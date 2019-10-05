*

Shouta gripped the phone tight enough to make the phone case groan. “So it’s true. Midoriya was Quirkless.”

“Until soon before the entrance exam,” Nedzu confirmed. “That’s not relevant now, though, because—“

“Relevant?” Shouta hissed. “Midoriya is barely functional, socially. He doesn’t trust any adult. He thinks the whole world hates him. He apologizes for everything except breaking the law, and I’m sure I can trace every single one of those things back to his Quirklessness. You call that irrelevant?”

Aizawa visits Aldera Junior High and finds out some disturbing truths.