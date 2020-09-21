1 - 20 of 103 Works in Jedi-Friendly
All the Little Lights by ms_nawilla
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
21 Sep 2020
Qui-Gon Jinn did not actually die on Naboo, but he still left a plenty of hurt, rash decisions and consequences in his wake, as well as a padawan unprepared for knighthood and adult relationships. Obi-Wan comes into his own without his master, but in a very different way.
- Part 1 of Little Lights Stories
hunting toward heartstill by blackkat
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
30 Apr 2020
Plo has an idea. Mace agrees, and everything snowballs right into hell from there.
(Or: Mace and Cody get married in order to give the clones citizen status. Before they can focus on that, though, they're going to have to deal with ancient Sith artifacts, evil prophets, plots to overthrow the Supreme Chancellor, lost planets, monsters warped by Sith alchemy, inconvenient feelings, and Darth Sidious turning his eye on a potential new apprentice. Just...not in that order.)
- Part 1 of constantly stoneward
Pebble in a River by kj_feybarn
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
21 Jul 2020
He woke up.
And everything changed, but of course, that's what life does. It changes.
There are so many options, so many things that seem right. And yet each of those things also feels wrong. Failure isn't an option, not again. But there is no outline for success, and he's hardly the only one in the game. He's tired, and exhausted, and so very lonely.
But force help him, he's going to save as many people as he can.
Really, Force, he needs the help.
- Part 1 of Current of Fate
Asynchronous Circuit by Jessepinwheel
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
06 Jul 2020
Twenty-two years ago on Melida/Daan, Obi-Wan left the Jedi Order to fight in a war. He never returned to the Temple.
Now, a few months into the Clone Wars, a Jedi Knight shows up in Obi-Wan's office in Coruscant's undercity, looking for help with a blackmail problem. Blackmail would be simple enough, but this--as with all things involving the Jedi--has something much bigger behind it. Trouble might be Obi-Wan's business, but this is a little above his pay grade.
- Part 1 of Functionally Complete
Conceal Me What I Am by Himboskywalker
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
04 Feb 2021
Separatist Propaganda is turning the Republic against the Jedi Order and the Senate sees no choice but to join in a political alliance to fight dissent on a unified front.An alliance is proposed through an arranged marriage,between a Jedi Knight and Republic Senator. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are chosen as representatives of the political union by Darth Sidious, meant to bring ruin to the marriage and the public's support of the Jedi,for Obi-Wan Kenobi is not the Beta he claims.
But even Sidious does not know of the secret Anakin Skywalker keeps, that he is not the Alpha the galaxy believes him to be.
- Part 1 of Conceal Me Verse
Sequential Logic by Jessepinwheel
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types
21 Oct 2021
Some short scenes after/around Asynchronous Circuit, for those who still want more of the life of Detective Obi-Wan.
- Part 2 of Functionally Complete
Reprise I by Elfpen
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Original Trilogy
29 Apr 2016
Ben Kenobi dies aboard the Death Star in the year 0 BBY. He wakes up shortly thereafter in the Jedi temple in the year 41 BBY. Haunted by memories and regret, Ben must forge a new path for himself in the Jedi Order of his youth while navigating the murky waters of time travel. Crafting a better future from bitter experience is hard, but learning to heal is even harder. Major AU.
- Part 1 of Reprise
Keeper of the Force by Pandora151
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
28 Jun 2021
Thirty years before the Clone Wars began, the Force selected its Keeper. Now, in the face of the intense turmoil plaguing the galaxy, the Force acts again.
Anakin just wants everything to go back to how it was before, Ahsoka doesn't completely understand what is happening but is willing to do whatever she can to help, and Obi-Wan's past comes back to haunt him in a way he never expected.
- Part 1 of Protection
Knightrise by deviantaccumulation
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
13 Aug 2021
"Strong enough to fight the Sith Lord, you are not."
And just like that the fight drained out of Obi-Wan, the barely scraped together agitation running out of him like water from a broken glass. He looked at Yoda, the other Master already hobbling towards one of the back exits, his presence burning with focus, obviously expecting Obi-Wan to follow.
"And you are?"
---
There is no battle on Mustafar or in Coruscant's senate building.
Instead, a small but still alive Jedi Order rises from its ashes on Mandalore.
Finding The Light by JediMasterBailey
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types
31 Jul 2020
In a alternate universe where the Jedi Temple bombing or the events of ROTS never occurred; the golden trio join forces with Jedi Master Luminara Unduli and her Padawan Barriss Offee.Taking place immediately after the Geonosis arc of the Clone Wars, our story begins where our heroes Anakin, Obi-Wan, Luminara, Ashoka, Barriss, and their respective clone armies ended up on the mystical world of Mortis on their journey back from the Republic medical station. The truth will be revealed as well as much needed confessions that will change the future of the galaxy forever.
