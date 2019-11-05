The war was over, Sasuke was still an idiot, but they were mostly getting over that. Everyone else was just trying to get back to some semblance of normalcy in the era after facing the Juubi and losing so much. Hatake Kakashi never wanted to be Hokage but that's what he became. With that comes enemies. During an attack on the village which is struggling to pull itself back together, Naruto jumps in front of a jutsu that would tear his former Sensei's soul from his body which begins to tear Kurama away instead. In a desperate bid to save both his and the kit's life Kurama does something almost as unpredictable as his host, he tries to send them back in time a day. This would have worked just fine, except Kurama might have...overshot things a bit. Oh, wow is that a chibi Naruto running around?

Jiraiya begins hearing rumors of a man called the "Lost Uzumaki" that has made a seismic debut on the shinobi world stage. Only thing is S-class nin don't just pop out of nowhere...usually. Jiraiya is sent to track down the nin and determine his loyalties. His new life depends on a good impression. The good thing is that Uzumaki Naruto's true super power is his ability to talk even the most unwilling into submission.