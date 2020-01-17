There is a fine line between speculation and fact. There is an even finer line between reality and stories.

Reality and fact both work on the basis of the provable, the concrete, the touchable. Stories and speculation are nebulous, driven by imagination and what-ifs, the emotions.

Reality is not supposed to be a story, and it's most certainly not supposed to place someone in the position of being reborn from one to the other. It's not supposed to force someone to have to figure out in life or death situations how to tell speculation from fact.

It's not supposed to do many things, but clearly, the universe is uninterested in supposed to.