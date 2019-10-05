1 - 20 of 51 Bookmarked Items in Ride or Die BNHA

Pages Navigation

List of Bookmarks

  1. *

    Schrödinger's cat by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    05 Oct 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    The cat is in the closed box, with a 50% chance of being alive and a 50% chance of being dead. According to the principle of uncertainty in quantum physics, he is alive and dead until someone opens the box.
    Izuku doesn't want to open the box.
    OR
    Izuku didn’t return home after school. Two months later he was found roaming a deserted road with white hair, psychogenic amnesia and a quirk out of control.
    Nothing is the same after that.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    31,506
    Chapters:
    6/6
    Collections:
    12
    Comments:
    448
    Kudos:
    3409
    Bookmarks:
    1196
    Hits:
    29769

  2. *

    those hardest to love need it most by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    14 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Shouta gripped the phone tight enough to make the phone case groan. “So it’s true. Midoriya was Quirkless.”

    “Until soon before the entrance exam,” Nedzu confirmed. “That’s not relevant now, though, because—“

    “Relevant?” Shouta hissed. “Midoriya is barely functional, socially. He doesn’t trust any adult. He thinks the whole world hates him. He apologizes for everything except breaking the law, and I’m sure I can trace every single one of those things back to his Quirklessness. You call that irrelevant?”

     

    Aizawa visits Aldera Junior High and finds out some disturbing truths.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,205
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    21
    Comments:
    344
    Kudos:
    8408
    Bookmarks:
    2734
    Hits:
    46936

  3. *

    baby steps by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    20 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Once they’re outside, Hitoshi thrusts half of the ice cream towards Izuku, suddenly feeling nervous.

    “For you,” he says.

    Izuku’s eyes widen again. “For me? Are you really sure?”

    Hitoshi scuffs his sandal on the pavement. “’Cause we’re friends. And you helped me and stuff.”

    Izuku doesn’t take the ice cream. Instead Izuku throws himself at him in a really tight hug and Hitoshi almost falls over.

    “You’re the best,” Izuku tells him, before pulling back and taking the ice cream from him.

    (Or: in which baby Hitoshi gets sent on his first errand and successfully comes back not only with the groceries but also with a new friend!)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,588
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    97
    Kudos:
    1579
    Bookmarks:
    460
    Hits:
    5495

  4. *

    Second Chance by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 Sep 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    "If you are still breathing, you have a second chance" - Oprah Winfrey

    Izuku Midoriya's life has been plagued with mistakes. People have been hurt, friends have been lost, accidents have happened.
    When the country is nearing imminent destruction, he remembers every bad move, every wrong word, and wonders if he could have changed things.

    Then time stops.

    Izuku Midoriya grew up thinking he was Quirkless - turns out he just needed to face death to activate it.

     

    PSA: People, please, do your homework before reading. The fic will still be here when you get back, I promise.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    84,139
    Chapters:
    42/42
    Collections:
    13
    Comments:
    1580
    Kudos:
    4231
    Bookmarks:
    1112
    Hits:
    66420

  5. *

    Complicated Creation by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    09 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku is medically quirkless, not technically homeless, perpetually exhausted and doing his damned best despite it all. He also sees spirits, which might be cool if not for the fact that a) no one else does, b) they really don't like him very much, and c) he's pretty sure the heroes now think he's a villain working for the League.

    Aizawa Shota just wants to take down Overhaul, rescue Eri, keep his students alive, get some rest, and find out how this Deku kid knows things he absolutely should not know about his personal life and the Shie Hassaikai case.

    Unless Nighteye's right, and the kid really is a villain.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    112,714
    Chapters:
    13/13
    Collections:
    20
    Comments:
    1852
    Kudos:
    4594
    Bookmarks:
    1738
    Hits:
    73075

  6. *

    Hero Class Civil Warfare by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Nov 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Heroes lead by Bakugo.
    Villains lead by Midoriya.
    Seven days prep time.
    Three days for Izuku Midoriya to show why they should be glad he's not a real villain.

    (Updated with final edits, 5/2/19)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    85,769
    Chapters:
    33/33
    Collections:
    64
    Comments:
    5383
    Kudos:
    28537
    Bookmarks:
    7757
    Hits:
    562614

  7. *

    RE: Izuku by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    24 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Wheezing through the pain, staring down at the body of an opponent Izuku should reasonably never have been able to take alone at his current level, Izuku realizes he just discovered a latent quirk.

    “Fuck.” Izuku hisses. “That’s the worst fucking quirk I’ve ever heard of.”

    It only activates on death. You have to die first.

    OR... Midoriya Izuku's Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,124
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    327
    Kudos:
    6566
    Bookmarks:
    1261
    Hits:
    51139

  8. *

    Present Mic's Little Listener AU by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    28 Aug 2020

    Words:
    114,588
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    292

  9. *

    Apex Predator by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Every single school had one: someone at the top of the food chain. An acme, one might say. Someone who could do things under a teacher's nose, escape consequences, claim territory and terrify other people. Someone who looked down on everyone else like they were prey. An apex predator. And Izuku couldn't count on teachers and adults to protect anyone. Even a hero school wasn't safe from the phenomena.

