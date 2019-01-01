81 - 100 of 336 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts
a dragon rises from a small stream by Penrose_Quinn
Fandoms: Akatsuki no Yona | Yona of the Dawn
01 Jan 2019
Summary
Father told me once that life is a running stream, and like calm water, one must flow to its current and leave no ripple behind lest one leads a path adrift and off course. I agreed, except for the latter.
Series
- Part 1 of a dragon and a flower
Dream With Me by Jewelthegeek
Fandoms: One Piece
05 Feb 2020
Summary
Tani didn't know how she ended up on the passenger ship that was being raided by Alvida Pirates, but she certainly wasn't going to waste the opportunity in front of her. After all, her dream could only be completed by joining the man who was going to be King of The Pirates!
Chapters 1-16 now edited with a fine-tooth comb. Chapters 17-20 have been edited with a garden rake.
Excerpt:
Straw Hat. That was Straw Hat Luffy. The man who was going to be king of the pirates, the man who was actually rubber. The man who would help change the world just because he wanted to be free and had a kind soul.
My body felt numb. I had somehow woken up in One Piece. I didn’t even know how, nothing I did before going to sleep was special. I hadn’t made a wish on a star or a birthday candle, I didn’t see a portal, or a person, and I certainly wasn’t reborn here.
Series
- Part 1 of Dream with me
Dual Pendulums by StrangerInAStrangeWorld
Fandoms: Bleach
24 Aug 2019
Summary
A pendulum may eventually reach equilibrium, but to fully follow its trajectory is to start at the beginning. Hirako Shinji's pendulum swung back at the Battle of False Karakura Town. Let its escapement strike and the clock turn back, to the time before the breaking of bows and the creation of masks, before even his counterstroke.
Most importantly, affix a second pendulum of lesser weight. Let swing, and watch as the addition invites chaos.
This is the story of Hirako Nariko, a soul reborn from another world. Her trajectory begins at 'elder sister.' Where will tracing it lead?
Series
- Part 1 of Dual Pendulums
Dubious Foreknowledge by ReebaJee
Fandoms: Naruto
19 Oct 2019
Summary
After years in Neji and Lee’s class stealing glances at Tenten wondering if I’d take her place, five minutes of relief in finding out I wouldn’t, and two hours waiting, I found out my jonin sensei was Kakashi. The problem? Naruto and Sasuke weren’t my teammates.
Series
- Part 3 of Original Characters
Ear to the Wall by Vodkassassin
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Feb 2020
Summary
The Minato-sensei beams at him, and replies, “Kakashi! I’m glad you’re awake,” and, yup, that’s Minato-sensei’s voice.
Kakashi falls back down against the bed, closing his eyes. It’s too short of a way down, and he clenches hands that are too tiny and feeble and not his in dog-print sheets he hasn’t owned for decades.
Series
- Part 1 of EttWverse
Summary
When undergoing Tsukuyomi the night Itachi slaughtered the Uchiha clan, Sasuke is made privy to a former life. He subsequently decides that revenge is stupid and he's going to try to make the most of his second life. He's too used to having a crazy and/or dead family.
A sort of self-insert as Sasuke in which he thinks education is important to becoming a good killer and that dish soap is a wondrous thing. I'll likely add more tags as I go.
Echoes by BlackDeviouseRose
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
21 Nov 2019
Summary
What use is knowledge of the future when she can't bring herself to care? She owed this world nothing - this story would continue without her.
Death took a chance, gambled on the wrong soul, and now she has to pay for it. No one ever said the Wizarding World would be all fun and games, especially not with a Dark Lord's imminent revival, a Headmasters penchant for manipulation, and a Boy-Who-Will-Die's stubborn tenacity. Not that it will matter soon, anyway.
Semi-Realistic, Somewhat Dark SI/OC (more OC than SI).
End All by northpeach, wolfsrainrules
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
25 Dec 2018
Summary
Skull had suffered his way through both World Wars, immortal and unending, all the way up to meeting Tsuna and his family. Perhaps it was then that he began to heal. And then, of course, the world ended, and it all spiraled out of control.
Erasing Impossibility by natanije
Fandoms: Naruto
11 Aug 2017
Summary
With the belief that reincarnation is a plausible thing to happen, I wasn't exactly surprised to find myself being reborn. However, surprise took place when I found myself being reborn as Nohara Rin out of all people. Perhaps fate has a strange sense of humour. But nevertheless; I am Rin and I'm definitely screwed. SIOC.
Cross-posted in FFn
Series
- Part 1 of Possibilities
everything's the same (definition of insane) by Neleothesze
Fandoms: Naruto
28 Jun 2019
Summary
"Something went wrong when transferring Hotaru's neural impulses into the newest iMind. Mind mapping technology had advanced by leaps and bounds and, yielding to her grandkids' pleas, sixty-four year old Kita Hotaru had finally signed the documents and set a date for the procedure.
