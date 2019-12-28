1 - 20 of 327 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts

  1. (defenestrate the) window of opportunity by

    Fandoms: Bleach, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Dec 2019

    Somehow Kurosaki Ichigo is thrown into a new, different world, where superheroes and supervillains are a dime a dozen. Where manifested powers are so common, that not having a power, called a Quirk, is seen as a weakness or disability.

    Once bereft of his powers, Ichigo now has them, and Zangetsu back, along with an addition or two, or three.

    This changes some things: Midoriya Izuku has a friend a lot sooner. Bakugo Katsuki begins the journey to understanding the consequences of being a hero.

    This doesn't change other things: Kurosaki Ichigo must train his ass off again to get a handle on his powers. There are still the machinations of the shadowy League of Villains to contend with, not that anyone else is aware of that. Midoriya Izuku will become All Might's successor.

    The changes brought on by the butterfly effect are starting ripple out, starting to pick up speed. It's only a matter of time before things start piling together, only a matter of time before someone gets thrown through the window of opportunity.

    English
    5,660
    6/?
    1
    64
    639
    241
    5805

  2. 100 Clouds Drifting by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    24 Jun 2017

    The 100 themes challenge, focusing primarily around Skull for the moment.

    English
    4,770
    15/100
    1
    39
    439
    141
    4682

  3. 108 Earthly Temptations by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Aug 2017

    A character study into why the older generations of shinobi are harsher and less inclined to compromise.

    SI/OC Pre-Konoha, Warring States Period, Post-Founding. Currently up to the middle-end of the Second Great Shinobi World War.

    Part One, the beginnings of Sekanji Terazawa. Poison Mistress, occasional kunoichi Lady, and the aunt of Orochimaru. Part Two, the establishment of Konoha and the character of the village Founders. Part Three, the end. Now on Part Four, the dead rise.

    English
    160,179
    42/44
    5
    50
    541
    287
    9884

  4. Abyssal by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    13 Feb 2017

    It took me seven years to realize just where I had been reborn. Which was embarrassing, to say the least. Or, that one story where Monkey D. Luffy's twin sister wrecks absolute havoc on the World. Or something like that.

    Semi-Realistic SI/OC, more OC than SI.

    English
    32,488
    6/?
    2
    26
    277
    98
    4271

  5. Acceptable Risk Is Not by for Andria, AJM, Intentionally Misspelled (cthulu)

    Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe  

    26 Dec 2017

    When people consider other options for a problem.

    Maria Hill can't believe that Fury is going along with this. She doesn't care what his end goal was, she was not about to have so many people in her conscience.

    So she made the obvious decision.

    English
    3,916
    1/1
    3
    183
    3292
    619
    61449

  6. Age as Fireflies at Dusk by

    Fandoms: Yuri!!! on Ice (Anime)  

    28 Nov 2016

    It's so easy to forget that Yuuri all but grew up learning ballet the way other children learnt to walk or play. He sees no reason to go out of his way prove himself, not when he chose figure skating over dance - but hard work and discipline always show, as they say.

    (Or, that one in which it's more than obvious to Lilia Baranovskaya that Yuuri is trained in ballet, and Yuuri proves to have more of a backbone than anyone in the Russian contingent except Yuri expected to see. Especially when Victor isn't around to act as a buffer.)

    English
    4,065
    1/1
    2
    92
    4452
    840
    46289

  7. All the Stars by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto  

    11 Jan 2020

    In which Haruno Suzuran remembers another life and decides to make the most out of this one.

    English
    20,586
    9/?
    2
    135
    1303
    542
    18420

  8. All Whispers Know Where Whispers Go by

    Fandoms: Iron Man (Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies)  

    21 Aug 2018

    Tony Stark enters a cave in Afghanistan with shrapnel in his heart and a compromised rib cage. He leaves it with a suit of armor and a dragon hatchling.
    *
    Or: the one in which Tony Stark accidentally hatches a dragon that should have been extinct, makes friends with a Norse god, and somehow gets caught up in a universal spring-cleaning led by some guy with a rock collection.

    English
    111,050
    13/13
    2
    357
    1033
    341
    17724

  9. Allegiant by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    01 Feb 2015

    Sometimes it's not obligation, coercion, or love that leads to action. Sometimes, it is instead a choice made of your own free will.

    English
    10,928
    7/?
    1
    25
    224
    112
    2787

  10. and you may find yourself by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    11 May 2019

    Haruno Renji may not know if she was reborn into a fictional universe for a reason, but there's no way in hell she's going to let that stop her.

    English
    3,480
    2/?
    1
    28
    244
    84
    1386

  11. Anemoi by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    22 Jan 2017

    A storm is on the horizon, and all will be caught up in it's change.
    Naruto would have never guessed he'd be the eye of that storm.

