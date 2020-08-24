1 - 20 of 377 Bookmarked Items in Badass Wèi Ying/Wèi Wuxian

Pages Navigation

List of Bookmarks

  1. *

    Every Flower Led Me To Love You More by ,

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)  

    24 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Wuxian falls in love with Lan Wangji during the studies at Cloud Recesses.

    Now that wouldn’t be all that strange if Lan Wangji wasn’t his teacher seven years his senior.

    OR

    An AU where WangXian fall in love with each other much, much earlier and Lan Wangji is seven years older Wei Wuxian is.

     

     

     

    Spanish Translation

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    86,005
    Chapters:
    11/13
    Comments:
    433
    Kudos:
    2150
    Bookmarks:
    618
    Hits:
    60198

  2. *

    Memories of Marriage by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    16 Dec 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Lan Zhan has amnesia and can't remember anything, except his husband Wei Ying whom he loves very much. The only problem is Wei Ying isn't his husband and he's just confusing his fantasies and reality.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    15,135
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Comments:
    79
    Kudos:
    784
    Bookmarks:
    153
    Hits:
    6638

  3. *

    Memoir by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    10 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji discovered a way to travel back in time where they bump into one of their past selves.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    23,887
    Chapters:
    3/3
    Comments:
    307
    Kudos:
    1405
    Bookmarks:
    176
    Hits:
    13313

  4. *

    The Little House at Cloud Recesses by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    28 Oct 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    What if Wei Ying had said yes when Lan Zhan asked him to come back to Cloud Recesses with him? After the massacre at Qiongqi Way, Wei Ying agrees to return with Lan Zhan, the guilt of his actions driving him to be kept from harming more people. If they can purify the resentful energy in is heart, there may be a chance to redeem the Yiling Patriarch, and prevent a disastrous qi deviation that could kill him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    26,591
    Chapters:
    4/4
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    60
    Kudos:
    582
    Bookmarks:
    129
    Hits:
    6313

  5. *

    Trust by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    19 May 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    When the junior quartet bare witness to a small taste of the Yiling Laozu's true power, Wei Wuxian is convinced they must be scared of him now, just like everyone else. The juniors are determined to prove that they still trust their Wei-qainbei. Shenanigans ensue.

    Or, in which the juniors are all ride or die for their favorite bumbling senior.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,207
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    36
    Kudos:
    674
    Bookmarks:
    128
    Hits:
    3469

  6. *

    I Started From the Bottom/And Now I’m Rich by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    16 Nov 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    “First, you get the money. Then you get the power, respect - hos come last.”

     

    Wen Qing traps Wei Wuxian in the Demon Slaughtering Cave, but Wei Wuxian isn’t interested in being the beneficiary of the Wen Remnants’ noble sacrifice. His efforts to free himself accidentally send him back to the beginning of the Sunshot Campaign. Coreless but armed with demonic cultivation, knowledge of the future and his wits, Wei Wuxian takes advantage of this opportunity to come out on top of both the war and its aftermath—before either has a chance to happen—by marrying and swiftly burying the cultivation world’s worst men.

    Lan Wangji is confused, hurt, and uncomfortably aroused by Wei Wuxian’s improbably elaborate series of Sect-themed bridal negligees.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    57,869
    Chapters:
    4/4
    Collections:
    9
    Comments:
    974
    Kudos:
    3218
    Bookmarks:
    1335
    Hits:
    36240

  7. 14

    The Grand Master In All The Times by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    06 Jun 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Closing his eyes he thought about everything that brought him here, remembered all the hardships and the heartbreaks he endured. All the pain he suffered, but he doesn't regret any ounce of choices he has ever made down this crooked path he's taken.

    Even now with him on his knees with a sword that belongs to his first true friend, once was his lover, and now his greatest enemy in the end, with his two adopted siblings watching it all happen from behind him he has no regrets and no fear. Just closed his eyes and welcomed the sharp pain in his chest, even though he has felt worse before but now he knows this is it.

    This is the last pain he will ever feel, his last choice he will make, the last face he will ever see of the one he saw as his one true companion in this world. However, he was still not satisfied, regarding that this was not his first attempt at this life, but his second.

    New Chapter Every Wednesday and Sunday

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,854
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Comments:
    19
    Kudos:
    53
    Bookmarks:
    14
    Hits:
    827

  8. 36

    obedience by for Daedalius

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    04 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Lan Wangji drops to his knees before Wei Wuxian. He has nothing here in Yiling Wei. All he can do is beg for GusuLan to be spared his wrath.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,751
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    15
    Kudos:
    214
    Bookmarks:
    36
    Hits:
    3664

  9. *

    tell some storm by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    04 Nov 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    "We were raised as a generation of war, A-Yuan," Xian-gege said to him. "If your generation choses to be one of love - well, I don't think any of us would be opposed to that."

     

    In the aftermath of the events at the Guanyin temple, the cultivation world scrambles to understand their current reality. A man roams the countryside with a string of white in his hair. Another sits on the highest seat of power with a ribbon of red around his forehead. The younger generation turns out to be full of romantics. Nie Huaisang is to blame for everything, always. Jiang Cheng realizes that happiness has been more that 16 years overdue.

    Wei Wuxian declares that it's time that bitch pays up.

