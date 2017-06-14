261 - 280 of 337 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts

  1. Speak No Evil by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    14 Jun 2017

    Summary

    In which a voiceless girl derails the fate of the universe with her smile.

    English
    1,348
    1/?
    1
    8
    161
    40
    1149

  2. Spring Wedding by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Nov 2018

    Summary

    Sayumi, a chuunin working at the mission desk seems to have a secret admirer. Either that or a creepy stalker. She thinks it's probably harmless flirting. Iruka thinks she should probably report it all.

    Notes are exchanged and snacks are left. True love starts with uneaten dango, apparently.

    English
    14,935
    19/19
    1
    13
    263
    51
    2993

  3. Steam by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    11 Jun 2019

    Summary

    It felt like he just blinked. One moment he lay dying in hospital, the next he had the sun glaring in his eyes, the sky blue and clear above him. SIOC.

    English
    31,438
    7/?
    1
    77
    327
    148
    3476

  4. Still Waters Run Deep by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    24 Nov 2017

    Summary

    Kiba's ridiculously strong teeth are bared and they sink into the ghoulish flesh of the zetsu's neck like it’s as easy as Neji's seen him eat an apple. he tears his head to the side and the skin comes away with him.

    The clone screams like it can actually feel and it touches something deep inside Neji's stomach. White hot anger that he's been trying to find - anything better than the sickly exhaustion that's been eating away at him.

    They are the ones suffering.

     

    War hurts people, changes them, chews them up and spits them out. And Neji finds himself right in the middle of one.

    English
    1,469
    1/1
    1
    7
    88
    19
    788

  5. Stone Eyes Chronicles, Book 1: The One-Armed Flame by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    10 Apr 2018

    Summary

    So... I died, and that's annoying. Being reborn into a world where people can breathe fire at will and Mondays still suck, no matter the dimension, is worse though. Much, much worse. Unfortunately, that's what happened to me. Good News: At least it's the Naruto World, so I'm not completely clueless. Bad News: I'm a CRIPPLE and it's the NARUTO WORLD. *sigh* Fuck, I'm doomed. SI/OC DISCONTINUED. BEING REWRITTEN AND WILL BE REPOSTED UNDER NEW TITLE "Whispers of Fire and Stone."

    English
    82,285
    15/15
    1
    132
    561
    206
    14833

  6. Storm the World with Reckless Abandon by

    Fandoms: Bleach, Hunger Games Series - All Media Types, Hunger Games Trilogy - Suzanne Collins  

    07 Dec 2019

    Summary

    So due to one of Urahara’s failed experiments that Ichigo unluckily got a full blast of (because life hates him and trouble is attracted to him like a clingy fangirl he could do without), Ichigo ends up in a dystopian universe where people take perverse pleasure in watching kids fight to the death. Which just, no. So Panem now has to deal with a pissed of Ichigo who’s determined to stop the Hunger Games and pummel Snow to the ground. And Panem doesn’t have a snowball chance in hell in stopping him.

    English
    21,797
    16/?
    3
    788
    2830
    1054
    46880

  7. Stormborn by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    21 Apr 2015

    Summary

    Flashes of an unknown past haunt Naruto, entwining his steps with those of a former life no longer content to stay forgotten. There's a voice on the wind and another lifetime in his head, and it’s time for Uzushio’s Storm God to rise once more.

    (The soul of a city is a hard thing to kill. Uzushio is still aware, still waiting. And now, with the rebirth of her greatest Kage, it’s time to call her people home.)

    English
    136,326
    34/34
    23
    1327
    11556
    4439
    248078

  8. The Strange Child by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    04 Apr 2018

    Summary

    Being reborn into Naruto is not all it is cracked up to be. It especially isn't when you are the civilian child of a civilian family in a military dictatorship. At the very least I got the nicest version of them, Konoha. Unfortunately, I would have preferred avoiding Plot as a whole, not being in the middle of it. Self-Insert/SI.

    English
    12,532
    4/?
    1
    15
    198
    62
    2245

  9. Stranger in a Strange Land by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    20 Dec 2014

    Summary

    Ichigo lands himself in an alternate universe where the Gotei 13 rules with an iron fist, Aizen is actually not that bad a guy to hang out with, and both sides keep trying to recruit him. How is this his life?

    English
    9,213
    4/?
    1
    134
    2808
    791
    44300

  10. A Stranger by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Dec 2018

    Summary

    How did it come to this? Oh wait, I remember now. My weakness for all things cute.

    English
    133,334
    11/11
    3
    275
    1432
    524
    24665

  11. Strawberry Kisses! by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    31 Oct 2019

    Summary

    "Eh! Is this the birdy you were talking about, Tsu-kun?" I paused mid-gulp and looked to the voice, swallowing as I flattened my expression and locked my eyes onto the familiar ball of fluff that was the hair of one Tsunayoshi.
    "Hello, pretty birdy," the boy waved, and I knew I was in trouble.

    English
    20,112
    11/?
    4
    91
    592
    245
    4987

  12. Strontium Chloride Red and Other Colours by

    Fandoms: Sherlock (TV), Skyfall (2012) - Fandom, James Bond (Craig movies)  

    11 Dec 2012

    Summary

    Just what does one bring a double-oh for Christmas dinner at his flat, do you think? — GH

     

    Something that explodes in his favorite colour. — MH

     

    Lube, condoms, and scotch. Leave the handcuffs, he probably has his own. — SH

    English
    5,497
    1/1
    1
    156
    5037
    1033
    69245

  13. sundown, sunrise by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    03 Jul 2018

    Summary

    They're fearless. And foolish. Whitebeard can't decide which one he likes more.

    or: Whitebeard picks up a stray, who is a tad more prickly than expected, but hey, they kept Ace so how much worse can they be? Marco actually doesn't really want to know.

    A new member appears to join, albeit reluctantly, also they're not really a member, they just need to hide. From the Marines. It's tiresome to deal with them. Long weeks are ahead, chaos ensues, and maybe it won't take so long for them to see that they fit right in.

    English
    35,300
    11/11
    1
    75
    262
    60
    4489

  14. Sunlight by

    Fandoms: Twilight Series - All Media Types  

    11 Jun 2018

    Summary

    She died. She was born. Life goes on it's familiar way, shitting on you at every turn. Normal. And then vampires showed up.

    English
    43,330
    11/11
    1
    18
    119
    41
    2426

  15. Surprises come in many sizes, shapes, colors and Ichigos. by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    08 Nov 2019

    Summary

    Kurosaki Ichigo is an enigma no matter what universe, time, reincarnation or species he is. One-Shots of all the times Ichigo left others speechless.

    English
    30,582
    27/?
    3
    172
    946
    260
    11992

  16. Swinging Pendulum by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    20 Jan 2014

    Summary

    “Too dangerous to live,” Central 46 declares. Locked up in Muken with half-healed wounds and helpless rage, Ichigo gets another chance to save his fellow Visored when the Spirit King whisks him away and offers him a deal. He accepts and promptly gets his ass dumped in the past. Like, WAY back in the past. Ichigo really should be used to impossible things happening to him by now.

    English
    81,082
    5/?
    7
    516
    5372
    2338
    176272

  17. tacenda (read my eyes, not my lips) by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - Fandom, Katekyo Hitman Reborn  

    15 Apr 2018

    Summary

    A collection of short moments in which the Arcobaleno begin to suspect Skull is not all he claims to be.

    OR

    Skull-Is-Harry, and Harry runs from his past any chance he gets.

    English
    7,355
    9/?
    1
    103
    2678
    690
    34960

  18. Taking a Chance by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    13 Oct 2019

    Summary

    and finding friends, family, and a new reason to keep on living.

    a better summary to be added once I have one.

    English
    8,284
    4/?
    1
    5
    35
    12
    541

  19. A Talon's Justice by

    Fandoms: Young Justice (Cartoon), Batman - All Media Types  

    27 May 2018

    Summary

    Robin's greatest fear is someone, anyone, finding out that he had been turned into the Talon before Bruce saved him. He still hasn't shaken his programing, hasn't found a cure for what they did, but he's determined to help save the world with his new team. But can he keep his secret? Or will he inevitably destroy those he cares about?

    English
    44,664
    18/18
    1
    189
    1388
    241
    22214

  20. Target Acquired: Wicked Jester by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    08 Jan 2020

    Summary

    Colonnello has always been a military man. He understood what led to him being cursed. He understood why the others had been cursed. Or, well, why most of the others had been cursed. Skull's motivations had always been a mystery to him. Now that the curse had been lifted, Colonnello could finally sit back and try to puzzle it out. If only it were that easy.

    Or Colonnello's instincts were telling him something wasn't right and curiosity only kills cats.

    English
    110,440
    18/?
    5
    518
    1682
    541
    24486