    Time-Travel. features father/ brother figure Naruto. Smart/wise/ strong (not invincible) Naruto. Rating will probably go up in later chapters. Hopefully a bit different than the average time travel. Currently open to pairing recommendations.
    Past!Naruto/Amaru Pairing mentioned

    English
    20,702
    2/?
    1
    18
    148
    57
    2093

  12. Another Way by

    Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Iron Man (Movies), Spider-Man (Tom Holland Movies)  

    22 Feb 2020

    Everyone assumed things started to fall apart during their Civil War, but Tony could tell dynamics were off way before then. It started after Ultron. Tony was trying to hold onto the pieces just as much as everyone else, but maybe the team didn't want to as much as they thought they did. Tony just hoped that Steve and everyone else would get over Ultron.

    Then Tony found out about a certain Winter Soldier and December of 1991. Tony wasn't irrational. He'd give Steve a chance to confess, but there were a lot more things wrong with their team than secrets. It was time for Tony to realize that.

    English
    80,923
    19/?
    1
    636
    3093
    914
    49791

  13. Any Port in a Storm by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    09 Jan 2018

    Dying isn't always painful, Minato is sure. He probably just has really bad luck. (SI) (Minato-centric)

    English
    52,410
    18/?
    3
    521
    1965
    793
    33179

  14. Apathy by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    24 Feb 2017

    It's all fun and games until you realize that you've been reincarnated into a once fictional world where you're the next in line to become a mafia boss and any chance you potentially had at a normal life will get gunned down by a baby hitman…repeatedly. Sawada Setsuna is anything but amused because it took a baseball to the chest to realize who she actually was and even then, her first thought is to buy a lock for her room. SI reincarnated as fem!Tsuna.

    English
    45,787
    6/?
    1
    51
    658
    289
    18618

  15. Aphelion by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    03 Sep 2019

    “She wasn’t so young that she didn’t know her country was at war. Not so young that she hadn’t been tasked to defend it. Children ceased to be children when you put a sword in their hands. When you taught them to fight a war, then you armed them and put them on the front lines, they were not children anymore. They were soldiers.”
    —R. F. Kuang, The Poppy War

    Three minutes under torture feels endless, almost. When the pain abruptly stops, Hotaru is drooling on the polished oak floor. Tears are stinging the corners of her eyes and clumping her eyelashes.

    It feels like her body isn’t hers anymore. Hotaru swallows hard and stares at her fingertips, slowly furling and unfurling them until the cognitive dissonance fades away. This is how Neji-niisan always feels, she thinks, like he doesn’t belong to himself.

    This is what being cursed feels like.

    In which Hinata has a twin sister.

    English
    43,245
    10/10
    1
    40
    182
    47
    2599

  16. Ashes to Shadows by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Jun 2019

    The only thing Nara Yoruka wants from her second life is to live a semi-peaceful life. Unfortunately, she was reborn into the Narutoverse, so that’s not going to happen.

    English
    39,904
    33/?
    4
    152
    570
    216
    13734

  17. Atlas by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    03 Oct 2017

    The shinobi system is tearing them all apart and Kiba feels like he's the only one who sees it.

    or

    Kiba is a very good shinobi. But he understands the world a little too well for his own good.

    English
    921
    1/1
    1
    10
    122
    18
    793

  18. Atomic Tangerines by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    27 Nov 2019

    “I can’t believe we’re back in time.” Sakura sourly pointed out, “One moment I was filing medical reports and the next? I wake up with a spoon shoved down my throat and I nearly choked because I was halfway through swallowing.”

    “Hn.” Sasuke agreed.

    She stood out menacingly, fist out ready to pounce. “If this was your fault,” she cracked her fists, “you understand?”

    Naruto nodded his head rapid fire.

     

    Long story short, Naruto, Sakura and Sasuke are thrown back into their puny, non-badass 12-year-old bodies.

    What do they do?

    Cause a riot, drive everyone insane and save the world.

    Kakashi was so proud of his students for restraining themselves.

    English
    52,121
    9/?
    1
    184
    2117
    711
    48820

  19. backslide by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Jun 2014

    Naruto’s friends are gone, his lover is dying, Konoha is destroyed, and Madara’s second return has pushed the entire world to the brink. Hunted and harried, Naruto is sent back in time to upend Madara’s plan before it even starts, and sets about changing everything. Butterfly effect nothing: the world is at stake, and Naruto is hardly about to let it fall to ruin once more. Not while he’s still breathing.

    English
    128,352
    32/32
    26
    1445
    15822
    5859
    294455

  20. Bait and Switch by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    29 Mar 2017

    “You suspect he’s up to something and you made him your lieutenant? What the hell, Shinji? Are you a complete moron?”

    English
    1,155
    1/1
    1
    68
    2956
    726
    47450

