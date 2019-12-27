1 - 20 of 83 Works in Terrific Time Travel Fics
Wolves of Fire Country by Midnite_Republic
Fandoms: Naruto
27 Dec 2019
Summary
Wave changed a lot about Team 7, but not enough to make them entirely functional. Also someone should have really reminded Kakashi to pay attention to that tiny part of his genius brain that recognises random patterns, before he called a rest stop on the way home on top of an old, decayed Uzushio travel seal with an over-chakra-charged Uzumaki.
And he thought the month of the Wave mission was long, now he's stuck with the team, in a place he never expected to have anything to do with, with no way back.
Maybe he should have paid more attention to history, or stayed in the academy long enough to have history classes.
Series
- Part 2 of Fire Wolves
Generation Cross by Luki
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
26 Dec 2019
Summary
Tsuna doesn't know how he dies for good, only that he still has regrets when he does. When he wakes up, he's in the body of Sawada Nana, mother of a 2 year old Tsuna, and those regrets become tenfold.
He's drowning in the implications, when an Arcobaleno appears on his doorstep, and the future becomes infinite possibility.
Satellite by SpicyReyes
Fandoms: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood & Manga
25 Dec 2019
Summary
A rogue alchemist, desperate to restore the alchemy of the famous Fullmetal Alchemist, pushes Truth into playing a new game - one that has Edward Elric waking up on the floor of his house where a transmuted abomination should have been, just in time to save his younger self and brother. He might have a chance to do everything again, now, though...He would never hold anything but bitterness for the title of 'dad,' but maybe an older brother could make things better.
Weeping Angel by impossibleleaf
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Movies)
24 Dec 2019
Summary
The fiasco at the Department of Mysteries had many consequences. One accident with a time-turner sent Harry to a faraway past. But who can really he rely on in this farce of home? And should he really trust Albus Dumbledore to have his best interests at heart?
Harry was going to go back to his time. Back to 1996. He was going to go back to the Department of Mysteries. He was going to save his friends, and everybody in his time whose existence is being threatened.
But how? At what price?
And what will be left of him in the end?
face death in the hope by LullabyKnell
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
22 Dec 2019
Summary
Harry looks vaguely nervous, scratching the back of his neck. “It's a really long story,” he says finally, almost apologetically, “and it's really hard to believe.”
“Try me,” Regulus says, more than a little daringly.
Series
- Part 4 of LullabyKnell and the Harry Potter Fics
- Part 1 of FDitH 'verse
Lily's Garden by hereThereBeDraugr
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
21 Dec 2019
Summary
Thirteen year old Tom Riddle finds unexpected sanctuary in a small cafe near Diagon Alley.
Sasuke's No Good Very Bad Teammates by GwendolynStacy
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Dec 2019
Summary
Naruto and Sakura have gone insane.
Or: Just after becoming Team 7 Naruto and Sakura go through a massive shift in personality, leaving Sasuke out of the loop and wondering what in the name of sanity could have happened to them. His only consolation is that Kakashi is just as weirded out as he is.
Diablerie by Oceanbreeze7
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
20 Dec 2019
Summary
Moody reclined in his chair, his prosthetic scratched over the floor. “What year is it, Riddle.”
It wasn’t phrased like a question, maybe that was why Tom finally answered.
“September.” Tom clipped out coldly. “1942. You know this.”’
Harry inhaled so sharply he choked on his spit. He hurriedly turned away, hacking and wheezing as he nearly asphyxiated on his own saliva.
“Yeah,” Moody grimaced with a slight disgruntled noise hidden in his tone, “that’s a problem.”
'Please God, let me live.
Memento Mori by GwendolynStacy
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel) - All Media Types, Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Thor (Movies)
15 Dec 2019
Summary
Of the many people capable of carrying the fate of the universe on their shoulders by travelling back in time, Loki would have been the first choice of exactly nobody. With no allies, no plan and nobody on his side, Loki will just have to wing it.
Or: That awkward moment when you've completed your redemption arc, but nobody else got the memo.
-
When Harry Met Tom by The_Carnivorous_Muffin
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
11 Dec 2019
Summary
When the battle in the department of mysteries heads south, Harry finds herself flung backwards in time to 1942, where Tom Riddle is a prefect in his fifth year. Armed with this knowledge, but little else, Harry desperately tries to find a way home and for once in her life not screw it up. Tom, for his own part, wonders when Harry Evans will head back to the mothership.
Series
- Part 1 of When Harry Met Tom
Been There, Blown That Up by GwendolynStacy
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel) - All Media Types, Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Guardians of the Galaxy (Movies)
05 Dec 2019
Summary
After Loki’s defeat and his fall from the portal, Tony starts preaching about a murderous purple titan out to get them in the depths of space.
Wait. What?
On the other side of the universe, Nebula loses her cool approximately two seconds after laying eyes on Thanos and finds herself on a wild chase through the galaxy. Now, where exactly was that pathetic piece of rock Terra again?
By dawn we'll have our Wings by LadyKG for blackkat
Fandoms: Naruto
02 Dec 2019
Summary
Obito scowls, “I don’t need an escort. I can take care of myself.”
“Unconscious. In Lightning.” Sakumo says dry as dust.
“A miscalculation.” The words are stressed against his tongue.
“Miscalculations will get you killed.”
‘Or bring you back to life,’ Obito thinks sardonically.