- Part 1 of Rise of Skywalker/Kenobi Saga
efface the footprints in the sands by blackkat
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
09 Nov 2021
When the massacre of the Tusken Raider village is uncovered, Anakin is recalled to Coruscant to face the Council's inquiry into his actions. Agen Kolar takes his place leading the 501st in a treacherous assault on forces trying to conquer Champala, but no one is happy with Anakin's sudden removal, his padawan and Torrent Company least of all.
With little support in a campaign that's rapidly spiraling out of control and strange happenings starting to plague the battalion, Agen is in over his head, and Champala's oceans are more than deep enough to drown them all at the first misstep.
Cataclasm by dendral
Fandoms: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types
08 Sep 2019
cataclasm
[kat-uh-klaz-uh m]
noun
1. a breaking asunder; a violent disruption
For reasons unknown to all but himself, Obi-Wan Kenobi has left the Jedi Order in the midst of the Clone Wars, taking with him a single clone. Anakin Skywalker has been unofficially tasked by the Order to find Obi-Wan and bring him home.
Unfortunately for Anakin, it seems his former master is always ten steps ahead of him.
Now playing Act 2
-
Remedial Jedi Theology by MarbleGlove
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
15 Aug 2018
Let us consider the fact that the Jedi Order is a monastic religious organization based out of a temple, with five basic tenets of faith.
Ch 1: Death, yet the Force (meeting Anakin)
Ch 2: Chaos, yet Harmony (teaching Anakin)
Ch 3: Passion, yet Serenity (teaching a teenaged Anakin, good grief)
Ch 4: Ignorance, yet Knowledge (Anakin is a Knight now, why is he still Obi-Wan’s problem?)
Ch 5: Heresy, yet Orthodoxy (actual plot? Ie, Clones and Sith)
Ch 6: Emotion, yet Peace (epilog)
Ch 7: extras / deleted scenes
Dha Kar'ta by crispyjenkins
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
13 Feb 2021
The kyber hums around him, as if he wasn’t at this exact moment considering walking away from the Order.
On Illum to replace the 'saber he lost on Naboo, Obi-Wan's visions lead him to a kyber that sings in Mando'a.
Asunder. by outpastthemoat
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton
24 Nov 2020
Post-New Apsolon, but life takes a left turn. Tahl lives, and she and Qui-Gon make the choice to leave the Jedi Order. A series of vignettes relating the consequences of their choice.
Invictus by Himboskywalker
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
10 Apr 2020
"He is the balance, the other half, the completion to Skywalker’s soul, a perfect dyad in the force.
But while Kenobi is a simple answer, the force also sees the difficulty of the pair coming together in balance. The foundations of the galaxy they exist in pull at them, threatening to intervene in their unity. But this is also a simple problem, for the force is far greater than the foundations of a single galaxy, for it is the foundation of all. So the force enacts its will, to bridge the pair over a span of moments, of years, of eternities, and Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi will fall in love, have fallen in love, and are falling in love."
The one where the force ships it and to get Anakin and Obi-Wan together, it must lead them through several orchestrated tropes in the name of kiss already to save the galaxy.
The Many Names of Peace by kj_feybarn
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
18 Oct 2021
The war is over. The Chancellor a necessary sacrifice for a Galaxy at Peace.
Now all Obi-Wan has to do is find that peace he's spent the past three years fighting for.
Small moments on the path towards healing, towards peace.
- Part 1 of Slices of Happiness
starshine & clay by blackkat
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars: Republic (Comics)
26 Oct 2021
Agen Kolar is many things, but prepared to play babysitter for a repentant Sith is definitely not among them. However, Vader holds the keys to a conspiracy that could bring down the Jedi, and in light of that, Agen has to make allowances.
(Anakin Skywalker just wants another chance. One more chance to make the right choices this time around, and save the galaxy he once destroyed. And if a weird, surly Zabrak Jedi Master with a penchant for punching people and a talent for finding trouble can help him, he'll take it.)
Taking a Closer Look at the Jedi Order in Star Wars Canon [Meta/Reference Guide] by gffa
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: Rebels
30 Dec 2019
An organized referencing of Jedi lore, tradition, culture, teachings, Temples, and sayings in Star Wars canon. Sorted by themes and motifs to hopefully better serve as a way to see what we actually know about who they were.
The Past Remains by otherhawk
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
13 Jun 2019
The war drags on leaving trauma and destruction in its wake. After a bereaved Master is accused of harming his padawan, Obi-Wan is sent to talk to her, dredging up memories of his own past.