war has just begun.

    But what does it change ? if this future no longer exist anymore it doesn't mean that it doesn't matter. It doesn't mean he's ready to act as if nothing ever happened.

    English
    18,403
    8/?
    2
    189
    778
    241
    13331

  16. A New Start by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV) RPF, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    10 Nov 2020

    After losing his whole world once again, Wei Wuxian attempts to back where everything was still existing.

    It was a second chance, With just a little twist.

    English
    154,926
    28/?
    2
    414
    1097
    318
    50773

  17. Loving Him Always by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)  

    08 Nov 2020

    Wei Ying was enjoying his tenth year of marriage with Lan Zhan and being a teacher in the Cloud Recesses, when he finds himself back into the past during his Gusu Lan disciple days.

    English
    38,356
    9/?
    2
    355
    1918
    494
    31552

  18. Way Back by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 人渣反派自救系统 - 墨香铜臭 | The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 天官赐福 - 墨香铜臭 | Tiān Guān Cì Fú - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    05 Nov 2020

    In which Wei Wuxian gets turned into a child- gets thrown through three different universes and ages up in each of them but still manages to find his way back to Lan Zhan.

    English
    19,447
    1/1
    1
    83
    1219
    297
    10894

  19. Double Trouble by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    17 Oct 2020

    “Who are you?” the man asks.

    “Who are we? Who are you?” Jiang Cheng pops off at him because his immediate reaction to anything is anger.

    The guy doesn’t react to the screaming. Wei Ying starts trying to figure out how they can get away from this crazy guy with a sword when he can already out pace them when he suddenly recognizes him past the old fashioned hanfu and the extra hair. “Lan Zhan?” he asks, wondering when his roommate got into cosplaying period dramas.

    Despite Jiang Cheng immediately blaming him, Wei Ying swears he had nothing to do with them falling through a ceiling and crash landing next to xianxia versions of themselves.
    English
    25,030
    7/7
    1
    253
    1716
    347
    20368

  20. The Transmigrated Villain is Causing Minimal Trouble by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)  

    06 Oct 2020

    WenQi Week: Coda (Days 6 & 7)
    Prompts: Family, Transmigration

    After his death, Wen Ruohan witnesses the aftermath of the Sunshot Campaign, and the entire story of MoDao; and then transmigrates into himself a few years before the Sunshot Campaign. With his newfound omniscient knowledge, he goes about fixing everything he possibly can in order to take over the cultivation world with guile instead of force. This time, he might even have a chance at his own happiness, and the happiness of many others.

    Wen Ruohan decides, fuck it, he’s gonna fix everything, but he does it in the most Wen Ruohan way.

    English
    29,860
    2/2
    1
    179
    985
    276
    7761

