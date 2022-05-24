For the longest time, Midoriya Hisashi thought that he’d managed to live a life without regrets, or at least, not any major ones.

Many others would take a look at his life and wonder how he could live with himself when his wife and son were on the other side of the world, when he hadn’t seen them in person for over five years, and hadn’t even talked to them in more than two. Hisashi missed them, of course he did, but from the beginning, he had always known that his work would come before anything else in his life, and he'd made sure that Inko knew what she was getting into before they even started dating. By the time they married, she was already used to him disappearing for months at a time. His job demanded he travel to America and cut off all contact outside his lab — consequences of working for the American government for top secret research. Still, it paid well, and Inko had always been an independent person, so they never had any problems. When Izuku was born, Hisashi took 3 years off work to help Inko out, but by then he was craving to go back to his investigations. Inko never resented him for it, and encouraged him to go back, telling him that Izuku's company was all she could ever ask for and that they'd stayed in contact through letters and phone calls when Hisashi's job permitted so. It wasn't with a heavy heart that Hisashi left, but with promises of updates on Izuku's development and certainty that they'd see each other again.

Years passed in a midst of research and investigation with a few breaks of lengthy phone conversations with his son and wife. It wasn't a life most would choose but Hisashi was content.

Of course, he did have his worries, mainly concerning Izuku. He remembers that video call with Inko when she'd told him about a visit to the doctor's and the tearful days that had followed. He remembers feeling a pang of disappointment because he'd never be able to analyse Izuku's quirk with him if he didn't have one, and Hisashi lived for analysing quirks and experimenting with them. He was disappointed in himself, irrational as it might be, for not being able to gift Izuku with a power that would help him achieve his dreams, but he was never disappointed in Izuku. Never in Izuku. Still, during the call, he'd shared a look with Inko that had betrayed their utter relief that Izuku's chances of getting into such a dangerous profession as heroism had decreased exponentially. The next years would bring painful conversations about Izuku’s troubles at school and with his peers, but Izuku always had a way to put Hisashi at ease with his bright smile and endless facts about heroes that Hisashi always enjoyed listening to.

When he’d last visited Japan about five years ago, Izuku had been eleven, going on to twelve, and he’d brought Hisashi to tears with his fantastic analysis on heroes’ quirks. A couple of years later, a phone call with Inko informed him of how Izuku had started going on runs and eating more healthily and how overall, he simply seemed happier. It was then that Hisashi knew that no matter how much he worried, Izuku was strong and he’d manage to overcome his problems. Hisashi was very proud.

With this knowledge, Hisashi had taken on a new job that investigated drugs that affected quirks. The information he was working with was so classified and important that he knew that he’d be living inside the labs for the foreseeable future. Zero contact from the outside. No calls to his family.

It was fine for a while, it really was, but then reports were coming in about increased villain activity in East Asia and Hisashi worried. Then came the news of All Might’s retirement, which was devastating news for Hisashi — he was as much of a fan of the hero as his son was — and he could only hope that Izuku was taking well the news. A while later there was talk about heroes from around the world taking action against a powerful villain from Japan who had become a global threat. It was when Hisashi heard of the death of Star and Stripe that Hisashi truly started to panic.

Unfortunately, Hisashi couldn’t just leave. As one of the scientific heads of their current project, he had to at least make sure that he left his jobs in capable hands, which was easier said than done. It took a couple of months to get things in order and to tie up all the loose ends so that he’d be allowed to leave his post. It took another month to secure his place in a plane to Japan, which would’ve taken even longer without his contacts in the government, and another two for Japan to be deemed safe enough for the plane to be given a green light to depart.

Communication with Japan was down for all that time, which meant that Hisashi had no way of knowing if his family was okay.

They’re okay, they’re okay. The villains have been defeated and Japan’s streets are being reconstructed. Civilian deaths were kept to an impressive minimum. They have no reason to not be okay. Probably. No! They’re fine, they have to be.

The half-a-day flight from America to Japan was spent in restless mutterings that were surely disturbing the peace of the plane but that nobody stopped, probably taking pity on his stress.

Landing in Japan was an utter relief, knowing that there no longer was a whole ocean separating him from his family. However, his peace didn’t last long. In fact, Hisashi felt as though he’d never come closer to a heart attack as he did when he arrived at Inko’s district and found the streets closed off and the buildings in shambles.

“Sir!” someone said from behind him. “You are not allowed to be here. Reconstruction is about to start and it’s not safe for civilians.”