    After a generation of war - much to the consternation of the elders, much to the delight of the young, much to the pleased shock of the subjects of the tale - the world welcomes a love story with open arms.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    31,210
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Comments:
    363
    Kudos:
    6927
    Bookmarks:
    2731
    Hits:
    79723

  10. *

    don’t have to dance by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    11 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    In a dream once, Wei Wuxian pounced on a young and unsuspecting Lan Zhan. Now, Lan Wangji gets to return the favor to a young and unsuspecting Wei Ying.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,841
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    41
    Kudos:
    966
    Bookmarks:
    201
    Hits:
    18208

  11. 54

    Discontented by

    Fandom: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    23 May 2021

    Words:
    64,975
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    54

  12. *

    Woven fates by

    Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    22 May 2021

    Summary

    Where omegas are rare and coveted, but known to only present when they feel perfectly accepted and safe. The fact that the oh-so-feared Yiling Patriarch presents as an omega only after having left most of the cultivator world behind … well, it does raise a couple of questions. About a lot of things. Not least of which, just which Alpha might have kickstarted Wei Ying’s change in the first place.

    Then again, Wei Ying thinks that last bit really shouldn't be much of a question at all.

    Words:
    10,134
    Works:
    1
    Bookmarks:
    134

  13. *

    Blood, Google, and Love by for lazulink

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    14 May 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Alt title: He Didn't Know He Was Pregnant!

    It starts with the cramps. No wait, it starts with this Thing with his perfect best friend/colleague/flatmate. (The thing where they've sort of fucked a few times.)

    (Wei Wuxian doesn't realise he's pregnant until he whoopsie has a baby home alone! (Don't worry everything will be okay.))

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,123
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    39
    Kudos:
    730
    Bookmarks:
    131
    Hits:
    5536

  14. *

    The Cultivators Archive by

    Fandom: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    12 Apr 2020

    Words:
    18,336
    Works:
    4
    Bookmarks:
    167

  15. *

    Love, in all its small pieces by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    12 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Ah Yuan is brought to the Cloud Recesses and exchanges the sun and its ashes for the clouds. Lan Wangji brings a boy home, calls him his son, and renews the promises he made.

    Or: Lan Sizhui is adopted by Lan Wangji and learns about his new life. Lan Wangji in turn learns about hope and living again.

    Written for Lan Sizhui’s birthday, because he is the Best Boy.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,671
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    151
    Kudos:
    2317
    Bookmarks:
    588
    Hits:
    17122

  16. *

    The Sun and the Storm by

    Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    18 Oct 2020

    Summary

    This was never intended to be a series or even to be a fic worthy of AO3. It started out as a little twitter thread ...
    Part 1 is a oneshot I originally wrote on twitter and was later edited and posted on AO3 due to receiving some attention.
    Part 2 will be a longer fic that takes off where part 1 ended but then takes a sharp turn into self-indulgent canon-divergence.
    So if you liked part 1 but aren't a fan of canon-divergence then don't force yourself to read part 2, it's not going to be anything special, just me enjoying myself writing WangXian content.

    Words:
    77,987
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    142

  17. *

    Song of Joy and Regrets by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 天官赐福 - 墨香铜臭 | Tiān Guān Cì Fú - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    06 Jun 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    The Archery competition at Qishan this year has hit a snag. As the Sects face the wrongs perpetrated by their future selves, Wei Wuxian finds himself adopted by half of the cultivation world who are determined to save him from himself.

    Baby Wangxian suffers. Adult Wangxian's job here is done.

    "I'm starting to see a pattern to all his plans..."
    "Do they all involve him being bait?"
    "Yes" came deadpanned responses.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    48,897
    Chapters:
    15/?
    Comments:
    676
    Kudos:
    1718
    Bookmarks:
    440
    Hits:
    29964

  18. *

    leave the ruins where they fall by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    05 Jan 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    Lan Qiren's sister-in-law disappeared with his nephew shortly before the birth of her second child. Twelve years later, Lan Qiren encounters some teens and tweens in a teahouse.
    .
    It’s impossible. He could be stepping back forty years to his own childhood, to that very face on his brother showing how to grip a sword for the first time. Lan Qiren makes a kind of choked noise, but thankfully it must be quiet enough that none of the young men hear.

    Either he’s going senile at the age of fifty or--

    His head is ringing, but all he can think is that the young man is the right age. It’s been just over twelve years since his sister-in-law’s second pregnancy was announced, and here is this boy, with that nose and that chin and that brow, already furrowed, just like his father...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,442
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    84
    Kudos:
    1236
    Bookmarks:
    262
    Hits:
    4140

  19. *

    A Civil Combpaign by

    Fandom: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    03 Jan 2020

    Words:
    31,015
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    1192

  20. *

    Disclosed Regrets by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    01 Jun 2021

    Tags
    Summary

    The majority of the cultivation world are pulled into a room that suspiciously resembled the burial mounds. (Their golden cores were sealed too. As to why, nobody knew.)

    They are invited to watch Wei Wuxian's life.

    What will they do when they find out everything they believed was a lie?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,623
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Comments:
    85
    Kudos:
    520
    Bookmarks:
    142
    Hits:
    5462

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags
Include Bookmarker's Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags
Exclude Bookmarker's Tags

More Options

?
?
Bookmark types
Submit

Pages Navigation