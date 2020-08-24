1 - 20 of 377 Bookmarked Items in Badass Wèi Ying/Wèi Wuxian
Every Flower Led Me To Love You More by LonesomePhantome, Silver_Flame_2724
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)
24 Aug 2020
Summary
Wei Wuxian falls in love with Lan Wangji during the studies at Cloud Recesses.
Now that wouldn’t be all that strange if Lan Wangji wasn’t his teacher seven years his senior.
OR
An AU where WangXian fall in love with each other much, much earlier and Lan Wangji is seven years older Wei Wuxian is.
English
86,005
11/13
433
2150
618
60198
Bookmarked by Zorchide
14 Feb 2020
Memories of Marriage by DC_Derringer
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
16 Dec 2020
Summary
Lan Zhan has amnesia and can't remember anything, except his husband Wei Ying whom he loves very much. The only problem is Wei Ying isn't his husband and he's just confusing his fantasies and reality.
Memoir by Shinocchi
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
10 Jan 2020
Summary
Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji discovered a way to travel back in time where they bump into one of their past selves.
The Little House at Cloud Recesses by DC_Derringer
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
28 Oct 2020
Summary
What if Wei Ying had said yes when Lan Zhan asked him to come back to Cloud Recesses with him? After the massacre at Qiongqi Way, Wei Ying agrees to return with Lan Zhan, the guilt of his actions driving him to be kept from harming more people. If they can purify the resentful energy in is heart, there may be a chance to redeem the Yiling Patriarch, and prevent a disastrous qi deviation that could kill him.
Trust by FlyingMachine1
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
19 May 2021
Summary
When the junior quartet bare witness to a small taste of the Yiling Laozu's true power, Wei Wuxian is convinced they must be scared of him now, just like everyone else. The juniors are determined to prove that they still trust their Wei-qainbei. Shenanigans ensue.
Or, in which the juniors are all ride or die for their favorite bumbling senior.
I Started From the Bottom/And Now I’m Rich by x_los
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
16 Nov 2020
Summary
“First, you get the money. Then you get the power, respect - hos come last.”
Wen Qing traps Wei Wuxian in the Demon Slaughtering Cave, but Wei Wuxian isn’t interested in being the beneficiary of the Wen Remnants’ noble sacrifice. His efforts to free himself accidentally send him back to the beginning of the Sunshot Campaign. Coreless but armed with demonic cultivation, knowledge of the future and his wits, Wei Wuxian takes advantage of this opportunity to come out on top of both the war and its aftermath—before either has a chance to happen—by marrying and swiftly burying the cultivation world’s worst men.
Lan Wangji is confused, hurt, and uncomfortably aroused by Wei Wuxian’s improbably elaborate series of Sect-themed bridal negligees.
- 57,869
- 4/4
- 974
- 3218
- 1335
- 36240
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
03 Jun 2021
The Grand Master In All The Times by Krisamity
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
06 Jun 2021
Summary
Closing his eyes he thought about everything that brought him here, remembered all the hardships and the heartbreaks he endured. All the pain he suffered, but he doesn't regret any ounce of choices he has ever made down this crooked path he's taken.
Even now with him on his knees with a sword that belongs to his first true friend, once was his lover, and now his greatest enemy in the end, with his two adopted siblings watching it all happen from behind him he has no regrets and no fear. Just closed his eyes and welcomed the sharp pain in his chest, even though he has felt worse before but now he knows this is it.
This is the last pain he will ever feel, his last choice he will make, the last face he will ever see of the one he saw as his one true companion in this world. However, he was still not satisfied, regarding that this was not his first attempt at this life, but his second.
New Chapter Every Wednesday and Sunday
- Part 2 of GMODC Alternate Outcomes
-
Bookmarked by Zorchide
30 May 2021
obedience by thecelestialcow for Daedalius
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
04 Jul 2020
Summary
Lan Wangji drops to his knees before Wei Wuxian. He has nothing here in Yiling Wei. All he can do is beg for GusuLan to be spared his wrath.
- 4,751
- 1/1
- 15
- 214
- 36
- 3664
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
29 May 2021
tell some storm by qurbat
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
04 Nov 2019
Summary
"We were raised as a generation of war, A-Yuan," Xian-gege said to him. "If your generation choses to be one of love - well, I don't think any of us would be opposed to that."
In the aftermath of the events at the Guanyin temple, the cultivation world scrambles to understand their current reality. A man roams the countryside with a string of white in his hair. Another sits on the highest seat of power with a ribbon of red around his forehead. The younger generation turns out to be full of romantics. Nie Huaisang is to blame for everything, always. Jiang Cheng realizes that happiness has been more that 16 years overdue.
Wei Wuxian declares that it's time that bitch pays up.
