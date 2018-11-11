41 - 60 of 60 Works in Home of Magnificent Fanfiction

  1. Birthright by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    11 Nov 2018

    Summary

    Thirteen is too young to gain eight years of memories that might come to pass--especially when you don't even know what to do with yourself in the present. But when the future is that bloody and dark, do you have any choice but to try to change it?

    He remembers the absolute agony of the doctors trying to save him, which finally sent him into blissful unconsciousness—

    —except he doesn’t remember any of that. Tsuna’s last memory is of putting his head down on his desk and falling asleep to the sound of the teacher’s droning, thirteen years old and tired of not understanding a word, not of being twenty-two and beloved and dying.

    English
    84,661
    11/?
    3
    916
    4683
    1770
    85719

  2. A Moment in Silence by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    01 Nov 2018

    Summary

    Chapter 1:

    Midoriya Izuku’s fortune was to have Bakugou Katsuki as his best friend.

    Midoriya Izuku’s grievance was that Bakugou Katsuki did not consider him as his.

    Series
    English
    13,728
    10/10
    3
    63
    417
    94
    5773

  3. Every Inch (the hero) by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Naruto  

    27 Oct 2018

    Summary

    In one world, All for One finds Shimura Tenko at his most vulnerable.

    In another, somebody else gets there first.

    English
    7,047
    2/?
    3
    61
    912
    356
    8507

  4. Adoption by Defenestration; or, A Family Can Be A Fox Demon, Its Jinchuuriki, and Three Dozen Highly-Trained Assassins by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Sep 2018

    Summary

    He will not be the ANBU who let the jinchuuriki plummet to his death out a fourth story window. Let that be another ANBU’s legacy.

    English
    4,895
    1/1
    7
    179
    4990
    1867
    28204

  5. Where The Sky Meets The Sea by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, One Piece  

    26 Aug 2018

    Summary

    The children of the Sea have always chased after the horizon with a fire in their hearts that drove them ever forward to reach the place were the sky kisses the water. Not even death can stop the Will of D from echoing across the world.

    Sawada Tsunayoshi is the responsible older brother to three wild and mischievous little brothers. Tsuna loves them and they love him back. Now if only the world around them would stop catching fire so easily all the time, that would be fantastic.

    (The Will of D joins with the Flames of Sky in a Harmony that will bring forth the storm of change.)

    Series
    English
    3,082
    1/1
    3
    49
    1377
    461
    11349

  6. I Have Wander'd Half in Love with Easeful Death by for Kosaji

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    22 Jul 2018

    Summary

    The knight on the horse worse a strange crown fashioned of something white. His eyes were closed, his expression solemn, and when he spoke his mouth barely opened, making his every word a whisper to Tsuna’s ears. Not that Tsuna minded that; it added to the peace of the night. The moon above them was barely a sliver in the sky, most of the light surrounding them from the stars, and the strange, hellfire eyes of the knight’s horse.

    “Do you regret?” the man murmured, and Tsuna laughed tiredly, leaning against the tree at his side.

    ---

    Tsuna had been having weird dreams lately. They wouldn't have been alarming by themselves - except they were followed by the entry of a strange green eyed British man into his life, and the realization that coming close to death over multiple times in his life might not be the metaphor it seemed on the surface.

    Death, for his part, dearly wished people would stop messing with the mortal he'd managed to fall for, and let him live the normal, happy life he wanted to lead.

    Series
    English
    5,682
    1/1
    3
    38
    1029
    278
    8504

  7. Umino Iruka and the School of Magic by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto  

    16 Jul 2018

    Summary

    Book 1: Iruka is headed to Hogwarts! New discoveries, new challenges, new students, and new friends await, while a new threat lurks in the shadows.

    Series
    English
    56,332
    19/19
    1
    33
    134
    8
    1269

  8. Umino Iruka and the Wizarding World by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto  

    16 Jul 2018

    Summary

    "The right man in the wrong place can make all the difference in the world." Some would say that Hogwarts is the wrong place for Umino Iruka, and he's about to find out. With new students, he hopes to light the Will of Fire in this new world. No overpowered ninjas running roughshod over the Potterverse in this fic!

    Book 0: Iruka is confused. Where is he, who are these people, what language are they speaking, and why are they wearing robes and waving sticks around?

    Series
    English
    28,019
    10/10
    2
    22
    156
    20
    1970

  9. Bite by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Bleach  

    13 May 2018

    Summary

    Orochimaru and his sons crash-land in Karakura. Soul Society is most definitely not prepared for what’s coming.

    English
    26,072
    5/?
    1
    393
    3772
    989
    38778

  10. strike the bell by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    26 Apr 2018

    Summary

    Despite everything, despite his planned future, Izuku spent all eight years telling himself that he would become a hero. He spent eight years nurturing that thought, holding onto it like it was the only thought he could have. Without knowing, Izuku spent eight years fighting tooth and nail, screaming into the space between the stars that he would, he would succeed. Until his life revolved around one simple truth: he would become a hero. It was the only possible outcome, in every universe.

