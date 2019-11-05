81 - 100 of 282 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts
What Once Was Will Never Be by PrincessofWhiteSnow
Fandoms: Naruto
05 Nov 2019
Summary
The war was over, Sasuke was still an idiot, but they were mostly getting over that. Everyone else was just trying to get back to some semblance of normalcy in the era after facing the Juubi and losing so much. Hatake Kakashi never wanted to be Hokage but that's what he became. With that comes enemies. During an attack on the village which is struggling to pull itself back together, Naruto jumps in front of a jutsu that would tear his former Sensei's soul from his body which begins to tear Kurama away instead. In a desperate bid to save both his and the kit's life Kurama does something almost as unpredictable as his host, he tries to send them back in time a day. This would have worked just fine, except Kurama might have...overshot things a bit. Oh, wow is that a chibi Naruto running around?
Jiraiya begins hearing rumors of a man called the "Lost Uzumaki" that has made a seismic debut on the shinobi world stage. Only thing is S-class nin don't just pop out of nowhere...usually. Jiraiya is sent to track down the nin and determine his loyalties. His new life depends on a good impression. The good thing is that Uzumaki Naruto's true super power is his ability to talk even the most unwilling into submission.
-
Of Spirits and Pomegranates by McPasstel
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Nov 2019
Summary
Staring at the rapidly expanding pool of blood inching its way towards him; Sasuke thinks that this is the first time in his life he’s ever been awake.
-
Strawberry Kisses! by LeftNotRight
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
31 Oct 2019
Summary
"Eh! Is this the birdy you were talking about, Tsu-kun?" I paused mid-gulp and looked to the voice, swallowing as I flattened my expression and locked my eyes onto the familiar ball of fluff that was the hair of one Tsunayoshi.
"Hello, pretty birdy," the boy waved, and I knew I was in trouble.
-
Dubious Foreknowledge by ReebaJee
Fandoms: Naruto
19 Oct 2019
Summary
After years in Neji and Lee’s class stealing glances at Tenten wondering if I’d take her place, five minutes of relief in finding out I wouldn’t, and two hours waiting, I found out my jonin sensei was Kakashi. The problem? Naruto and Sasuke weren’t my teammates.
Series
- Part 3 of Original Characters
-
Qui vivra verra by TheOneKrafter
Fandoms: Hunger Games Trilogy - Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games (Movies), Hunger Games Series - All Media Types
16 Oct 2019
Summary
'Who lives, shall see.'
Maria gets reborn in a young adult novel before the main character is a thought in her mom's mind. So, with no Mockingjay to save the country, she'll just have to wait things out until Katniss gets to the games.
Unfortunately, that plan doesn't work when she volunteers in a twelve-year-old's place seven years before Katniss does, and now she's stuck in the 67th Hunger Games.
Murder puts a bad taste in her mouth, but so did the tesserae. Augustus won't be winning these games if she has to brick him herself.
Series
- Part 1 of Reincarnation Fics
-
Following the Clouds by TheShadowSwan
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, One Piece
15 Oct 2019
Summary
Skull was serving as a living battery for the world for long enough, but even her tolerance had limits, so when she died in the Future That Never Was she simply... refused to come back. Thanks to that she found her Territorry, her Family, her Freedom and maybe even her Equal.
-
Taking a Chance by Dominique_Icefall
Fandoms: One Piece
13 Oct 2019
Summary
and finding friends, family, and a new reason to keep on living.
a better summary to be added once I have one.
-
Catching Butterflies by GremlinSR
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel, The Avengers (Marvel) - All Media Types, Marvel Cinematic Universe
10 Oct 2019
Summary
Tony snaps his fingers...and wakes up five days before the events that led to the death of JARVIS and the creation of Ultron. He decides he won't let the future he lived come to pass, no matter how thoroughly he has to destroy the timeline.
Or: Tony Stark will do anything to keep Peter Parker from turning to ash, and T'Challa gets dragged along for the ride.
Series
- Part 2 of Irondad
-
Child Borne of Spring by iaso
Fandoms: Naruto
04 Oct 2019
Summary
Haruko Maito was a ballerina in her last life and finds herself as a ninja in her new one. No, she doesn't understand the connection either. She also doesn't understand why she's alive - if she's even alive in the first place - but she figures that she might as well have a bit of fun for as long as she's stuck on this disastrous ride.
SI/OC as Gai's twin.
-
Life is Alright and Then You Die (and That's Where the Fun Begins) by Metaphorical_Tables
Fandoms: Naruto
26 Sep 2019
Summary
The Shinigami decides he doesn't like the ending. So, like any self-respecting member of a fandom, he decides to change it.
