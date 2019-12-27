61 - 80 of 290 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts
Pages Navigation
Listing Works
-
I'll let you set the pace (I'm not thinking straight) by Mullk6
Fandoms: One Piece
27 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
They let off Sabo before Alabasta. They met up with Ace and the Straw Hats. They stayed for the party.
One of these decisions was the worst one they could have picked.
One drunk escapade later, the Ouroboros miss Teach by a week. Marineford happens, but Alexia cannot help the crew this time.
She has something far more precious to guard. Something that might just keep Ace from doing anything stupid.
Timeline #1,5
Marineford alternate #2
Series
- Part 6 of The world unknown to us (except one, stop lording your knowledge over us, it got old after the first year)
- Part 3 of Ouroboros Marineford Fix
-
the bridge that always burns behind us by elumish
Fandoms: Naruto
26 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Well, Shikamaru thinks, that didn’t go according to plan.
-
The Color Silver by Kagame
Fandoms: Naruto
26 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Kagame wants to be a shinobi of the leaf. He doesn't have any grandiose goal or dream in particular, he's just lost. His whole clan and purpose are gone, leaving him alone in a world he's just trying to fit into. More than anything, he wants to be a human being and maybe help a few people along the way.
Series
- Part 1 of The Color Silver
-
like a river by Millarca
Fandoms: Naruto
26 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
She didn't ask to be Haruno Sakura, but if she has to deal with being her, then so will everyone else.
Or: like a river, we get swept up in the moment (all things are in flux)
-
You were meant for me by Mullk6
Fandoms: One Piece
26 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
... I have no excuse.
But I'm also not sorry.
First in a long list of Ouroboros Soulmate AUs.
First one: "You have the first thing you hear your soulmate say imprinted on your skin."
Alexia really should have figured her words belonged to him. Because really, how many people just randomly fall asleep in their food?
Series
- Part 12 of The world unknown to us (except one, stop lording your knowledge over us, it got old after the first year)
- Part 1 of Ouroboros Soulmate AU collection
-
Married to the Symbol of Peace by XxScarletMaidenxX
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
23 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
“You married a villain, you idiot! You should be more concerne-!” I cut off with a squeak as he caught me by the waist and lifted me with ease, positioning me so that I was facing him. Due to my petite size he could subdue me even in his weakened state. “What are yo-?”
He lightly caught my chin between his thumb and index finger drawing my gaze to his. “Don’t worry so much, Ellie. You’re not a villain.”
I folded my arms across my chest with a huff, “You’re the only one who thinks otherwise. I’ll only cause you trouble.” My voice softened in defeat as I bowed my head.
(also I'd just like to throw it out there, that there is a pregnancy in the story and the math is totally off but shhhhhhh don't be that guy just pretend there was a weird time warp and let it go hahahaha, me and math were having a fight during part of the story lol)
-
The Legend of Three Leaves by peccolia
Fandoms: Naruto
21 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Unwanted. Overlooked. Ignored.
She grew in her brothers' shadows unchecked—and when they finally noticed, she'd become wild and unstoppable as a weed. (SI OC fic)
-
Breathe Through the Flames by northpeach, wolfsrainrules
Fandoms: Bleach, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
20 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Ichigo had always been the exception. He should have expected that fact to hold true when he finally died. By that, he means that he didn’t. Or that he did but death didn’t stop him from waking up, alive and aware of who he once was, inside a whole other body. If he’s gonna live, he might as well enjoy it right? Are...those magical Flames?
Is that a parent?
That is...parenting him?
-
Teeth and Claws by TheShadowSwan
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
13 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
When you put bunch of predators in one room and tell them to work together, they do not roll over and listen to the order. They test both you and each other. They snarl, bite and scratch… They fight. With teeth and claws.
Fem!Harry as Skull BAMF!Skull UST!Arcobaleno
crossposted with ffnet
-
because she's alive in me. by リリス - riris (arurun)
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
12 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Dying of Asphyxiation was not in my list of goals in life. Neither was meeting a Governor of the Afterlife and getting sent to another world for a second chance at life. Drew was assaulted by a group of men for reasons she didn't understand. Drowning on the same day, she was reincarnated as Ninomiya Rei only to have her memories come back at age seven.
Series
- Part 1 of in memory of the ones that live again.
