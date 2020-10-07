1 - 20 of 570 Works in Suggested Good Reads
The Black Queen and Overwatch by MaryRoyale
Fandoms: Criminal Minds (US TV), Arrow (TV 2012)
07 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Penelope stumbles across a support forum for sidekicks and makes friends with a user who styles themselves as "Overwatch." It's the start of a beautiful friendship.
-
Dimension Hoppers by Rbook
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
02 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Based on the wonderful fic C'est La Vie by Cywscross and posted on my Tumblr
In a world where Hadrian Evans had arrived a little earlier and Fate had given him a different back story.
-
That's the Way by General_Zargon
Fandoms: One Piece
29 Sep 2020
Tags
-
I’ll Throw Away My Faith [Just To Keep You Safe] by FallenQueen2
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
28 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Nightmares become reality when Obi-Wan’s master comes back from the dead as a Sith, but has he really fallen so far that he can’t be reached or is nothing what it seems?
Series
- Part 15 of Genderbent Fic's
- Part 6 of Star Wars
-
Stark Realisation by black_blade
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Iron Man (Movies)
18 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Harry had no idea that a one-night stand would lead to something more. Tony had no idea what he was walking into when he focused his attention on a man that he knew was trouble. Starts pre-Ironman and Post Hogwarts.
-
Hoarder seer by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
15 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Because of his abilities in preconception, Obi-Wan has a unique quirk. Now Qui-Gon just wishes it was easier to handle. (Ahaha seems to be more connected now than earlier stated, so no longer so losely connected oneshots)
-
a worthwhile endeavour by wrennette for Pandora151
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
12 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
They were currently at nearly 36 hours since Obi-Wan last slept, which meant that tonight, they'd be breaking out the big guns. Ahsoka knew the routine by now, the major points practiced enough that she could improvise a little to keep her Master from catching on.
Co-Commanders Tano and Cody have a plan.
-
A Slow Fall Towards Grace by glimmerglanger
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
12 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Obi-Wan never gave much thought at all to being an omega. It hadn’t mattered in the crèche. It should never have mattered at all. Going to the healers the first time he started feeling uncomfortable under his skin hadn’t been a big deal.
That had been before the allergic reaction.
OR, Obi-Wan grows up, gets his heart broken, fights until he can't anymore, and eventually falls in love. Maybe the galaxy gets saved along the way.
-
Complicated Creation by Elemental
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
09 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Midoriya Izuku is medically quirkless, not technically homeless, perpetually exhausted and doing his damned best despite it all. He also sees spirits, which might be cool if not for the fact that a) no one else does, b) they really don't like him very much, and c) he's pretty sure the heroes now think he's a villain working for the League.
Aizawa Shota just wants to take down Overhaul, rescue Eri, keep his students alive, get some rest, and find out how this Deku kid knows things he absolutely should not know about his personal life and the Shie Hassaikai case.
Unless Nighteye's right, and the kid really is a villain.
Series
- Part 1 of sum of all (and by them driven)
-
Moving Forward with the Future by Runeb19
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
05 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
It wasn’t quite a dream. It wasn’t quite a vision. But it was real, and frightening, and would drive Obi-wan to act, because even if he doesn’t yet understand the consequences, he knows they’d be unbearable.
Poor Jango is just doing his best to keep up, make the right choices, and win his riduur in the process. He did not sign up for what’s coming next.
An AU of the Integration AU By Millberry_5!
-
A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing by the_7th_swan
Fandoms: NCIS
02 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
The worst place to come online as a Guide has to be in the back of a van, having been kidnapped by a group of unsavoury individuals.
Of course, that's just the sort of luck Tony is known for.
Meanwhile, Gibbs has been called in to solve a high-profile case. With twelve lives on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher and the group of stuffed shirts breathing down his neck don't help matters.
-
The Surprise Sentinel by hellbells
Fandoms: NCIS, Criminal Minds, The Sentinel (TV)
31 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
Tony is about to get the surprise of his life when he comes online. He'd never tested positive or so he thought. There are some pros considering his guide is a hot silver fox.
There are some downsides ... someone had to have suppressed his Sentinel side but he was going to find them and make them pay.
Series
- Part 2 of Expanded Tales of TLBB: The Fusion Zone
-
Lightning and War by Lomonaaeren
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
30 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
Harry and Tom are pursuing Harry’s cousin Jonquil Potter into Tom’s dangerous, paranoia-ridden world. In addition to finding Jonquil, they need to deal with Dumbledore, Tom’s associates, and dangerous fluctuations in Harry’s magic. Sequel to Jonquils and Lightning.
Series
- Part 2 of Lightning
-
time to change the road we’re on by cosmogony (findingkairos)
Fandoms: Final Fantasy XV, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
25 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
Harry gets used to the idea of all this royalty business and figures out what he wants to do. Meanwhile, Cor and the others make plans, and Ardyn Lucis Caelum makes a return.
Series
- Part 4 of we were faster on our feet
-
Out of Time by UmbreonGurl
Fandoms: Fire Emblem: Fuukasetsugetsu | Fire Emblem: Three Houses
23 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
It figures, that even when given a second chance, her time would be just as limited. (A Lysithea SI-fic.)
-
Genius Billionaire by TheSovereigntyofReality
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Death Note (Anime & Manga), Kuroshitsuji | Black Butler, Hellsing, Dragon Ball, Castlevania (Cartoon)
22 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
After the Avengers Civil War, Natasha found another billionaire she believed would support the Avengers.
It was the biggest mistake they ever made.
-
Red Sands by Vixen_Tail
Fandoms: Compilation of Final Fantasy VII
21 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
Reeve Tuesti was quite literally the only decent man in FFVII's Shin-Ra Electric Company. Let's add another.
-
Tags
Summary
OC was reborn as Uchiha Main Family’s youngest. Instead of training to be the best warrior, OC thrived in trying to innovate instead.
Include guest stars: Piping, Septic tank, Water treatment, herbs Porn, and Chakra as the Battery.
Pairings: Senju Hashirama x Uzumaki Mito, uchiha Izuna x Senju Touka
Series
- Part 4 of Naruto stories
-
The Games They Play by DebsTheSlytherinSnapeFan
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
14 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
Thirty-Four year old Harry Potter travels back in time, adopting the name of Blake Slytherin - he interferes with his own trial and messes with Dumbledore's perfectly laid plans. What happens afterwards? will Blake have bitten off more than he can chew? Will it be left to Harry to do what needs to be done?
-
The Leaves on Another Road by Invidia_Envy
Fandoms: 全职高手 | The King's Avatar (Cartoon), 全职高手 - 蝴蝶蓝 | Quánzhí Gāoshǒu - Húdié Lán
02 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
Ye Xiu had always been a passionate writer, he didn't understand why Su Muqiu was so obsessed with games, but because he was his best friends, Ye Xiu helped him once in a while. Despite Su Muqiu's insistence of Ye Xiu having the astonishing talent for it, Ye Xiu was never interested too deeply in game, sure it was fun, but his heart is in writing. Years later, when Ye Xiu had become a famous writer, Ye Xiu decided to do a research about pro players' for his newest novel. Without anyone knowing, the Lost God had decided to try and walk this path.