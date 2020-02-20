1 - 20 of 288 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts

  The Will of the Successor by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
    Mix the Pain of losing everyone dear, Fury at a Goddess, a now Juubi powered Jinchuriki, and an unpredictable Kunoichi messing with Space-Time Fuuinjutsu. Shake well.

    Naruto flings herself back into the past, but maybe a bit too far. At least she isn't completely alone.

    Cross posted on FF.net

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,972
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    11
    Kudos:
    103
    Bookmarks:
    40
    Hits:
    935

  Winning Smile by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    20 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    " This is insane," Nana said bitterly to her Mentor.

    Said mentor just shrugged his shoulders and gestured to the giant group of people all packed in her living room.

    "I'm not the one who wanted to change the future."

    "BITCH I'll FIGHT YOU!"

    ----
    In a world where a lost soul with a burning desire to be someone in life gets reborn as Sawada Nana, Tsuna's mom and kicks the entire plotline to the side. Featuring flame active moms and dads along with confused Arcobelno and one really old mist user who's a closet sadist.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    44,404
    Chapters:
    13/?
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    115
    Kudos:
    658
    Bookmarks:
    237
    Hits:
    7819

  Sass and Win by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    17 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    My name is Sawada Inari and I shouldn't be here. I remember this story and 'I' was never part of it.

     

    But here I am.

     

    Might as well have some fun with all this nifty precognitive knowledge.

     

    ...yeah, that would have been nice.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    239,663
    Chapters:
    30/50
    Collections:
    9
    Comments:
    1617
    Kudos:
    2494
    Bookmarks:
    652
    Hits:
    42173

  Daichi: A Grand Adventure by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    16 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    So he is alive. And misses basically everything. And nothing is fair. So he picks himself up and makes the best of it. Whatever it is. It's not like he has a choice, right?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    41,741
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    112
    Kudos:
    412
    Bookmarks:
    139
    Hits:
    4782

  The Heir of the House of Black by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    16 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    It was the year 2003 and Wizarding Britain was finally starting to heal from the wounds of the Second Wizarding War. However, a growing number of Dark wizarding activities across Europe and political impasse in the Wizengamot threatened to destroy the fragile society once and for all.

    But who was the enemy? Was it just the remnant supporters of Voldemort or was it the rise of a new Dark Lord? 23-year-old Deputy Head Auror Harry Potter tried to get to the bottom of this mystery but there was simply not enough time. There was simply nothing he could do to save the world at this point...

    Unless he could go back in time and stem the tides...

    This is a journey of family, of friendship, of self-discovery, and, as always with Harry Potter, a healthy dose of world-saving.

    (Master of Death Harry Potter/ Rebirth/ Time Travel Fix-It/ Marauders Era)

    Weekly to biweekly updates on Fridays.

     

    Inspired by Tsume Yuki's "Time to Put Your Galleons Where Your Mouth Is" and with her expressed permission, this is the author's fiction re-imagined.

    Link: [https://www.fanfiction.net/s/10610076/1/Time-to-Put-Your-Galleons-Where-Your-Mouth-Is]

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    235,750
    Chapters:
    32/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    800
    Kudos:
    2226
    Bookmarks:
    565
    Hits:
    46291

  On Freedom and Other Formalities by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    15 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    When push comes to shove, Hiwa Inuzuka doesn't go down easy. Reborn into a new, dangerous world? She puts her past life as a spy to work. Thrown into a war? Hiwa does her duty, for Konoha. And when she's forced into an arranged marriage? All there is to do is beat them to the punch and get married first. Thankfully, Genma Shiranui is willing to lend a hand. Literally. SI/OC

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    43,420
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    200
    Kudos:
    785
    Bookmarks:
    317
    Hits:
    6752

  Shinobi Isekai! by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    14 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Reborn into the Naruto world, how will our heroine traverse life in a ninja village whose future she kind of remembers from anime binges in her youth?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    33,842
    Chapters:
    20/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    103
    Kudos:
    377
    Bookmarks:
    113

  Lest you fade here all alone by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The world could handle only one Naruto Uzumaki, therefore he was ready to relinquish his rights to the name. He was so much more than just Naruto Uzumaki now. A ghost of the future that would never come.

    (Time Travel AU, ridiculously OP/BAMF, chaotic good/semi-dark!Future Naruto 'Rei', Uzushio revival fic)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    44,011
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    699
    Kudos:
    3078
    Bookmarks:
    1142
    Hits:
    35147

  Ear to the Wall by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The Minato-sensei beams at him, and replies, "Kakashi! I'm glad you're awake," and, yup, that's Minato-sensei's voice.
    Kakashi falls back down against the bed, closing his eyes. It's too short of a way down, and he clenches hands that are too tiny and feeble and not his in dog-print sheets he hasn't owned for decades.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    58,548
    Chapters:
    15/?
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    1081
    Kudos:
    5097
    Bookmarks:
    1802
    Hits:
    54760

  Rewind by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The Fourth Shinobi War has lasted for years. The Shinobi Alliance lost their shinning hope when Naruto Uzumaki died and his tailed beast stolen from him. But not all is lost. He left his last unpredictable idea to the only person he trusted to pull it off. The only other person besides Kurama that had always been at his side. His twin little sister. Minashi Namikaze-Uzumaki.
    This is her story. Follow her as she travels back to fix the elemental nations with the only pieces of Naruto that she has left.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    99,520
    Chapters:
    26/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    118
    Kudos:
    254
    Bookmarks:
    89
    Hits:
    3277

  PICK YOUR POISON by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    11 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Reincarnation, she thinks, would be a whole lot more interesting if she wasn't pre-destined to die.