    The tenuous string between Izuku and Fate snapped taut as a bowstring, a cosmic tug of war that only the gods could know about. And Izuku—

    Izuku won.

    Series
    English
    1,162
    1/1
    3
    57
    1098
    170
    8461

  11. Bhavacakra by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    27 Dec 2017

    Summary

    They walk two lifetimes, straddle two universes grounded in different morals, beliefs and traditions. In one, they become known as the Golden Trio. In another, they’re simply Team Seven. The threats they face and the abilities they wield are different, but in both they will grow to save the world. As they grow, their duality will make all the difference.

    Or, the early stages of the the snowball effect.

    Series
    English
    8,389
    3/3
    5
    30
    537
    113
    5508

  12. The Probability Of An Ideal Ending Is Statistically Close To Zero, But Still Technically Possible by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    23 May 2017

    Summary

    Izuku doesn't care to fight. He's accepted the reality that being quirkless isn't possible in the field of heroism.

    Izuku doesn't care to fight. But he can't seem to change the part of him that obsesses over heroes and analyzes every move they make. He gains recognition online as user ALLMIGHTFAN3001 from users with good and bad intentions - users who seem interested in some random blogger who has the knowledge to topple heroes from their pedestals.

    Series
    English
    15,903
    16/16
    7
    281
    2108
    441
    23713

  13. lost in the woods (and I wander alone) by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    08 May 2017

    Summary

    No one in their right minds would ever expect it of him, and that’s why he’s the one best-suited to the job.

    Series
    Language:
    Words:
    Chapters:
    Collections:
    Comments:
    Kudos:
    Bookmarks:
    Hits:
  14. Soulmate Drabbles by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Bleach, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, InuYasha - A Feudal Fairy Tale  

    04 Feb 2017

    Summary

    A collection of drabbles written for soulmate!AU prompts on Tumblr.

    English
    26,104
    46/46
    3
    788
    5499
    633
    81478

  15. The life and times of Hatake Kakashi, the long-suffering jōnin-sensei by for cywscross

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    30 Jan 2017

    Summary

    Kakashi is being trolled. He doesn’t know how that can be, but he knows with utmost certainty that he’s being trolled somehow.

    OR

    Kakashi gets saddled with the cheekiest little brats ever and wonders if it's too late to become a missing nin.

    *Please, do not link or repost on other sites without consent.*

    English
    4,991
    1/1
    2
    701
    9666
    3059
    80502

  16. Uchiha Kyōya by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    09 Jul 2016

    Summary

    In a world where Fugaku has three sons, he wishes he'd stopped at the one. There's nothing wrong with the youngest, it's just...

    The middle child.

    Series
    English
    6,706
    9/?
    4
    299
    3681
    1120
    51524

  17. All According to Script by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    24 May 2016

    Summary

    The Sawada family was a strange bunch.

    On the day of their first and only child's birth, the couple had taken one look at their son's beautiful orange eyes and wild, fluffy brown hair, and had burst into tears. Most had thought it to be the joy of new parenthood, but that assumption was quickly and violently ripped apart when Nana had wailed "Oh kami, he's a main character!"

    English
    9,481
    7/?
    1
    248
    2412
    771
    29568

  18. Force of Nature by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Naruto  

    17 May 2016

    Summary

    He had died- honorably, he'd like to think, despite living as a villain and an assassin for over half a century- and that, as far as Xanxus had ever figured, would be the end of that. No heaven. No hell. Just life when you were breathing and nothingness when you stopped.

    Except that it didn't, quite, turn out that way. Except he came back as the son of the kindest, sometimes saddest father in the world. In both worlds. A father that he knew, without a doubt, to be his flesh and blood. All at once, Xanxus had everything he'd wanted as a child. A home. A family. Stability. And he was going to fight like hell and beat down anyone who tried to take it from him, no matter what his age.

    (In which Sakumo raises a son who speaks multiple languages from birth, all of them gibberish to the poor single father jounin, spits vulgarity with the same ease as he does his praise and burns with an unshakable determination to build himself a family that will not fall, no matter who or what is thrown against it.)

    English
    22,228
    1/1
    4
    173
    3777
    1477

  19. A Snake In the Grass, a Wolf At the Door by for EmeraldBenu

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    13 Jan 2016

    Summary

    Orochimaru is on the edge of breaking when someone unexpected pulls him back to solid ground. When the time comes, he returns the favor.

    English
    56,483
    10/10
    11
    617
    7309
    2681
    109233

  20. Soft, Low, English Accent by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Daredevil (TV), Marvel Cinematic Universe  

    14 Aug 2015

    Summary

    'God, you've got a beautiful voice' Hariel always found it funny, that of all the things her soulmate could take note of -the messy hair, the bright green eyes, the scar- it's her voice he points out first.
    'Mind telling me why I found you beat up in a back alley?' His dad had always worried about his words, but Matt always planned on being skilled enough that he'd, at the very least, be able to respond to his soulmate's question.

    Series
    English
    2,325
    2/2
    2
    57
    4165
    580
    55218

