41 - 60 of 290 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts
Pages Navigation
Listing Works
-
Bear the Weight by cultureandseptember
Fandoms: Naruto
17 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
They say that storytellers are the backbone of society. How a story is told, by whom, and for what purpose, changes the way it impacts those who hear it. We are nothing but stories.
Akimichi Miho is a storyteller, and she's pretty sure she's heard this story before. Maybe, in this telling, she'll change a few of the details.
SI/OC
Part I - Complete
Part II - Begins March 2020
-
On Wings of Awareness by Skeren
Fandoms: Naruto
16 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
There is a fine line between speculation and fact. There is an even finer line between reality and stories.
Reality and fact both work on the basis of the provable, the concrete, the touchable. Stories and speculation are nebulous, driven by imagination and what-ifs, the emotions.
Reality is not supposed to be a story, and it's most certainly not supposed to place someone in the position of being reborn from one to the other. It's not supposed to force someone to have to figure out in life or death situations how to tell speculation from fact.
It's not supposed to do many things, but clearly, the universe is uninterested in supposed to.
-
Seiryū by petrichor (findingkairos)
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
14 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
"You can't tell me Young Lion was enough of an idiot to agree," Yamamoto says.
Reborn snorts. "When the Ninth asks, you answer."
There's a moment of silence between them, as well as an unspoken, "Or else." The assassin-on-vacation – because there is no such thing as "retirement" in the mafia – sighs. "I am not his guardian; I don't speak for him."
It's the best that he's going to get right now and Reborn knows this. He tilts the rim of his fedora to the man anyway, in a mirror image of what he'd given the brat's actual blood parent. "For starters, that's enough. Ciaossu."
― Chapter 6: 01. derailed plans left careening in our wake
(Or, What would happen if Sawada Tsunayoshi had an older sibling figure to look up to and be tutored by years before a certain Sun Arcobaleno showed up in Namimori?)
Series
- Part 1 of gentle beating of mighty wings
-
I'm Healing, But Can I Heal You, Too? by kittycat653
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
13 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Keiko didn't have a normal upbringing. Daughter of abusive parents, she's familiar with pain. But how is she suppose to react when she's put under Eraserhead's charge, especially when it's so different from her norm?
-
Who’s Afraid of Rin-Rin by skaralding
Fandoms: Naruto
12 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
No one is afraid of the girl who calls herself Rin-Rin, not at first. She's a genius (a couple decades of another life will do that), but she's annoying, clinging to childhood even as her body count climbs. She'd much rather be adored than feared, especially by her favorite
victimspeople.
But her village is at war, and the more Rin loses to its gaping maw, the more she yearns to shed her cute mask and let her enemies know why they should be afraid.
-
Foundation (Build It Higher, Bury It Deeper) by RayShippouUchiha
Fandoms: Naruto
10 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
It’s just … he’d thought, given his fight against Neji and then his confrontation with Gaara, that someone would finally really acknowledge what he’d done. That beyond Iruka-sensei’s crushing hug and Kakashi-sensei’s absent pat, someone would actually notice that he’d won against both of them.
That he’d beaten a genius on his own and then had battled another jinchūriki to a stand still.
So while he hadn’t really expected to be promoted too he’d still ...
Series
-
Target Acquired: Wicked Jester by poorasdirt
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
08 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Colonnello has always been a military man. He understood what led to him being cursed. He understood why the others had been cursed. Or, well, why most of the others had been cursed. Skull's motivations had always been a mystery to him. Now that the curse had been lifted, Colonnello could finally sit back and try to puzzle it out. If only it were that easy.
Or Colonnello's instincts were telling him something wasn't right and curiosity only kills cats.
-
Don't Mess With Space-Time Seals by PlatformNineAndThreeQuarters
Fandoms: Naruto
08 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Uchiha Fugaku didn't know that a simple experiment with seals would result in such drastic consequences.
-
i carry your heart by AmiLu
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
08 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Harry is six the first time he can read his words. Sixteen years after he was cursed, Skull hasn't even seen them once yet.
(Many years later, they find each other.)
Series
- Part 3 of Soulmate AUs
-
Trembling Hearts, Echoing Souls by Orlha
Fandoms: Naruto
08 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Tsukimi wakes up in the hospital as a 4 year old, as a Hatake and definitely not in her world.
What happens next, what she does, is all up to you.
Reader makes choices.
-
The Time Loop Adventure of Skull and Reborn by CarnivorousUsagi
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
04 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
In which Skull, in someway or another, is stuck on a time loop. With Reborn of all people! You could say they made the best out of it. Kind of.
-
Reaping Justice by Blazonix
Fandoms: Bleach
01 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
He winds up in an afterlife different from his expectations, in a body that's oddly familiar. When he's shoved into an office filled to the brim with paperwork, he naturally assumes he's in hell, and the crazy voice in his head backs up that assumption. Good thing he's good at adapting.
-
Life Through Verdant Eyes by Hysteria_Wisteria
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Green eyes stare at the group with boredom. Sighing, she holds up one hand as the other rests on her hip. She brings up her index finger. "First off, my name is Haruno Sakura. Not pink-freak," she pauses to rotate her wrist. Bringing down her index finger as her middle finger comes up, "Bitch." [SI-Sakura] [Full Summary Inside]
Series
- Part 1 of Anna The Badass
-
Komorebi by bg3929, ren (ShadowAccio6181), ShadowAccio6181, UncertainAngel
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Komorebi: the sunlight that filters through tree leaves.
It might just a hallucination, but... I love everything about this world. I love my family, my friends, the cultures... and especially all of the new opportunities that I didn't have before. Here in the Village Hidden in the Leaves, I am given a second chance to finally live. Maybe that's why I get so annoyed when circumstances try to ruin that.
This is my story.
Series
- Part 1 of Makoto no Monogatari
-
Cursed Reality by Lost_In_The_Muse
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
01 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
What to do? What to do? When you wake up as one of the most disliked characters in the Harry Potter Franchise? SI-OC-as-Petunia.
-
The Wind in My Sails by Gerbilfriend
Fandoms: One Piece
01 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
The legend said: "Klabautermann only appear when the ship is doomed”... but the problem with legends that they gloss over the important details. How long does it take for that to happen? When does a ship count as doomed? What if you had already seen it? (could you prevent it?)
Or, a person is reborn as the Kabuterman of the Moby Dick, and seeks to prevent its doom.
-
Tags
Summary
Hatake Kakashi had a problem.
Some would argue that he has many problems but while they may be right, he's perfectly content ignoring them. And denial. He's very good at denial.
Well, this time, technically he had three genin-shaped problems, but right now his most troublesome - ah, he can practically feel the Nara cringing - problem is a student so covered in scented lotion, shampoo, and soap that she could qualify as an implement of torture.
This needed a kunoichi's touch.
Preferably one without a team of her own, definitely not someone who would traumatize them even more... Ah ha. He's a genius. Yes, Nagisa Asuka will be perfect.
Hopefully, she won't stab him when he asks. People often try to stab him. He wonders why.
Series
- Part 1 of The Blind Dog
-
(defenestrate the) window of opportunity by LilacFire_BurningInspiration
Fandoms: Bleach, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Somehow Kurosaki Ichigo is thrown into a new, different world, where superheroes and supervillains are a dime a dozen. Where manifested powers are so common, that not having a power, called a Quirk, is seen as a weakness or disability.
Once bereft of his powers, Ichigo now has them, and Zangetsu back, along with an addition or two, or three.
This changes some things: Midoriya Izuku has a friend a lot sooner. Bakugo Katsuki begins the journey to understanding the consequences of being a hero.
This doesn't change other things: Kurosaki Ichigo must train his ass off again to get a handle on his powers. There are still the machinations of the shadowy League of Villains to contend with, not that anyone else is aware of that. Midoriya Izuku will become All Might's successor.
The changes brought on by the butterfly effect are starting ripple out, starting to pick up speed. It's only a matter of time before things start piling together, only a matter of time before someone gets thrown through the window of opportunity.
Series
-
I Died Today by Raven_Silversea
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
27 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Reborn can't keep his nose out of people's business. Especially if it involves one of his fellow Arcobaleno. Only this time, he's not sure he really wanted to know.
-
I'll let you set the pace (I'm not thinking straight) by Mullk6
Fandoms: One Piece
28 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
They let off Sabo before Alabasta. They met up with Ace and the Straw Hats. They stayed for the party.
One of these decisions was the worst one they could have picked.
One drunk escapade later, the Ouroboros miss Teach by a week. Marineford happens, but Alexia cannot help the crew this time.
She has something far more precious to guard. Something that might just keep Ace from doing anything stupid.
Timeline #1,5
Marineford alternate #2
Series
- Part 6 of The world unknown to us (except one, stop lording your knowledge over us, it got old after the first year)
- Part 3 of Ouroboros Marineford Fix