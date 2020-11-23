61 - 80 of 125 Works in Favorite Rereads
Pages Navigation
Listing Works
-
The Pink Moon by Qwacker
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
23 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
The world is in a panic. Ten years ago, scientists started noticing the Moon's rapid approach. With the seas rising and the moon waiting to shatter the Earth, humanity is rushing to develop technology to (hopefully) move to another planet.
But then there's no need to. Because they find the source of the problem.
Midorya Izuku, fourteen years old and falsely diagnosed Quirkless smashes a sludge villain into bits with a meteor brought directly from space using a super powerful long ranged Telekinesis(and smashing a bridge at the same time)! And apparently, he was unconsciously pulling on the moon ever since he manifested his Quirk! How funny is that?
Now the only problem is to teach him how to use his Quirk before the end of the world is brought upon them.
And what better place to teach him than hero school U.A.? (Or U.A. basically buys Izuku)
-
Contractual Obligations by witchlips
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
17 Apr 2021
Tags
Summary
Dark!Opportunistic!Harry. Severitus fic and Tom is Sev's Dad, too. Though no one knows that at the beginning. Kind of Crack-y, but (hopefully) written seriously.
Turns out it WASN'T Lily's love that saved Harry that Halloween night after all. Voldemort really should've made sure the brat wasn't an Inner Circle Member's kid before he attempted to kill him. In the Dark Lord's defense, though, how was he supposed to know Lily Potter might've committed Line Theft?
Series
- Part 1 of Contractual Obligations
-
Old and sweet by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
09 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Ending up through a Force vortex on Tatooine, old Ben is not certain what the Force has in store for him in the clone wars of all. But to be fair, the Force has always been its own entity.
-
The Healing Touch by xpegasus12
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
23 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
(This description probably sucks. My first fanfic ever, give me a chance.)
All his life, Izuku had been ridiculed and bullied for two things; being born Quirkless, and his massive appetite (even though he never seamed to gain a pound.)
His life turns upside down when meets his idol, All Might, and is finally given the chance to become a hero. But is Izuku as Quirkless everyone thinks he is.
This is the story of how Izuku became the Hero who could shatter mountains and repair the most grievous injuries.
-
Through the lense eye by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
12 Dec 2018
Tags
Summary
A Toydarian holo journalist has gotten the green light on a once in a life time opportunity. A pass with (almost) unlimited access to the Jedi temple and interviews with its inhabitants. What does she discover?
-
Old Ben by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
20 Mar 2017
Tags
Summary
When Ben gets cut through by Vader on the Death Star, he does not expect a new adventure. But that is what the Force grants him, a new chance to heal.
-
he fell in the night through shadow and storm (a bright hot light) by Cross_d_a
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton, Star Wars Original Trilogy
21 Feb 2016
Tags
Summary
The Master is solemn beside him, gimerstick thudding against the floor with every step. “One of the better days this is, for young Obi-Wan. With him now, his friends most likely are. Heading to Ilum tomorrow, they are, to continue their Initiate Trials. Young Obi-Wan will not be among them and grieve, they do.”
Qui-Gon frowns. “Was the Initiate supposed to go originally?”
Yoda’s sigh is heavy. “Promising, the youngling is. Had many hopes, I did. But with his mind in turmoil, go to Ilum to choose a crystal, he cannot. Not when the Force twists from his grasp and settles so violently about him.”
Qui-Gon cannot lift his foot for the next step. He seems rooted to the ground, an ache deep in his chest, a fear he tries to release into the Force building in his throat. “Master Yoda—”
“Like Xanatos, he is not.” The Master has stopped, too. His gaze burrows into him, deep and unforgiving and a touch sad.
“How do you know?” Qui-Gon’s voice tears his throat, too harsh for the healing halls.
“I know.”
“Master—”
“You will see.”
-
In which Obi-Wan Kenobi has lived his life. Has died. And lives again.
Series
- Part 1 of he leaves sand and stardust in his wake
-
A Leap of Faith by ehcanuck
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, The Mandalorian (TV)
01 Sep 2021
Tags
Summary
Obi-Wan really isn't sure how a tiny Yoda ended up on Melida-Daan but he was going to do his best to reunite him with his... family?
He would be really more helpful if the youngling would give him more to work with - really anything else besides this is the Way
-
Be not Guilty by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
19 Feb 2019
Tags
Summary
When Obi-Wan dies on Bandomeer instead of becoming someone's padawan he does not expect to ever see anything again. He almost wishes he didn't.