-
Storm the World with Reckless Abandon by SSAerial
Fandoms: Bleach, Hunger Games Series - All Media Types, Hunger Games Trilogy - Suzanne Collins
06 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
So due to one of Urahara’s failed experiments that Ichigo unluckily got a full blast of (because life hates him and trouble is attracted to him like a clingy fangirl he could do without), Ichigo ends up in a dystopian universe where people take perverse pleasure in watching kids fight to the death. Which just, no. So Panem now has to deal with a pissed of Ichigo who’s determined to stop the Hunger Games and pummel Snow to the ground. And Panem doesn’t have a snowball chance in hell in stopping him.
Series
- Part 2 of Tumblr Snippets
-
Memoirs of a Suicidal Pirate by alkhale
Fandoms: One Piece
05 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Getting murdered while trying to kill yourself is bad luck. Getting reincarnated after that is just a bad joke. But Toonami reruns and cheap commissions info have taught her this world has plenty of chances to get yourself killed. It can't be that hard.
"So you're actually trying to die?"
"Yes."
"You know you're his nakama now, right?"
"So?"
"...Good luck with that."
Series
- Part 1 of Memos
-
the green leaves by star jonin (FuzzyPurplePenguins)
Fandoms: Naruto
04 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Fukitsu Hoshiko, aka ‘Gurīnsutā’, is something of an enigma in Konoha, but everyone stands and watches when she becomes the assigned jonin-sensei for Team Seven.
or: Team Seven get the jonin they deserve, and it changes everything.
Series
-
Atomic Tangerines by A_Dreaming_Jellyfishie
Fandoms: Naruto
27 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
“I can’t believe we’re back in time.” Sakura sourly pointed out, “One moment I was filing medical reports and the next? I wake up with a spoon shoved down my throat and I nearly choked because I was halfway through swallowing.”
“Hn.” Sasuke agreed.
She stood out menacingly, fist out ready to pounce. “If this was your fault,” she cracked her fists, “you understand?”
Naruto nodded his head rapid fire.
Long story short, Naruto, Sakura and Sasuke are thrown back into their puny, non-badass 12-year-old bodies.
What do they do?
Cause a riot, drive everyone insane and save the world.
Kakashi was so proud of his students for restraining themselves.
-
Overhaul by cuetlaxcoyotl
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Overhaul
verb over·haul | \ ˌō-vər-ˈhȯl\
: to haul or drag over : to renovate, remake, revise, or renew thoroughly : to reach and pass someone or something moving ahead of you :
Uchiha Shizuka wakes up after the massacre of her clan remembering her past life as a twenty-something civilian and knowing that, in an alternate universe, she is a fictional character from a shonen manga.
A revamped version of an old OC!reincarnation fic.
Series
- Part 1 of Do-over
-
Beginning the Next Dream by RikoJasmine
Fandoms: One Piece
17 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
In another world, Garp has a second son, and three boys get a father.
From a different point of view, an adult Monkey D. Luffy finds himself reborn in the past, and the former Pirate King gets a new perspective on his family.
(A Time Travel AU where Pirate King Luffy raises the ASL brothers.)
-
Memories of a Broken Soul by arelia22
Fandoms: Bleach
17 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Time is a weird thing; it can sometimes bring relief and hope, but there are times that it only brings dread. For him, time was as much of a curse as it was a blessing; he had time to grow strong and protect, but the memories of those times could become to much of a burden with all the time he had.
-
Burning by Dessmina
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
11 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Ethan doesn't know how he came to stay with his aunt and uncle, or what on earth those weird dreams with flames meant.
He just wanted to live a happy life, so if those new kids who brought with them the unwanted thoughts could just go away, that would be great.
OR
Skull loses his memory after the Curse is broken and the ex-Arcobaleno keep trying to find him. Skull is just trying to make sense of it all.
-
A Ripple on the Surface of Eternity by uzumae
Fandoms: Naruto
11 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
She didn't belong here. The gracefully dark eyes, dark hair and pale skin could fool anyone, but she couldn't fool herself. No matter what she did, she knew in her heart that she would never be one of them. Indeed, she was nothing but another minor character, sacrificed for her contribution in the grand scheme of things, forgotten in a future she would no longer be able to see.
[ SI-OC oneshot ]
-
Magneto by TheOneKrafter
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Was it creative for her to pick the first metal related superhero name that popped up in her head?
...probably not.
At least no one else can tell.
(A Boku no Hero self-insert through the eyes of everyone except her.) (most of the time.)
Series
- Part 5 of Reincarnation Fics