OR
the one where Obito dimension-time-travels and ends up getting completely and irrevocably lost on a road of life that he didn't even know existed.
Series
- Part 1 of the wolves and the ravens
Flaming Maelstroms by thatdamnuchiha
Fandoms: Naruto
11 Nov 2019
Summary
The war was over. They were the last ones left.
But Naruto had a plan.
Sakura and Sasuke should’ve known better than to follow it blindly.
Flung back into the Warring Clans Era without the help of their sensei, Team Seven swear to avenge him and everyone else they lost. Zetsu would never know what was coming for him, and Kaguya’s unfinished business would remain that way. They’d pay for taking sensei away.
Of course it would’ve been far easier if Naruto hadn’t decided to mess with their genetics on the way back.
Series
- Part 1 of Team 7 Shenanigans
- Part 1 of Adventures of the Red-Haired Menaces
What Once Was Will Never Be by PrincessofWhiteSnow
Fandoms: Naruto
04 Nov 2019
Summary
The war was over, Sasuke was still an idiot, but they were mostly getting over that. Everyone else was just trying to get back to some semblance of normalcy in the era after facing the Juubi and losing so much. Hatake Kakashi never wanted to be Hokage but that's what he became. With that comes enemies. During an attack on the village which is struggling to pull itself back together, Naruto jumps in front of a jutsu that would tear his former Sensei's soul from his body which begins to tear Kurama away instead. In a desperate bid to save both his and the kit's life Kurama does something almost as unpredictable as his host, he tries to send them back in time a day. This would have worked just fine, except Kurama might have...overshot things a bit. Oh, wow is that a chibi Naruto running around?
Jiraiya begins hearing rumors of a man called the "Lost Uzumaki" that has made a seismic debut on the shinobi world stage. Only thing is S-class nin don't just pop out of nowhere...usually. Jiraiya is sent to track down the nin and determine his loyalties. His new life depends on a good impression. The good thing is that Uzumaki Naruto's true super power is his ability to talk even the most unwilling into submission.
Wear Me Like A Locket Around Your Throat by VivyPotter
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
19 Oct 2019
Summary
“This is Mr Riddle, one of our Slytherin prefects. I’m sure he’ll make you feel right at home. Mr Riddle, this is Harrison Peters. He’s just been sorted into Slytherin and will be joining you in sixth year,” Dumbledore announced jovially, though Tom could see that sliver of constant suspicion in his gaze that had never quite faded.
“Harry,” the boy hurried to correct. “Just Harry.”
And then he stuck his hand out. How… plebeian, Tom noticed with delight. Walburga would probably faint.
A Study in Survival by sprx77
Fandoms: Naruto
15 Oct 2019
Summary
Sakura punches through the space-time continuum.
Everything changes.
Series
- Part 1 of The Present Crises
Quantum Displacement by ChiwiTheKiwi
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Sep 2019
Summary
“What is your name?”
The man gingerly raises his head, enough so that now Naomasa at least has view of his eyes past the green curls that hang down over his forehead. He repeatedly opens his mouth as if to respond, though no words come forth. Eventually, he simply closes his eyes for a solid minute before reopening them. They land on him first, then move to contemplate the handcuffs that still restrain his wrists to the table. Finally, both of them lock eyes, and Naomasa can see the newly found sense of composure. His lips part, and he speaks.
“My name is Midoriya Izuku.”
Towairaito by SakuraStrong7
Fandoms: Naruto
17 Sep 2019
Summary
Seventeen-year-old Haruno Sakura died in the Fourth Shinobi World War with a weary smile resting on her face. She never expected to wake up again, but when she does, she's three-years-old and wields the scarlet eyes of a murderer. She doesn't deserve a second chance, however fate gave it to her, and no one refuses fate.
Calamity by Anjelle
Fandoms: Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
26 Aug 2019
Summary
Most shinobi ought to know not to meddle with things that don't pertain to the mission. But Boruto isn't just another shinobi.
A C-Rank retrieval mission takes Boruto's squad to the excavation of an ancient village left in ruins. When he splits off from his teammates to go exploring, he finds himself unwittingly thrown back to a time when his father was shorter than him, the village was half the size, and a whole lot of dead people were still alive and kicking. Were that the only problem, maybe he could cope. But the curse mark on his arm just won't stop talking to him.
And being the Hokage's son, it's only a matter of time before his old man goes looking for him.
A Slight Sealing Mishap by thatdamnuchiha
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Aug 2019
Summary
Naruto had a plan.
Sasuke figured he’d play along with it.
Sakura was sceptical, and rightfully so.
They were the last ones left, so they went back to change things via a special seal Naruto created just for them… though there were some unplanned issues. Naruto’s genetics gave them the Uzumaki Chakra reserves. Sasuke’s genetics gave them each a fully-formed Sharingan. Sakura’s genetics gave them decent chakra control… and had the unintended side-effect of turning them all into girls.
Please note that this version of 'A Slight Sealing Mishap' is intended to be a light-hearted fic, so heavier topics, such as Gender Dysphoria may have been glossed over or not as focused on, despite being mentioned. If this upsets you in any way, then it's advisable to read the alternate version 'A Slight Sealing Mishap | The Serious Version', where I get into the darker and grittier topics because (as you might've guessed from the title) it's the serious version.
An Alternate Version of ‘Flaming Maelstroms’
Series
- Part 2 of Team 7 Shenanigans