Thankfully, the man who’d warned him was a nice police officer who was kind enough to offer him directions to a police station that would help him find his family.

When he got to the station, he was surprised to see just how much movement there was within it. There was no one sitting still, there were a myriad of heroes and officers going from one place to another, carrying papers and taking phone calls. The chatter was incessant but it felt good, productive. Everyone seemed to be in good spirits as they worked together to fix their homes now that the villains were gone.

Hisashi’s stillness must have stood out because soon enough, there was a young officer attending Hisashi.

“Good morning, sir,” she said. “In what way may I help you?”

“You see,” Hisashi explained, “I just arrived from America and am unable to contact my family. I was told that someone could help me here?”

The girl smiled. “Of course, follow me!” As they walked, she took out a small notepad and pen and asked, “Could you please give me your name as well as the names of your family members?”

“I’m Midoriya Hisashi and I’m looking for my wife Inko and my son Izuku.”

It was then that the girl stopped so abruptly that Hisashi almost bumped into her.

“Midoriya… Izuku… Midoriya Izuku?” she asks, her voice high pitched and disbelieving. “You are Midoriya Izuku’s father?!”

And that caught the attention of everybody in the room. Suddenly the room became so silent you’d be able to hear a pin drop. Surprised by the sudden attention, Hisashi could only find it in himself to nod.

“No way!”

“You owe me money now.”

“I was so sure of the Dad-Might theory, dammit!”

“I can sort of see it!”

“Well I can’t.”





“It’s the freckles, don’t you see?”

And so, the volume in the room rose up to new heights. The girl who had been guiding him was partaking in some uncontrollable squealing and Hisashi had never been so confused in his life.

What the heck is going on?

He was saved by a dark haired, plain-looking man, who took him to a small unoccupied waiting room. As soon as the door closed, Hisashi let himself fall on a worn out sofa as his mind tried to make sense of the last few minutes. He had so many questions but the most important one probably was…

“Is Izuku okay?” He watches the man take a seat opposite him. “Did something happen to him? Why does everyone seem to know him?”

“He’s okay,” the man says, and Hisashi breathes out a sigh of relief. “Let’s start from the beginning though. I’m detective Tsukauchi Naomasa, it’s a pleasure to meet you, Midoriya-san.”

Hisashi shakes Tsukauchi’s offered hand and goes back to fiddling with his ring.

“So, Tsukauchi-san, can you tell me what’s going on? Or at least take me to Inko and Izuku? I just want to make sure they’re alright.”

“You really don’t know what happened?” Tsukauchi asks, not disbelieving, but just curious.

Hisashi explains about his job in America and about how he hadn’t been able to keep up to date with all the news in Japan for months now. Tsukauchi is patient and understanding. By the end, he offers to drive Hisashi to the temporary shelters for civilians where he’d be able to find his family.

“Thank you so much!” is all Hisashi is able to say through sudden tears.

Tsukauchi chuckles.

“You really remind me of your son, you know.”

Hisashi doesn’t ask why a detective knows his son, why a whole police station seems to know his son — he just smiles.

When they get to the shelters, Hisashi’s whole body is alight with nerves. He has to watch himself so as to not set fire to the car as he chats with Tsukauchi about his time in America and about what little information he has of the going ons of Japan. He can barely keep still when he exits the car and takes in the huge expanse of buildings where whole families are taking residence as they wait for their homes to be rebuilt.

Finding Izuku and Inko is going to be a nightmare, Hisashi realises.

“Don’t worry, I won’t leave you alone to find them” Tsukauchi pats him on the back, and Hisashi isn’t sure if he’d talked out loud or if he’s just that transparent. Probably both. “Ingenium! Uravity!”

At Tsukauchi’s call, two teens dressed up in hero costumes turn from where they were standing not too far away and make their way to meet them.

“Hello Tsukauchi-san!” the tall boy exclaims with enthusiasm.

“Hello!” the brunette girl echoes. “How are the relocation efforts going? Do you need any help with that?”

They are looking at Tsukauchi but Hisashi can feel their curiosity settle on him, the unknown stranger.

“Ah, not quite, but thank you, Uravity,” he says and turns to Hisashi. “I was wondering if you could spare a moment to help this man find his family.”

“Of course we can,” Ingenium says, “we’d be more than happy to.”

Uravity nods too.

“Good,” Tsukauchi says, then smirks, “cause this is Midoriya Hisashi and I’m sure he will appreciate that two of Izuku’s best friends will help him find his son.”

