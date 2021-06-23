1 - 20 of 55 Bookmarked Items in MDZS Time or Dimension Travel
The Darkness Before Dawn by PsycheStellata707
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
23 Jun 2021
Wei Ying remembers falling and a voice.
“The price of seeing the future
Is the ability to see the present”
Or, another time travel-fix it where Wei Ying is given another chance to change destinies; but nothing comes free.
- English
- 102,237
- 22/?
- 11
- 606
- 5528
- 1348
- 152509
Bookmarked by MsThyst
05 Jan 2021
MZDS
Rise of the Peacock by JustAWanderingBabbit
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
21 Jun 2021
Killed at Qiongqi Pass, Jin Zixuan wakes to find himself in an old and familiar scenario; the day he and Wei Wuxian fought in Gusu Lan. The day his betrothal to Jiang Yanli came to an end.
Unsure whether or not he's dreaming, Jin Zixuan decides to seize the chance and change the future. But for that he'll need help from his bastard brother, Meng Yao.
- English
- 41,510
- 12/?
- 2
- 500
- 1260
- 391
- 18462
Bookmarked by NinjaSun00
03 Oct 2020
In Eclipse by oleanderedits
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
24 Dec 2020
Wei Wuxian's spirit slipping backward through his memories and into his past self at the Cloud Recesses was not part of the plan. But that didn't mean he wasn't going to use the to opportunity fix a few things. The first and foremost: ensure the war with QishanWen ends before it can begin.
Aka, Another Time-travel Fix-it
Bookmarked by NinjaSun00
01 Oct 2020
Where The Arrow Points by Nillegible
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
30 Sep 2020
Wen Ning is thrown back in time to the archery competition at the Qishan Wen discussion conference. Before he died, and before a war. Last time he was here, he missed his shot, and was laughed away.
This time he doesn't miss.
(Or, Wen Ning pulls a Mockingjay at the Wen Sect's discussion conference, and changes the fate of the world.)
- English
- 4,307
- 1/?
- 2
- 87
- 709
- 188
- 4034
Bookmarked by NinjaSun00
30 Sep 2020
Baby Of Mine by pupeez4eva
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
07 May 2020
Little A-Yuan makes an impromptu trip to the past, and all he wants to do is spend some quality time with his parents.
A teenage Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji are not equipped to deal with this.
if you could read my mind by moeblobmegane
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
05 Nov 2020
Other POVs for time-travel AU "if you can't beat them, recruit them"
(This is not necessary to understand the main fic but you need to read the main fic to understand this.)
chapter 6: All in A Day's Work (Burial Mounds; Meng Yao POV)
Series
if you can't beat them, recruit them by moeblobmegane for rikotan
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
19 Apr 2021
Rather than mourning a future that had not happened yet, he would rather work with all his might to prevent it from happening. [...] His aim was to fortify his home and his family so that they would never again be left vulnerable to greedy cultivators aiming for his genius. For that, he needed help.
He may be a genius, but he was not the cunning manipulative man they thought him to be.
No, that was not him.
He knew who was, though.
(Or: Wei Wuxian uses a powerful array to go back in time and builds a secret squad to prevent the misfortunes of the future.)
Series
Midnight Once More by Mornelithe_falconsbane for Rethira
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
25 Dec 2018
hope of morning by Kyrr Val (LurkerUnchanged)
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
26 Jan 2020
Jiang Cheng is given another chance.
Fool that he is, he meets his younger self as he travels back in time.
A collection of Jiang Cheng drabbles which features Older Jiang Cheng comforting his younger self.
[ON HIATUS UNTIL JUNE 2021. I'm currently reviewing for my Nursing License Exam (NLE) and the National Medical Admission Test (NMAT). I humbly apologize for the delay but yo gurl's gotta ace both or else....]
Series
- Part 6 of We Love Our JiuJiu
Relentless Persistence by Pooches
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
17 Feb 2020
After watching Wei Wuxian leave with the Wen clan on that night, Lan Wangji is desperate to find a way to change the Yiling Patriarch's demonic ways.
