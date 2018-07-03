201 - 220 of 322 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts

Navigation and Actions

Pages Navigation

Listing Works

  1. For Better or For Worse by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    03 Jul 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    The Pirate King Monkey D. Luffy didn't come back to save the world. His only wish is to save his friends and assure their absolute happiness this time around. Even if he has to turn said world upside down while trying to achieve that. For better or for worse.

    (Hopefully not your usual Time Travel AU, OP!Luffy, and general chaos and craziness that he brings into the world)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    80,420
    Chapters:
    12/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    541
    Kudos:
    2908
    Bookmarks:
    1117
    Hits:
    54296

  2. sundown, sunrise by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    03 Jul 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    They're fearless. And foolish. Whitebeard can't decide which one he likes more.

    or: Whitebeard picks up a stray, who is a tad more prickly than expected, but hey, they kept Ace so how much worse can they be? Marco actually doesn't really want to know.

    A new member appears to join, albeit reluctantly, also they're not really a member, they just need to hide. From the Marines. It's tiresome to deal with them. Long weeks are ahead, chaos ensues, and maybe it won't take so long for them to see that they fit right in.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    35,300
    Chapters:
    11/11
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    75
    Kudos:
    259
    Bookmarks:
    58
    Hits:
    4445

  3. crying is alright by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    “-in its way while it lasts. But you have to stop sooner or later, and then you still have to decide what to do.” - C.S. Lewis

    Waking up from the death of your entire family with memories of a past life isn’t something that happens to most people - especially when that past life includes visions of your own future.

    [A Self Insert!Sasuke fic.]

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,159
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    101
    Kudos:
    587
    Bookmarks:
    224
    Hits:
    5992

  4. Burden by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Kiba isn’t Hokage material. He’s just the best out of a few bad options. He’s just a temporary band-aid Hokage until someone can take over.

    Or: Kiba is a brilliant Hokage and everyone but him can see that

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,642
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    19
    Kudos:
    203
    Bookmarks:
    37
    Hits:
    1324

  5. Sunlight by

    Fandoms: Twilight Series - All Media Types  

    11 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    She died. She was born. Life goes on it's familiar way, shitting on you at every turn. Normal. And then vampires showed up.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    43,330
    Chapters:
    11/11
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    18
    Kudos:
    117
    Bookmarks:
    40
    Hits:
    2390

  6. one of the others by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    06 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Otherworldly beings cannot die, so it stands to reason that their children cannot die either.

    Skull never claimed to be mortal.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,186
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    24
    Kudos:
    931
    Bookmarks:
    268
    Hits:
    7491

  7. Kisuke Should Not Be Upright When Tired by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    31 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    UraIchi week 2018, Day 3: SOMETHING!Ichigo and/or SOMETHING!Urahara | Creatures & Monsters/Supernatural Elements AU

    As they're preparing to haul Ywach's corpse onto the the Throne, Ichigo decides that putting a mass murdering psycho right where he wants to be, even when dead, is a Bad Idea. SoulKing!Ichigo

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,045
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    30
    Kudos:
    1150
    Bookmarks:
    284
    Hits:
    8866

  8. Water's Edge by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    31 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Kisuke catches Ichigo trying to drown himself in the river, prompting the awkward revelation that Ichigo can’t actually drown.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,723
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    30
    Kudos:
    1375
    Bookmarks:
    280
    Hits:
    9269

  9. Hold Me Tight and Don't Let Go by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    30 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    My family is cursed. When the curse finally takes me I await for death... Until I wake up. Growing up with an opportunist family I resolve to make the best out of being reborn as Dudley Dursley. My first job? Protect Harry. SIOC!Dudley Parental!Dudley/Harry Currently Gen (later slash, het, femslash) Politics Shenanigans Pureblood family drama etc...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    55,727
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    142
    Kudos:
    996
    Bookmarks:
    371
    Hits:
    16726

  10. what is a gift? (what is a sacrifice?) by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    30 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    “I didn’t ask you to!”

    “You didn’t have to.”

    --

    Or, the greatest sacrifices make the most painful gifts.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,845
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    83
    Kudos:
    1877
    Bookmarks:
    498
    Hits:
    15296

  11. Quicksilver by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    28 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Kakashi doesn't know what to think, doesn't like how the stranger tracks his movements and looks oddly wistful when he whips out his book to deflect conversation.

    He's not sure he trusts him either, regardless of the man's faint smiles and his warm fondness for the fresh, little Genin running about.

