  1. The Heir of the House of Black by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    17 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    It was the year 2003 and Wizarding Britain was finally starting to heal from the wounds of the Second Wizarding War. However, a growing number of Dark wizarding activities across Europe and political impasse in the Wizengamot threatened to destroy the fragile society once and for all.

    But who was the enemy? Was it just the remnant supporters of Voldemort or was it the rise of a new Dark Lord? 23-year-old Deputy Head Auror Harry Potter tried to get to the bottom of this mystery but there was simply not enough time. There was simply nothing he could do to save the world at this point...

    Unless he could go back in time and stem the tides...

    This is a journey of family, of friendship, of self-discovery, and, as always with Harry Potter, a healthy dose of world-saving.

    (Master of Death Harry Potter/ Rebirth/ Time Travel Fix-It/ Marauders Era)

    Weekly to biweekly updates on Friday/ Saturday.

     

    Inspired by Tsume Yuki's "Time to Put Your Galleons Where Your Mouth Is" and with her expressed permission, this is the author's fiction re-imagined.

    Link: [https://www.fanfiction.net/s/10610076/1/Time-to-Put-Your-Galleons-Where-Your-Mouth-Is]

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    186,475
    Chapters:
    27/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    576
    Kudos:
    1719
    Bookmarks:
    457
    Hits:
    35645

  2. On Wings of Awareness by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    15 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    There is a fine line between speculation and fact. There is an even finer line between reality and stories.

    Reality and fact both work on the basis of the provable, the concrete, the touchable. Stories and speculation are nebulous, driven by imagination and what-ifs, the emotions.

    Reality is not supposed to be a story, and it's most certainly not supposed to place someone in the position of being reborn from one to the other. It's not supposed to force someone to have to figure out in life or death situations how to tell speculation from fact.

    It's not supposed to do many things, but clearly, the universe is uninterested in supposed to.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,249
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    47
    Kudos:
    190
    Bookmarks:
    47

  3. so miracles happen after all. by

    Fandoms: Kuroko no Basuke | Kuroko's Basketball  

    15 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    His last years of life was spent strapped to a bed, mourning lost glory and facing unrelenting pity from the entire world. So when he woke up, finding himself young and able-- he becomes desperate to enjoy it to the fullest.

    This is the story of a boy that lost everything, got it back, and lost it all once again.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    38,281
    Chapters:
    23/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    122
    Kudos:
    383
    Bookmarks:
    110
    Hits:
    4099

  4. Seiryū by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    14 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    "You can't tell me Young Lion was enough of an idiot to agree," Yamamoto says.

    Reborn snorts. "When the Ninth asks, you answer."

    There's a moment of silence between them, as well as an unspoken, "Or else." The assassin-on-vacation – because there is no such thing as "retirement" in the mafia – sighs. "I am not his guardian; I don't speak for him."

    It's the best that he's going to get right now and Reborn knows this. He tilts the rim of his fedora to the man anyway, in a mirror image of what he'd given the brat's actual blood parent. "For starters, that's enough. Ciaossu."

    ― Chapter 6: 01. derailed plans left careening in our wake

    Reincarnation is not always a blessing. A butterfly beats its wings, and a hurricane forms halfway around the world.

    (Or, What would happen if Sawada Tsunayoshi had an older sibling figure to look up to and be tutored by years before a certain Sun Arcobaleno showed up in Namimori?)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    198,996
    Chapters:
    29/30
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    662
    Kudos:
    1546
    Bookmarks:
    695
    Hits:
    40991

  5. Experience Is Everything by for kuroi_atropos

    Fandoms: Danny Phantom  

    13 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Dire consequences come from ignoring Clockwork's warnings. Usually, 29-year-old Danny Fenton tries very hard to heed them, but if it comes down to listening or saving someone, well... he's never been a stranger to sacrifice. Of course, he didn't expect to end up 15 years in the past inside his teen-aged body just after he first gained his powers. Time-travel isn't even supposed to work like that! Of course, he'd be the one who somehow found a way break time.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    66,422
    Chapters:
    13/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    222
    Kudos:
    402
    Bookmarks:
    103
    Hits:
    3744

  6. Hear the Silence by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    "When did you start to remember?" He asked next, relaxing further in his seat, which Kyo found calming.

    Kyo wakes up in a strange place, not sure what year it is or what is going on or if anything she remembers is actually reliable. So she just does what she's always done; live her life. It soon enough becomes more about survival than anything else.

    In which another lease on life is a bit more complicated than Kyo had at first anticipated.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    600,057
    Chapters:
    112/?
    Collections:
    8
    Comments:
    4133
    Kudos:
    7204
    Bookmarks:
    1568
    Hits:
    148093

  7. Sass and Win by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    13 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    My name is Sawada Inari and I shouldn’t be here. I remember this story and ‘I’ was never part of it.

     

    But here I am.

     

    Might as well have some fun with all this nifty precognitive knowledge.

     

    ...yeah, that would have been nice.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    207,169
    Chapters:
    26/40
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    1257
    Kudos:
    2033
    Bookmarks:
    535
    Hits:
    31590

  8. The Baker's Daughter by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    13 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Hm, how to do this? How do I explain the absolute bull-honkey that is my life at the moment? I had no real plan to begin with, I admit, but I assure you that I DID NOT MEAN TO FUCK IT UP THIS BAD! I'm just the local baker's daughter!...If you ignore the reincarnation part... SI/OC

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    512,168
    Chapters:
    48/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    174
    Kudos:
    486
    Bookmarks:
    169
    Hits:
    8249

  9. I'm Healing, But Can I Heal You, Too? by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    13 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Keiko didn't have a normal upbringing. Daughter of abusive parents, she's familiar with pain. But how is she suppose to react when she's put under Eraserhead's charge, especially when it's so different from her norm?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    30,057
    Chapters:
    16/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    34
    Kudos:
    110
    Bookmarks:
    26
    Hits:
    1501

  10. Who’s Afraid of Rin-Rin by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    No one is afraid of the girl who calls herself Rin-Rin, not at first. She's a genius (a couple decades of another life will do that), but she's annoying, clinging to childhood even as her body count climbs. She'd much rather be adored than feared, especially by her favorite victims people.

