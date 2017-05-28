201 - 220 of 336 Works in A Collection of Beloved Inserts
Pages Navigation
Listing Works
-
nine point eight by Yuesya
Fandoms: Naruto
28 May 2017
Tags
Summary
Uchiha Itachi chose his village over his clan, steeled his heart and chose peace over his own blood. Izumi did not. (By the natural order of things, one day a young girl would willingly lay down her life for her love, and along with it, the lives of all her kinsmen. But I was not that girl; I was not that Izumi.) [SI/OC, Uchiha!OC, AU]
-
Nodus Tollens by Silvestial
Fandoms: Naruto
15 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
In which an SI-OC as Black Zetsu decides that following Kaguya’s will is detrimental for his continued survival and proceeds to completely wreck the plot by not cooperating.
-
Now The Flower Blooms by aureum
Fandoms: Naruto
13 May 2019
Tags
Summary
Haruno Sakura is not just an average girl dreaming of a glorious, romanticised career as a ninja. Instead, she's a girl with prodigious levels of chakra control, a determination to match and a will of fire that burns as hot and bright as an inferno. Haruno Sakura is an ambitious and cunning girl with equally wild goals to match, and here are some of them to name a few:
- Complete the Strength of A Hundred Seals before Sasuke attempts to leave the village
- Find a way to contact Kurama and warn the other bijuu
- Become more legendary that the Sannin before original Sakura
OR. Haruno Sakura remembers a life before she was Sakura. She remembers a place called Tokyo, and with it are memories of a potential future as seen in the Naruto series. Given this new chance, the wealth of knowledge at her fingertips, and no way to back out, she hopes to change things for the better. But does her presence and knowledge make it better or worse?
-
The Odds are Definitely Not in My Favor by AlunaGray
Fandoms: Hunger Games Trilogy - Suzanne Collins, Naruto
02 Jun 2019
Tags
Summary
Hatake Kakashi gets reborn as Katniss Everdeen's younger sister. When Katniss volunteered for Prim, Kakashi volunteered for Katniss. A Naruto and Hunger Games crossover story. AU.
Series
- Part 2 of lost on the road of life
-
Of Spirits and Pomegranates by McPasstel
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Staring at the rapidly expanding pool of blood inching its way towards him; Sasuke thinks that this is the first time in his life he’s ever been awake.
-
The OG Vignettes by Straight_Outta_Hobbiton
Fandoms: Bleach
02 Jan 2019
Tags
Summary
For all intents and purposes, Ichigo is a thug. Written in 2015.
-
On Freedom and Other Formalities by iaso
Fandoms: Naruto
29 Feb 2020
Tags
Summary
When push comes to shove, Hiwa Inuzuka doesn't go down easy. Reborn into a new, dangerous world? She puts her past life as a spy to work. Thrown into a war? Hiwa does her duty, for Konoha. And when she's forced into an arranged marriage? All there is to do is beat them to the punch and get married first. Thankfully, Genma Shiranui is willing to lend a hand. Literally. SI/OC
-
On Life, On Death, On Everything In-Between by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
28 May 2013
Tags
Summary
The war rages on for ten years, and by the time it ends, most are dead and Soul Society has been destroyed. But Kisuke still has one more card to play, and he gambles it all on the one person he believes in to achieve the impossible. Ichigo accepts without hesitation. There’s nothing he wouldn't do to protect his friends and family, and he doesn't have anything left to lose anyway.
-
On My Love by RikoJasmine
Fandoms: Yuri!!! on Ice (Anime)
16 Mar 2017
Tags
Summary
For the second time, the Sochi Grand Prix Finals arrive, and with it a reborn Yuuri Katsuki. “Viktor,” Yuuri thinks over the pounding of his heart, the crowd going silent as the music begins. “I’ll show the world what you meant to me.”
Yuuri often thinks of his life as Before and After Viktor Nikiforov, the marking point being the day Viktor swept into his life and turned his world upside-down. After many years together, an accident leads to Yuuri suddenly waking up in the Before—back in Detroit, before the GPF, before he ever knew Viktor as anything other than his childhood idol.
As if it had all been just a dream.
-
On Wings of Awareness by Skeren
Fandoms: Naruto
15 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
There is a fine line between speculation and fact. There is an even finer line between reality and stories.
Reality and fact both work on the basis of the provable, the concrete, the touchable. Stories and speculation are nebulous, driven by imagination and what-ifs, the emotions.
Reality is not supposed to be a story, and it's most certainly not supposed to place someone in the position of being reborn from one to the other. It's not supposed to force someone to have to figure out in life or death situations how to tell speculation from fact.
