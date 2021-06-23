1 - 20 of 55 Bookmarked Items in MDZS Time or Dimension Travel

  1. *

    The Darkness Before Dawn by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    23 Jun 2021

    Summary

    Wei Ying remembers falling and a voice.

    “The price of seeing the future

     

    Is the ability to see the present”

     

    ...
    Or, another time travel-fix it where Wei Ying is given another chance to change destinies; but nothing comes free.

    English
    102,237
    22/?
    11
    606
    5528
    1348
    152509

  2. *

    Rise of the Peacock by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    21 Jun 2021

    Summary

    Killed at Qiongqi Pass, Jin Zixuan wakes to find himself in an old and familiar scenario; the day he and Wei Wuxian fought in Gusu Lan. The day his betrothal to Jiang Yanli came to an end.

    Unsure whether or not he's dreaming, Jin Zixuan decides to seize the chance and change the future. But for that he'll need help from his bastard brother, Meng Yao.

    English
    41,510
    12/?
    2
    500
    1260
    391
    18462

  3. *

    In Eclipse by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    24 Dec 2020

    Summary

    Wei Wuxian's spirit slipping backward through his memories and into his past self at the Cloud Recesses was not part of the plan. But that didn't mean he wasn't going to use the to opportunity fix a few things. The first and foremost: ensure the war with QishanWen ends before it can begin.

    Aka, Another Time-travel Fix-it

    English
    45,475
    17/?
    141
    1121
    354
    22710

  4. *

    Where The Arrow Points by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    30 Sep 2020

    Summary

    Wen Ning is thrown back in time to the archery competition at the Qishan Wen discussion conference. Before he died, and before a war. Last time he was here, he missed his shot, and was laughed away.

    This time he doesn't miss.

    (Or, Wen Ning pulls a Mockingjay at the Wen Sect's discussion conference, and changes the fate of the world.)

    English
    4,307
    1/?
    2
    87
    709
    188
    4034

  5. *

    Baby Of Mine by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    07 May 2020

    Summary

    Little A-Yuan makes an impromptu trip to the past, and all he wants to do is spend some quality time with his parents.

    A teenage Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji are not equipped to deal with this.

    English
    3,341
    1/1
    220
    6335
    1124
    41256

  6. 92

    if you could read my mind by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    05 Nov 2020

    Summary

    Other POVs for time-travel AU "if you can't beat them, recruit them"

    (This is not necessary to understand the main fic but you need to read the main fic to understand this.)
    chapter 6: All in A Day's Work (Burial Mounds; Meng Yao POV)

    English
    7,534
    6/?
    218
    1015
    92
    9583

  7. *

    if you can't beat them, recruit them by for rikotan

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    19 Apr 2021

    Summary

    Rather than mourning a future that had not happened yet, he would rather work with all his might to prevent it from happening. [...] His aim was to fortify his home and his family so that they would never again be left vulnerable to greedy cultivators aiming for his genius. For that, he needed help.
    He may be a genius, but he was not the cunning manipulative man they thought him to be.
    No, that was not him.
    He knew who was, though.

     

    (Or: Wei Wuxian uses a powerful array to go back in time and builds a secret squad to prevent the misfortunes of the future.)

    English
    181,075
    43/48
    11
    5053
    6972
    1910
    182077

  8. 16

    Midnight Once More by for Rethira

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    25 Dec 2018

    English
    703
    1/1
    1
    5
    132
    16
    683

  9. 21

    hope of morning by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    26 Jan 2020

    Summary

    Jiang Cheng is given another chance.

    Fool that he is, he meets his younger self as he travels back in time.

    A collection of Jiang Cheng drabbles which features Older Jiang Cheng comforting his younger self.

    [ON HIATUS UNTIL JUNE 2021. I'm currently reviewing for my Nursing License Exam (NLE) and the National Medical Admission Test (NMAT). I humbly apologize for the delay but yo gurl's gotta ace both or else....]

    English
    2,644
    2/5
    6
    152
    21
    1406

  10. 32

    Relentless Persistence by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    17 Feb 2020

    Summary

    After watching Wei Wuxian leave with the Wen clan on that night, Lan Wangji is desperate to find a way to change the Yiling Patriarch's demonic ways.

    So he searches for answers and gets an unexpected answer

    English
    2,079
    1/1
    14
    356
    32
    3396

  11. *

    Of The Sun, by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    13 Dec 2020

    Summary

    An anomaly of his cultivation sends Wen Ruohan back in time from the moment of his death, to back when the Xuanwu has only just been killed. The first thing he does, of course, is to go take that demonic cultivator from the Jiang Sect and into his own.

