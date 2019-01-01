Tani didn't know how she ended up on the passenger ship that was being raided by Alvida Pirates, but she certainly wasn't going to waste the opportunity in front of her. After all, her dream could only be completed by joining the man who was going to be King of The Pirates!

Chapters 1-16 now edited with a fine-tooth comb. Chapters 17-20 have been edited with a garden rake.

Excerpt:

Straw Hat. That was Straw Hat Luffy. The man who was going to be king of the pirates, the man who was actually rubber. The man who would help change the world just because he wanted to be free and had a kind soul.

My body felt numb. I had somehow woken up in One Piece. I didn’t even know how, nothing I did before going to sleep was special. I hadn’t made a wish on a star or a birthday candle, I didn’t see a portal, or a person, and I certainly wasn’t reborn here.