    When Izuku gets to Yuuei, he's determined to find out who it is and ensure they can't hurt him or his new friends.

    ...and accidentally, in the process, becomes the apex predator (though he is mostly unaware of this, and uses it for good. But still, people are terrified of him.)

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    82,770
    Chapters:
    22/?
    Comments:
    851
    Kudos:
    5424
    Bookmarks:
    1985
    Hits:
    105007

  10. *

    Incendiary by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 Jul 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku comes home with bruises.
    Inko calls Hisashi.
    Hisashi starts a war.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,424
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    114
    Kudos:
    3152
    Bookmarks:
    1006
    Hits:
    21871

  11. *

    watercolor palette by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    20 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Shinsou Hitoshi is the author of a popular webcomic and tells absolutely no one.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,204
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    8
    Comments:
    178
    Kudos:
    1377
    Bookmarks:
    427
    Hits:
    6005

  12. *

    What is Owed and What is Earned by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku knows that Kacchan has...issues. Anger issues, for sure. More than that probably. And Izuku isn’t dumb, he knows Kacchan isn’t his friend anymore, hasn’t been since they were little. That hasn’t stopped him from sticking around, daring to hope that a better version of Kacchan is still in there.

    And maybe, with the right kind of help, he’ll get to see that someday.

    -----

    Or, a long form oneshot of what if Aizawa decided to address both boys’ issues from the very beginning.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    10,884
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    132
    Kudos:
    1348
    Bookmarks:
    469
    Hits:
    9110

  13. *

    remember from here on in by for Anixit

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    27 Apr 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Aizawa glances from All Might to Midoriya quickly. It sounds impossible—he’s never heard of a quirk that can be handed down like a family heirloom—but at the same time, it makes perfect sense. Midoriya’s inability to use his quirk at the start of the year. The strange, familial relationship between All Might and Midoriya. The slow malnourishment of All Might’s body, like his power was being siphoned away.

    “You’re …” Aizawa begins.

    “I’m All Might’s successor.” Midoriya’s proud but shaky voice rings clearly down the empty corridor.

     

    Aizawa finds out about One for All.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,096
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    14
    Comments:
    195
    Kudos:
    6888
    Bookmarks:
    1974
    Hits:
    50963

  14. *

    things my heart used to know by for Anonymous

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    24 Oct 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    The first time Izuku remembers meeting Shouto, he’s fourteen years old and immediately smitten.

    (AU where Izuku keeps getting killed during their first year at UA—so Shouto keeps travelling back in time to save him.)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,153
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    174
    Kudos:
    3318
    Bookmarks:
    897
    Hits:
    18407

  15. *

    a lesson you should heed (try, try again) by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    13 Dec 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku doesn't know why the day keeps resetting. He doesn't know why he's trapped on campus, or why there's no phone reception, or why Aizawa and Shinsou keep losing their memories of the Saturdays they've already lived, while Izuku remains constantly, painfully aware.

    But he does know this: Aizawa and Shinsou keep dying, over and over again, in more brutal and creative ways. And it's his job to save them.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,483
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    10
    Comments:
    193
    Kudos:
    4098
    Bookmarks:
    1347
    Hits:
    27483

  16. *

    Send Endeavor to the Shadow Realm by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    22 Apr 2017

    Summary

    Todoroki Enji is the worst and Midoriya finds ways to let people know it.

    Words:
    79,748
    Works:
    6
    Bookmarks:
    2696

  17. *

    helping hands by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    08 Jun 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Class 1-A's second day ends with a bang.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,122
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    317
    Kudos:
    6160
    Bookmarks:
    1452
    Hits:
    36338

  18. *

    It's Over, Isn't It (it's only just begun) by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    15 Oct 2019

    Summary

    This series has a TV Tropes page.

    Words:
    66,513
    Works:
    8
    Bookmarks:
    989

  19. *

    Marry The Mole by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    03 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    “You're going to break up with him before he can propose.”

    The hands went down and the steel wall of Midoriya's entire being went up. “...Excuse me?”

    “And in return-” Enji gritted his teeth, “-I will deposit 20 million yen in your checking account.”

    -

    The gay drama fic based on a tumblr post absolutely zero people wanted to see but YOU'RE GETTING ANYWAY

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,040
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    294
    Kudos:
    8322
    Bookmarks:
    1507
    Hits:
    45546

  20. *

    see it all in bloom by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    31 Oct 2018

    Words:
    57,183
    Works:
    7
    Bookmarks:
    3035

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags
Include Bookmarker's Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags
Exclude Bookmarker's Tags

More Options

?
?
Bookmark types
Submit

Pages Navigation