14

Closing his eyes he thought about everything that brought him here, remembered all the hardships and the heartbreaks he endured. All the pain he suffered, but he doesn't regret any ounce of choices he has ever made down this crooked path he's taken.

Even now with him on his knees with a sword that belongs to his first true friend, once was his lover, and now his greatest enemy in the end, with his two adopted siblings watching it all happen from behind him he has no regrets and no fear. Just closed his eyes and welcomed the sharp pain in his chest, even though he has felt worse before but now he knows this is it.

This is the last pain he will ever feel, his last choice he will make, the last face he will ever see of the one he saw as his one true companion in this world. However, he was still not satisfied, regarding that this was not his first attempt at this life, but his second.

New Chapter Every Wednesday and Sunday