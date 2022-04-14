15 Works in Badass Wèi Ying/Wèi Wuxian

  1. Divine Intervention by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    14 Apr 2022

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Wuxian had absolutely no idea his parents actually survived. But when his father comes to pick him up to stay on Baoshan Sanren's shiny mountain, how will he cope with growing up in the restrictive environment? Break out of course! Surely life off the mountain isn't as bad as his grandmother makes it out to be, right? Right??

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    119,234
    Chapters:
    32/35
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    506
    Kudos:
    1721
    Bookmarks:
    541
    Hits:
    56056

  2. I will not let anything take away, What's standing in front of me by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    14 Feb 2022

    Tags
    Summary

    With the disturbing rumours of a Demon Fox hiding in Nightless Palace to raise the last Dianxia of the Wen empire, the Lan Sect agrees to send out their very best. Hanguang-Wang; the Light Bearing Prince. Gusu’s Second Jade. The Lan Sect’s second young master, who was a peerless beauty. Only second to his older brother (and that was because most people couldn't crack his icy exterior to see his kind personality underneath).

    OR

    A DragonJi and FoxXian fic!

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    49,521
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    132
    Kudos:
    844
    Bookmarks:
    288
    Hits:
    18128

  3. What to do when your son decides you need a partner by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    05 Jan 2022

    Tags
    Summary

    "Wei WuXian really should have known better.

    His little radish is a curious and growing child!

    And his son (adopted or not, he would fight anyone that dared to refute that!)

    So it’s no wonder that one day he wakes up from their afternoon nap with his son missing from the bed and light coming from his study."

    An idea I got from tumblr that followed me home and wouldn’t leave

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,834
    Chapters:
    8/8
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    212
    Kudos:
    1815
    Bookmarks:
    370
    Hits:
    18427

  4. The Characters of MDZS Watching the Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation  by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    08 Dec 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    What happens when a suspicious letter was sent to all the clans, inviting them to an appointed location to learn about the truth of thirteen years ago and now? Will the Yiling Patriarch finally get the justice he seeks? Will Hanguang-Jun lose some of his regret? Will Jiang Cheng find the peace he desperately needs? And will the other Sect Leaders finally realize what a piece of shit they are get the faceslapping they deserve?

    But most importantly, will Wei Wuxian allow a drunk Lan Zhan to be viewed by the public?

    Find out in the epic series of the characters watching the Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation!

     
    Spanish Translation, Portuguese Translation, Thai Translation

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    144,730
    Chapters:
    46/?
    Collections:
    15
    Comments:
    4332
    Kudos:
    15059
    Bookmarks:
    2831
    Hits:
    584415

  5. It's Not The Destination (But The People You Save Along The Way) by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    06 Oct 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Wuxian died.

    Wei Wuxian died, twice over.

    Once, when his golden core was gifted to his dear Shidi. Twice, when he sacrificed himself to destroy the Stygian Tiger Seal.

    And unfortunately, death is not a kind thing, not to a human mind already wrought with pain and grief and regrets.

    So when Wei Wuxian opened his eyes, in a body made by magic and shadows and the sacrifice of one Mo Xuanyu, it was understandable, then, that he returned somewhat… other.

    And somehow, this makes all the difference.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    24,799
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    175
    Kudos:
    2133
    Bookmarks:
    778
    Hits:
    28584

  6. La verdad sobre Wei WuXian by

    Fandoms: Mo Dao Zu Shi, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    22 Sep 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei WuXian estaba harto. Él solo quería paz, quería que lo dejaran solo, pero nadie lo hizo.
    Pensó que al destruir el sello del Tigre Estigio todo terminaría, sin embargo, nada fue así.
    Li Fang tenía otro planes, hacer que el mundo de la cultivación conociera la verdad sobre Yiling Laozu.

    ¿Qué pasará cuando la verdad se sepa?

    Language:
    Español
    Words:
    3,216
    Chapters:
    2/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    5
    Kudos:
    61
    Bookmarks:
    3
    Hits:
    1497

  7. A drop in the ocean by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    21 Mar 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    [Currently rewriting!]
    “How can you still stand on your legs after all you’ve done?” the voice had his head whip up. Eyes interlocking with those of the man he called his younger brother not too long ago. Angry eyes meeting those filled with nothing but sorry. “How can you still ask to be excused after bringing pain to so many?”