So he searches for answers and gets an unexpected answer
-
Of The Sun, by Enigmatree
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
13 Dec 2020
An anomaly of his cultivation sends Wen Ruohan back in time from the moment of his death, to back when the Xuanwu has only just been killed. The first thing he does, of course, is to go take that demonic cultivator from the Jiang Sect and into his own.
No matter how many times he lives, Wen Ruohan will never learn that arrogance is his greatest downfall.
(Or; a demonic cultivator, a doctor, an archer, a prisoner, and a spy team up to defeat the Wen Sect, much to the shock of the many other sects.)
Spanish translation on: https://my.w.tt/yEqx7YgCccb
Let's Try Again by Asphodel_Meadow
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
13 Apr 2020
Wei Wuxian’s soul answered Lan Wangji call. Wei Wuxian had a request, he wanted to save everyone and he had a way to do it. Lucikly for Wei Wuxian, Lan Wangji was ready to help him.
WangXian Week 2020 - Time Travel AU
Series
- Part 1 of WangXian Week
The Magic Number by pupeez4eva
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
06 Feb 2021
Wei Wuxian runs into a mysterious stranger who gives him vital knowledge about the future — things will soon go to absolute hell, and almost everyone he holds dear will meet untimely ends.
He is given the chance to prevent these tragedies from occurring, but of course, there is a catch. If Wei Wuxian wants any of these changes to last, he needs to complete an impossible task — he has three days to make Lan Wangji fall in love with him.
-
Worthwhile Trade by nirejseki
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
12 Sep 2020
“This isn’t right,” Wei Wuxian said. “This isn’t how it should go – you’re not even supposed to be here!”
(Nie Mingjue was visiting the Lotus Pier when the Wen sect attacks, with dire consequences)
ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into water by RoseThorne
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
31 May 2020
Being in the Cloud Recesses facing his fifteen-year-old self, surrounded by other fifteen year olds, many of them long dead in his time, is… sadly not the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to him.
How the Yiling Patriarch Became Everyone's Gay Awakening by tinitin
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
11 Feb 2021
Everyone was familiar with the fact that Wei Wuxian was attractive. Despite being the son of a servant, he was marked fourth on the list of most eligible bachelors. Though he was talented and attractive, nobody knew the potential of his attractiveness until the Yiling Patriarch appeared in their classroom.
(Wherein the Yiling Patriarch somehow gets sent back in time, and everyone realizes that they might be gay.)
Righting Regrets by Hezaia
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
20 Oct 2018
Wei WuXian falls… right into the hands of a temporally displaced (and somewhat meddlesome) zombie.
The result? Well...
in case of fire, break glass by Jenrose
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
28 Nov 2020
Wei Wuxian has been happily married for fifteen years when his life comes to a crashing end. But he planned for this! He has an emergency talisman for just such an occasion, which should allow him to go back and fix the situation that killed him.
Just one complication… Lan Wangji won’t let him go alone.
An answer to: “What if Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji had the chance to do it all over again, knowing what they know? How far would they go?”
This story is a low-conflict multicanon time-travel fixit that serves as a 50k denouement for The Untamed.
Complete! Now with bullet point extras!
Series
- Part 1 of Time Charm
looking both ways by shoutowo
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
15 Oct 2019
When Wei Ying is six years old, he meets a man dressed all in white. And then he meets him again.
And again.
And again.
Bookmarked by NinjaSun00
17 Sep 2020
Time Travel, Obviously by nirejseki
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
12 Jul 2020
“If we get home, you mean,” the Jin sect junior muttered. “Where even are we? And who’s the guy playing Chenqing?”
Wei Wuxian was mildly offended. Who in the world knew enough to recognize Chenqing on sight but couldn’t recognize him?
“I’m pretty sure that’s Senior Wei,” the shorter Lan sect junior said. “Just, you know, not…Senior Mo.”
-
Bookmarked by NinjaSun00
17 Sep 2020
Bookmark Collections:
