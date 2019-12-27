“You married a villain, you idiot! You should be more concerne-!” I cut off with a squeak as he caught me by the waist and lifted me with ease, positioning me so that I was facing him. Due to my petite size he could subdue me even in his weakened state. “What are yo-?”

He lightly caught my chin between his thumb and index finger drawing my gaze to his. “Don’t worry so much, Ellie. You’re not a villain.”

I folded my arms across my chest with a huff, “You’re the only one who thinks otherwise. I’ll only cause you trouble.” My voice softened in defeat as I bowed my head.

(also I'd just like to throw it out there, that there is a pregnancy in the story and the math is totally off but shhhhhhh don't be that guy just pretend there was a weird time warp and let it go hahahaha, me and math were having a fight during part of the story lol)