    (Or: The ambush on Wei Wuxian is stopped by Jin Zixuan and instead he takes all Wens and WWX back home. Wen Ning has enough and lets everyone know what he learned in drunken talks with Wei Wuxian.)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,096
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    58
    Kudos:
    559
    Bookmarks:
    120
    Hits:
    10005

  8. Lotus in the Palace by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    08 Mar 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Right after winning a war, General Wei WuXian has a rude awakening as an omega and is dragged to the imperial palace. While he gets used to his new place in society, he begins to reconnect with his family and old friends--one of which is an ice-cold Emperor who is as hard to read as ever.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    153,007
    Chapters:
    40/?
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    3195
    Kudos:
    6389
    Bookmarks:
    1621
    Hits:
    152020

  9. A Bell That Tells Us to Rise and Fight by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    18 Oct 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    “Aunt?” Wei Wuxian asks, looking at Wen Qing.
    “Who else do you think could handle being married to Jiang Cheng?” she says, tone deliberately casual. It’s very satisfying when his jaw drops and he goggles like a fish.
    “What did you people do while I was gone?” he shrieks.

    Wei Wuxian evacuates the Burial Mounds before they fall. Jin Zixun attacks before Jin Ling's birth. Yanli and Jin Zixuan survive and Jiang Cheng marries Wen Qing to protect the Wen Remnants. Thirteen years later Wei Wuxian returns from the dead to a very different world.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    120,766
    Chapters:
    35/35
    Collections:
    10
    Comments:
    1703
    Kudos:
    5900
    Bookmarks:
    2002
    Hits:
    144222

  10. Returning home by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    08 Oct 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Instead of causing the death of Jin Zixuan, Wei Ying uses a talisman to escape the path - only to end up miles and miles away from home.

    Time goes by slowly. Hour by hour, minute by minute, second by second. Day becomes night, night becomes day, the revolving cycle of sun and moon never stopping.
    Day by day, he survives.
    Moving without rest, sleeping only when exhaustion hits, he does not live – he purely survives.

    Spanish translation: https://www.wattpad.com/story/217203916-volviendo-a-casa-wangxian

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    57,143
    Chapters:
    23/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    317
    Kudos:
    1509
    Bookmarks:
    362
    Hits:
    32484

  11. I Am Not Jiang WanYin, I Will Never Betray You by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    23 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Jiang Cheng stabs Wei WuXian.
    Lan WangJi is there to prove his undying love for his Wei Ying.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    55,626
    Chapters:
    17/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    621
    Kudos:
    2258
    Bookmarks:
    567
    Hits:
    50692

  12. Thief of Souls by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    25 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    In the depths of the Stygian Tiger Seal slept a soul.

    It was a relentless thing, bright and brilliant as the dawn. It was a fragile thing too, broken by tragedy too terrible to name. Through the resentful energy and in the cracks of cold iron it clung on, prisoner and patriarch. Beneath a bloody patina, it had no dreams but nightmares, and no thoughts but memories.

    And now, in the cruel fingers of Xue Yang, it would awaken.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    21,870
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    606
    Kudos:
    1986
    Bookmarks:
    719
    Hits:
    24855

  13. hold the fire in your palm by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    22 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Lan Wangji is one of the Gusu Lan sect’s most highly ranking demon hunters, reputed for his skill and efficiency. That makes it all the more inconvenient when an incident gone wrong leads to him accidentally summoning a demon himself.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    43,734
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    290
    Kudos:
    859
    Bookmarks:
    283
    Hits:
    13266

  14. Historical Truth by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    04 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The Yilling Patriarch, Wei Wuxian, who was in ancient times was viewed when he was alive as an evil doer but only after his death in Qionqi Path in order to save the life of his brother-in-law.

    That everything changed.

    The truth was found and changes were made both bad and good, as it was written in old texts found in museums or in old forgotten rooms or was hidden away that he was was viewed as a hero to be worshiped.

    Fast forward to the future, where the era of technology reigns and the belief and independence of cultivation no longer exist, where a group of people who hopes for the fallen man to return still waiting for him, for 3000 years......

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    34,061
    Chapters:
    8/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    125
    Kudos:
    455
    Bookmarks:
    151
    Hits:
    16888

  15. Rabbit Heart by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    01 Mar 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Wuxian walks his lonely road, but he's not going to leave Lan Wangji entirely alone. That would be boring.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    56,590
    Chapters:
    6/6
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    561
    Kudos:
    2618
    Bookmarks:
    923
    Hits:
    32972