    Something's off. And Kakashi is going to find out.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    20,292
    Chapters:
    16/?
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    352
    Kudos:
    3204
    Bookmarks:
    937
    Hits:
    76284

  12. A Talon's Justice by

    Fandoms: Young Justice (Cartoon), Batman - All Media Types  

    27 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Robin's greatest fear is someone, anyone, finding out that he had been turned into the Talon before Bruce saved him. He still hasn't shaken his programing, hasn't found a cure for what they did, but he's determined to help save the world with his new team. But can he keep his secret? Or will he inevitably destroy those he cares about?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    44,664
    Chapters:
    18/18
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    189
    Kudos:
    1375
    Bookmarks:
    239
    Hits:
    22024

  13. Realities by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    28 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    She was stuck. What should she do? Try and change things, risking ruining everything and not knowing what could happen? Sit back and let things go as they originally should? Things did turn out alright, in the end...so should she do something?

    ...Maybe she could help from afar. Help with the War, even if it's just one extra person. Would that be enough...? Would that be okay...?

    But, of course, things just couldn't go smoothly as planned because she just had to spark a certain someone's interest. Great.

    (My try at a Self-Insert-ish OC story, let's see how this goes).

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,637
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    87
    Kudos:
    391
    Bookmarks:
    149
    Hits:
    4099

  14. Deduction in Shadows by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Sherlock Holmes & Related Fandoms  

    12 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Shikaku just wanted to finish his paperwork before lunch so he could squeeze in an afternoon nap. His plans are derailed by a six year old orphan when she sneaks into his office with proof that somebody has been kidnapping the children of Konoha and covering it up.

    He never does end up getting that nap.

    Or: A Holmes is reborn into the ninja village Konoha. Chaos ensues.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    463,609
    Chapters:
    19/19
    Collections:
    10
    Comments:
    1709
    Kudos:
    3891
    Bookmarks:
    1650
    Hits:
    96504

  15. Bones beneath her feet by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    08 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    She had died only to be reborn into this world as Kakashi’s younger sister. The world where peace was a mockery and the hopes and dreams of their children living their lives out was a big sham. Perhaps this was her penitence and retribution.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    57,026
    Chapters:
    20/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    89
    Kudos:
    408
    Bookmarks:
    121
    Hits:
    12523

  16. Watching the Sun Set by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations  

    06 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    The third thing was that he was in a field of golden grass and cloudless skies. He loved it. If this was what the afterlife was like, then he loved it. He made a sound of satisfaction, walking in a random direction. He saw a group of people in the distance and it was the weirdest thing. He saw people? His breath caught in his throat. He saw- there was-! He had to say something! Something so like him that they recognize him immediately. He had to do something awesome so that they--

     

    He choked on air.

    (Aka another one of those cliche stories where Naruto goes back in time that no one asked for)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,615
    Chapters:
    9/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    44
    Kudos:
    290
    Bookmarks:
    51
    Hits:
    5423

  17. Cognitive Dissonance by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    29 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    From the outside, a self-insert with an incomplete knowledge of Naruto would exhibit behaviors that were either terrifying, creepy, or both.

    Or: Take an overly-intelligent young woman from our world, sprinkle in a half-remembered traumatic backstory that led to her untimely demise and severe trust issues. Reincarnate her into the world of Naruto in the period before the Second Great Shinobi War as the daughter of one of the most famous ninja of the era. Then sit back and watch the chaos unfold as her deeply ingrained western sense of morality clashes with that of the Elemental Nations.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,672
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    19
    Kudos:
    241
    Bookmarks:
    63
    Hits:
    2014

  18. tacenda (read my eyes, not my lips) by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - Fandom, Katekyo Hitman Reborn  

    15 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    A collection of short moments in which the Arcobaleno begin to suspect Skull is not all he claims to be.

    OR

    Skull-Is-Harry, and Harry runs from his past any chance he gets.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,355
    Chapters:
    9/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    103
    Kudos:
    2657
    Bookmarks:
    680
    Hits:
    34607

  19. Hitting Every Tree Branch on the Way Down by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Tsunade and Nawaki aren’t the 1st’s only grandkids and this changes things. Or, Mito is a terrifying force of nature and anyone who expected her grandkids to be any different really should’ve known better.

    Pairing TBD
    Cross posted FFN

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,692
    Chapters:
    1/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    10
    Kudos:
    175
    Bookmarks:
    70
    Hits:
    2309

  20. Stone Eyes Chronicles, Book 1: The One-Armed Flame by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    10 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    So... I died, and that's annoying. Being reborn into a world where people can breathe fire at will and Mondays still suck, no matter the dimension, is worse though. Much, much worse. Unfortunately, that's what happened to me. Good News: At least it's the Naruto World, so I'm not completely clueless. Bad News: I'm a CRIPPLE and it's the NARUTO WORLD. *sigh* Fuck, I'm doomed. SI/OC DISCONTINUED. BEING REWRITTEN AND WILL BE REPOSTED UNDER NEW TITLE "Whispers of Fire and Stone."

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    82,285
    Chapters:
    15/15
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    132
    Kudos:
    559
    Bookmarks:
    206
    Hits:
    14761

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags

More Options

Crossovers
Completion Status
Word Count
Date Updated
?
Submit

Pages Navigation