It was the year 2003 and Wizarding Britain was finally starting to heal from the wounds of the Second Wizarding War. However, a growing number of Dark wizarding activities across Europe and political impasse in the Wizengamot threatened to destroy the fragile society once and for all.

But who was the enemy? Was it just the remnant supporters of Voldemort or was it the rise of a new Dark Lord? 23-year-old Deputy Head Auror Harry Potter tried to get to the bottom of this mystery but there was simply not enough time. There was simply nothing he could do to save the world at this point...

Unless he could go back in time and stem the tides...

This is a journey of family, of friendship, of self-discovery, and, as always with Harry Potter, a healthy dose of world-saving.

(Master of Death Harry Potter/ Rebirth/ Time Travel Fix-It/ Marauders Era)

Weekly to biweekly updates on Friday/ Saturday.

Inspired by Tsume Yuki's "Time to Put Your Galleons Where Your Mouth Is" and with her expressed permission, this is the author's fiction re-imagined.

Link: [https://www.fanfiction.net/s/10610076/1/Time-to-Put-Your-Galleons-Where-Your-Mouth-Is]