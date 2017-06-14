Kiba's ridiculously strong teeth are bared and they sink into the ghoulish flesh of the zetsu's neck like it’s as easy as Neji's seen him eat an apple. he tears his head to the side and the skin comes away with him.

The clone screams like it can actually feel and it touches something deep inside Neji's stomach. White hot anger that he's been trying to find - anything better than the sickly exhaustion that's been eating away at him.

They are the ones suffering.

War hurts people, changes them, chews them up and spits them out. And Neji finds himself right in the middle of one.