It's not supposed to do many things, but clearly, the universe is uninterested in supposed to.
-
One Fell Swoop by cywscross
Fandoms: Bleach
17 Feb 2015
Tags
Summary
Entaka is not Ichigo - he no longer has the freedom to charge recklessly into battle with expectations of his friends being there to watch his back, and the Shinigami to back him up no matter how much they disapprove.
But at the same time, Entaka is Ichigo, and Ichigo never gives up until he succeeds, even if that means finding another way to do it.
-
one glance and the avalanche drops by blackkat
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Naruto
06 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
Takeshi has absolutely no idea what’s going on, but that’s never stopped him before.
Series
- Part 30 of Crossover and Fusion Drabbles
-
one of the others by HeavenlyDusk
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
06 Jun 2018
Tags
Summary
Otherworldly beings cannot die, so it stands to reason that their children cannot die either.
Skull never claimed to be mortal.
-
Only A Boy by RiddellLee
Fandoms: Merlin (TV), Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
23 Nov 2013
Tags
Summary
Plot: Merlin had fulfilled his destiny. Albion was alive and beautiful, and magic was no longer feared in the land. But nothing ever lasts, does it? Memories gone, and in his ten-year-old form once more, he's traveled over a thousand years in the future. Now, he has a new destiny: He has to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, hide the fact that he's Merlin, and defeat a Dark Lord that's messing with magic he knows nothing about.
Pairings: Not determined but probably not canon [secondary to plot]
Rating: Teen [some swearing]
Disclaimer: I own nothing except my original characters and ideas.
Series
- Part 1 of Only A Boy
-
Only Dream Forever by aslightstep
Fandoms: Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel Movies)
03 Mar 2017
Tags
Summary
"I have an equation. In the eight years since Mr. Stark announced himself as Iron Man, the number of known enhanced person has grown exponentially. And, during the same time period, the number of potentially world-ending events has risen at a commensurate rate."
"You're saying it's our fault?"
"I'm saying there may be a causality."
In the wake of civil war, Wanda makes a wish.
-
Ouroboros by Undead Artist (UndeadArtist)
Fandoms: Naruto
14 Apr 2019
Tags
Summary
"You have to change this."
ANBU Weasel finds her loyalties being tested after being sent back in time.
Series
- Part 2 of The Messy Reality of Waking Up
-
Outside Looking In by Rae_Kid for Deshah
Fandoms: Naruto
08 May 2015
Tags
Summary
In one world a single mother dies holding her newborn child in her arms for the first- and last- time. In another, she wakes up in the body of a baby girl to find that instead of being a mother, now she's the one being mothered. Only- not for long. At one month old she's kidnapped and raised by people who should never be parents and her only hope is the very familiar face she sees in the mirror. Hoping for protection, she makes her way to Konoha in search of her father.
I DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT intend to make this fic dreary and depressing. Yes, there's some trauma, yes, she's going to have problems, but really, it's nothing worse than what most of the major canon characters have to go through. She's going to rise above and come out all the stronger for it. So don't let the child abuse warning scare you off.
Note: Story is subject to change and revision. Regular updates are not guaranteed, and suggestions are welcome. Any similarities to other fanfiction may, in fact, be coincidental but I have read a LOT of fanfiction and there may be influences I am unaware of. If there are any similarities bring them to my attention and I will give credit where credit is due.
-
Overhaul by cuetlaxcoyotl
Fandoms: Naruto
20 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Overhaul
verb over·haul | \ ˌō-vər-ˈhȯl\
: to haul or drag over : to renovate, remake, revise, or renew thoroughly : to reach and pass someone or something moving ahead of you :
Uchiha Shizuka wakes up after the massacre of her clan remembering her past life as a twenty-something civilian and knowing that, in an alternate universe, she is a fictional character from a shonen manga.
A revamped version of an old OC!reincarnation fic.
Series
- Part 1 of Do-over
-
Tags
Summary
A month after Ace leaves on his journey, most of Dawn Island is destroyed at the hands of an unknown man. In the ensuing chaos, Luffy disappears. Three years later, a pirate made of rubber with half his face masked surfaces in Shells Town. From there, the news spread, and it catches the attention of more than one person across the seas.
-
PICK YOUR POISON by ShadedEclipse
Fandoms: One Piece
04 Mar 2020
Tags
Summary
Reincarnation, she thinks, would be a lot more interesting if she were not predestined to die.
( From fire, genocide, amber lead— take your pick. )