Speak No Evil by iaso
Fandoms: Naruto
14 Jun 2017
Tags
Summary
In which a voiceless girl derails the fate of the universe with her smile.
-
Spring Wedding by DawnOfTomorrow
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Nov 2018
Tags
Summary
Sayumi, a chuunin working at the mission desk seems to have a secret admirer. Either that or a creepy stalker. She thinks it's probably harmless flirting. Iruka thinks she should probably report it all.
Notes are exchanged and snacks are left. True love starts with uneaten dango, apparently.
Series
-
Steam by Ornery Otter (Greiver_Dhark)
Fandoms: Naruto
11 Jun 2019
Tags
Summary
It felt like he just blinked. One moment he lay dying in hospital, the next he had the sun glaring in his eyes, the sky blue and clear above him. SIOC.
-
Still Waters Run Deep by Hannahmayski
Fandoms: Naruto
24 Nov 2017
Tags
Summary
Kiba's ridiculously strong teeth are bared and they sink into the ghoulish flesh of the zetsu's neck like it’s as easy as Neji's seen him eat an apple. he tears his head to the side and the skin comes away with him.
The clone screams like it can actually feel and it touches something deep inside Neji's stomach. White hot anger that he's been trying to find - anything better than the sickly exhaustion that's been eating away at him.
They are the ones suffering.
War hurts people, changes them, chews them up and spits them out. And Neji finds himself right in the middle of one.
-
Stone Eyes Chronicles, Book 1: The One-Armed Flame by Whatchuknowboutme
Fandoms: Naruto
10 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
So... I died, and that's annoying. Being reborn into a world where people can breathe fire at will and Mondays still suck, no matter the dimension, is worse though. Much, much worse. Unfortunately, that's what happened to me. Good News: At least it's the Naruto World, so I'm not completely clueless. Bad News: I'm a CRIPPLE and it's the NARUTO WORLD. *sigh* Fuck, I'm doomed. SI/OC DISCONTINUED. BEING REWRITTEN AND WILL BE REPOSTED UNDER NEW TITLE "Whispers of Fire and Stone."
-
Storm the World with Reckless Abandon by SSAerial
Fandoms: Bleach, Hunger Games Series - All Media Types, Hunger Games Trilogy - Suzanne Collins
07 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
So due to one of Urahara’s failed experiments that Ichigo unluckily got a full blast of (because life hates him and trouble is attracted to him like a clingy fangirl he could do without), Ichigo ends up in a dystopian universe where people take perverse pleasure in watching kids fight to the death. Which just, no. So Panem now has to deal with a pissed of Ichigo who’s determined to stop the Hunger Games and pummel Snow to the ground. And Panem doesn’t have a snowball chance in hell in stopping him.
Series
- Part 2 of Tumblr Snippets
-
Tags
Summary
Flashes of an unknown past haunt Naruto, entwining his steps with those of a former life no longer content to stay forgotten. There's a voice on the wind and another lifetime in his head, and it’s time for Uzushio’s Storm God to rise once more.
(The soul of a city is a hard thing to kill. Uzushio is still aware, still waiting. And now, with the rebirth of her greatest Kage, it’s time to call her people home.)
-
The Strange Child by AnonymousShmonymous (Empress_of_Trash)
Fandoms: Naruto
04 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
Being reborn into Naruto is not all it is cracked up to be. It especially isn't when you are the civilian child of a civilian family in a military dictatorship. At the very least I got the nicest version of them, Konoha. Unfortunately, I would have preferred avoiding Plot as a whole, not being in the middle of it. Self-Insert/SI.
-
Stranger in a Strange Land by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
20 Dec 2014
Tags
Summary
Ichigo lands himself in an alternate universe where the Gotei 13 rules with an iron fist, Aizen is actually not that bad a guy to hang out with, and both sides keep trying to recruit him. How is this his life?
-
A Stranger by Loeka
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Dec 2018
Tags
Summary
How did it come to this? Oh wait, I remember now. My weakness for all things cute.
