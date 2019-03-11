41 - 51 of 51 Bookmarked Items in Ride or Die BNHA
rock'n'roll, buckaroo! by Origamidragons
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Mar 2019
Kaminari walks up to Todoroki in the hallway after class and says, “Dude, I need your help.”
Todoroki checks over his shoulder, twice, to verify that Kaminari is indeed talking to him. “Why?”
“Yesterday you asked Shinsou-kun if he was Aizawa-sensei’s son,” Kaminari says, as though that explains anything at all.
“...yes?”
“Make a hero conspiracy YouTube channel with me.”
Thanks for Saving Me by Esselle
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
27 Apr 2019
"You saved my life," Todoroki says.
Izuku freezes. Then he looks up. Todoroki Shouto is staring at him, his eyes calm but wide, dust and soot all over his face. His perfect, handsome face. He's more beautiful in person than Izuku could have imagined.
"You just saved all of us," Todoroki says again. "What's your name?"
"M-Midoriya," Izuku chokes out. "Midoriya Izuku."
Todoroki nods. "Midoriya. Thank you."
--
Midoriya Izuku is a university sophomore, a fanboy, quirkless. On the list of things he is not: a hero.
That's why he's more surprised than anyone when he rescues Todoroki Shouto, his favorite pro hero, from a deadly villain attack. His actions fling him into the media spotlight, grabbing the attention of the entire country, including Todoroki himself. But Todoroki actually wants to get to know him past the headlines.
Izuku finds himself living a story straight out of a fairy tale, one where the mysterious, handsome prince is played by the real-life superhero he has always admired. But Izuku is convinced he's the ugly duckling, not the swan; could he ever be remarkable enough to get his happily ever after?
<image attached> by Qitana
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Jul 2017
Shouto [5:10]
a random person texted me on this number
Momo [5:12]
..... and?
Shouto [5:14]
well, for one thing, I don’t know how they got this number
Shouto [5:17]
and they sent me some rather, interesting, images
Momo [5:18]
OMG
Momo [5:18]
TODOROKI SHOUTO
Momo [5:19]
DID YOU JUST RECEIVE ACCIDENTAL NUDES?
Looping Back to the Beginning by Feneris
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Aug 2018
Where Class 1-A finds itself in a time loop centered around their first year at UA. After getting over the usual angst, they decide that the best way to grow as heroes is by antagonizing dangerous villains for fun and amusement.
Surprises by MikeWritesThings
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
27 Feb 2018
Moving into the dorms, the students get to witness a side of their teacher they didn’t even know had existed--a side much softer, and, dare they say, human, than any of them had ever expected to see.
(Or, 5 things class 1-A never expected from Aizawa, and 1 thing he never expected from them.)
journey to the past by aloneintherain
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Jan 2019
Izuku is five years old the first time he's saved by heroes. He's an instant fan of the woman in pink with her cheerful smile and the man with his ice powers and fine-boned features, even if they both refuse to tell him their names.
For most of his life, Izuku has been the centre of villain attacks, but he has never been injured. Every time, he's saved by bright, unknown heroes—heroes who smile at Izuku, and ruffle his hair or ply him with hugs, and seem mesmerised by how small he is.
Heroes that the rest of the world doesn't believe exists.
(Time-travelling Class 1-A AU)
The Struggle™ by CrzA
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Jan 2019
The Struggle™
When the person you're in love with is so painfully oblivious you have to resort to extreme measures to make them notice.
Or where Izuku gets desperate trying to get Shouto to realise his feelings for him run deeper than friendship.
Erased Potential by theslytherinpaladin
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
09 Jul 2020
Midoriya Izuku, determined to become a hero before ever meeting All Might, looks for another way. He might not have a quirk, but that can’t be all that being a hero is about. He has the intelligence, the drive, the determination. All he needs now is to know how to use it. Enter Aizawa Shouta.
but you gotta get up at least once more by simkjrs
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Jun 2017
Izuku’s never run into this problem before with anyone else, but it’s still not much of a problem. “Oh, that’s alright,” he says. “I don’t have a Quirk.”
Tsukauchi stares incredulously at him, and then looks at the iron bar that Izuku is currently straightening with his hands.
Also known as that one AU where Izuku follows the ridiculous training regimen of Saitama from One Punch Man and becomes stronger than anyone ever imagined he could be.
Sweater Weather by crispykrimi
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Nov 2017
Midoriya Izuku has a hoodie that he wears all the time in the dorms, and Shouto is suddenly and irreversibly gay. A collection of domestic moments of Shouto settling in to dorm life with his classmates.
Serendipity by theroyalsavage
僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Oct 2017
Midoriya Izuku crosses the border between worlds with the intention of bringing back a fallen star. But the world beyond the Wall is not what he is expecting it to be - and neither is the fallen star.
Of magic, humanity, and the ways in which Izuku falls in love - with a place, with a boy, and with the stars.