With that said, Tsukauchi turns with a parting wave, leaving Hisashi with two wide eyed teens staring unblinkingly at him.

“You… are Deku’s dad?” Uravity says, and he can almost see the stars in her eyes. (He’d be worried about that nickname if it wasn’t for the great respect she said it with.)

“It’s a great pleasure to meet you, sir!” the boy says. “I’m Iida Tenya and this is Uraraka Ochako! Izuku-kun told us a lot about you.”

“Oh!” Hisashi feels like he’s barely keeping up with everything. “So you’re Izuku’s friends?”

“His best friends,” Uraraka corrects, and she seems so genuine. It warms Hisashi’s heart to know that Izuku has finally made some good friends. He knows how much he’d been struggling before.

“How did you meet?” They’ve started walking now, Hisahi isn’t quite sure where, but the other two seem confident enough.

“During UA’s entrance exam,” Uraraka says. “He saved me during the practical, you know? He was very brave!”

“Yes!” Iida adds. “From the very first day he’s been teaching us what a true hero should be like. He’s an exemplary classmate and a wonderful friend. He’s helped us more times than we can count.” The boy has a far away look in his eye, as if remembering something. “We’re very grateful.”

Hisashi can only gape.

“My— my son? My Izuku? UA? Does that mean that he—”

“Hey Glasses!” an annoyed voice cuts him off. “If you’re looking for Deku, he’s not here. He’s with Auntie at All Might’s.”

Again with ‘Deku’. Also, ‘Auntie’? ‘All Might’?

He turns to see the speaker and —

“Katsuki?”

The blond hair, red eyes, the permanently angry expression… It can be no one else.

“Haaaah? Who are you supposed to be, old man?”

Hisashi wants to be quick and say that this is the boy that has bullied his son for years. He wants to walk up to him and give him a piece of his mind, ask about how he can call himself a hero after all he’s done. However, this is not the four year old who abandoned Izuku, or the eight year old who hit him, or the eleven year old who insulted him. This Bakugou Katsuki was no longer a child, and if the playfully annoyed looks that Uraraka and Iida sent him were anything to go by, then perhaps something had changed. Physically, at least he had changed a lot from the little kid he remembers.

The door to one of the shelters opens and out from it comes one angry Bakugou Mitsuki and a resigned Bakugou Masuru.

“Are you being rude again, Katsuki?” Mitsuki says, and ruffles her son’s hair to his obvious annoyance. Then she spots him and her eyes widen. “Damn, is that really you, Hisashi? Long time no see, huh?”

“Ha, ha.” Hisahi laughs dryly at the play on his name but is quick to offer a smile.

He shakes hands and exchanges greetings with Masaru and hugs Mitsuki. They had been good friends a while ago.

“So you’re Deku’s absentee dad, right?” Katsuki says and a combination of Mitsuki and Iida scold him for being rude.

“And you’re my son’s childhood friend turned bully, right?” Hisashi can’t help but say.

Kastuki huffs and turns away.

“I know what I did was wrong and apologised.”

Hisashi blinks in surprise.

“He did?”

“He did,” Iida says.

“The whole class saw. It was a very emotional moment.” Ochako smiles teasingly. “They’re rivals now. Friends and enemies at the same time — frenemies.”

“Shut it, Round Face!” Katsuki says, but it’s all bark and no bite. Katsuki has mellowed out, hasn’t he?

“Well,” Hisashi says, “I wish I could stay and talk but I really want to find Inko and Izuku.”

“Don’t let us keep you,” Masaru says. “Come find us later and we’ll catch up.”

Hisashi likes the sound of that.

Their next distraction comes in the form of a darkly dressed man on a wheelchair and a colourfully dressed man carrying him around. They’re like night and day in dressing and apparent attitude. Blond guy — hey, is that Present Mic? — is laughing and chattering while the other — is he wearing an eyepatch!? — listens patiently and contributes with a sarcastic roll of his eye.

Eyepatch-man sighs heavily when he spots them but hides a small smile beneath the scarf wrapped around his neck. Meanwhile, Present Mic waves at them with enthusiasm.

“Hey there, listeners!”

“Good morning Yamada-sensei, Aizawa-sensei,” Iida dutifully responds.

“Iida, Uraraka,” the scary teacher nods, then fixes his one-eyed stare on Hisashi. “And you are?”

“Midoriya Hisashi, sir.” He tries not to wither under the judging gaze. “I’m Izuku’s father.”

“Oh wow! That’s crazy!” Present Mic says. “I’m Yamada Hizashi and this is Aizawa Shouta. We teach —”

“You’re back from America then?” Aizawa cuts off.

