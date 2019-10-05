1 - 20 of 51 Bookmarked Items in Ride or Die BNHA
Pages Navigation
List of Bookmarks
-
Schrödinger's cat by AyzuLK
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
05 Oct 2019
Tags
Summary
The cat is in the closed box, with a 50% chance of being alive and a 50% chance of being dead. According to the principle of uncertainty in quantum physics, he is alive and dead until someone opens the box.
Izuku doesn't want to open the box.
OR
Izuku didn’t return home after school. Two months later he was found roaming a deserted road with white hair, psychogenic amnesia and a quirk out of control.
Nothing is the same after that.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 31,506
- Chapters:
- 6/6
- Collections:
- 12
- Comments:
- 448
- Kudos:
- 3409
- Bookmarks:
- 1196
- Hits:
- 29769
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
06 Oct 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
those hardest to love need it most by DancingInTheStorm
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Shouta gripped the phone tight enough to make the phone case groan. “So it’s true. Midoriya was Quirkless.”
“Until soon before the entrance exam,” Nedzu confirmed. “That’s not relevant now, though, because—“
“Relevant?” Shouta hissed. “Midoriya is barely functional, socially. He doesn’t trust any adult. He thinks the whole world hates him. He apologizes for everything except breaking the law, and I’m sure I can trace every single one of those things back to his Quirklessness. You call that irrelevant?”
Aizawa visits Aldera Junior High and finds out some disturbing truths.
-
baby steps by crossroadswrite
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Once they’re outside, Hitoshi thrusts half of the ice cream towards Izuku, suddenly feeling nervous.
“For you,” he says.
Izuku’s eyes widen again. “For me? Are you really sure?”
Hitoshi scuffs his sandal on the pavement. “’Cause we’re friends. And you helped me and stuff.”
Izuku doesn’t take the ice cream. Instead Izuku throws himself at him in a really tight hug and Hitoshi almost falls over.
“You’re the best,” Izuku tells him, before pulling back and taking the ice cream from him.
(Or: in which baby Hitoshi gets sent on his first errand and successfully comes back not only with the groceries but also with a new friend!)
-
Second Chance by Saysi
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Sep 2018
Tags
Summary
"If you are still breathing, you have a second chance" - Oprah Winfrey
Izuku Midoriya's life has been plagued with mistakes. People have been hurt, friends have been lost, accidents have happened.
When the country is nearing imminent destruction, he remembers every bad move, every wrong word, and wonders if he could have changed things.
Then time stops.
Izuku Midoriya grew up thinking he was Quirkless - turns out he just needed to face death to activate it.
PSA: People, please, do your homework before reading. The fic will still be here when you get back, I promise.
-
Complicated Creation by Elemental
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
09 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Midoriya Izuku is medically quirkless, not technically homeless, perpetually exhausted and doing his damned best despite it all. He also sees spirits, which might be cool if not for the fact that a) no one else does, b) they really don't like him very much, and c) he's pretty sure the heroes now think he's a villain working for the League.
Aizawa Shota just wants to take down Overhaul, rescue Eri, keep his students alive, get some rest, and find out how this Deku kid knows things he absolutely should not know about his personal life and the Shie Hassaikai case.
Unless Nighteye's right, and the kid really is a villain.
Series
- Part 1 of sum of all (and by them driven)
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 112,714
- Chapters:
- 13/13
- Collections:
- 20
- Comments:
- 1852
- Kudos:
- 4594
- Bookmarks:
- 1738
- Hits:
- 73075
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
25 Sep 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
Hero Class Civil Warfare by RogueDruid (Icarius51)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Nov 2018
Tags
Summary
Heroes lead by Bakugo.
Villains lead by Midoriya.
Seven days prep time.
Three days for Izuku Midoriya to show why they should be glad he's not a real villain.
(Updated with final edits, 5/2/19)
Series
- Part 1 of Hero Class Villain AU
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 85,769
- Chapters:
- 33/33
- Collections:
- 64
- Comments:
- 5383
- Kudos:
- 28537
- Bookmarks:
- 7757
- Hits:
- 562614
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
26 Aug 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
RE: Izuku by thecozydragon
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Apr 2018
Tags
Summary
Wheezing through the pain, staring down at the body of an opponent Izuku should reasonably never have been able to take alone at his current level, Izuku realizes he just discovered a latent quirk.
“Fuck.” Izuku hisses. “That’s the worst fucking quirk I’ve ever heard of.”
It only activates on death. You have to die first.
OR... Midoriya Izuku's Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day.
Series
- Part 1 of #YOLO #JUSTKIDDING
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
24 Aug 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
Present Mic's Little Listener AU by The_Fluffy_Villain_Fluff_Master
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Aug 2020
- Words:
- 114,588
- Works:
- 2
- Bookmarks:
- 292
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
26 Jul 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
Apex Predator by silver jackdaw (idyII)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
Every single school had one: someone at the top of the food chain. An acme, one might say. Someone who could do things under a teacher's nose, escape consequences, claim territory and terrify other people. Someone who looked down on everyone else like they were prey. An apex predator. And Izuku couldn't count on teachers and adults to protect anyone. Even a hero school wasn't safe from the phenomena.
