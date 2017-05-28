201 - 220 of 336 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts

  nine point eight by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    28 May 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Uchiha Itachi chose his village over his clan, steeled his heart and chose peace over his own blood. Izumi did not. (By the natural order of things, one day a young girl would willingly lay down her life for her love, and along with it, the lives of all her kinsmen. But I was not that girl; I was not that Izumi.) [SI/OC, Uchiha!OC, AU]

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,581
    Chapters: 3/?
    3/?
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 28
    28
    Kudos:
    235
    Bookmarks: 77
    77
    Hits:
    2338

  Nodus Tollens by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    15 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    In which an SI-OC as Black Zetsu decides that following Kaguya’s will is detrimental for his continued survival and proceeds to completely wreck the plot by not cooperating.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,578
    Chapters: 1/?
    1/?
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 34
    34
    Kudos:
    115
    Bookmarks: 53
    53
    Hits:
    847

  Now The Flower Blooms by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 May 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Haruno Sakura is not just an average girl dreaming of a glorious, romanticised career as a ninja. Instead, she's a girl with prodigious levels of chakra control, a determination to match and a will of fire that burns as hot and bright as an inferno. Haruno Sakura is an ambitious and cunning girl with equally wild goals to match, and here are some of them to name a few:

    - Complete the Strength of A Hundred Seals before Sasuke attempts to leave the village
    - Find a way to contact Kurama and warn the other bijuu
    - Become more legendary that the Sannin before original Sakura

    OR. Haruno Sakura remembers a life before she was Sakura. She remembers a place called Tokyo, and with it are memories of a potential future as seen in the Naruto series. Given this new chance, the wealth of knowledge at her fingertips, and no way to back out, she hopes to change things for the better. But does her presence and knowledge make it better or worse?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,994
    Chapters: 2/?
    2/?
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 30
    30
    Kudos:
    257
    Bookmarks: 104
    104
    Hits:
    2998

  The Odds are Definitely Not in My Favor by

    Fandoms: Hunger Games Trilogy - Suzanne Collins, Naruto  

    02 Jun 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Hatake Kakashi gets reborn as Katniss Everdeen's younger sister. When Katniss volunteered for Prim, Kakashi volunteered for Katniss. A Naruto and Hunger Games crossover story. AU.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,003
    Chapters: 6/?
    6/?
    Collections: 4
    4
    Comments: 70
    70
    Kudos:
    984
    Bookmarks: 261
    261
    Hits:
    10804

  Of Spirits and Pomegranates by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Nov 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Staring at the rapidly expanding pool of blood inching its way towards him; Sasuke thinks that this is the first time in his life he’s ever been awake.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    39,872
    Chapters:
    19/?
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 341
    341
    Kudos:
    1377
    Bookmarks: 492
    492
    Hits:
    15820

  The OG Vignettes by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    02 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    For all intents and purposes, Ichigo is a thug. Written in 2015.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,438
    Chapters: 4/4
    4/4
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 13
    13
    Kudos:
    211
    Bookmarks: 64
    64
    Hits:
    1622

  On Freedom and Other Formalities by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    29 Feb 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    When push comes to shove, Hiwa Inuzuka doesn't go down easy. Reborn into a new, dangerous world? She puts her past life as a spy to work. Thrown into a war? Hiwa does her duty, for Konoha. And when she's forced into an arranged marriage? All there is to do is beat them to the punch and get married first. Thankfully, Genma Shiranui is willing to lend a hand. Literally. SI/OC

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    46,273
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Collections: 4
    4
    Comments: 232
    232
    Kudos:
    888
    Bookmarks: 373
    373
    Hits:
    7870

  On Life, On Death, On Everything In-Between by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    28 May 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    The war rages on for ten years, and by the time it ends, most are dead and Soul Society has been destroyed. But Kisuke still has one more card to play, and he gambles it all on the one person he believes in to achieve the impossible. Ichigo accepts without hesitation. There’s nothing he wouldn't do to protect his friends and family, and he doesn't have anything left to lose anyway.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    51,170
    Chapters: 3/?
    3/?
    Collections: 2
    2
    Comments: 117
    117
    Kudos:
    2591
    Bookmarks: 860
    860
    Hits:
    55349

  On My Love by

    Fandoms: Yuri!!! on Ice (Anime)  

    16 Mar 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    For the second time, the Sochi Grand Prix Finals arrive, and with it a reborn Yuuri Katsuki. “Viktor,” Yuuri thinks over the pounding of his heart, the crowd going silent as the music begins. “I’ll show the world what you meant to me.”

    Yuuri often thinks of his life as Before and After Viktor Nikiforov, the marking point being the day Viktor swept into his life and turned his world upside-down. After many years together, an accident leads to Yuuri suddenly waking up in the Before—back in Detroit, before the GPF, before he ever knew Viktor as anything other than his childhood idol.

    As if it had all been just a dream.

     

    Podfic

    Russian Translation

    Spanish Translation 1 | Spanish Translation 2

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    72,704
    Chapters: 6/?
    6/?
    Collections: 6
    6
    Comments:
    4856
    Kudos:
    15019
    Bookmarks: 5073
    5073
    Hits:
    338086

  On Wings of Awareness by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    15 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    There is a fine line between speculation and fact. There is an even finer line between reality and stories.

    Reality and fact both work on the basis of the provable, the concrete, the touchable. Stories and speculation are nebulous, driven by imagination and what-ifs, the emotions.

    Reality is not supposed to be a story, and it's most certainly not supposed to place someone in the position of being reborn from one to the other. It's not supposed to force someone to have to figure out in life or death situations how to tell speculation from fact.

