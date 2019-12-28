1 - 20 of 327 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts
-
(defenestrate the) window of opportunity by LilacFire_BurningInspiration
Fandoms: Bleach, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Dec 2019
Somehow Kurosaki Ichigo is thrown into a new, different world, where superheroes and supervillains are a dime a dozen. Where manifested powers are so common, that not having a power, called a Quirk, is seen as a weakness or disability.
Once bereft of his powers, Ichigo now has them, and Zangetsu back, along with an addition or two, or three.
This changes some things: Midoriya Izuku has a friend a lot sooner. Bakugo Katsuki begins the journey to understanding the consequences of being a hero.
This doesn't change other things: Kurosaki Ichigo must train his ass off again to get a handle on his powers. There are still the machinations of the shadowy League of Villains to contend with, not that anyone else is aware of that. Midoriya Izuku will become All Might's successor.
The changes brought on by the butterfly effect are starting ripple out, starting to pick up speed. It's only a matter of time before things start piling together, only a matter of time before someone gets thrown through the window of opportunity.
-
100 Clouds Drifting by Lilymoncat
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
24 Jun 2017
The 100 themes challenge, focusing primarily around Skull for the moment.
-
108 Earthly Temptations by Vixen_Tail
Fandoms: Naruto
12 Aug 2017
A character study into why the older generations of shinobi are harsher and less inclined to compromise.
SI/OC Pre-Konoha, Warring States Period, Post-Founding. Currently up to the middle-end of the Second Great Shinobi World War.
Part One, the beginnings of Sekanji Terazawa. Poison Mistress, occasional kunoichi Lady, and the aunt of Orochimaru. Part Two, the establishment of Konoha and the character of the village Founders. Part Three, the end. Now on Part Four, the dead rise.
- Part 1 of Sekanji Clan Chronicals
-
Abyssal by BlackDeviouseRose
Fandoms: One Piece
13 Feb 2017
It took me seven years to realize just where I had been reborn. Which was embarrassing, to say the least. Or, that one story where Monkey D. Luffy's twin sister wrecks absolute havoc on the World. Or something like that.
Semi-Realistic SI/OC, more OC than SI.
-
Acceptable Risk Is Not by izumi2 for Andria, AJM, Intentionally Misspelled (cthulu)
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe
26 Dec 2017
When people consider other options for a problem.
Maria Hill can't believe that Fury is going along with this. She doesn't care what his end goal was, she was not about to have so many people in her conscience.
So she made the obvious decision.
-
Age as Fireflies at Dusk by Adel Mortescryche (Mortescryche)
Fandoms: Yuri!!! on Ice (Anime)
28 Nov 2016
It's so easy to forget that Yuuri all but grew up learning ballet the way other children learnt to walk or play. He sees no reason to go out of his way prove himself, not when he chose figure skating over dance - but hard work and discipline always show, as they say.
(Or, that one in which it's more than obvious to Lilia Baranovskaya that Yuuri is trained in ballet, and Yuuri proves to have more of a backbone than anyone in the Russian contingent except Yuri expected to see. Especially when Victor isn't around to act as a buffer.)
-
All the Stars by NesMira
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto
11 Jan 2020
In which Haruno Suzuran remembers another life and decides to make the most out of this one.
-
All Whispers Know Where Whispers Go by AdvisedPanic
Fandoms: Iron Man (Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies)
21 Aug 2018
Tony Stark enters a cave in Afghanistan with shrapnel in his heart and a compromised rib cage. He leaves it with a suit of armor and a dragon hatchling.
*
Or: the one in which Tony Stark accidentally hatches a dragon that should have been extinct, makes friends with a Norse god, and somehow gets caught up in a universal spring-cleaning led by some guy with a rock collection.
- Part 1 of Here There Be Dragons
-
Allegiant by Sin_of_the_Fallen
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
01 Feb 2015
Sometimes it's not obligation, coercion, or love that leads to action. Sometimes, it is instead a choice made of your own free will.
- Part 4 of Self-Insertion: Each to Their Own World
-
and you may find yourself by Emmar
Fandoms: Naruto
11 May 2019
Haruno Renji may not know if she was reborn into a fictional universe for a reason, but there's no way in hell she's going to let that stop her.
-
Anemoi by Somnioctem
Fandoms: Naruto
22 Jan 2017
A storm is on the horizon, and all will be caught up in it's change.
