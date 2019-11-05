81 - 100 of 282 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts

  1. What Once Was Will Never Be by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    05 Nov 2019

    The war was over, Sasuke was still an idiot, but they were mostly getting over that. Everyone else was just trying to get back to some semblance of normalcy in the era after facing the Juubi and losing so much. Hatake Kakashi never wanted to be Hokage but that's what he became. With that comes enemies. During an attack on the village which is struggling to pull itself back together, Naruto jumps in front of a jutsu that would tear his former Sensei's soul from his body which begins to tear Kurama away instead. In a desperate bid to save both his and the kit's life Kurama does something almost as unpredictable as his host, he tries to send them back in time a day. This would have worked just fine, except Kurama might have...overshot things a bit. Oh, wow is that a chibi Naruto running around?

    Jiraiya begins hearing rumors of a man called the "Lost Uzumaki" that has made a seismic debut on the shinobi world stage. Only thing is S-class nin don't just pop out of nowhere...usually. Jiraiya is sent to track down the nin and determine his loyalties. His new life depends on a good impression. The good thing is that Uzumaki Naruto's true super power is his ability to talk even the most unwilling into submission.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    94,533
    Chapters:
    22/?
    Collections:
    8
    Comments:
    1213
    Kudos:
    7496
    Bookmarks:
    2753
    Hits:
    125506

  2. Of Spirits and Pomegranates by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Nov 2019

    Staring at the rapidly expanding pool of blood inching its way towards him; Sasuke thinks that this is the first time in his life he’s ever been awake.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    39,872
    Chapters:
    19/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    340
    Kudos:
    1351
    Bookmarks:
    477
    Hits:
    15494

  3. Strawberry Kisses! by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    31 Oct 2019

    "Eh! Is this the birdy you were talking about, Tsu-kun?" I paused mid-gulp and looked to the voice, swallowing as I flattened my expression and locked my eyes onto the familiar ball of fluff that was the hair of one Tsunayoshi.
    "Hello, pretty birdy," the boy waved, and I knew I was in trouble.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    20,112
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    90
    Kudos:
    561
    Bookmarks:
    227
    Hits:
    4790

  4. Dubious Foreknowledge by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    19 Oct 2019

    After years in Neji and Lee’s class stealing glances at Tenten wondering if I’d take her place, five minutes of relief in finding out I wouldn’t, and two hours waiting, I found out my jonin sensei was Kakashi. The problem? Naruto and Sasuke weren’t my teammates.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,804
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    29
    Kudos:
    178
    Bookmarks:
    57
    Hits:
    1478

  5. Qui vivra verra by

    Fandoms: Hunger Games Trilogy - Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games (Movies), Hunger Games Series - All Media Types  

    16 Oct 2019

    'Who lives, shall see.'

    Maria gets reborn in a young adult novel before the main character is a thought in her mom's mind. So, with no Mockingjay to save the country, she'll just have to wait things out until Katniss gets to the games.

    Unfortunately, that plan doesn't work when she volunteers in a twelve-year-old's place seven years before Katniss does, and now she's stuck in the 67th Hunger Games.

    Murder puts a bad taste in her mouth, but so did the tesserae. Augustus won't be winning these games if she has to brick him herself.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,550
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    92
    Kudos:
    404
    Bookmarks:
    168
    Hits:
    3219

  6. Following the Clouds by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, One Piece  

    15 Oct 2019

    Skull was serving as a living battery for the world for long enough, but even her tolerance had limits, so when she died in the Future That Never Was she simply... refused to come back. Thanks to that she found her Territorry, her Family, her Freedom and maybe even her Equal.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    20,024
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    90
    Kudos:
    1277
    Bookmarks:
    487
    Hits:
    13480

  7. Taking a Chance by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    13 Oct 2019

    and finding friends, family, and a new reason to keep on living.

    a better summary to be added once I have one.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,284
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    5
    Kudos:
    31
    Bookmarks:
    11
    Hits:
    512

  8. Catching Butterflies by

    Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel, The Avengers (Marvel) - All Media Types, Marvel Cinematic Universe  

    10 Oct 2019

    Tony snaps his fingers...and wakes up five days before the events that led to the death of JARVIS and the creation of Ultron. He decides he won't let the future he lived come to pass, no matter how thoroughly he has to destroy the timeline.

    Or: Tony Stark will do anything to keep Peter Parker from turning to ash, and T'Challa gets dragged along for the ride.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    53,390
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    778
    Kudos:
    3697
    Bookmarks:
    1448
    Hits:
    45787

  9. Child Borne of Spring by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    04 Oct 2019

    Haruko Maito was a ballerina in her last life and finds herself as a ninja in her new one. No, she doesn't understand the connection either. She also doesn't understand why she's alive - if she's even alive in the first place - but she figures that she might as well have a bit of fun for as long as she's stuck on this disastrous ride.
    SI/OC as Gai's twin.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    61,411
    Chapters:
    12/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    112
    Kudos:
    470
    Bookmarks:
    214
    Hits:
    3415

  10. Life is Alright and Then You Die (and That's Where the Fun Begins) by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    26 Sep 2019

    The Shinigami decides he doesn't like the ending. So, like any self-respecting member of a fandom, he decides to change it.
    __________
    At least she knew there was an afterlife, seeing as she had some self-awareness, and wasn’t just scattered energy in the vast universe. She wondered idly what her destination was.

