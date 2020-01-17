41 - 60 of 290 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts

  1. Bear the Weight by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    17 Jan 2020

    They say that storytellers are the backbone of society. How a story is told, by whom, and for what purpose, changes the way it impacts those who hear it. We are nothing but stories.

    Akimichi Miho is a storyteller, and she's pretty sure she's heard this story before. Maybe, in this telling, she'll change a few of the details.

    SI/OC
    Part I - Complete
    Part II - Begins March 2020

    English
    184,063
    27/?
    5
    182
    821
    320
    13742

  2. On Wings of Awareness by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    16 Jan 2020

    There is a fine line between speculation and fact. There is an even finer line between reality and stories.

    Reality and fact both work on the basis of the provable, the concrete, the touchable. Stories and speculation are nebulous, driven by imagination and what-ifs, the emotions.

    Reality is not supposed to be a story, and it's most certainly not supposed to place someone in the position of being reborn from one to the other. It's not supposed to force someone to have to figure out in life or death situations how to tell speculation from fact.

    It's not supposed to do many things, but clearly, the universe is uninterested in supposed to.

    English
    14,249
    10/?
    1
    47
    220
    61

  3. Seiryū by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    14 Jan 2020

    "You can't tell me Young Lion was enough of an idiot to agree," Yamamoto says.

    Reborn snorts. "When the Ninth asks, you answer."

    There's a moment of silence between them, as well as an unspoken, "Or else." The assassin-on-vacation – because there is no such thing as "retirement" in the mafia – sighs. "I am not his guardian; I don't speak for him."

    It's the best that he's going to get right now and Reborn knows this. He tilts the rim of his fedora to the man anyway, in a mirror image of what he'd given the brat's actual blood parent. "For starters, that's enough. Ciaossu."

    ― Chapter 6: 01. derailed plans left careening in our wake

    Reincarnation is not always a blessing. A butterfly beats its wings, and a hurricane forms halfway around the world.

    (Or, What would happen if Sawada Tsunayoshi had an older sibling figure to look up to and be tutored by years before a certain Sun Arcobaleno showed up in Namimori?)

    English
    198,996
    29/30
    3
    667
    1597
    712
    42706

  4. I'm Healing, But Can I Heal You, Too? by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    13 Jan 2020

    Keiko didn't have a normal upbringing. Daughter of abusive parents, she's familiar with pain. But how is she suppose to react when she's put under Eraserhead's charge, especially when it's so different from her norm?

    English
    30,057
    16/?
    2
    35
    116
    30
    1685

  5. Who’s Afraid of Rin-Rin by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Jan 2020

    No one is afraid of the girl who calls herself Rin-Rin, not at first. She's a genius (a couple decades of another life will do that), but she's annoying, clinging to childhood even as her body count climbs. She'd much rather be adored than feared, especially by her favorite victims people.

    But her village is at war, and the more Rin loses to its gaping maw, the more she yearns to shed her cute mask and let her enemies know why they should be afraid.

    English
    60,382
    21/?
    2
    181
    754
    297
    8790

  6. Foundation (Build It Higher, Bury It Deeper) by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    10 Jan 2020

    It’s just … he’d thought, given his fight against Neji and then his confrontation with Gaara, that someone would finally really acknowledge what he’d done.  That beyond Iruka-sensei’s crushing hug and Kakashi-sensei’s absent pat, someone would actually notice that he’d won against both of them.

    That he’d beaten a genius on his own and then had battled another jinchūriki to a stand still.

    So while he hadn’t really expected to be promoted too he’d still ...

    English
    10,906
    3/?
    2
    348
    1632
    545
    10009

  7. Target Acquired: Wicked Jester by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    08 Jan 2020

    Colonnello has always been a military man. He understood what led to him being cursed. He understood why the others had been cursed. Or, well, why most of the others had been cursed. Skull's motivations had always been a mystery to him. Now that the curse had been lifted, Colonnello could finally sit back and try to puzzle it out. If only it were that easy.

    Or Colonnello's instincts were telling him something wasn't right and curiosity only kills cats.

    English
    110,440
    18/?
    5
    512
    1654
    516
    23888

  8. Don't Mess With Space-Time Seals by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    08 Jan 2020

    Uchiha Fugaku didn't know that a simple experiment with seals would result in such drastic consequences.

    English
    7,407
    14/14
    2
    37
    921
    195
    11511

  9. i carry your heart by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    08 Jan 2020

    Harry is six the first time he can read his words. Sixteen years after he was cursed, Skull hasn't even seen them once yet.

    (Many years later, they find each other.)

    English
    25,541
    25/?
    3
    769
    2738
    735
    42366

  10. Trembling Hearts, Echoing Souls by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    08 Jan 2020

    Tsukimi wakes up in the hospital as a 4 year old, as a Hatake and definitely not in her world.

    What happens next, what she does, is all up to you.

    Reader makes choices.