    ( From fire, genocide, amber lead- take your pick. )

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    93,761
    Chapters:
    12/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    121
    Kudos:
    366
    Bookmarks:
    105
    Hits:
    3388

  When We Were Young by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    11 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Her home didn't have tatami mat flooring, sliding doors, and wooden verandas. Her home did not look like this, with its open screens and off white colors and natural wooden furniture. Her home was busy and loud and full, she remembered that much, not this quiet stillness that was only ever interrupted by large dark eyes and hair and a smile that only ever grew when she looked at it and –

    "Hi Aya-chan," He was quiet when he spoke to her, always quiet, as if there was something wrong with speaking any louder. "I found a frog today." And off he went, telling her all about his day – yesterday he had found a bird's nest in one of the trees he climbed at the park – and just as she had then, she just watched him and listened. She would hum when he'd stop, prompting him to talk more.

    It was the most noise she would get each day and she hated the quiet stillness that surrounded her. The only other interaction she had with a person was the elderly woman that would look after her. But even she couldn't talk all day long. Not like Obito could.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    15,179
    Chapters:
    7/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    28
    Kudos:
    163
    Bookmarks:
    53
    Hits:
    1109

  Experience Is Everything by for kuroi_atropos

    Fandoms: Danny Phantom  

    10 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Dire consequences come from ignoring Clockwork's warnings. Usually, 29-year-old Danny Fenton tries very hard to heed them, but if it comes down to listening or saving someone, well... he's never been a stranger to sacrifice. Of course, he didn't expect to end up 15 years in the past inside his teen-aged body just after he first gained his powers. Time-travel isn't even supposed to work like that! Of course, he'd be the one who somehow found a way break time.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    83,178
    Chapters:
    17/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    335
    Kudos:
    577
    Bookmarks:
    157
    Hits:
    5643

  Toy Soldiers by

    Fandoms: Batman (Comics)  

    08 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Bit by bit, we're torn apart. We'll never win, but the battle rages on.

    A family member goes missing. Naturally, the Bat-Family is ready to go to Hell and back to rescue him. Once all is said and done, how do you go back to normal?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    69,421
    Chapters:
    38/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    215
    Kudos:
    526
    Bookmarks:
    70
    Hits:
    11304

  Satellite by

    Fandoms: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood & Manga  

    08 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    A rogue alchemist, desperate to restore the alchemy of the famous Fullmetal Alchemist, pushes Truth into playing a new game - one that has Edward Elric waking up on the floor of his house where a transmuted abomination should have been, just in time to save his younger self and brother. He might have a chance to do everything again, now, though...He would never hold anything but bitterness for the title of 'dad,' but maybe an older brother could make things better.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    114,930
    Chapters:
    54/?
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    3885
    Kudos:
    8078
    Bookmarks:
    2171
    Hits:
    93272

  Hear the Silence by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    08 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    "When did you start to remember?" He asked next, relaxing further in his seat, which Kyo found calming.

    Kyo wakes up in a strange place, not sure what year it is or what is going on or if anything she remembers is actually reliable. So she just does what she's always done; live her life. It soon enough becomes more about survival than anything else.

    In which another lease on life is a bit more complicated than Kyo had at first anticipated.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    615,242
    Chapters:
    114/?
    Collections:
    8
    Comments:
    4341
    Kudos:
    7574
    Bookmarks:
    1638
    Hits:
    158419

  Kingfisher by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    08 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    "For man, and for flower and beast and bird, the supreme triumph is to be most vividly, most perfectly alive."
    -D.H. Lawrence

    Dying doesn't come as a surprise, but being reincarnated into the Narutoverse sure in the hell does.

    Meet Hisui Arashi, a modern day girl who passes too soon and wakes too early as she faces the trials and tribulations of the ninja world and learns to spread her wings and soar.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    37,044
    Chapters:
    20/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    264
    Kudos:
    648
    Bookmarks:
    246
    Hits:
    6220

  I jumped into the sea of time (and drowned with a smile) by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    07 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    It seemed to take forever, but Naruto finally shoved the rest of himself through the crack between the rocks, eyes taking a second to lock onto what he was

    Scrambling forward on all fours, Naruto’s hand reached out to Obito’s, gently bringing it up to Naruto’s chest. His other hand came up to gently stroke back through Obito’s hair. Leaning forward, Naruto touched his forehead to Obito’s, tears dripping onto the harsh stone below.

    “Obito,” he whispered. “I found you.”

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,229
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    51
    Kudos:
    392
    Bookmarks:
    98
    Hits:
    3756

  19. Rising With The Breaking Dawn by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    07 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    She died too early and was born too late. Her existence is a curse, a pebble in a tranquil lake. There is no turning back. There is only forward, to an uncertain tomorrow.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    83,227
    Chapters:
    15/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    144
    Kudos:
    557
    Bookmarks:
    239
    Hits:
    7457

  20. Knit no jutsu! by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    06 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    She wakes up in a stranger’s body, with memories of another life and the opportunity to alter fate. With the exception that she isn't a ninja, a kid who can get enrolled in the academy or an important clan member, but rather a civilian in her mid-twenties.

    Now, she will have to face the dangers that lurk in Konohagakure no Sato with nothing more than her stubborn will to survive until she finds her way back home.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    53,088
    Chapters:
    8/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    200
    Kudos:
    523
    Bookmarks:
    202
    Hits:
    5687

