281 - 300 of 347 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts
-
sundown, sunrise by cosmoscrow
Fandoms: One Piece
03 Jul 2018
Tags
Summary
They're fearless. And foolish. Whitebeard can't decide which one he likes more.
or: Whitebeard picks up a stray, who is a tad more prickly than expected, but hey, they kept Ace so how much worse can they be? Marco actually doesn't really want to know.
A new member appears to join, albeit reluctantly, also they're not really a member, they just need to hide. From the Marines. It's tiresome to deal with them. Long weeks are ahead, chaos ensues, and maybe it won't take so long for them to see that they fit right in.
Series
- Part 1 of Tiger Cub
-
Sunlight by witchywho (polyxena_chatoyant)
Fandoms: Twilight Series - All Media Types
11 Jun 2018
Tags
Summary
She died. She was born. Life goes on it's familiar way, shitting on you at every turn. Normal. And then vampires showed up.
Series
- Part 1 of Sunlight Saga
-
Surprises come in many sizes, shapes, colors and Ichigos. by arelia22
Fandoms: Bleach
08 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Kurosaki Ichigo is an enigma no matter what universe, time, reincarnation or species he is. One-Shots of all the times Ichigo left others speechless.
-
Swinging Pendulum by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
20 Jan 2014
Tags
Summary
“Too dangerous to live,” Central 46 declares. Locked up in Muken with half-healed wounds and helpless rage, Ichigo gets another chance to save his fellow Visored when the Spirit King whisks him away and offers him a deal. He accepts and promptly gets his ass dumped in the past. Like, WAY back in the past. Ichigo really should be used to impossible things happening to him by now.
-
tacenda (read my eyes, not my lips) by studydeku
Fandoms: Harry Potter - Fandom, Katekyo Hitman Reborn
15 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
A collection of short moments in which the Arcobaleno begin to suspect Skull is not all he claims to be.
OR
Skull-Is-Harry, and Harry runs from his past any chance he gets.
-
Taking a Chance by Dominique_Icefall
Fandoms: One Piece
13 Oct 2019
Tags
Summary
and finding friends, family, and a new reason to keep on living.
a better summary to be added once I have one.
-
A Talon's Justice by Bionic_Egypt
Fandoms: Young Justice (Cartoon), Batman - All Media Types
27 May 2018
Tags
Summary
Robin's greatest fear is someone, anyone, finding out that he had been turned into the Talon before Bruce saved him. He still hasn't shaken his programing, hasn't found a cure for what they did, but he's determined to help save the world with his new team. But can he keep his secret? Or will he inevitably destroy those he cares about?
Series
- Part 1 of A Talon's Justice
-
Target Acquired: Wicked Jester by poorasdirt
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
08 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Colonnello has always been a military man. He understood what led to him being cursed. He understood why the others had been cursed. Or, well, why most of the others had been cursed. Skull's motivations had always been a mystery to him. Now that the curse had been lifted, Colonnello could finally sit back and try to puzzle it out. If only it were that easy.
Or Colonnello's instincts were telling him something wasn't right and curiosity only kills cats.
-
Team Genius by ReebaJee
Fandoms: Naruto
06 Jul 2019
Tags
Summary
My presence in this world as a child with an adult mind caused the formation of Team Genius, comprised of myself, Maito Gai, and Hatake Kakashi, lead by future Hokage Namikaze Minato. But being a child at war is hard enough without the added strain dying and being reborn puts on a person’s psyche. I’m only good at being a shinobi because I’m terrible at being a person.
Series
- Part 4 of Original Characters
-
Teamwork for Hire by junko
Fandoms: Bleach, Free!
24 Nov 2013
Tags
Summary
After the defeat of Aizen, Ichigo has lost his superpowers but not his skills so he's been hiring himself out to any sports team looking for a strong player. When Nagisa Hazuki approaches Ichigo to join the Iwatobi High School Swimming Club, something piques Ichigo's interest....
-
Teeth and Claws by TheShadowSwan
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
13 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
When you put bunch of predators in one room and tell them to work together, they do not roll over and listen to the order. They test both you and each other. They snarl, bite and scratch… They fight. With teeth and claws.
Fem!Harry as Skull BAMF!Skull UST!Arcobaleno
crossposted with ffnet
-
Thanatophobia by Araceil for Reighost
Fandoms: Naruto
12 Apr 2019
Tags
Summary
Komuro Ietsuna was a timid boy from a different world, but still, despite this world of Ninja and Gods, he's determined to survive the odds. Even if this means abandoning his Village. But you know what they say about Mice and Men, and all the best laid plans between them.
-
That Evening Sun by haikemi
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Mar 2020
Tags
Summary
Five things Madara never expected from her, and one thing he actually did.
(In which Madara picks up a child from the Red Lights District, and that’s the beginning of a revolution for the Uchiha Clan.)
Series
- Part 4 of the butterfly effect
-
That Time Ishi Adopted a Child (and it went downhill from there) by olympian_mystery for blooming_flower
Fandoms: Naruto
31 Jan 2019
Tags
Summary
In one days time, she would be leaving her home and go to Konoha, where her husband’s family lived.
In one days time, she would be leaving her friends and the family she actually got along with.
In one days time, she would no longer be a kunoichi but a simple housewife.
In one days time, she would be leaving Uzushiogakure.
Series
- Part 1 of What Happens When You Get Yourself An Angry Mom Friend
- Part 1 of Divided In Time (What If?)
-
this angel has lost her wings (i'm building a monster) by kolbietheninja
Fandoms: Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
08 Jun 2017
Tags
Summary
She's eighteen and four months when a man flags her down on her bike with an excited grin and aspirations in his eyes. He's got slicked back hair and a crooked smile and grand ideas for her.
"Hey, kid, you ever thought about doing stunts on that beauty?"
Series
- Part 3 of KHR Crossovers
- Part 2 of Naruto Crossovers
-
this road to hell by Yuesya
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
19 May 2017
Tags
Summary
In which Vongola is, indeed, the villain of the tale. [OC, AU, One-shot]
-
This Will Kill That by Scribblindown
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto
28 Feb 2020
Tags
Summary
Sarotobi secretly always knew that if — when something happened to the Uchihas, little seven-year-old Sasuke would end up staying with the Hanasaki siblings.
It’s a shame that these two have played the games of old men before.
-
Those who abandon their friends are worse than trash by Ornery Otter (Greiver_Dhark)
Fandoms: Naruto
21 Jan 2019
Tags
Summary
Set during the time skip, but kinda vague. Sakura reconsiders what it means to be on Team Seven, what their nindo stands for and where that puts Sasuke, as more and more Konoha nin return with stories of the Uchiha attacking them during their missions, or don’t return at all.
-
A Thousand Years of Light Between Us by The_Carnivorous_Muffin
Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
03 Aug 2018
Tags
Summary
At the eve of the third shinobi war, Hatake Sakumo walks into a tea shop, and befriends the strange foreign owner whose eyes are so green they almost seem to glow.
-
through those blind eyes he sees. by リリス - riris (arurun)
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Feb 2020
Tags
Summary
Itsuki was a Konoha ANBU that faced the Fourth Great Shinobi War and perished on the battlefield, only to find himself back in the past, blind, and apparently today his tiny self got a little clumsy and decided to die. Needless to say his neighbour Kakashi was not happy about the noise.
Series
- Part 5 of in memory of the ones that live again.