“Uhh yes. Did Izuku tell you I was there?”

“No. I researched.” Distantly Hisashi wonders how Aizawa can go on so long without blinking. Presently, Hisashi gulps. “I wondered who Midoriya got his self-destructive quirk from. I obviously didn’t search in the right place.”

“Self-destructive quirk?” Hisashi mouths.

Aizawa smirks.

“Ask Izuku about it or — even better, ask All Might about it.”

“All Might!?”

“You’re still bitter about them not telling you, aren’t you Shouta?” Yamada sighs, then grins. “Anyways, we should get going. It was nice meeting you, Midoriya-san. You should know that it’s a joy having your son in class.”

He starts to push Aizawa again, but the man raises a hand that makes Yamada stop in his tracks.

“Midoriya-san,” Aizawa says, “Izuku is probably the most problematic kid I’ve had in my homeroom since I started teaching. He’s a trouble magnet, a real problem child. He keeps putting his nose into other people’s business and doesn’t know when to give up—” He holds Hisashi’s gaze but there’s nothing angry about it, just… pride. “And he is already the best damn hero this school has ever seen. Your son is going places, Midoriya-san. You should be proud.”

Taking that as his cue to leave, Yamada sent one last cheery goodbye before moving on. It was for the best because it was already bad enough that his son’s friends were going to see him cry, he didn’t need the teachers witnessing that too.

“Aizawa-sensei may seem like a grouch on the outside,” Uraraka says, “but he has a real soft spot for our class, especially for Deku.”

Iida nods in agreement then encourages them to keep going. “Only a minute of walking left!”

Hisashi has more questions than ever, but he knows that he’ll get answers eventually. Right now he just wants to hug his son.

There were no more distractions for the rest of the short trip. Soon enough they were arriving at a building noticeably bigger than the rest.

“It’s the teacher’s dorms,” Uraraka explained.

Hisashi was so distracted taking in his surroundings, he almost didn’t notice the two figures sitting on the steps that led into the building. One of them had a peculiar mix of red and white hair that immediately stood out. He was leaning towards the other figure, holding their hands. The other teen… wild green hair, wide green eyes, a bright smile that rivalled the sun…

Without thinking twice about it, Hisashi started running.

“Izuku!”

The boy looked up, startled.

“Dad?”

Something flashed like lightning and before Hisashi could blink, Izuku was barreling towards him.

“Oof!”

Damn, what had they fed this kid? He feels like a brick wall!

“I missed you so much!” And of course the kid was crying. Some things never changed. (And maybe, for the third time that day, Hisashi was crying too.)

Hisashi wraps his arms around his son and hugs him with all his strength.

“I missed you too, kiddo.”

Izuku sniffs a bit before pulling away and rubbing at his eyes.

“Wha- what are you doing here?” He asks with something like awe gleaming in his eyes.

“I heard there was trouble in Japan and had to come and check on you and your mother, make sure you were okay.”

Izuku winces, sending a pang of hurt through Hisashi’s chest. Now that he could examine his son more closely he could see not just how much he’d grown since he’d last seen him in person five years ago, but how worn out he looked. There were a bunch of healing bruises and scrapes all over his skin, one of his hands was wrapped up in bandages but he could see beyond that a myriad of scars travelling up his arm, and he seemed to be favouring his right leg to keep his weight on.

“What happened to you, son?”

But what impacts Hisashi most was none of that, but the utterly tired look in his eyes.

“It’s a long story…” he says. It’s then that the red-and-white haired boy approaches, limping slightly, and places a comforting hand on Izuku’s shoulder. It brings back a light to his eyes. “...but it does have a happy ending. I’ll tell you all about it, but first we have to go to mom. I’m sure she’d like to see you. Oh! And you definitely have to meet All Might!”

“So you do know All Might!” Hisashi says, unable to contain his excitement. “What’s he like?”

“He’s the very best!” Izuku’s eyes gleam. “Even after his retirement, he’s still an amazing mentor.”

“He’s your mentor!? That’s incredible, son. You definitely deserve such a privilege.”

Izuku blushes, and tries to deny it, modest as ever. The unknown boy doesn’t let him.

“Don’t try to deny it Izuku, you are worthy of all the good things that have happened to you.” This doesn’t help with Izuku’s red face but at least he doesn’t try to protest. “You know,” the bicoloured teen now addresses Hisashi and smiles slightly, “for the longest time I thought Izuku was All Might’s secret lovechild. I guess you have just proven me and a lot of people wrong.”