On the morning of the 2nd of June, in a small hospital bed, the anesthetic lulled mrs Kita to sleep.
The wakeup was far more painful and sudden, a tiny body dropping in the middle of a dirt road."
Reality isn't a creation of the mind. And yet here she is, sixty-four going on ten, forever young in a world where the young are the first to die.
Experience Is Everything by DAsObiQuiet for kuroi_atropos
Fandoms: Danny Phantom
26 Feb 2020
Summary
Dire consequences come from ignoring Clockwork's warnings. Usually, 29-year-old Danny Fenton tries very hard to heed them, but if it comes down to listening or saving someone, well... he's never been a stranger to sacrifice. Of course, he didn't expect to end up 15 years in the past inside his teen-aged body just after he first gained his powers. Time-travel isn't even supposed to work like that! Of course, he'd be the one who somehow found a way break time.
Facade by cywscross
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
17 Jan 2015
Summary
Anonymous asked: How about Skull from KHR and pretend to be married? Or another Arcobaleno like Fon? I wonder how this will turn out lol
Series
- Part 4 of Tumblr Prompts 2015
Fade to Black by iaso
Fandoms: Naruto
21 Sep 2019
Summary
Sometimes the end isn't really the end. Just because the screen has faded to black doesn't mean it can't light up again, with life rekindled anew.
Fallen Leaves Grow New Trees by AMMO121
Fandoms: Naruto
25 Jan 2018
Summary
This isn't Kibas first go around.
Falling In Reverse by Syluk
Fandoms: Naruto
27 Jan 2020
Summary
Mix in Juubi's bijuudama, two Susanoo, few Mangekyou Sharingan, the power of Rinnegan, the chakra of the Kyuubi, some Ninjutsu, add some uncanny sort of luck, and you will get one dimensionally misplaced Jinchuuriki. Or where Naruto and Kurama are thrown into another world that is as messed up as their own.
(Dimension travel/parallel world universe)
False awakening by ShariDeschain
Fandoms: Nightwing (Comics), Batman (Comics), Batman - All Media Types, Batman and Robin (Comics)
21 Jul 2017
Summary
One: He’s never really awake, so He doesn’t really sleep. Two: there’s nothing, and then there’s something, and then there’s nothing again, and that’s how life works. Three: He’s either alone or there are others. Four: if there are others, there is usually a fight, and when there is a fight, His body moves to defend itself.
Those are the only notions he’s aware of.
Or, something goes wrong with Dick’s resurrection.
False Dawn by Wiggins
Fandoms: Twilight Series - Stephenie Meyer
16 May 2017
Summary
It would be the height of falsity to say that I had never given much thought to how I would die. I was a morbid kid who grew into a moody teenager, then a depressed adult. I assumed from a very young age that I would die in a car accident before I hit 25.
I was half right.
A Familiar Chaos by InTheShadows
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies)
02 Apr 2018
Summary
Thor is not stupid. He knows that is the general assumption, but he isn't. (Alright, so he's a little stupid, but that's neither here nor there.) He sees far more than people realize. Lately, he's seeing one thing in particular - Stark and just how much he reminds Thor of Loki. It is like looking at a distorted reflection. He sees and he acts. He will not let Stark walk down the same road Loki did. If he cannot save his brother, then maybe he can save his shield brother instead. Funny how this decision changes everything.
Series
- Part 4 of Never Say Never (To Be Continued?)
Femme Fatale by wolfsrainrules
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
09 Aug 2017
Summary
Skull would have been perfectly willing to hide the fact she was female and the World's Greatest Assassin for the rest of time. The Future That Never Was threw a wrench into that plan, however.
At least she got her Sky out of it, in the end.
Series
- Part 10 of Flicker Series
A Final Gift by Fantasticbeastsandheretofindthem
Fandoms: John Wick (Movies), John wick:chapter 2, John Wick 3 parabellum
11 Aug 2019
Tags
Summary
Either there was something terribly wrong with kids nowadays, or John just had been spending so many years of his life murdering people that he’d completely lost the ability to communicate with teenagers.
Well, nobody can have it both ways, he supposed.
Or perhaps, the problem was her— Atlas Greene, or Le petite Dragon, the 19-year-old freelancer who peeled his unconscious, bleeding-to-death ass off the street, who spoiled his pit bull with unlimited treats and long walks in the park, who claimed—rather unconvincingly—that she’d sworn an blood oath to keep him alive. With the kid by his side, the Baba Yaga would, in time, discover that there was something other than grief and vengeance in his life that was worth fighting for; through all of John’s pain and loss, the Dragon would, eventually, understand the one and only puzzle she thought she could never solve, the puzzle whose pieces were stolen from her a long time ago: How to be human.
Sometimes, even the worst of us needed a little help.