Series
- Part 1 of Life (Is Bitter And Sweet)
-
Strawberry Kisses! by LeftNotRight
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
31 Oct 2019
Tags
Summary
"Eh! Is this the birdy you were talking about, Tsu-kun?" I paused mid-gulp and looked to the voice, swallowing as I flattened my expression and locked my eyes onto the familiar ball of fluff that was the hair of one Tsunayoshi.
"Hello, pretty birdy," the boy waved, and I knew I was in trouble.
-
Strontium Chloride Red and Other Colours by BootsnBlossoms
Fandoms: Sherlock (TV), Skyfall (2012) - Fandom, James Bond (Craig movies)
11 Dec 2012
Tags
Summary
Just what does one bring a double-oh for Christmas dinner at his flat, do you think? — GH
Something that explodes in his favorite colour. — MH
Lube, condoms, and scotch. Leave the handcuffs, he probably has his own. — SH
-
sundown, sunrise by cosmoscrow
Fandoms: One Piece
03 Jul 2018
Tags
Summary
They're fearless. And foolish. Whitebeard can't decide which one he likes more.
or: Whitebeard picks up a stray, who is a tad more prickly than expected, but hey, they kept Ace so how much worse can they be? Marco actually doesn't really want to know.
A new member appears to join, albeit reluctantly, also they're not really a member, they just need to hide. From the Marines. It's tiresome to deal with them. Long weeks are ahead, chaos ensues, and maybe it won't take so long for them to see that they fit right in.
Series
- Part 1 of Tiger Cub
-
Sunlight by witchywho (polyxena_chatoyant)
Fandoms: Twilight Series - All Media Types
11 Jun 2018
Tags
Summary
She died. She was born. Life goes on it's familiar way, shitting on you at every turn. Normal. And then vampires showed up.
Series
- Part 1 of Sunlight Saga
-
Surprises come in many sizes, shapes, colors and Ichigos. by arelia22
Fandoms: Bleach
08 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Kurosaki Ichigo is an enigma no matter what universe, time, reincarnation or species he is. One-Shots of all the times Ichigo left others speechless.
-
Swinging Pendulum by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
20 Jan 2014
Tags
Summary
“Too dangerous to live,” Central 46 declares. Locked up in Muken with half-healed wounds and helpless rage, Ichigo gets another chance to save his fellow Visored when the Spirit King whisks him away and offers him a deal. He accepts and promptly gets his ass dumped in the past. Like, WAY back in the past. Ichigo really should be used to impossible things happening to him by now.
-
tacenda (read my eyes, not my lips) by studydeku
Fandoms: Harry Potter - Fandom, Katekyo Hitman Reborn
15 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
A collection of short moments in which the Arcobaleno begin to suspect Skull is not all he claims to be.
OR
Skull-Is-Harry, and Harry runs from his past any chance he gets.
-
Taking a Chance by Dominique_Icefall
Fandoms: One Piece
13 Oct 2019
Tags
Summary
and finding friends, family, and a new reason to keep on living.
a better summary to be added once I have one.
-
A Talon's Justice by Bionic_Egypt
Fandoms: Young Justice (Cartoon), Batman - All Media Types
27 May 2018
Tags
Summary
Robin's greatest fear is someone, anyone, finding out that he had been turned into the Talon before Bruce saved him. He still hasn't shaken his programing, hasn't found a cure for what they did, but he's determined to help save the world with his new team. But can he keep his secret? Or will he inevitably destroy those he cares about?
Series
- Part 1 of A Talon's Justice
-
Target Acquired: Wicked Jester by poorasdirt
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
08 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Colonnello has always been a military man. He understood what led to him being cursed. He understood why the others had been cursed. Or, well, why most of the others had been cursed. Skull's motivations had always been a mystery to him. Now that the curse had been lifted, Colonnello could finally sit back and try to puzzle it out. If only it were that easy.
Or Colonnello's instincts were telling him something wasn't right and curiosity only kills cats.