Izuku sputters and hisses, “Shouto!”, but Hisashi just hums. That ‘Dad-Might’ theory he’d overheard about at the police station was starting to make sense.

“I think I should be offended,” Hisashi muses, “but if there’s one person in this world I would be happy to let be a father to Izuku, it would be All Might, so I can’t be too annoyed.”

At this point, Izuku just buries his head in his hands while his friends laugh at his embarrassment.

“Let’s just go meet mom,” he says and plunges ahead, closely followed by Iida and Uraraka.

The bicoloured teen stays a bit behind and turns to Hisashi. He bows to Hisashi in a proper greeting and says, “I’m Todoroki Shouto. It’s an honour to meet you, Midoriya-san.”

His voice is somewhat monotone and his face is one that would surely win him lots if pocker matches, but Hisashi can guess that’s just how the kid is. He does spy a slight tension to his shoulders and Hisashi suddenly recalls the way this boy had been holding his son’s hands when they found them, the way he had put Izuku at ease with a touch on his shoulder, Izuku’s blush, calling each other by their first names without honorifics…

Interesting… very interesting indeed.

“Are you a friend of my son’s… or something else?”Hisashi arches an eyebrow suggestively. He can see Izuku stopping in his tracks and sending him an almost betrayed look. Hisashi didn’t bother to respond to said look. It was his job as a father to embarrass his son and interrogate potential love interests, especially since the interest seemed to go both ways.

However, if he hoped that his direct questioning would rattle the Todoroki boy, make him cower away, he was sorely mistaken.

“Izuku is my best friend, my first friend.” His face remains impassive as he speaks but there’s warmth filtering through his eyes. “He helps me become a better person every day and I only hope I can someday return the favour. I care about him more than words can express…” he looks to the side and — there! A small blush appears on his cheeks, and if Hisashi is seeing correctly, the left side of his head is starting to smoke. “...I feel like the word friend falls short.”

My goodness, this is too adorable. The boy is literally on fire.

“I’m glad,” Hisashi says and pats Todoroki on his head where flames had started to form.

Todoroki is obviously alarmed at his actions. He reacts fast, taking Hisashi’s ‘burnt’ hand and producing ice with his right hand… only to pause, perplexed, when he finds Hisashi’s hand unharmed.

So he’s a handsome, kind boy that has a very cool dual quirk… I approve of my son’s choices, at least in this respect.

“Don’t worry kid,” Hisashi says. “I’m pretty fireproof.” And then he coughs out some flames to demonstrate, then pats the boy’s head again for good measure.

Todoroki looks somewhat baffled, but then nods showing something akin to respect.

Hisashi does hope he’s causing a good impression on his son’s friends. He wants to like them, and he wants them to like him. He knows he isn’t as close to Izuku as other fathers are with their sons, but he does want to be part of his life. These people are Izuku’s life — he wants to get to know them too.

Izuku’s fluster has barely toned down as he guides them through the teacher’s building. He moves at a relentless pace, probably trying to escape further embarrassment. (He wouldn’t be able to — Hisashi would make sure of that.)

In no time, he’s knocking on a non-descript door before pushing his way in.

“Mom! You won’t believe who’s come for a visit!”

Izuku ushers his friends into the apartment as Hisashi stays by the entrance, not quite sure what to do with himself.

Would Inko be mad at him for not warning her of his arrival? (He wouldn’t have been able to, but that wasn’t the point.)

Has she changed a lot in the last couple of years?

Has she finally grown tired of him? Has she met someone else?

He trusts that his wife would bring up any issues she may have with him, but they hadn’t been able to speak in more than two years. What if something had changed?

Turns out he needn’t have worried.

As soon as Inko sees him, she’s running towards him with a cry of “Hisashi!” and Hisashi tumbles forward, pulled by an unseen force, but he’s still fast in catching her in his arms. She’s crying fat, ugly tears, but Hisashi doesn’t care as he presses soft butterfly kisses all over her face.

She appears to have lost some weight, and Hisashi fears it may have been due to stress. A few grey hairs on her head seem to corroborate this theory. Still, there’s a light in her eyes that puts Hisashi at ease. She is safe, she is here, she’s okay. She’s still as beautiful as the day they met.

He loves her so, so much.

He makes sure to tell her as much.

“I love you too,” she says and cuddles into his chest.

Hisashi looks up and sees the kids watching the scene with soft smiles on their faces. They’re very sweet kids, Hisashi determines.

