Birthright by Morcai
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
11 Nov 2018
Summary
Thirteen is too young to gain eight years of memories that might come to pass--especially when you don't even know what to do with yourself in the present. But when the future is that bloody and dark, do you have any choice but to try to change it?
He remembers the absolute agony of the doctors trying to save him, which finally sent him into blissful unconsciousness—
—except he doesn’t remember any of that. Tsuna’s last memory is of putting his head down on his desk and falling asleep to the sound of the teacher’s droning, thirteen years old and tired of not understanding a word, not of being twenty-two and beloved and dying.
A Moment in Silence by Vein_Is_Simply_Tired
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Nov 2018
Summary
Chapter 1:
Midoriya Izuku’s fortune was to have Bakugou Katsuki as his best friend.
Midoriya Izuku’s grievance was that Bakugou Katsuki did not consider him as his.
Series
- Part 1 of KHR : The Invasive Species Story
Every Inch (the hero) by Tsume_Yuki
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Naruto
27 Oct 2018
Summary
In one world, All for One finds Shimura Tenko at his most vulnerable.
In another, somebody else gets there first.
Adoption by Defenestration; or, A Family Can Be A Fox Demon, Its Jinchuuriki, and Three Dozen Highly-Trained Assassins by elumish
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Sep 2018
Summary
He will not be the ANBU who let the jinchuuriki plummet to his death out a fourth story window. Let that be another ANBU’s legacy.
Where The Sky Meets The Sea by Sanjuno
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, One Piece
26 Aug 2018
Summary
The children of the Sea have always chased after the horizon with a fire in their hearts that drove them ever forward to reach the place were the sky kisses the water. Not even death can stop the Will of D from echoing across the world.
Sawada Tsunayoshi is the responsible older brother to three wild and mischievous little brothers. Tsuna loves them and they love him back. Now if only the world around them would stop catching fire so easily all the time, that would be fantastic.
(The Will of D joins with the Flames of Sky in a Harmony that will bring forth the storm of change.)
Series
- Part 13 of Ideas of March 2018
I Have Wander'd Half in Love with Easeful Death by Adel Mortescryche (Mortescryche) for Kosaji
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
22 Jul 2018
Summary
The knight on the horse worse a strange crown fashioned of something white. His eyes were closed, his expression solemn, and when he spoke his mouth barely opened, making his every word a whisper to Tsuna’s ears. Not that Tsuna minded that; it added to the peace of the night. The moon above them was barely a sliver in the sky, most of the light surrounding them from the stars, and the strange, hellfire eyes of the knight’s horse.
“Do you regret?” the man murmured, and Tsuna laughed tiredly, leaning against the tree at his side.
Tsuna had been having weird dreams lately. They wouldn't have been alarming by themselves - except they were followed by the entry of a strange green eyed British man into his life, and the realization that coming close to death over multiple times in his life might not be the metaphor it seemed on the surface.
Death, for his part, dearly wished people would stop messing with the mortal he'd managed to fall for, and let him live the normal, happy life he wanted to lead.
Series
- Part 8 of KHR Rare Pair Week 2018
Umino Iruka and the School of Magic by Leicontis
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto
16 Jul 2018
Summary
Book 1: Iruka is headed to Hogwarts! New discoveries, new challenges, new students, and new friends await, while a new threat lurks in the shadows.
Series
- Part 2 of Umino Iruka and the Will of Fire
Umino Iruka and the Wizarding World by Leicontis
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Naruto
16 Jul 2018
Summary
"The right man in the wrong place can make all the difference in the world." Some would say that Hogwarts is the wrong place for Umino Iruka, and he's about to find out. With new students, he hopes to light the Will of Fire in this new world. No overpowered ninjas running roughshod over the Potterverse in this fic!
Book 0: Iruka is confused. Where is he, who are these people, what language are they speaking, and why are they wearing robes and waving sticks around?
Series
- Part 1 of Umino Iruka and the Will of Fire
Summary
Orochimaru and his sons crash-land in Karakura. Soul Society is most definitely not prepared for what’s coming.
strike the bell by IceEckos12
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
26 Apr 2018
Summary
Despite everything, despite his planned future, Izuku spent all eight years telling himself that he would become a hero. He spent eight years nurturing that thought, holding onto it like it was the only thought he could have. Without knowing, Izuku spent eight years fighting tooth and nail, screaming into the space between the stars that he would, he would succeed. Until his life revolved around one simple truth: he would become a hero. It was the only possible outcome, in every universe.
