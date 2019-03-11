41 - 51 of 51 Bookmarked Items in Ride or Die BNHA

Pages Navigation

List of Bookmarks

  1. *

    rock'n'roll, buckaroo! by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 Mar 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Kaminari walks up to Todoroki in the hallway after class and says, “Dude, I need your help.”

    Todoroki checks over his shoulder, twice, to verify that Kaminari is indeed talking to him. “Why?”

    “Yesterday you asked Shinsou-kun if he was Aizawa-sensei’s son,” Kaminari says, as though that explains anything at all.

    “...yes?”

    “Make a hero conspiracy YouTube channel with me.”

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,491
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    19
    Comments:
    563
    Kudos:
    10225
    Bookmarks:
    2807
    Hits:
    66797

  2. *

    Thanks for Saving Me by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    27 Apr 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    "You saved my life," Todoroki says.

    Izuku freezes. Then he looks up. Todoroki Shouto is staring at him, his eyes calm but wide, dust and soot all over his face. His perfect, handsome face. He's more beautiful in person than Izuku could have imagined.

    "You just saved all of us," Todoroki says again. "What's your name?"

    "M-Midoriya," Izuku chokes out. "Midoriya Izuku."

    Todoroki nods. "Midoriya. Thank you."

    --

    Midoriya Izuku is a university sophomore, a fanboy, quirkless. On the list of things he is not: a hero.

    That's why he's more surprised than anyone when he rescues Todoroki Shouto, his favorite pro hero, from a deadly villain attack. His actions fling him into the media spotlight, grabbing the attention of the entire country, including Todoroki himself. But Todoroki actually wants to get to know him past the headlines.

    Izuku finds himself living a story straight out of a fairy tale, one where the mysterious, handsome prince is played by the real-life superhero he has always admired. But Izuku is convinced he's the ugly duckling, not the swan; could he ever be remarkable enough to get his happily ever after?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    46,179
    Chapters:
    7/7
    Collections:
    15
    Comments:
    1639
    Kudos:
    11097
    Bookmarks:
    2857
    Hits:
    113396

  3. *

    <image attached> by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    14 Jul 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Shouto [5:10]
    a random person texted me on this number

    Momo [5:12]
    ..... and?

    Shouto [5:14]
    well, for one thing, I don’t know how they got this number

    Shouto [5:17]
    and they sent me some rather, interesting, images

    Momo [5:18]
    OMG

    Momo [5:18]
    TODOROKI SHOUTO

    Momo [5:19]
    DID YOU JUST RECEIVE ACCIDENTAL NUDES?

     

    Russian Translation

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,100
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    18
    Comments:
    460
    Kudos:
    12434
    Bookmarks:
    2280
    Hits:
    81137

  4. *

    Looping Back to the Beginning by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    07 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Where Class 1-A finds itself in a time loop centered around their first year at UA. After getting over the usual angst, they decide that the best way to grow as heroes is by antagonizing dangerous villains for fun and amusement.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,532
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Collections:
    31
    Comments:
    670
    Kudos:
    11428
    Bookmarks:
    3510
    Hits:
    91084

  5. *

    Surprises by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    27 Feb 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Moving into the dorms, the students get to witness a side of their teacher they didn’t even know had existed--a side much softer, and, dare they say, human, than any of them had ever expected to see.

    (Or, 5 things class 1-A never expected from Aizawa, and 1 thing he never expected from them.)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    21,184
    Chapters:
    6/6
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    613
    Kudos:
    11335
    Bookmarks:
    2342
    Hits:
    94928

  6. *

    journey to the past by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku is five years old the first time he's saved by heroes. He's an instant fan of the woman in pink with her cheerful smile and the man with his ice powers and fine-boned features, even if they both refuse to tell him their names.

    For most of his life, Izuku has been the centre of villain attacks, but he has never been injured. Every time, he's saved by bright, unknown heroes—heroes who smile at Izuku, and ruffle his hair or ply him with hugs, and seem mesmerised by how small he is.

    Heroes that the rest of the world doesn't believe exists.
     

    (Time-travelling Class 1-A AU)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    44,816
    Chapters:
    3/3
    Collections:
    40
    Comments:
    1196
    Kudos:
    15260
    Bookmarks:
    5655
    Hits:
    136553

  7. *

    The Struggle™ by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    25 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    The Struggle™

    When the person you're in love with is so painfully oblivious you have to resort to extreme measures to make them notice.

    Or where Izuku gets desperate trying to get Shouto to realise his feelings for him run deeper than friendship.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,514
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    107
    Kudos:
    1175
    Bookmarks:
    201
    Hits:
    9042

  8. *

    Erased Potential by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    09 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku, determined to become a hero before ever meeting All Might, looks for another way. He might not have a quirk, but that can’t be all that being a hero is about. He has the intelligence, the drive, the determination. All he needs now is to know how to use it. Enter Aizawa Shouta.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    180,488
    Chapters:
    54/?
    Comments:
    5889
    Kudos:
    18591
    Bookmarks:
    4508
    Hits:
    351177

  9. *

    but you gotta get up at least once more by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    19 Jun 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku’s never run into this problem before with anyone else, but it’s still not much of a problem. “Oh, that’s alright,” he says. “I don’t have a Quirk.”

    Tsukauchi stares incredulously at him, and then looks at the iron bar that Izuku is currently straightening with his hands.

    Midoriya Izuku does not let his lack of a Quirk prevent him from being strong.

    Also known as that one AU where Izuku follows the ridiculous training regimen of Saitama from One Punch Man and becomes stronger than anyone ever imagined he could be.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    104,119
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Comments:
    2385
    Kudos:
    14192
    Bookmarks:
    5334
    Hits:
    305862

  10. *

    Sweater Weather by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    01 Nov 2017

    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku has a hoodie that he wears all the time in the dorms, and Shouto is suddenly and irreversibly gay. A collection of domestic moments of Shouto settling in to dorm life with his classmates.

    Words:
    73,739
    Works:
    10
    Bookmarks:
    2308

  11. *

    Serendipity by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    29 Oct 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku crosses the border between worlds with the intention of bringing back a fallen star. But the world beyond the Wall is not what he is expecting it to be - and neither is the fallen star.

    Of magic, humanity, and the ways in which Izuku falls in love - with a place, with a boy, and with the stars.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,746
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    99
    Kudos:
    1554
    Bookmarks:
    466
    Hits:
    10681

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags
Include Bookmarker's Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags
Exclude Bookmarker's Tags

More Options

?
?
Bookmark types
Submit

Pages Navigation