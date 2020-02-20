1 - 20 of 288 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts
The Will of the Successor by Abowers63
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Feb 2020
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
Mix the Pain of losing everyone dear, Fury at a Goddess, a now Juubi powered Jinchuriki, and an unpredictable Kunoichi messing with Space-Time Fuuinjutsu. Shake well.
Naruto flings herself back into the past, but maybe a bit too far. At least she isn't completely alone.
Cross posted on FF.net
-
Winning Smile by Gothickprincess
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
20 Feb 2020
" This is insane," Nana said bitterly to her Mentor.
Said mentor just shrugged his shoulders and gestured to the giant group of people all packed in her living room.
"I'm not the one who wanted to change the future."
"BITCH I'll FIGHT YOU!"
----
In a world where a lost soul with a burning desire to be someone in life gets reborn as Sawada Nana, Tsuna's mom and kicks the entire plotline to the side. Featuring flame active moms and dads along with confused Arcobelno and one really old mist user who's a closet sadist.
-
Sass and Win by AlligatorEyes
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
17 Feb 2020
My name is Sawada Inari and I shouldn’t be here. I remember this story and ‘I’ was never part of it.
But here I am.
Might as well have some fun with all this nifty precognitive knowledge.
...yeah, that would have been nice.
Series
- Part 1 of Tales of Sass and Win
-
Daichi: A Grand Adventure by Momma
Fandoms: Naruto
16 Feb 2020
So he is alive. And misses basically everything. And nothing is fair. So he picks himself up and makes the best of it. Whatever it is. It’s not like he has a choice, right?
-
The Heir of the House of Black by ravenclawblues (ravenclaw_blues)
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
16 Feb 2020
It was the year 2003 and Wizarding Britain was finally starting to heal from the wounds of the Second Wizarding War. However, a growing number of Dark wizarding activities across Europe and political impasse in the Wizengamot threatened to destroy the fragile society once and for all.
But who was the enemy? Was it just the remnant supporters of Voldemort or was it the rise of a new Dark Lord? 23-year-old Deputy Head Auror Harry Potter tried to get to the bottom of this mystery but there was simply not enough time. There was simply nothing he could do to save the world at this point...
Unless he could go back in time and stem the tides...
This is a journey of family, of friendship, of self-discovery, and, as always with Harry Potter, a healthy dose of world-saving.
(Master of Death Harry Potter/ Rebirth/ Time Travel Fix-It/ Marauders Era)
Weekly to biweekly updates on Fridays.
Inspired by Tsume Yuki's "Time to Put Your Galleons Where Your Mouth Is" and with her expressed permission, this is the author's fiction re-imagined.
Link: [https://www.fanfiction.net/s/10610076/1/Time-to-Put-Your-Galleons-Where-Your-Mouth-Is]
-
On Freedom and Other Formalities by iaso
Fandoms: Naruto
15 Feb 2020
When push comes to shove, Hiwa Inuzuka doesn't go down easy. Reborn into a new, dangerous world? She puts her past life as a spy to work. Thrown into a war? Hiwa does her duty, for Konoha. And when she's forced into an arranged marriage? All there is to do is beat them to the punch and get married first. Thankfully, Genma Shiranui is willing to lend a hand. Literally. SI/OC
-
Shinobi Isekai! by Morrowyn
Fandoms: Naruto
14 Feb 2020
Reborn into the Naruto world, how will our heroine traverse life in a ninja village whose future she kind of remembers from anime binges in her youth?
-
Lest you fade here all alone by Syluk
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Feb 2020
The world could handle only one Naruto Uzumaki, therefore he was ready to relinquish his rights to the name. He was so much more than just Naruto Uzumaki now. A ghost of the future that would never come.
(Time Travel AU, ridiculously OP/BAMF, chaotic good/semi-dark!Future Naruto 'Rei', Uzushio revival fic)
-
Ear to the Wall by Vodkassassin
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Feb 2020
The Minato-sensei beams at him, and replies, “Kakashi! I’m glad you’re awake,” and, yup, that’s Minato-sensei’s voice.
Kakashi falls back down against the bed, closing his eyes. It’s too short of a way down, and he clenches hands that are too tiny and feeble and not his in dog-print sheets he hasn’t owned for decades.
-
The Fourth Shinobi War has lasted for years. The Shinobi Alliance lost their shinning hope when Naruto Uzumaki died and his tailed beast stolen from him. But not all is lost. He left his last unpredictable idea to the only person he trusted to pull it off. The only other person besides Kurama that had always been at his side. His twin little sister. Minashi Namikaze-Uzumaki.
This is her story. Follow her as she travels back to fix the elemental nations with the only pieces of Naruto that she has left.
-
PICK YOUR POISON by ShadedEclipse
Fandoms: One Piece
11 Feb 2020
Reincarnation, she thinks, would be a whole lot more interesting if she wasn't pre-destined to die.