    But her village is at war, and the more Rin loses to its gaping maw, the more she yearns to shed her cute mask and let her enemies know why they should be afraid.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    60,382
    Chapters:
    21/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    172
    Kudos:
    687
    Bookmarks:
    267
    Hits:
    7796

  11. Satellite by

    Fandoms: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood & Manga  

    10 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    A rogue alchemist, desperate to restore the alchemy of the famous Fullmetal Alchemist, pushes Truth into playing a new game - one that has Edward Elric waking up on the floor of his house where a transmuted abomination should have been, just in time to save his younger self and brother. He might have a chance to do everything again, now, though...He would never hold anything but bitterness for the title of 'dad,' but maybe an older brother could make things better.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    103,170
    Chapters:
    48/?
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    3243
    Kudos:
    7220
    Bookmarks:
    1967
    Hits:
    80546

  12. he's just a tea boy. by

    Fandoms: Akatsuki no Yona | Yona of the Dawn  

    09 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Once upon a time, there was a weak and cowardly knight that served under a king. But this knight shielded his king from an assault-- he died. In glory of him, his statue was erected in the center of his hometown, exalted from generations to generations.

    Noo-Ri was born with the scar of that knight on his shoulder.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    14,346
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    29
    Kudos:
    199
    Bookmarks:
    59
    Hits:
    1741

  13. Target Acquired: Wicked Jester by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    08 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Colonnello has always been a military man. He understood what led to him being cursed. He understood why the others had been cursed. Or, well, why most of the others had been cursed. Skull's motivations had always been a mystery to him. Now that the curse had been lifted, Colonnello could finally sit back and try to puzzle it out. If only it were that easy.

    Or Colonnello's instincts were telling him something wasn't right and curiosity only kills cats.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    110,440
    Chapters:
    18/?
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    510
    Kudos:
    1600
    Bookmarks:
    496
    Hits:
    23006

  14. Trembling Hearts, Echoing Souls by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    08 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Tsukimi wakes up in the hospital as a 4 year old, as a Hatake and definitely not in her world.

    What happens next, what she does, is all up to you.

    Reader makes choices.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,103
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    205
    Kudos:
    215
    Bookmarks:
    87
    Hits:
    3183

  15. Kingfisher by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    05 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    “For man, and for flower and beast and bird, the supreme triumph is to be most vividly, most perfectly alive.”
    -D.H. Lawrence

    Dying doesn’t come as a surprise, but being reincarnated into the Narutoverse sure in the hell does.

    Meet Hisui Arashi, a modern day girl who passes too soon and wakes too early as she faces the trials and tribulations of the ninja world and learns to spread her wings and soar.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    33,261
    Chapters:
    19/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    229
    Kudos:
    568
    Bookmarks:
    219
    Hits:
    5369

  16. The Time Loop Adventure of Skull and Reborn by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    04 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Skull, in someway or another, is stuck on a time loop. With Reborn of all people! You could say they made the best out of it. Kind of.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,288
    Chapters:
    15/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    56
    Kudos:
    481
    Bookmarks:
    118
    Hits:
    5283

  17. On Freedom and Other Formalities by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    04 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    When push comes to shove, Hiwa Inuzuka doesn't go down easy. Reborn into a new, dangerous world? She puts her past life as a spy to work. Thrown into a war? Hiwa does her duty, for Konoha. And when she's forced into an arranged marriage? All there is to do is beat them to the punch and get married first. Thankfully, Genma Shiranui is willing to lend a hand. Literally. SI/OC

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    30,823
    Chapters:
    7/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    152
    Kudos:
    594
    Bookmarks:
    242
    Hits:
    4439

  18. Yuuki: Living Rich by for Tsume_Yuki

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    04 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Imagine that one of the background characters in Naruto's graduating class was actually relegated to Side Character status and therefore got a character arc. Follow Yuuki, an orphan who's just a bit off, as she affects everything by just being herself. Except... something's a little odd about the dreams she gets and maybe herself isn't completely her.

    A/N: OC / future Sasunaru / World-Building

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    69,878
    Chapters:
    19/?
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    307
    Kudos:
    736
    Bookmarks:
    310
    Hits:
    9534

  19. Reaping Justice by

    Fandoms: Bleach  

    01 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    He winds up in an afterlife different from his expectations, in a body that's oddly familiar. When he's shoved into an office filled to the brim with paperwork, he naturally assumes he's in hell, and the crazy voice in his head backs up that assumption. Good thing he's good at adapting.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,233
    Chapters:
    4/4
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    132
    Kudos:
    606
    Bookmarks:
    209
    Hits:
    3834

  20. Komorebi by , , ,

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Komorebi: the sunlight that filters through tree leaves.

    It might just a hallucination, but... I love everything about this world. I love my family, my friends, the cultures... and especially all of the new opportunities that I didn't have before. Here in the Village Hidden in the Leaves, I am given a second chance to finally live. Maybe that's why I get so annoyed when circumstances try to ruin that.

    This is my story.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    249,975
    Chapters:
    23/40
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    295
    Kudos:
    504
    Bookmarks:
    213
    Hits:
    14979