He looks at Izuku directly and opens an arm in an invitation that Izuku doesn’t doubt in accepting.

Hisashi has always loved his job and he has never regretted being so far away from Japan to follow his dreams. However, he’s starting to realise that it is here, in his family’s arms, where true happiness lies.

He feels Izuku’s arms tighten around him and Inko, and suddenly, they’re being lifted into the air and spinning in circles as their son laughs with joy. Inko (and Hisashi) shrieks, and they’re soon all laughing together.

When Izuku finally lets them down, Hisashi can’t help himself: he starts poking his son’s arm muscles in pure wonder.

“Holy shit kid, seriously, what have they been feeding you?!”

Hisashi is thoroughly impressed, especially considering his own noodle-arms.

Inko swats his arms at the swearing. Izuku just laughs.

“Young Izuku has put in a lot of effort into his training,” a new, deep voice says. Hisashi isn’t proud to say he actually squeals when he sees who the speaker is, but who could fault him? He may look like only a shadow of his glory days, but despite the lack of news that arrived at his lab, the video of the Kamino Battle filtered through, and who this man is is unmistakable. His blond hair, electric blue eyes, his very presence… That man is…

“All Might! Meet my dad!” Izuku says. “Dad, meet All Might!”

Hisahi is so quick to bow down, he almost hits his head with the floor.

“It’s such an honour to meet you, All Might! I’m a huge fan!”

All Might laughs his characteristic laugh and Hisashi feels like he’s about to faint.

“I see this is where Young Izuku gets his enthusiasm from —” he laughs again, coughing slightly at the end — “but please call me Yagi. Goodness knows I can’t get Young Izuku to do that despite how many times I’ve told him.”

“You’ll always be All Might to me, and you know it!” Izuku pouts.

All Might — Yagi — chuckles and ruffles Izuku’s hair.

“So,” Yagi addresses Hisashi, smiling, “your son’s told me that you have been working in America. You’ll have to tell me how things are going on over there! I’m afraid I haven’t been able to keep up with American news recently.”

“Of course!” Hisashi is quick to agree, then pauses and looks at Izuku. “But first you’ll have to tell me about everything I’ve missed.”

“Everything?” Izuku smiles nervously.

“Everything,” confirms Hisashi.

His son sighs.

“There really is no getting out of it, is there?”

Hisashi wraps an arm around his wife’s waist. Once everyone has made themselves comfortable on the living room’s sofas, Izuku starts his tale.

The rest of the day passes by fast. Izuku talks the most but his friends, his mother and All Might all take over at some points to offer new perspectives. From All Might retelling their first meeting and their months of training, to Uraraka recounting the entrance exam, to Todoroki praising his heroic deeds in Sports Festival and Iida telling them about encounters with serial killers, to Inko explaining her fears and worries and immeasurable pride in her son. Hisashi finds out about training camps and kidnappings, about legacies and inheritable powers — and isn’t that amazing? A quirk that can be passed on? If anyone deserves it, it’s Izuku — as well as hero licences and Yakuza raids. He finds out about the war, about the lives lost. He fears for Izuku when he hears about his time as a rogue vigilante, and is thankful to all the friends he made who managed to save his son. When they tell him about the final battles, about the villains’ defeat, he tries to remind himself that it’s over now, that they won, but his heart still hurts when they describe all the hardships they’ve been through.

There are tears, there are laughs, there are hugs. A part of Hisashi wishes he could’ve been here for all that. He knows he couldn’t have done much, he might’ve even become a target, a weakness of Izuku’s that his enemies could exploit. But at least he would’ve known. His son might have faced great dangers but at least he would’ve known.

Really, he should feel like an outsider to this epic tale, shouldn’t he? And yet, Inko’s tight grip on his arm and Izuku’s eager looks make him feel as though he’s arrived at the perfect time, when he’s needed the most.

During the next few weeks, he will meet all the people who Izuku has helped, all those lives he’s saved. A white-haired, red-eyed girl who’s relearning to smile; a small, angry-looking boy who wears distinctive red shoes; civilians that only have kind words to offer; pro-heroes who find inspiration in his son’s passion and bravery; teens that are too young for the burden they carry, teens that are already heroes, who are proud to call themselves Izuku’s friends…

His son has grown so much and Hisashi has missed it.

One day, when his work contacts him and questions about his return, he will ask to be relocated in Japan.

Hisashi wants to live a life without regrets, so he will stay, and he will watch Izuku become the greatest hero this world has ever seen.

He’s so proud of his son.









