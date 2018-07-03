201 - 220 of 322 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts
For Better or For Worse by Syluk
Fandoms: One Piece
03 Jul 2018
Tags
Summary
The Pirate King Monkey D. Luffy didn't come back to save the world. His only wish is to save his friends and assure their absolute happiness this time around. Even if he has to turn said world upside down while trying to achieve that. For better or for worse.
(Hopefully not your usual Time Travel AU, OP!Luffy, and general chaos and craziness that he brings into the world)
sundown, sunrise by cosmoscrow
Fandoms: One Piece
03 Jul 2018
Tags
Summary
They're fearless. And foolish. Whitebeard can't decide which one he likes more.
or: Whitebeard picks up a stray, who is a tad more prickly than expected, but hey, they kept Ace so how much worse can they be? Marco actually doesn't really want to know.
A new member appears to join, albeit reluctantly, also they're not really a member, they just need to hide. From the Marines. It's tiresome to deal with them. Long weeks are ahead, chaos ensues, and maybe it won't take so long for them to see that they fit right in.
Series
- Part 1 of Tiger Cub
crying is alright by chadsuke
Fandoms: Naruto
21 Jun 2018
Tags
Summary
“-in its way while it lasts. But you have to stop sooner or later, and then you still have to decide what to do.” - C.S. Lewis
Waking up from the death of your entire family with memories of a past life isn’t something that happens to most people - especially when that past life includes visions of your own future.
[A Self Insert!Sasuke fic.]
Burden by Hannahmayski
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Jun 2018
Tags
Summary
Kiba isn’t Hokage material. He’s just the best out of a few bad options. He’s just a temporary band-aid Hokage until someone can take over.
Or: Kiba is a brilliant Hokage and everyone but him can see that
Series
- Part 2 of Naruto Week 2018
Sunlight by witchywho (polyxena_chatoyant)
Fandoms: Twilight Series - All Media Types
11 Jun 2018
Tags
Summary
She died. She was born. Life goes on it's familiar way, shitting on you at every turn. Normal. And then vampires showed up.
Series
- Part 1 of Sunlight Saga
one of the others by HeavenlyDusk
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
06 Jun 2018
Tags
Summary
Otherworldly beings cannot die, so it stands to reason that their children cannot die either.
Skull never claimed to be mortal.
Kisuke Should Not Be Upright When Tired by DevinePhoenix
Fandoms: Bleach
31 May 2018
Tags
Summary
UraIchi week 2018, Day 3: SOMETHING!Ichigo and/or SOMETHING!Urahara | Creatures & Monsters/Supernatural Elements AU
As they're preparing to haul Ywach's corpse onto the the Throne, Ichigo decides that putting a mass murdering psycho right where he wants to be, even when dead, is a Bad Idea. SoulKing!Ichigo
Water's Edge by Straight_Outta_Hobbiton
Fandoms: Bleach
31 May 2018
Tags
Summary
In which Kisuke catches Ichigo trying to drown himself in the river, prompting the awkward revelation that Ichigo can’t actually drown.
Hold Me Tight and Don't Let Go by thefirecrest
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
30 May 2018
Tags
Summary
My family is cursed. When the curse finally takes me I await for death... Until I wake up. Growing up with an opportunist family I resolve to make the best out of being reborn as Dudley Dursley. My first job? Protect Harry. SIOC!Dudley Parental!Dudley/Harry Currently Gen (later slash, het, femslash) Politics Shenanigans Pureblood family drama etc...
what is a gift? (what is a sacrifice?) by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
30 May 2018
Tags
Summary
“I didn’t ask you to!”
“You didn’t have to.”
--
Or, the greatest sacrifices make the most painful gifts.
Quicksilver by halefyre (Grimoire)
Fandoms: Naruto
28 May 2018
Tags
Summary
Kakashi doesn't know what to think, doesn't like how the stranger tracks his movements and looks oddly wistful when he whips out his book to deflect conversation.
He's not sure he trusts him either, regardless of the man's faint smiles and his warm fondness for the fresh, little Genin running about.
Something's off. And Kakashi is going to find out.
A Talon's Justice by Bionic_Egypt
Fandoms: Young Justice (Cartoon), Batman - All Media Types
27 May 2018
Tags
Summary
Robin's greatest fear is someone, anyone, finding out that he had been turned into the Talon before Bruce saved him. He still hasn't shaken his programing, hasn't found a cure for what they did, but he's determined to help save the world with his new team. But can he keep his secret? Or will he inevitably destroy those he cares about?
Series
- Part 1 of A Talon's Justice
Realities by QuibblyQuiver
Fandoms: Naruto
28 May 2018
Tags
Summary
She was stuck. What should she do? Try and change things, risking ruining everything and not knowing what could happen? Sit back and let things go as they originally should? Things did turn out alright, in the end...so should she do something?
...Maybe she could help from afar. Help with the War, even if it's just one extra person. Would that be enough...? Would that be okay...?
But, of course, things just couldn't go smoothly as planned because she just had to spark a certain someone's interest. Great.
(My try at a Self-Insert-ish OC story, let's see how this goes).
Deduction in Shadows by GremlinSR
Fandoms: Naruto, Sherlock Holmes & Related Fandoms
12 May 2018
Tags
Summary
Shikaku just wanted to finish his paperwork before lunch so he could squeeze in an afternoon nap. His plans are derailed by a six year old orphan when she sneaks into his office with proof that somebody has been kidnapping the children of Konoha and covering it up.
He never does end up getting that nap.
Or: A Holmes is reborn into the ninja village Konoha. Chaos ensues.
Series
- Part 1 of A Holmes in Konoha
Bones beneath her feet by Orlha
Fandoms: Naruto
08 May 2018
Tags
Summary
She had died only to be reborn into this world as Kakashi’s younger sister. The world where peace was a mockery and the hopes and dreams of their children living their lives out was a big sham. Perhaps this was her penitence and retribution.
Series
- Part 1 of Lightning on the Wind's blade
- Part 2 of Abandoned/Works on hiatus
-
Watching the Sun Set by SansThePacifist
Fandoms: Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
06 May 2018
Tags
Summary
The third thing was that he was in a field of golden grass and cloudless skies. He loved it. If this was what the afterlife was like, then he loved it. He made a sound of satisfaction, walking in a random direction. He saw a group of people in the distance and it was the weirdest thing. He saw people? His breath caught in his throat. He saw- there was-! He had to say something! Something so like him that they recognize him immediately. He had to do something awesome so that they--
He choked on air.
(Aka another one of those cliche stories where Naruto goes back in time that no one asked for)
Series
- Part 2 of wip's i should finish
- Part 1 of Naruto Stories
- Part 1 of Time & Space Shenanigans
Cognitive Dissonance by Kedibonye
Fandoms: Naruto
29 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
From the outside, a self-insert with an incomplete knowledge of Naruto would exhibit behaviors that were either terrifying, creepy, or both.
Or: Take an overly-intelligent young woman from our world, sprinkle in a half-remembered traumatic backstory that led to her untimely demise and severe trust issues. Reincarnate her into the world of Naruto in the period before the Second Great Shinobi War as the daughter of one of the most famous ninja of the era. Then sit back and watch the chaos unfold as her deeply ingrained western sense of morality clashes with that of the Elemental Nations.
-
tacenda (read my eyes, not my lips) by studydeku
Fandoms: Harry Potter - Fandom, Katekyo Hitman Reborn
15 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
A collection of short moments in which the Arcobaleno begin to suspect Skull is not all he claims to be.
OR
Skull-Is-Harry, and Harry runs from his past any chance he gets.
Hitting Every Tree Branch on the Way Down by pomorama
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
In which Tsunade and Nawaki aren’t the 1st’s only grandkids and this changes things. Or, Mito is a terrifying force of nature and anyone who expected her grandkids to be any different really should’ve known better.
Pairing TBD
Cross posted FFN
Stone Eyes Chronicles, Book 1: The One-Armed Flame by Whatchuknowboutme
Fandoms: Naruto
10 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
So... I died, and that's annoying. Being reborn into a world where people can breathe fire at will and Mondays still suck, no matter the dimension, is worse though. Much, much worse. Unfortunately, that's what happened to me. Good News: At least it's the Naruto World, so I'm not completely clueless. Bad News: I'm a CRIPPLE and it's the NARUTO WORLD. *sigh* Fuck, I'm doomed. SI/OC DISCONTINUED. BEING REWRITTEN AND WILL BE REPOSTED UNDER NEW TITLE "Whispers of Fire and Stone."