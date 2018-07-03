281 - 300 of 347 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts

Navigation and Actions

Pages Navigation

Listing Works

  1. sundown, sunrise by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    03 Jul 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    They're fearless. And foolish. Whitebeard can't decide which one he likes more.

    or: Whitebeard picks up a stray, who is a tad more prickly than expected, but hey, they kept Ace so how much worse can they be? Marco actually doesn't really want to know.

    A new member appears to join, albeit reluctantly, also they're not really a member, they just need to hide. From the Marines. It's tiresome to deal with them. Long weeks are ahead, chaos ensues, and maybe it won't take so long for them to see that they fit right in.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    35,300
    Chapters:
    11/11
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    75
    Kudos:
    251
    Bookmarks:
    61
    Hits:
    4535

  2. Sunlight by

    Fandoms: Twilight Series - All Media Types  

    11 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    She died. She was born. Life goes on it's familiar way, shitting on you at every turn. Normal. And then vampires showed up.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    43,330
    Chapters:
    11/11
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    18
    Kudos:
    118
    Bookmarks:
    41
    Hits:
    2436

  3. Surprises come in many sizes, shapes, colors and Ichigos. by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    08 Nov 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Kurosaki Ichigo is an enigma no matter what universe, time, reincarnation or species he is. One-Shots of all the times Ichigo left others speechless.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    30,582
    Chapters:
    27/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    172
    Kudos:
    938
    Bookmarks:
    267
    Hits:
    12166

  4. Swinging Pendulum by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    20 Jan 2014

    Tags
    Summary

    “Too dangerous to live,” Central 46 declares. Locked up in Muken with half-healed wounds and helpless rage, Ichigo gets another chance to save his fellow Visored when the Spirit King whisks him away and offers him a deal. He accepts and promptly gets his ass dumped in the past. Like, WAY back in the past. Ichigo really should be used to impossible things happening to him by now.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    81,082
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    517
    Kudos:
    5318
    Bookmarks:
    2352
    Hits:
    177140

  5. tacenda (read my eyes, not my lips) by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - Fandom, Katekyo Hitman Reborn  

    15 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    A collection of short moments in which the Arcobaleno begin to suspect Skull is not all he claims to be.

    OR

    Skull-Is-Harry, and Harry runs from his past any chance he gets.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,355
    Chapters:
    9/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    103
    Kudos:
    2647
    Bookmarks:
    692
    Hits:
    35145

  6. Taking a Chance by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    13 Oct 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    and finding friends, family, and a new reason to keep on living.

    a better summary to be added once I have one.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,284
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    5
    Kudos:
    36
    Bookmarks:
    12
    Hits:
    545

  7. A Talon's Justice by

    Fandoms: Young Justice (Cartoon), Batman - All Media Types  

    27 May 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Robin's greatest fear is someone, anyone, finding out that he had been turned into the Talon before Bruce saved him. He still hasn't shaken his programing, hasn't found a cure for what they did, but he's determined to help save the world with his new team. But can he keep his secret? Or will he inevitably destroy those he cares about?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    44,664
    Chapters:
    18/18
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    189
    Kudos:
    1365
    Bookmarks:
    242
    Hits:
    22312

  8. Target Acquired: Wicked Jester by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    08 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Colonnello has always been a military man. He understood what led to him being cursed. He understood why the others had been cursed. Or, well, why most of the others had been cursed. Skull's motivations had always been a mystery to him. Now that the curse had been lifted, Colonnello could finally sit back and try to puzzle it out. If only it were that easy.

    Or Colonnello's instincts were telling him something wasn't right and curiosity only kills cats.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    110,440
    Chapters:
    18/?
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    519
    Kudos:
    1654
    Bookmarks:
    546
    Hits:
    24689

  9. Team Genius by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    06 Jul 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    My presence in this world as a child with an adult mind caused the formation of Team Genius, comprised of myself, Maito Gai, and Hatake Kakashi, lead by future Hokage Namikaze Minato. But being a child at war is hard enough without the added strain dying and being reborn puts on a person’s psyche. I’m only good at being a shinobi because I’m terrible at being a person.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,643
    Chapters:
    2/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    14
    Kudos:
    73
    Bookmarks:
    25
    Hits:
    641

  10. Teamwork for Hire by

    Fandoms: Bleach, Free!  