After a generation of war - much to the consternation of the elders, much to the delight of the young, much to the pleased shock of the subjects of the tale - the world welcomes a love story with open arms.
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
28 May 2021
don’t have to dance by sharksugar (orphan_account)
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
11 Jun 2020
Summary
In a dream once, Wei Wuxian pounced on a young and unsuspecting Lan Zhan. Now, Lan Wangji gets to return the favor to a young and unsuspecting Wei Ying.
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
23 May 2021
Discontented by LaivineNinuiel
Fandom: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
23 May 2021
- 64,975
- 2
- 54
Bookmarked by Zorchide
23 May 2021
Woven fates by apathyinreverie
Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
22 May 2021
Summary
Where omegas are rare and coveted, but known to only present when they feel perfectly accepted and safe. The fact that the oh-so-feared Yiling Patriarch presents as an omega only after having left most of the cultivator world behind … well, it does raise a couple of questions. About a lot of things. Not least of which, just which Alpha might have kickstarted Wei Ying’s change in the first place.
Then again, Wei Ying thinks that last bit really shouldn't be much of a question at all.
- 10,134
- 1
- 134
Bookmarked by Zorchide
23 May 2021
Blood, Google, and Love by Prairie_Grass for lazulink
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
14 May 2021
Summary
Alt title: He Didn't Know He Was Pregnant!
It starts with the cramps. No wait, it starts with this Thing with his perfect best friend/colleague/flatmate. (The thing where they've sort of fucked a few times.)
(Wei Wuxian doesn't realise he's pregnant until he whoopsie has a baby home alone! (Don't worry everything will be okay.))
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
22 May 2021
The Cultivators Archive by leenalee_witch1
Fandom: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
12 Apr 2020
- 18,336
- 4
- 167
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
22 May 2021
Love, in all its small pieces by in_seclusion
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
12 Jan 2020
Summary
Ah Yuan is brought to the Cloud Recesses and exchanges the sun and its ashes for the clouds. Lan Wangji brings a boy home, calls him his son, and renews the promises he made.
Or: Lan Sizhui is adopted by Lan Wangji and learns about his new life. Lan Wangji in turn learns about hope and living again.
Written for Lan Sizhui’s birthday, because he is the Best Boy.
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
20 May 2021
The Sun and the Storm by OnlyMeAndMyBones
Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
18 Oct 2020
Summary
This was never intended to be a series or even to be a fic worthy of AO3. It started out as a little twitter thread ...
Part 1 is a oneshot I originally wrote on twitter and was later edited and posted on AO3 due to receiving some attention.
Part 2 will be a longer fic that takes off where part 1 ended but then takes a sharp turn into self-indulgent canon-divergence.
So if you liked part 1 but aren't a fan of canon-divergence then don't force yourself to read part 2, it's not going to be anything special, just me enjoying myself writing WangXian content.
- 77,987
- 2
- 142
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
20 May 2021
Song of Joy and Regrets by HelloKitten
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 天官赐福 - 墨香铜臭 | Tiān Guān Cì Fú - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
06 Jun 2021
Summary
The Archery competition at Qishan this year has hit a snag. As the Sects face the wrongs perpetrated by their future selves, Wei Wuxian finds himself adopted by half of the cultivation world who are determined to save him from himself.
Baby Wangxian suffers. Adult Wangxian's job here is done.
"I'm starting to see a pattern to all his plans..."
"Do they all involve him being bait?"
"Yes" came deadpanned responses.
- Part 1 of Impossible? Hold my Emperor's Smile
-
Bookmarked by Zorchide
15 May 2021
leave the ruins where they fall by tardigradeschool
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
05 Jan 2021
Summary
Lan Qiren's sister-in-law disappeared with his nephew shortly before the birth of her second child. Twelve years later, Lan Qiren encounters some teens and tweens in a teahouse.
.
It’s impossible. He could be stepping back forty years to his own childhood, to that very face on his brother showing how to grip a sword for the first time. Lan Qiren makes a kind of choked noise, but thankfully it must be quiet enough that none of the young men hear.
Either he’s going senile at the age of fifty or--
His head is ringing, but all he can think is that the young man is the right age. It’s been just over twelve years since his sister-in-law’s second pregnancy was announced, and here is this boy, with that nose and that chin and that brow, already furrowed, just like his father...
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
15 May 2021
A Civil Combpaign by Ariaste
Fandom: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
03 Jan 2020
- 31,015
- 2
- 1192
Bookmarked by Kokoronohansha
15 May 2021
Disclosed Regrets by zLanWuxian
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
01 Jun 2021
Summary
The majority of the cultivation world are pulled into a room that suspiciously resembled the burial mounds. (Their golden cores were sealed too. As to why, nobody knew.)
They are invited to watch Wei Wuxian's life.
What will they do when they find out everything they believed was a lie?
Bookmarked by Zorchide
15 May 2021
