Obi-Wan never gave much thought at all to being an omega. It hadn’t mattered in the crèche. It should never have mattered at all. Going to the healers the first time he started feeling uncomfortable under his skin hadn’t been a big deal.

That had been before the allergic reaction.

OR, Obi-Wan grows up, gets his heart broken, fights until he can't anymore, and eventually falls in love. Maybe the galaxy gets saved along the way.