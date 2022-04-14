15 Works in Badass Wèi Ying/Wèi Wuxian
Divine Intervention by GossamerGlint
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
14 Apr 2022
Tags
Summary
Wei Wuxian had absolutely no idea his parents actually survived. But when his father comes to pick him up to stay on Baoshan Sanren's shiny mountain, how will he cope with growing up in the restrictive environment? Break out of course! Surely life off the mountain isn't as bad as his grandmother makes it out to be, right? Right??
Series
- Part 2 of MDZS found family AUs for the soul
I will not let anything take away, What's standing in front of me by Cy_anne
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
14 Feb 2022
Tags
Summary
With the disturbing rumours of a Demon Fox hiding in Nightless Palace to raise the last Dianxia of the Wen empire, the Lan Sect agrees to send out their very best. Hanguang-Wang; the Light Bearing Prince. Gusu’s Second Jade. The Lan Sect’s second young master, who was a peerless beauty. Only second to his older brother (and that was because most people couldn't crack his icy exterior to see his kind personality underneath).
OR
A DragonJi and FoxXian fic!
What to do when your son decides you need a partner by Nononofeels
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
05 Jan 2022
Tags
Summary
"Wei WuXian really should have known better.
His little radish is a curious and growing child!
And his son (adopted or not, he would fight anyone that dared to refute that!)
So it’s no wonder that one day he wakes up from their afternoon nap with his son missing from the bed and light coming from his study."
An idea I got from tumblr that followed me home and wouldn’t leave
The Characters of MDZS Watching the Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation by emma_screams
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
08 Dec 2021
Tags
Summary
What happens when a suspicious letter was sent to all the clans, inviting them to an appointed location to learn about the truth of thirteen years ago and now? Will the Yiling Patriarch finally get the justice he seeks? Will Hanguang-Jun lose some of his regret? Will Jiang Cheng find the peace he desperately needs? And will the other Sect Leaders finally
realize what a piece of shit they areget the faceslapping they deserve?
But most importantly, will Wei Wuxian allow a drunk Lan Zhan to be viewed by the public?
Find out in the epic series of the characters watching the Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation!
Spanish Translation, Portuguese Translation, Thai Translation
It's Not The Destination (But The People You Save Along The Way) by Arcxus
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
06 Oct 2021
Tags
Summary
Wei Wuxian died.
Wei Wuxian died, twice over.
Once, when his golden core was gifted to his dear Shidi. Twice, when he sacrificed himself to destroy the Stygian Tiger Seal.
And unfortunately, death is not a kind thing, not to a human mind already wrought with pain and grief and regrets.
So when Wei Wuxian opened his eyes, in a body made by magic and shadows and the sacrifice of one Mo Xuanyu, it was understandable, then, that he returned somewhat… other.
And somehow, this makes all the difference.
Series
- Part 1 of A Little To The Left
La verdad sobre Wei WuXian by Pikacheng347
Fandoms: Mo Dao Zu Shi, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
22 Sep 2021
Tags
Summary
Wei WuXian estaba harto. Él solo quería paz, quería que lo dejaran solo, pero nadie lo hizo.
Pensó que al destruir el sello del Tigre Estigio todo terminaría, sin embargo, nada fue así.
Li Fang tenía otro planes, hacer que el mundo de la cultivación conociera la verdad sobre Yiling Laozu.
¿Qué pasará cuando la verdad se sepa?
A drop in the ocean by ibuttermybagel
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
21 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
[Currently rewriting!]
“How can you still stand on your legs after all you’ve done?” the voice had his head whip up. Eyes interlocking with those of the man he called his younger brother not too long ago. Angry eyes meeting those filled with nothing but sorry. “How can you still ask to be excused after bringing pain to so many?”
(Or: The ambush on Wei Wuxian is stopped by Jin Zixuan and instead he takes all Wens and WWX back home. Wen Ning has enough and lets everyone know what he learned in drunken talks with Wei Wuxian.)
Lotus in the Palace by CountingSheep
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
08 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
Right after winning a war, General Wei WuXian has a rude awakening as an omega and is dragged to the imperial palace. While he gets used to his new place in society, he begins to reconnect with his family and old friends--one of which is an ice-cold Emperor who is as hard to read as ever.
A Bell That Tells Us to Rise and Fight by DeerstalkerDeathFrisbee
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
18 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
“Aunt?” Wei Wuxian asks, looking at Wen Qing.
“Who else do you think could handle being married to Jiang Cheng?” she says, tone deliberately casual. It’s very satisfying when his jaw drops and he goggles like a fish.
“What did you people do while I was gone?” he shrieks.
Wei Wuxian evacuates the Burial Mounds before they fall. Jin Zixun attacks before Jin Ling's birth. Yanli and Jin Zixuan survive and Jiang Cheng marries Wen Qing to protect the Wen Remnants. Thirteen years later Wei Wuxian returns from the dead to a very different world.
Returning home by Silvera_M
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
08 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Instead of causing the death of Jin Zixuan, Wei Ying uses a talisman to escape the path - only to end up miles and miles away from home.
Time goes by slowly. Hour by hour, minute by minute, second by second. Day becomes night, night becomes day, the revolving cycle of sun and moon never stopping.
Day by day, he survives.
Moving without rest, sleeping only when exhaustion hits, he does not live – he purely survives.
Spanish translation: https://www.wattpad.com/story/217203916-volviendo-a-casa-wangxian
I Am Not Jiang WanYin, I Will Never Betray You by FrostyAngst
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
23 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Jiang Cheng stabs Wei WuXian.
Lan WangJi is there to prove his undying love for his Wei Ying.
Thief of Souls by Gotcocomilk
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
25 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
In the depths of the Stygian Tiger Seal slept a soul.
It was a relentless thing, bright and brilliant as the dawn. It was a fragile thing too, broken by tragedy too terrible to name. Through the resentful energy and in the cracks of cold iron it clung on, prisoner and patriarch. Beneath a bloody patina, it had no dreams but nightmares, and no thoughts but memories.
And now, in the cruel fingers of Xue Yang, it would awaken.
hold the fire in your palm by oogenesis
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
22 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
Lan Wangji is one of the Gusu Lan sect’s most highly ranking demon hunters, reputed for his skill and efficiency. That makes it all the more inconvenient when an incident gone wrong leads to him accidentally summoning a demon himself.
Historical Truth by Kimichan20
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
04 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
The Yilling Patriarch, Wei Wuxian, who was in ancient times was viewed when he was alive as an evil doer but only after his death in Qionqi Path in order to save the life of his brother-in-law.
That everything changed.
The truth was found and changes were made both bad and good, as it was written in old texts found in museums or in old forgotten rooms or was hidden away that he was was viewed as a hero to be worshiped.
Fast forward to the future, where the era of technology reigns and the belief and independence of cultivation no longer exist, where a group of people who hopes for the fallen man to return still waiting for him, for 3000 years......
Series
- Part 2 of Passing of Time
Rabbit Heart by Suaine
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
01 Mar 2020
Tags
Summary
Wei Wuxian walks his lonely road, but he's not going to leave Lan Wangji entirely alone. That would be boring.
Series
- Part 1 of The Paper Man Chronicles