    English
    11,103
    10/?
    1
    209
    232
    90
    3455

  11. The Time Loop Adventure of Skull and Reborn by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    04 Jan 2020

    In which Skull, in someway or another, is stuck on a time loop. With Reborn of all people! You could say they made the best out of it. Kind of.

    English
    19,288
    15/?
    2
    67
    517
    124
    5725

  12. Reaping Justice by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    01 Jan 2020

    He winds up in an afterlife different from his expectations, in a body that's oddly familiar. When he's shoved into an office filled to the brim with paperwork, he naturally assumes he's in hell, and the crazy voice in his head backs up that assumption. Good thing he's good at adapting.

    English
    19,233
    4/4
    4
    141
    713
    262
    4697

  13. Life Through Verdant Eyes by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Jan 2020

    Green eyes stare at the group with boredom. Sighing, she holds up one hand as the other rests on her hip. She brings up her index finger. "First off, my name is Haruno Sakura. Not pink-freak," she pauses to rotate her wrist. Bringing down her index finger as her middle finger comes up, "Bitch." [SI-Sakura] [Full Summary Inside]

    English
    52,190
    14/?
    1
    38
    149
    46
    2251

  14. Komorebi by , , ,

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Jan 2020

    Komorebi: the sunlight that filters through tree leaves.

    It might just a hallucination, but... I love everything about this world. I love my family, my friends, the cultures... and especially all of the new opportunities that I didn't have before. Here in the Village Hidden in the Leaves, I am given a second chance to finally live. Maybe that's why I get so annoyed when circumstances try to ruin that.

    This is my story.

    English
    249,975
    23/40
    3
    308
    534
    223
    16248

  15. Cursed Reality by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    01 Jan 2020

    What to do? What to do? When you wake up as one of the most disliked characters in the Harry Potter Franchise? SI-OC-as-Petunia.

    English
    27,853
    8/?
    1
    229
    694
    245
    7625

  16. The Wind in My Sails by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    01 Jan 2020

    The legend said: "Klabautermann only appear when the ship is doomed”... but the problem with legends that they gloss over the important details. How long does it take for that to happen? When does a ship count as doomed? What if you had already seen it? (could you prevent it?)

    Or, a person is reborn as the Kabuterman of the Moby Dick, and seeks to prevent its doom.

    English
    4,406
    46/?
    3
    295
    832
    264
    7302

  17. Tsundoku by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    30 Dec 2019

    Hatake Kakashi had a problem.

    Some would argue that he has many problems but while they may be right, he's perfectly content ignoring them. And denial. He's very good at denial.

    Well, this time, technically he had three genin-shaped problems, but right now his most troublesome - ah, he can practically feel the Nara cringing - problem is a student so covered in scented lotion, shampoo, and soap that she could qualify as an implement of torture.

    This needed a kunoichi's touch.

    Preferably one without a team of her own, definitely not someone who would traumatize them even more... Ah ha. He's a genius. Yes, Nagisa Asuka will be perfect.

    Hopefully, she won't stab him when he asks. People often try to stab him. He wonders why.

    English
    341,371
    21/?
    8
    1566
    2652
    1020
    52539

  18. (defenestrate the) window of opportunity by

    Fandoms: Bleach, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Dec 2019

    Somehow Kurosaki Ichigo is thrown into a new, different world, where superheroes and supervillains are a dime a dozen. Where manifested powers are so common, that not having a power, called a Quirk, is seen as a weakness or disability.

    Once bereft of his powers, Ichigo now has them, and Zangetsu back, along with an addition or two, or three.

    This changes some things: Midoriya Izuku has a friend a lot sooner. Bakugo Katsuki begins the journey to understanding the consequences of being a hero.

    This doesn't change other things: Kurosaki Ichigo must train his ass off again to get a handle on his powers. There are still the machinations of the shadowy League of Villains to contend with, not that anyone else is aware of that. Midoriya Izuku will become All Might's successor.

    The changes brought on by the butterfly effect are starting ripple out, starting to pick up speed. It's only a matter of time before things start piling together, only a matter of time before someone gets thrown through the window of opportunity.

    English
    5,660
    6/?
    1
    64
    610
    234
    5527

  19. I Died Today by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    27 Dec 2019

    Reborn can't keep his nose out of people's business. Especially if it involves one of his fellow Arcobaleno. Only this time, he's not sure he really wanted to know.

    English
    1,178
    1/2
    2
    9
    294
    74
    2316

  20. I'll let you set the pace (I'm not thinking straight) by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    28 Dec 2019

    They let off Sabo before Alabasta. They met up with Ace and the Straw Hats. They stayed for the party.
    One of these decisions was the worst one they could have picked.
    One drunk escapade later, the Ouroboros miss Teach by a week. Marineford happens, but Alexia cannot help the crew this time.
    She has something far more precious to guard. Something that might just keep Ace from doing anything stupid.

    Timeline #1,5
    Marineford alternate #2

    English
    13,738
    8/8
    1
    90
    433
    56
    6848