When Izuku gets to Yuuei, he's determined to find out who it is and ensure they can't hurt him or his new friends.
...and accidentally, in the process, becomes the apex predator (though he is mostly unaware of this, and uses it for good. But still, people are terrified of him.)
Series
- Part 1 of izuku midoriya centric
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 82,770
- Chapters:
- 22/?
- Comments:
- 851
- Kudos:
- 5424
- Bookmarks:
- 1985
- Hits:
- 105007
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
24 Jul 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
Incendiary by Hayato (TheLennyBunny)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Jul 2018
Tags
Summary
Izuku comes home with bruises.
Inko calls Hisashi.
Hisashi starts a war.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 7,424
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 7
- Comments:
- 114
- Kudos:
- 3152
- Bookmarks:
- 1006
- Hits:
- 21871
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
11 Jul 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
watercolor palette by dreamtowns
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
In which Shinsou Hitoshi is the author of a popular webcomic and tells absolutely no one.
Series
- Part 1 of color theory
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 10,204
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 8
- Comments:
- 178
- Kudos:
- 1377
- Bookmarks:
- 427
- Hits:
- 6005
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
07 Jul 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
What is Owed and What is Earned by yamadadzawa (liarielle)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
Izuku knows that Kacchan has...issues. Anger issues, for sure. More than that probably. And Izuku isn’t dumb, he knows Kacchan isn’t his friend anymore, hasn’t been since they were little. That hasn’t stopped him from sticking around, daring to hope that a better version of Kacchan is still in there.
And maybe, with the right kind of help, he’ll get to see that someday.
-----
Or, a long form oneshot of what if Aizawa decided to address both boys’ issues from the very beginning.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 10,884
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 3
- Comments:
- 132
- Kudos:
- 1348
- Bookmarks:
- 469
- Hits:
- 9110
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
30 Jun 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
remember from here on in by aloneintherain for Anixit
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
27 Apr 2019
Tags
Summary
Aizawa glances from All Might to Midoriya quickly. It sounds impossible—he’s never heard of a quirk that can be handed down like a family heirloom—but at the same time, it makes perfect sense. Midoriya’s inability to use his quirk at the start of the year. The strange, familial relationship between All Might and Midoriya. The slow malnourishment of All Might’s body, like his power was being siphoned away.
“You’re …” Aizawa begins.
“I’m All Might’s successor.” Midoriya’s proud but shaky voice rings clearly down the empty corridor.
Aizawa finds out about One for All.
-
things my heart used to know by aloneintherain for Anonymous
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Oct 2019
Tags
Summary
The first time Izuku remembers meeting Shouto, he’s fourteen years old and immediately smitten.
(AU where Izuku keeps getting killed during their first year at UA—so Shouto keeps travelling back in time to save him.)
-
a lesson you should heed (try, try again) by aloneintherain
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
13 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Izuku doesn't know why the day keeps resetting. He doesn't know why he's trapped on campus, or why there's no phone reception, or why Aizawa and Shinsou keep losing their memories of the Saturdays they've already lived, while Izuku remains constantly, painfully aware.
But he does know this: Aizawa and Shinsou keep dying, over and over again, in more brutal and creative ways. And it's his job to save them.
-
Send Endeavor to the Shadow Realm by PitViperOfDoom
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
22 Apr 2017
Summary
Todoroki Enji is the worst and Midoriya finds ways to let people know it.
- Words:
- 79,748
- Works:
- 6
- Bookmarks:
- 2696
-
helping hands by PitViperOfDoom
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
08 Jun 2019
Tags
Summary
Class 1-A's second day ends with a bang.
-
It's Over, Isn't It (it's only just begun) by PitViperOfDoom
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
15 Oct 2019
Summary
This series has a TV Tropes page.
- Words:
- 66,513
- Works:
- 8
- Bookmarks:
- 989
-
Marry The Mole by Haurvatat
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
03 Jun 2018
Tags
Summary
“You're going to break up with him before he can propose.”
The hands went down and the steel wall of Midoriya's entire being went up. “...Excuse me?”
“And in return-” Enji gritted his teeth, “-I will deposit 20 million yen in your checking account.”
-
The gay drama fic based on a tumblr post absolutely zero people wanted to see but YOU'RE GETTING ANYWAY
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 2,040
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 6
- Comments:
- 294
- Kudos:
- 8322
- Bookmarks:
- 1507
- Hits:
- 45546
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
15 Jun 2020
Bookmark Collections:
-
see it all in bloom by aloneintherain
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Oct 2018
- Words:
- 57,183
- Works:
- 7
- Bookmarks:
- 3035
-
Bookmarked by purplegalwrites
14 Jun 2020
Bookmark Collections: