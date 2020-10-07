1 - 20 of 570 Works in Suggested Good Reads

  1. The Black Queen and Overwatch by

    Fandoms: Criminal Minds (US TV), Arrow (TV 2012)  

    07 Oct 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Penelope stumbles across a support forum for sidekicks and makes friends with a user who styles themselves as "Overwatch." It's the start of a beautiful friendship.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,209
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    9
    Kudos:
    41
    Bookmarks:
    2
    Hits:
    191

  2. Dimension Hoppers by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    02 Oct 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Based on the wonderful fic C'est La Vie by Cywscross and posted on my Tumblr
    In a world where Hadrian Evans had arrived a little earlier and Fate had given him a different back story.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    26,755
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    105
    Kudos:
    1025
    Bookmarks:
    404
    Hits:
    16059

  3. That's the Way by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    29 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    68,606
    Chapters:
    41/41
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    1544
    Kudos:
    1265
    Bookmarks:
    406
    Hits:
    23871

  4. I’ll Throw Away My Faith [Just To Keep You Safe] by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types  

    28 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Nightmares become reality when Obi-Wan’s master comes back from the dead as a Sith, but has he really fallen so far that he can’t be reached or is nothing what it seems?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    18,080
    Chapters:
    10/10
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    60
    Kudos:
    190
    Bookmarks:
    44
    Hits:
    3573

  5. Stark Realisation by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Iron Man (Movies)  

    18 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Harry had no idea that a one-night stand would lead to something more. Tony had no idea what he was walking into when he focused his attention on a man that he knew was trouble. Starts pre-Ironman and Post Hogwarts.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    35,680
    Chapters:
    15/15
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    214
    Kudos:
    2425
    Bookmarks:
    728
    Hits:
    42485

  6. Hoarder seer by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    15 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Because of his abilities in preconception, Obi-Wan has a unique quirk. Now Qui-Gon just wishes it was easier to handle. (Ahaha seems to be more connected now than earlier stated, so no longer so losely connected oneshots)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    20,312
    Chapters:
    26/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    246
    Kudos:
    1711
    Bookmarks:
    410
    Hits:
    28295

  7. a worthwhile endeavour by for Pandora151

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types  

    12 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    They were currently at nearly 36 hours since Obi-Wan last slept, which meant that tonight, they'd be breaking out the big guns. Ahsoka knew the routine by now, the major points practiced enough that she could improvise a little to keep her Master from catching on.

    Co-Commanders Tano and Cody have a plan.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,923
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    32
    Kudos:
    262
    Bookmarks:
    52
    Hits:
    1048

  8. A Slow Fall Towards Grace by

    Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types  

    12 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Obi-Wan never gave much thought at all to being an omega. It hadn’t mattered in the crèche. It should never have mattered at all. Going to the healers the first time he started feeling uncomfortable under his skin hadn’t been a big deal.

    That had been before the allergic reaction.

    OR, Obi-Wan grows up, gets his heart broken, fights until he can't anymore, and eventually falls in love. Maybe the galaxy gets saved along the way.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    116,873
    Chapters:
    10/10
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    866
    Kudos:
    724
    Bookmarks:
    211
    Hits:
    10501

  9. Complicated Creation by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    09 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku is medically quirkless, not technically homeless, perpetually exhausted and doing his damned best despite it all. He also sees spirits, which might be cool if not for the fact that a) no one else does, b) they really don't like him very much, and c) he's pretty sure the heroes now think he's a villain working for the League.

    Aizawa Shota just wants to take down Overhaul, rescue Eri, keep his students alive, get some rest, and find out how this Deku kid knows things he absolutely should not know about his personal life and the Shie Hassaikai case.

    Unless Nighteye's right, and the kid really is a villain.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    112,714
    Chapters:
    13/13
    Collections:
    23
    Comments:
    1893
    Kudos:
    4871
    Bookmarks:
    1832
    Hits:
    76718

  10. Moving Forward with the Future by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    05 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    It wasn’t quite a dream. It wasn’t quite a vision. But it was real, and frightening, and would drive Obi-wan to act, because even if he doesn’t yet understand the consequences, he knows they’d be unbearable.
    Poor Jango is just doing his best to keep up, make the right choices, and win his riduur in the process. He did not sign up for what’s coming next.
    An AU of the Integration AU By Millberry_5!

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    35,786
    Chapters:
    11/11
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    244
    Kudos:
    769
    Bookmarks:
    190
    Hits:
    13788

  11. A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing by

    Fandoms: NCIS  

    02 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The worst place to come online as a Guide has to be in the back of a van, having been kidnapped by a group of unsavoury individuals.