Series
- Part 1 of Matters of guilt and forgiveness
-
Burning Bird by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
29 Apr 2019
Tags
Summary
A sudden change appears in Obi-Wan, wings of fire breaking out on his back in the Jedi temple. The galaxy will never be the same again as a creature thought extinc returns.
-
Give me cookies by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
20 Mar 2017
Tags
Summary
Jedi children are late at verbalizing outloud and sometimes speak in full sentences when they do. What was Obi-Wan's first words?
-
Kyber tears by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
10 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
When his master dies, Obi-Wan Kenobi does not cry at his funeral pyre. Anakin figures out why later on in the night as he catches the man.
Series
- Part 1 of Kyber tears
-
The Potter Family Magic by BuffaloBuddy
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
16 Nov 2020
Tags
Summary
Harry the human lie detector has lost just about every fuck he could give for the wizarding world and those in it. Sick of the lies and betrayals, follow along as he discovers the history of his family and finds a place he can truly call home.
Starts off just after the end of Harry's third year.
-
One big pack by Gabriel4Sam for SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types
16 Jul 2018
Tags
Summary
Jedi were supposed to be Null, without secondary gender, but the second Obi-Wan meet Jango, he presented as an omega.
Jango Fett hated Jedi. He would have killed Kenobi in combat without second thought, but to kill an Omega in the thrall of pre-heat?
It could have been a very strange event only, but it happened again and again and again, every time a Jedi meet a clone...
Series
- Part 1 of Kamino's pack
-
Bounty Hunter prize by SWModdy
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
29 Mar 2017
Tags
Summary
Obi-Wan has never seen the inside of the Jedi Temple for all his Force sensitivity. And he has never let his designation hinder him. But he finds that perhaps happiness can be found in his designation.
-
Because Serenity is Overrated by Eridanae
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
13 Jul 2021
Tags
Summary
He had been waiting all his life and non-life for this moment: to finally become one with the Force. But no, he had to find himself embodied again and in the past! He wasn't sure if it was because of Anakin or Yoda, but when he would become a Force Ghost for the second time, he would make them feel his displeasure.
Let it be known that nobody messed with an Obi-Wan Kenobi doped up with Force Powers and an unusual understanding of the Force - being dead had its advantage after all.
-
Ghost Whisperer by StephanieStephanie
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton
26 Sep 2021
Tags
Summary
The debates about Dark and Light aside, the Jedi widely accepted three ways of viewing the Force, which were the Unifying Force, the Living Force and the Cosmic Force.
A few cultures were quite happy to let them keep their delusions on the matters of Wild Force and Undying Force.
-
Force Shift by teacup_of_doom
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
15 Dec 2017
Tags
Summary
A shift in the Force brings many changes - to the future and to the fates of many. Ben Kenobi is back.
Series
- Part 12 of Scenes from an Alternate Galaxy
-
All Over Again by tricksterity
Fandoms: Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types
27 Oct 2016
Tags
Summary
Something deep inside Obi-Wan rejected that thought outright, his very Force-sense screaming out in wrongness at the thought of Anakin Skywalker not at his side. Obi-Wan would know now what to do. He could keep Anakin away from Palpatine, stop that man from ever being elected as Supreme Chancellor, give Anakin the love and support he so desperately needed.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is sixteen years old when he collapses in the training salle to the shock of his master, Qui-Gon Jinn. When he wakes up two days later after multiple seizures and flatlining once, he remembers the Clone Wars, remembers Mustafar, remembers being cut in half by the man he loved more than anything in the universe, and he remembers Luke and Leia.
Now returned back in time, somehow, by the Force, Obi-Wan has the ability to change the course of history and fix his mistakes, to keep Anakin by his side and in the Light and to prevent Sidious from becoming Emperor.
But as Yoda has always said, the future is constantly in flux. One wrong move from Obi-Wan could tip events so off balance that even he could no longer predict it, and he could lose everything all over again at any moment.
TEMPORARILY DISCONTINUED
-
Broken Wings by StarLight_Massacre
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
01 Feb 2018
Tags
Summary
Abandoned by his friends after the defeat of Voldemort in his fifth year, Harry comes into a creature inheritance during the summer. As a submissive Dracken he is thrown into dealing with new instincts and new people and he's left to make vitally important life decisions on his own at just sixteen. Just as Harry believes that things are finally looking up, his reality comes crashing down when he is abducted from a gathering and imprisoned. Can he survive his brutal captivity and make his own escape, or is his only hope to be rescued by the Drackens, who don’t even know where he is or how to find him.
Series
- Part 5 of The Dracken Universe