    No matter how many times he lives, Wen Ruohan will never learn that arrogance is his greatest downfall.

    (Or; a demonic cultivator, a doctor, an archer, a prisoner, and a spy team up to defeat the Wen Sect, much to the shock of the many other sects.)

    Spanish translation on: https://my.w.tt/yEqx7YgCccb

    English
    35,721
    8/?
    3
    455
    1585
    543
    23956

  12. 98

    Let's Try Again by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    13 Apr 2020

    Summary

    Wei Wuxian’s soul answered Lan Wangji call. Wei Wuxian had a request, he wanted to save everyone and he had a way to do it. Lucikly for Wei Wuxian, Lan Wangji was ready to help him.

    WangXian Week 2020 - Time Travel AU

    English
    4,160
    1/1
    1
    15
    732
    98
    4864

  13. *

    The Magic Number by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    06 Feb 2021

    Summary

    Wei Wuxian runs into a mysterious stranger who gives him vital knowledge about the future — things will soon go to absolute hell, and almost everyone he holds dear will meet untimely ends.

    He is given the chance to prevent these tragedies from occurring, but of course, there is a catch. If Wei Wuxian wants any of these changes to last, he needs to complete an impossible task — he has three days to make Lan Wangji fall in love with him.

    English
    6,994
    2/7
    240
    1089
    249
    8860

  14. *

    Worthwhile Trade by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    12 Sep 2020

    Summary

    “This isn’t right,” Wei Wuxian said. “This isn’t how it should go – you’re not even supposed to be here!”

    (Nie Mingjue was visiting the Lotus Pier when the Wen sect attacks, with dire consequences)

    English
    7,006
    2/2
    119
    2020
    394
    11282

  15. *

    ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into water by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    31 May 2020

    Summary

    Being in the Cloud Recesses facing his fifteen-year-old self, surrounded by other fifteen year olds, many of them long dead in his time, is… sadly not the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to him.

    English
    1,402
    1/1
    3
    124
    2108
    356
    14506

  16. *

    How the Yiling Patriarch Became Everyone's Gay Awakening by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    11 Feb 2021

    Summary

    Everyone was familiar with the fact that Wei Wuxian was attractive. Despite being the son of a servant, he was marked fourth on the list of most eligible bachelors. Though he was talented and attractive, nobody knew the potential of his attractiveness until the Yiling Patriarch appeared in their classroom.

    (Wherein the Yiling Patriarch somehow gets sent back in time, and everyone realizes that they might be gay.)

    English
    17,318
    2/3
    303
    2415
    682
    25950

  17. *

    Righting Regrets by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    20 Oct 2018

    Summary

    Wei WuXian falls… right into the hands of a temporally displaced (and somewhat meddlesome) zombie.

    The result? Well...

    English
    2,822
    1/1
    36
    1411
    249
    10483

  18. *

    in case of fire, break glass by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    28 Nov 2020

    Summary

    Wei Wuxian has been happily married for fifteen years when his life comes to a crashing end. But he planned for this! He has an emergency talisman for just such an occasion, which should allow him to go back and fix the situation that killed him.

    Just one complication… Lan Wangji won’t let him go alone.

    An answer to: “What if Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji had the chance to do it all over again, knowing what they know? How far would they go?”

    This story is a low-conflict multicanon time-travel fixit that serves as a 50k denouement for The Untamed.

    Complete! Now with bullet point extras!

    English
    65,081
    23/23
    2
    847
    2832
    844
    69226

  19. *

    looking both ways by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    15 Oct 2019

    Summary

    When Wei Ying is six years old, he meets a man dressed all in white. And then he meets him again.

    And again.

    And again.

    English
    33,004
    6/14
    278
    1319
    387
    14996

  20. *

    Time Travel, Obviously by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    12 Jul 2020

    Summary

    “If we get home, you mean,” the Jin sect junior muttered. “Where even are we? And who’s the guy playing Chenqing?”

    Wei Wuxian was mildly offended. Who in the world knew enough to recognize Chenqing on sight but couldn’t recognize him?

    “I’m pretty sure that’s Senior Wei,” the shorter Lan sect junior said. “Just, you know, not…Senior Mo.”

    English
    1,025
    1/1
    113
    2972
    485
    13463