    Of course, that's just the sort of luck Tony is known for.

    Meanwhile, Gibbs has been called in to solve a high-profile case. With twelve lives on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher and the group of stuffed shirts breathing down his neck don't help matters.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,318
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    305
    Kudos:
    734
    Bookmarks:
    180
    Hits:
    10465

  12. The Surprise Sentinel by

    Fandoms: NCIS, Criminal Minds, The Sentinel (TV)  

    31 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Tony is about to get the surprise of his life when he comes online. He'd never tested positive or so he thought. There are some pros considering his guide is a hot silver fox.

    There are some downsides ... someone had to have suppressed his Sentinel side but he was going to find them and make them pay.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    31,377
    Chapters:
    15/15
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    1025
    Kudos:
    1576
    Bookmarks:
    328
    Hits:
    49143

  13. Lightning and War by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    30 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Harry and Tom are pursuing Harry’s cousin Jonquil Potter into Tom’s dangerous, paranoia-ridden world. In addition to finding Jonquil, they need to deal with Dumbledore, Tom’s associates, and dangerous fluctuations in Harry’s magic. Sequel to Jonquils and Lightning.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    102,351
    Chapters:
    34/34
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    445
    Kudos:
    1607
    Bookmarks:
    251
    Hits:
    32355

  14. time to change the road we’re on by

    Fandoms: Final Fantasy XV, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    25 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Harry gets used to the idea of all this royalty business and figures out what he wants to do. Meanwhile, Cor and the others make plans, and Ardyn Lucis Caelum makes a return.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,060
    Chapters:
    3/3
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    66
    Kudos:
    298
    Bookmarks:
    37
    Hits:
    3036

  15. Out of Time by

    Fandoms: Fire Emblem: Fuukasetsugetsu | Fire Emblem: Three Houses  

    23 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    It figures, that even when given a second chance, her time would be just as limited. (A Lysithea SI-fic.)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    51,443
    Chapters:
    11/11
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    115
    Kudos:
    291
    Bookmarks:
    83
    Hits:
    4983

  16. Genius Billionaire by

    Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Death Note (Anime & Manga), Kuroshitsuji | Black Butler, Hellsing, Dragon Ball, Castlevania (Cartoon)  

    22 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    After the Avengers Civil War, Natasha found another billionaire she believed would support the Avengers.

    It was the biggest mistake they ever made.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,965
    Chapters:
    7/7
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    524
    Kudos:
    2164
    Bookmarks:
    485
    Hits:
    42633

  17. Red Sands by

    Fandoms: Compilation of Final Fantasy VII  

    21 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Reeve Tuesti was quite literally the only decent man in FFVII's Shin-Ra Electric Company. Let's add another.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    116,671
    Chapters:
    22/22
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    199
    Kudos:
    382
    Bookmarks:
    167
    Hits:
    6158

  18. Innovate by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    15 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    OC was reborn as Uchiha Main Family’s youngest. Instead of training to be the best warrior, OC thrived in trying to innovate instead.

    Include guest stars: Piping, Septic tank, Water treatment, herbs Porn, and Chakra as the Battery.

    Pairings: Senju Hashirama x Uzumaki Mito, uchiha Izuna x Senju Touka

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    20,430
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    107
    Kudos:
    498
    Bookmarks:
    170
    Hits:
    5339

  19. The Games They Play by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    14 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Thirty-Four year old Harry Potter travels back in time, adopting the name of Blake Slytherin - he interferes with his own trial and messes with Dumbledore's perfectly laid plans. What happens afterwards? will Blake have bitten off more than he can chew? Will it be left to Harry to do what needs to be done?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    233,530
    Chapters:
    55/55
    Collections:
    9
    Comments:
    2419
    Kudos:
    7844
    Bookmarks:
    2272
    Hits:
    202043

  20. The Leaves on Another Road by

    Fandoms: 全职高手 | The King's Avatar (Cartoon), 全职高手 - 蝴蝶蓝 | Quánzhí Gāoshǒu - Húdié Lán  

    02 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Ye Xiu had always been a passionate writer, he didn't understand why Su Muqiu was so obsessed with games, but because he was his best friends, Ye Xiu helped him once in a while. Despite Su Muqiu's insistence of Ye Xiu having the astonishing talent for it, Ye Xiu was never interested too deeply in game, sure it was fun, but his heart is in writing. Years later, when Ye Xiu had become a famous writer, Ye Xiu decided to do a research about pro players' for his newest novel. Without anyone knowing, the Lost God had decided to try and walk this path.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    60,316
    Chapters:
    9/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    247
    Kudos:
    1418
    Bookmarks:
    355
    Hits:
    21056