Naruto would have never guessed he'd be the eye of that storm.
Time-Travel. features father/ brother figure Naruto. Smart/wise/ strong (not invincible) Naruto. Rating will probably go up in later chapters. Hopefully a bit different than the average time travel. Currently open to pairing recommendations.
Past!Naruto/Amaru Pairing mentioned
-
Another Way by lady_oneder
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Iron Man (Movies), Spider-Man (Tom Holland Movies)
22 Feb 2020
Everyone assumed things started to fall apart during their Civil War, but Tony could tell dynamics were off way before then. It started after Ultron. Tony was trying to hold onto the pieces just as much as everyone else, but maybe the team didn't want to as much as they thought they did. Tony just hoped that Steve and everyone else would get over Ultron.
Then Tony found out about a certain Winter Soldier and December of 1991. Tony wasn't irrational. He'd give Steve a chance to confess, but there were a lot more things wrong with their team than secrets. It was time for Tony to realize that.
-
Any Port in a Storm by DasWarSchonKaputt
Fandoms: Naruto
09 Jan 2018
Dying isn't always painful, Minato is sure. He probably just has really bad luck. (SI) (Minato-centric)
-
Apathy by KlonoaDreams
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
24 Feb 2017
It's all fun and games until you realize that you've been reincarnated into a once fictional world where you're the next in line to become a mafia boss and any chance you potentially had at a normal life will get gunned down by a baby hitman…repeatedly. Sawada Setsuna is anything but amused because it took a baseball to the chest to realize who she actually was and even then, her first thought is to buy a lock for her room. SI reincarnated as fem!Tsuna.
-
“She wasn’t so young that she didn’t know her country was at war. Not so young that she hadn’t been tasked to defend it. Children ceased to be children when you put a sword in their hands. When you taught them to fight a war, then you armed them and put them on the front lines, they were not children anymore. They were soldiers.”
—R. F. Kuang, The Poppy War
Three minutes under torture feels endless, almost. When the pain abruptly stops, Hotaru is drooling on the polished oak floor. Tears are stinging the corners of her eyes and clumping her eyelashes.
It feels like her body isn’t hers anymore. Hotaru swallows hard and stares at her fingertips, slowly furling and unfurling them until the cognitive dissonance fades away. This is how Neji-niisan always feels, she thinks, like he doesn’t belong to himself.
This is what being cursed feels like.
In which Hinata has a twin sister.
- Part 1 of Parhelion
-
Ashes to Shadows by an_actual_ocean
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Jun 2019
The only thing Nara Yoruka wants from her second life is to live a semi-peaceful life. Unfortunately, she was reborn into the Narutoverse, so that’s not going to happen.
-
Atlas by Hannahmayski
Fandoms: Naruto
03 Oct 2017
The shinobi system is tearing them all apart and Kiba feels like he's the only one who sees it.
or
Kiba is a very good shinobi. But he understands the world a little too well for his own good.
-
Atomic Tangerines by A_Dreaming_Jellyfishie
Fandoms: Naruto
27 Nov 2019
“I can’t believe we’re back in time.” Sakura sourly pointed out, “One moment I was filing medical reports and the next? I wake up with a spoon shoved down my throat and I nearly choked because I was halfway through swallowing.”
“Hn.” Sasuke agreed.
She stood out menacingly, fist out ready to pounce. “If this was your fault,” she cracked her fists, “you understand?”
Naruto nodded his head rapid fire.
Long story short, Naruto, Sakura and Sasuke are thrown back into their puny, non-badass 12-year-old bodies.
What do they do?
Cause a riot, drive everyone insane and save the world.
Kakashi was so proud of his students for restraining themselves.
-
Naruto’s friends are gone, his lover is dying, Konoha is destroyed, and Madara’s second return has pushed the entire world to the brink. Hunted and harried, Naruto is sent back in time to upend Madara’s plan before it even starts, and sets about changing everything. Butterfly effect nothing: the world is at stake, and Naruto is hardly about to let it fall to ruin once more. Not while he’s still breathing.
-
Bait and Switch by blackkat
Fandoms: Bleach
29 Mar 2017
“You suspect he’s up to something and you made him your lieutenant? What the hell, Shinji? Are you a complete moron?”
Series
- Part 1 of Bleach Drabbles