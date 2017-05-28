Haruno Sakura is not just an average girl dreaming of a glorious, romanticised career as a ninja. Instead, she's a girl with prodigious levels of chakra control, a determination to match and a will of fire that burns as hot and bright as an inferno. Haruno Sakura is an ambitious and cunning girl with equally wild goals to match, and here are some of them to name a few:

- Complete the Strength of A Hundred Seals before Sasuke attempts to leave the village

- Find a way to contact Kurama and warn the other bijuu

- Become more legendary that the Sannin before original Sakura

OR. Haruno Sakura remembers a life before she was Sakura. She remembers a place called Tokyo, and with it are memories of a potential future as seen in the Naruto series. Given this new chance, the wealth of knowledge at her fingertips, and no way to back out, she hopes to change things for the better. But does her presence and knowledge make it better or worse?