    It's not supposed to do many things, but clearly, the universe is uninterested in supposed to.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,249
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 48
    48
    Kudos:
    225
    Bookmarks: 62
    62

  One Fell Swoop by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    17 Feb 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    Entaka is not Ichigo - he no longer has the freedom to charge recklessly into battle with expectations of his friends being there to watch his back, and the Shinigami to back him up no matter how much they disapprove.

    But at the same time, Entaka is Ichigo, and Ichigo never gives up until he succeeds, even if that means finding another way to do it.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,682
    Chapters: 1/2
    1/2
    Collections: 2
    2
    Comments: 117
    117
    Kudos:
    2923
    Bookmarks: 913
    913
    Hits:
    44199

  one glance and the avalanche drops by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Naruto  

    06 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Takeshi has absolutely no idea what’s going on, but that’s never stopped him before.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,229
    Chapters: 1/1
    1/1
    Collections: 2
    2
    Comments: 53
    53
    Kudos:
    2103
    Bookmarks: 388
    388
    Hits:
    18046

  one of the others by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    06 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Otherworldly beings cannot die, so it stands to reason that their children cannot die either.

    Skull never claimed to be mortal.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,186
    Chapters: 1/1
    1/1
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 26
    26
    Kudos:
    944
    Bookmarks: 274
    274
    Hits:
    7617

  Only A Boy by

    Fandoms: Merlin (TV), Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    23 Nov 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    Plot: Merlin had fulfilled his destiny. Albion was alive and beautiful, and magic was no longer feared in the land. But nothing ever lasts, does it? Memories gone, and in his ten-year-old form once more, he's traveled over a thousand years in the future. Now, he has a new destiny: He has to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, hide the fact that he's Merlin, and defeat a Dark Lord that's messing with magic he knows nothing about.

    Pairings: Not determined but probably not canon [secondary to plot]

    Rating: Teen [some swearing]

    Disclaimer: I own nothing except my original characters and ideas.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    163,813
    Chapters:
    26/26
    Collections: 5
    5
    Comments: 209
    209
    Kudos:
    2112
    Bookmarks: 362
    362
    Hits:
    48775

  Only Dream Forever by

    Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies)  

    03 Mar 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    "I have an equation. In the eight years since Mr. Stark announced himself as Iron Man, the number of known enhanced person has grown exponentially. And, during the same time period, the number of potentially world-ending events has risen at a commensurate rate."
    "You're saying it's our fault?"
    "I'm saying there may be a causality."

    In the wake of civil war, Wanda makes a wish.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    33,279
    Chapters: 7/?
    7/?
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 108
    108
    Kudos:
    448
    Bookmarks: 171
    171
    Hits:
    6398

  Ouroboros by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    14 Apr 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    "You have to change this."

    ANBU Weasel finds her loyalties being tested after being sent back in time.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    51,465
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Collections: 2
    2
    Comments: 158
    158
    Kudos:
    816
    Bookmarks: 315
    315
    Hits:
    10947

  Outside Looking In by for Deshah

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    08 May 2015

    Tags
    Summary

    In one world a single mother dies holding her newborn child in her arms for the first- and last- time. In another, she wakes up in the body of a baby girl to find that instead of being a mother, now she's the one being mothered. Only- not for long. At one month old she's kidnapped and raised by people who should never be parents and her only hope is the very familiar face she sees in the mirror. Hoping for protection, she makes her way to Konoha in search of her father.

     

    I DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT intend to make this fic dreary and depressing. Yes, there's some trauma, yes, she's going to have problems, but really, it's nothing worse than what most of the major canon characters have to go through. She's going to rise above and come out all the stronger for it. So don't let the child abuse warning scare you off.

    Note: Story is subject to change and revision. Regular updates are not guaranteed, and suggestions are welcome. Any similarities to other fanfiction may, in fact, be coincidental but I have read a LOT of fanfiction and there may be influences I am unaware of. If there are any similarities bring them to my attention and I will give credit where credit is due.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,760
    Chapters: 3/?
    3/?
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 30
    30
    Kudos:
    461
    Bookmarks: 151
    151
    Hits:
    5220

  Overhaul by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Nov 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Overhaul
    verb over·haul | \ ˌō-vər-ˈhȯl\
    : to haul or drag over : to renovate, remake, revise, or renew thoroughly : to reach and pass someone or something moving ahead of you :

     

    Uchiha Shizuka wakes up after the massacre of her clan remembering her past life as a twenty-something civilian and knowing that, in an alternate universe, she is a fictional character from a shonen manga.

    A revamped version of an old OC!reincarnation fic.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,343
    Chapters: 5/?
    5/?
    Collections: 1
    1
    Comments: 50
    50
    Kudos:
    272
    Bookmarks: 94
    94
    Hits:
    3314

  Phantom by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    01 May 2013

    Tags
    Summary

    A month after Ace leaves on his journey, most of Dawn Island is destroyed at the hands of an unknown man. In the ensuing chaos, Luffy disappears. Three years later, a pirate made of rubber with half his face masked surfaces in Shells Town. From there, the news spread, and it catches the attention of more than one person across the seas.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,579
    Chapters: 1/1
    1/1
    
    1
    Comments:
    33
    Kudos:
    496
    Bookmarks:
    153
    Hits:
    5624

  20. PICK YOUR POISON by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    04 Mar 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Reincarnation, she thinks, would be a lot more interesting if she were not predestined to die.

    ( From fire, genocide, amber lead— take your pick. )

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    103,970
    Chapters:
    13/?
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    147
    Kudos:
    400
    Bookmarks:
    119
    Hits:
    3879