The tenuous string between Izuku and Fate snapped taut as a bowstring, a cosmic tug of war that only the gods could know about. And Izuku—
Izuku won.
Series
- Part 1 of strike the bell
Bhavacakra by Kedibonye
Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
27 Dec 2017
Summary
They walk two lifetimes, straddle two universes grounded in different morals, beliefs and traditions. In one, they become known as the Golden Trio. In another, they’re simply Team Seven. The threats they face and the abilities they wield are different, but in both they will grow to save the world. As they grow, their duality will make all the difference.
Or, the early stages of the the snowball effect.
Series
- Part 1 of The Troika
The Probability Of An Ideal Ending Is Statistically Close To Zero, But Still Technically Possible by iguessso12
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
23 May 2017
Summary
Izuku doesn't care to fight. He's accepted the reality that being quirkless isn't possible in the field of heroism.
Izuku doesn't care to fight. But he can't seem to change the part of him that obsesses over heroes and analyzes every move they make. He gains recognition online as user ALLMIGHTFAN3001 from users with good and bad intentions - users who seem interested in some random blogger who has the knowledge to topple heroes from their pedestals.
Series
- Part 1 of Outlier
lost in the woods (and I wander alone) by blackkat
Fandoms: Naruto
08 May 2017
Summary
No one in their right minds would ever expect it of him, and that’s why he’s the one best-suited to the job.
Series
Soulmate Drabbles by blackkat
Fandoms: Naruto, Bleach, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, InuYasha - A Feudal Fairy Tale
04 Feb 2017
Summary
A collection of drabbles written for soulmate!AU prompts on Tumblr.
The life and times of Hatake Kakashi, the long-suffering jōnin-sensei by FeelingsDusk for cywscross
Fandoms: Naruto
30 Jan 2017
Summary
Kakashi is being trolled. He doesn’t know how that can be, but he knows with utmost certainty that he’s being trolled somehow.
OR
Kakashi gets saddled with the cheekiest little brats ever and wonders if it's too late to become a missing nin.
*Please, do not link or repost on other sites without consent.*
Uchiha Kyōya by Tsume_Yuki
Fandoms: Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
09 Jul 2016
Summary
In a world where Fugaku has three sons, he wishes he'd stopped at the one. There's nothing wrong with the youngest, it's just...
The middle child.
Series
- Part 1 of Burning Leaf
All According to Script by PurpleButtons0203
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
24 May 2016
Summary
The Sawada family was a strange bunch.
On the day of their first and only child's birth, the couple had taken one look at their son's beautiful orange eyes and wild, fluffy brown hair, and had burst into tears. Most had thought it to be the joy of new parenthood, but that assumption was quickly and violently ripped apart when Nana had wailed "Oh kami, he's a main character!"
-
Force of Nature by Ramabear (RyMagnatar)
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Naruto
17 May 2016
Summary
He had died- honorably, he'd like to think, despite living as a villain and an assassin for over half a century- and that, as far as Xanxus had ever figured, would be the end of that. No heaven. No hell. Just life when you were breathing and nothingness when you stopped.
Except that it didn't, quite, turn out that way. Except he came back as the son of the kindest, sometimes saddest father in the world. In both worlds. A father that he knew, without a doubt, to be his flesh and blood. All at once, Xanxus had everything he'd wanted as a child. A home. A family. Stability. And he was going to fight like hell and beat down anyone who tried to take it from him, no matter what his age.
(In which Sakumo raises a son who speaks multiple languages from birth, all of them gibberish to the poor single father jounin, spits vulgarity with the same ease as he does his praise and burns with an unshakable determination to build himself a family that will not fall, no matter who or what is thrown against it.)
A Snake In the Grass, a Wolf At the Door by blackkat for EmeraldBenu
Fandoms: Naruto
13 Jan 2016
Summary
Orochimaru is on the edge of breaking when someone unexpected pulls him back to solid ground. When the time comes, he returns the favor.
Soft, Low, English Accent by Tsume_Yuki
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Daredevil (TV), Marvel Cinematic Universe
14 Aug 2015
Summary
'God, you've got a beautiful voice' Hariel always found it funny, that of all the things her soulmate could take note of -the messy hair, the bright green eyes, the scar- it's her voice he points out first.
'Mind telling me why I found you beat up in a back alley?' His dad had always worried about his words, but Matt always planned on being skilled enough that he'd, at the very least, be able to respond to his soulmate's question.
Series
- Part 2 of Female Harry x Marvel Soulmark Stories