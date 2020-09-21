"Strong enough to fight the Sith Lord, you are not."

And just like that the fight drained out of Obi-Wan, the barely scraped together agitation running out of him like water from a broken glass. He looked at Yoda, the other Master already hobbling towards one of the back exits, his presence burning with focus, obviously expecting Obi-Wan to follow.

"And you are?"

---

There is no battle on Mustafar or in Coruscant's senate building.

Instead, a small but still alive Jedi Order rises from its ashes on Mandalore.