    She never got to see for herself, though, because all of a sudden something grabbed her.
    There was a feeling that she imagined was much like being pulled through a rather large vat of jello, and suddenly she was face-to-face with — the Shinigami from Naruto?

    “Oh, good,” he said, “You’re from one of those universes. That makes explanations much easier.”

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,259
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    155
    Kudos:
    901
    Bookmarks:
    313
    Hits:
    8442

  11. Harry Potter and the Reluctant Rebirth by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    23 Sep 2019

    When someone dies, they lose their memory and are reborn as someone else. That's how it should be.

    "Should" is the key word.

    No one wants to be reborn as Harry Potter. No one wants to keep their memories while being reborn as Harry Potter. I repeat: NO ONE WANTS TO BE HARRY- Oh forget it, I'm going into Slytherin.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    72,060
    Chapters:
    14/14
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    208
    Kudos:
    1525
    Bookmarks:
    349
    Hits:
    21296

  12. The Lives Worth Saving by ,

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    23 Sep 2019

    Adopted Fic
    Uzumaki Naruto, 26 years old and undoubtedly one of the few remaining shinobi still alive after 10 long years of war, lay dying in the midst of a bloody battlefield. With Konoha gone and no one left to live for, he sends himself back to the beginning, to the day of his younger self's graduation from the academy, in one final attempt to set things right. With the help of family new and old, Naruto learns there is more to it than just lives worth saving. Time travel AU.
    - First eight chapters are not my own, and belong to cywsaphyre on fanfiction.net.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    130,125
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    317
    Kudos:
    1404
    Bookmarks:
    670
    Hits:
    28789

  13. To Love a Monster by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    22 Sep 2019

    “How many lives would you sacrifice for someone you love?” It’s a question she was once asked in an ethics class, in another lifetime. Now, decades later, as she stares at the boy sleeping peacefully next to her, she finds that she still doesn’t know the answer.

    In which an SI/OC has the dubious pleasure of being reincarnated as the twin of Aizen Sousuke.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    46,000
    Chapters:
    16/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    262
    Kudos:
    674
    Bookmarks:
    240
    Hits:
    10388

  14. Fade to Black by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Sep 2019

    Sometimes the end isn't really the end. Just because the screen has faded to black doesn't mean it can't light up again, with life rekindled anew.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    177,399
    Chapters:
    35/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    158
    Kudos:
    725
    Bookmarks:
    291
    Hits:
    12246

  15. Chasing Tomorrow by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Sep 2019

    "'So, you think you can do it better?' a voice drifted from the darkness.
    And without even thinking of the possible consequences, my arrogant ass replied: 'Watch me.'
    After one life time of being 'just enough' I wanted to be extraordinary."

    Sannin Era OC/Self-insert inspired by masterpieces like 'Dreaming of Sunshine' and 'Catch Your Breath'.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,064
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    7
    Kudos:
    85
    Bookmarks:
    31
    Hits:
    988

  16. Rock by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    18 Sep 2019

    If his sister was going to be fighting against the current and climb to the top of the waterfall in hopes of being able to stand by her teammates’ side, then he could only hope to be the rocks to steady and ground her through the journey.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,680
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    3
    Kudos:
    78
    Bookmarks:
    19
    Hits:
    1143

  17. Do It For- by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    10 Sep 2019

    Due to a mistake in the reincarnation process, something was recovered just as something was lost-a story of a strange person in a stranger world, trying to find their place.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,560
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    1
    Kudos:
    75
    Bookmarks:
    20
    Hits:
    756

  18. fugacious by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    09 Sep 2019

    Here’s what I know: my name is Uchiha Sasuke; my family was massacred, except for the murderer himself, Itachi; and I don’t care, because I never knew them in the first place.

    Turns out I care a little bit.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,374
    Chapters:
    7/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    65
    Kudos:
    405
    Bookmarks:
    119
    Hits:
    4660

  19. Mind Over Matter by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    04 Sep 2019

    Surviving the world of Naruto would be a challenge, doing it as Ino might make thinks just a bit easier.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    62,500
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    29
    Kudos:
    94
    Bookmarks:
    24
    Hits:
    2631

  20. Aphelion by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    03 Sep 2019

    “She wasn’t so young that she didn’t know her country was at war. Not so young that she hadn’t been tasked to defend it. Children ceased to be children when you put a sword in their hands. When you taught them to fight a war, then you armed them and put them on the front lines, they were not children anymore. They were soldiers.”
    —R. F. Kuang, The Poppy War

    Three minutes under torture feels endless, almost. When the pain abruptly stops, Hotaru is drooling on the polished oak floor. Tears are stinging the corners of her eyes and clumping her eyelashes.

    It feels like her body isn’t hers anymore. Hotaru swallows hard and stares at her fingertips, slowly furling and unfurling them until the cognitive dissonance fades away. This is how Neji-niisan always feels, she thinks, like he doesn’t belong to himself.

    This is what being cursed feels like.

    In which Hinata has a twin sister.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    43,245
    Chapters:
    10/10
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    38
    Kudos:
    176
    Bookmarks:
    44
    Hits:
    2506