( From fire, genocide, amber lead- take your pick. )
-
When We Were Young by KimiMeagan
Fandoms: Naruto
11 Feb 2020
Her home didn’t have tatami mat flooring, sliding doors, and wooden verandas. Her home did not look like this, with its open screens and off white colors and natural wooden furniture. Her home was busy and loud and full, she remembered that much, not this quiet stillness that was only ever interrupted by large dark eyes and hair and a smile that only ever grew when she looked at it and –
“Hi Aya-chan,” He was quiet when he spoke to her, always quiet, as if there was something wrong with speaking any louder. “I found a frog today.” And off he went, telling her all about his day – yesterday he had found a bird's nest in one of the trees he climbed at the park – and just as she had then, she just watched him and listened. She would hum when he’d stop, prompting him to talk more.
It was the most noise she would get each day and she hated the quiet stillness that surrounded her. The only other interaction she had with a person was the elderly woman that would look after her. But even she couldn’t talk all day long. Not like Obito could.
Series
- Part 1 of Please Don't Leave Me
-
Experience Is Everything by DAsObiQuiet for kuroi_atropos
Fandoms: Danny Phantom
10 Feb 2020
Dire consequences come from ignoring Clockwork's warnings. Usually, 29-year-old Danny Fenton tries very hard to heed them, but if it comes down to listening or saving someone, well... he's never been a stranger to sacrifice. Of course, he didn't expect to end up 15 years in the past inside his teen-aged body just after he first gained his powers. Time-travel isn't even supposed to work like that! Of course, he'd be the one who somehow found a way break time.
-
Toy Soldiers by ThornyRose42
Fandoms: Batman (Comics)
08 Feb 2020
Bit by bit, we're torn apart. We'll never win, but the battle rages on.
A family member goes missing. Naturally, the Bat-Family is ready to go to Hell and back to rescue him. Once all is said and done, how do you go back to normal?
Series
- Part 1 of Toy Soldiers
-
Satellite by SpicyReyes
Fandoms: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood & Manga
08 Feb 2020
A rogue alchemist, desperate to restore the alchemy of the famous Fullmetal Alchemist, pushes Truth into playing a new game - one that has Edward Elric waking up on the floor of his house where a transmuted abomination should have been, just in time to save his younger self and brother. He might have a chance to do everything again, now, though...He would never hold anything but bitterness for the title of 'dad,' but maybe an older brother could make things better.
-
Hear the Silence by EmptySurface
Fandoms: Naruto
08 Feb 2020
"When did you start to remember?" He asked next, relaxing further in his seat, which Kyo found calming.
Kyo wakes up in a strange place, not sure what year it is or what is going on or if anything she remembers is actually reliable. So she just does what she's always done; live her life. It soon enough becomes more about survival than anything else.
In which another lease on life is a bit more complicated than Kyo had at first anticipated.
-
Kingfisher by dissatisfied_doodles
Fandoms: Naruto
08 Feb 2020
“For man, and for flower and beast and bird, the supreme triumph is to be most vividly, most perfectly alive.”
-D.H. Lawrence
Dying doesn’t come as a surprise, but being reincarnated into the Narutoverse sure in the hell does.
Meet Hisui Arashi, a modern day girl who passes too soon and wakes too early as she faces the trials and tribulations of the ninja world and learns to spread her wings and soar.
-
I jumped into the sea of time (and drowned with a smile) by FuzzyBlanketsAreBasicallyLikeSex
Fandoms: Naruto
07 Feb 2020
It seemed to take forever, but Naruto finally shoved the rest of himself through the crack between the rocks, eyes taking a second to lock onto what he was looking for. Obito. Pinned under a boulder, four feet in front of him. He looked so tiny compared to the size of it, just a little boy in a world of pain. It was almost a blessing he was unconscious.
Scrambling forward on all fours, Naruto’s hand reached out to Obito’s, gently bringing it up to Naruto’s chest. His other hand came up to gently stroke back through Obito’s hair. Leaning forward, Naruto touched his forehead to Obito’s, tears dripping onto the harsh stone below.
“Obito,” he whispered. “I found you.”
-
Rising With The Breaking Dawn by fw_feathers (mia826)
Fandoms: Naruto
07 Feb 2020
She died too early and was born too late. Her existence is a curse, a pebble in a tranquil lake. There is no turning back. There is only forward, to an uncertain tomorrow.
-
Knit no jutsu! by Illiterate (Ilast)
Fandoms: Naruto
06 Feb 2020
She wakes up in a stranger’s body, with memories of another life and the opportunity to alter fate. With the exception that she isn't a ninja, a kid who can get enrolled in the academy or an important clan member, but rather a civilian in her mid-twenties.
Now, she will have to face the dangers that lurk in Konohagakure no Sato with nothing more than her stubborn will to survive until she finds her way back home.
Series
- Part 1 of SI/OCs