__________
At least she knew there was an afterlife, seeing as she had some self-awareness, and wasn’t just scattered energy in the vast universe. She wondered idly what her destination was.
She never got to see for herself, though, because all of a sudden something grabbed her.
There was a feeling that she imagined was much like being pulled through a rather large vat of jello, and suddenly she was face-to-face with — the Shinigami from Naruto?
“Oh, good,” he said, “You’re from one of those universes. That makes explanations much easier.”
Series
- Part 1 of Snakes and Shinigami
-
Harry Potter and the Reluctant Rebirth by SlytherinLife
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
23 Sep 2019
Summary
When someone dies, they lose their memory and are reborn as someone else. That's how it should be.
"Should" is the key word.
No one wants to be reborn as Harry Potter. No one wants to keep their memories while being reborn as Harry Potter. I repeat: NO ONE WANTS TO BE HARRY- Oh forget it, I'm going into Slytherin.
Series
- Part 1 of Self-Insert Harry Potter
-
The Lives Worth Saving by cywsaphyre, NikkiCross
Fandoms: Naruto
23 Sep 2019
Summary
Adopted Fic
Uzumaki Naruto, 26 years old and undoubtedly one of the few remaining shinobi still alive after 10 long years of war, lay dying in the midst of a bloody battlefield. With Konoha gone and no one left to live for, he sends himself back to the beginning, to the day of his younger self's graduation from the academy, in one final attempt to set things right. With the help of family new and old, Naruto learns there is more to it than just lives worth saving. Time travel AU.
- First eight chapters are not my own, and belong to cywsaphyre on fanfiction.net.
Series
- Part 1 of The Lives Worth Saving
-
To Love a Monster by Coolio101
Fandoms: Bleach
22 Sep 2019
Summary
“How many lives would you sacrifice for someone you love?” It’s a question she was once asked in an ethics class, in another lifetime. Now, decades later, as she stares at the boy sleeping peacefully next to her, she finds that she still doesn’t know the answer.
In which an SI/OC has the dubious pleasure of being reincarnated as the twin of Aizen Sousuke.
-
Fade to Black by iaso
Fandoms: Naruto
21 Sep 2019
Summary
Sometimes the end isn't really the end. Just because the screen has faded to black doesn't mean it can't light up again, with life rekindled anew.
-
Chasing Tomorrow by Lady_Kale
Fandoms: Naruto
21 Sep 2019
Summary
"'So, you think you can do it better?' a voice drifted from the darkness.
And without even thinking of the possible consequences, my arrogant ass replied: 'Watch me.'
After one life time of being 'just enough' I wanted to be extraordinary."
Sannin Era OC/Self-insert inspired by masterpieces like 'Dreaming of Sunshine' and 'Catch Your Breath'.
-
Summary
If his sister was going to be fighting against the current and climb to the top of the waterfall in hopes of being able to stand by her teammates’ side, then he could only hope to be the rocks to steady and ground her through the journey.
-
Do It For- by Birdy99
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Sep 2019
Summary
Due to a mistake in the reincarnation process, something was recovered just as something was lost-a story of a strange person in a stranger world, trying to find their place.
-
fugacious by painintheassnojutsu
Fandoms: Naruto
09 Sep 2019
Summary
Here’s what I know: my name is Uchiha Sasuke; my family was massacred, except for the murderer himself, Itachi;
and I don’t care, because I never knew them in the first place.
Turns out I care a little bit.
-
Mind Over Matter by DecayedPac
Fandoms: Naruto
04 Sep 2019
Summary
Surviving the world of Naruto would be a challenge, doing it as Ino might make thinks just a bit easier.
-
Summary
“She wasn’t so young that she didn’t know her country was at war. Not so young that she hadn’t been tasked to defend it. Children ceased to be children when you put a sword in their hands. When you taught them to fight a war, then you armed them and put them on the front lines, they were not children anymore. They were soldiers.”
—R. F. Kuang, The Poppy War
Three minutes under torture feels endless, almost. When the pain abruptly stops, Hotaru is drooling on the polished oak floor. Tears are stinging the corners of her eyes and clumping her eyelashes.
It feels like her body isn’t hers anymore. Hotaru swallows hard and stares at her fingertips, slowly furling and unfurling them until the cognitive dissonance fades away. This is how Neji-niisan always feels, she thinks, like he doesn’t belong to himself.
This is what being cursed feels like.
In which Hinata has a twin sister.
Series
- Part 1 of Parhelion