    24 Nov 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    After the defeat of Aizen, Ichigo has lost his superpowers but not his skills so he's been hiring himself out to any sports team looking for a strong player. When Nagisa Hazuki approaches Ichigo to join the Iwatobi High School Swimming Club, something piques Ichigo's interest....

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,342
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    183
    Kudos:
    1084
    Bookmarks:
    412
    Hits:
    11820

  11. Teeth and Claws by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    13 Dec 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    When you put bunch of predators in one room and tell them to work together, they do not roll over and listen to the order. They test both you and each other. They snarl, bite and scratch… They fight. With teeth and claws.

    Fem!Harry as Skull BAMF!Skull UST!Arcobaleno

    crossposted with ffnet

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    111,759
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Collections:
    9
    Comments:
    204
    Kudos:
    2006
    Bookmarks:
    844
    Hits:
    33961

  12. Thanatophobia by for Reighost

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Apr 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Komuro Ietsuna was a timid boy from a different world, but still, despite this world of Ninja and Gods, he's determined to survive the odds. Even if this means abandoning his Village. But you know what they say about Mice and Men, and all the best laid plans between them.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    35,544
    Chapters:
    8/?
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    366
    Kudos:
    2518
    Bookmarks:
    1065
    Hits:
    24144

  13. That Evening Sun by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Mar 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Five things Madara never expected from her, and one thing he actually did.

    (In which Madara picks up a child from the Red Lights District, and that’s the beginning of a revolution for the Uchiha Clan.)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,118
    Chapters:
    5/6
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    23
    Kudos:
    147
    Bookmarks:
    30
    Hits:
    1035

  14. That Time Ishi Adopted a Child (and it went downhill from there) by for blooming_flower

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    31 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    In one days time, she would be leaving her home and go to Konoha, where her husband’s family lived.

    In one days time, she would be leaving her friends and the family she actually got along with.

    In one days time, she would no longer be a kunoichi but a simple housewife.

    In one days time, she would be leaving Uzushiogakure.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    15,096
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    5
    Kudos:
    61
    Bookmarks:
    7
    Hits:
    613

  15. this angel has lost her wings (i'm building a monster) by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    08 Jun 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    She's eighteen and four months when a man flags her down on her bike with an excited grin and aspirations in his eyes. He's got slicked back hair and a crooked smile and grand ideas for her.

    "Hey, kid, you ever thought about doing stunts on that beauty?"

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,437
    Chapters:
    2/4
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    167
    Kudos:
    1419
    Bookmarks:
    488
    Hits:
    14242

  16. this road to hell by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    19 May 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Vongola is, indeed, the villain of the tale. [OC, AU, One-shot]

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    15,706
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    17
    Kudos:
    208
    Bookmarks:
    81
    Hits:
    1809

  17. This Will Kill That by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto  

    28 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Sarotobi secretly always knew that if — when something happened to the Uchihas, little seven-year-old Sasuke would end up staying with the Hanasaki siblings.

    It’s a shame that these two have played the games of old men before.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,329
    Chapters:
    2/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    25
    Kudos:
    302
    Bookmarks:
    166
    Hits:
    2784

  18. Those who abandon their friends are worse than trash by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Set during the time skip, but kinda vague. Sakura reconsiders what it means to be on Team Seven, what their nindo stands for and where that puts Sasuke, as more and more Konoha nin return with stories of the Uchiha attacking them during their missions, or don’t return at all.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,209
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    13
    Kudos:
    118
    Bookmarks:
    21
    Hits:
    780

  19. A Thousand Years of Light Between Us by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    03 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    At the eve of the third shinobi war, Hatake Sakumo walks into a tea shop, and befriends the strange foreign owner whose eyes are so green they almost seem to glow.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,769
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    30
    Kudos:
    1159
    Bookmarks:
    322
    Hits:
    8159

  20. through those blind eyes he sees. by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Itsuki was a Konoha ANBU that faced the Fourth Great Shinobi War and perished on the battlefield, only to find himself back in the past, blind, and apparently today his tiny self got a little clumsy and decided to die. Needless to say his neighbour Kakashi was not happy about the noise.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    15,648
    Chapters:
    12/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    45
    Kudos:
    412
    Bookmarks:
    122
    Hits:
    5352

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags

More Options

Crossovers
Completion Status
Word Count
Date Updated
?
Submit

Pages Navigation