  1. The Pink Moon by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    23 Nov 2020

    Summary

    The world is in a panic. Ten years ago, scientists started noticing the Moon's rapid approach. With the seas rising and the moon waiting to shatter the Earth, humanity is rushing to develop technology to (hopefully) move to another planet.

    But then there's no need to. Because they find the source of the problem.

    Midorya Izuku, fourteen years old and falsely diagnosed Quirkless smashes a sludge villain into bits with a meteor brought directly from space using a super powerful long ranged Telekinesis(and smashing a bridge at the same time)! And apparently, he was unconsciously pulling on the moon ever since he manifested his Quirk! How funny is that?

    Now the only problem is to teach him how to use his Quirk before the end of the world is brought upon them.

    And what better place to teach him than hero school U.A.? (Or U.A. basically buys Izuku)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    29,277
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    481
    Kudos:
    1916
    Bookmarks:
    443
    Hits:
    32562

  2. Contractual Obligations by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    17 Apr 2021

    Summary

    Dark!Opportunistic!Harry. Severitus fic and Tom is Sev's Dad, too. Though no one knows that at the beginning. Kind of Crack-y, but (hopefully) written seriously.

    Turns out it WASN'T Lily's love that saved Harry that Halloween night after all. Voldemort really should've made sure the brat wasn't an Inner Circle Member's kid before he attempted to kill him. In the Dark Lord's defense, though, how was he supposed to know Lily Potter might've committed Line Theft?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    53,591
    Chapters:
    24/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    325
    Kudos:
    1894
    Bookmarks:
    629
    Hits:
    42839

  3. Old and sweet by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    09 Dec 2019

    Summary

    Ending up through a Force vortex on Tatooine, old Ben is not certain what the Force has in store for him in the clone wars of all. But to be fair, the Force has always been its own entity.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,422
    Chapters:
    24/?
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    330
    Kudos:
    1882
    Bookmarks:
    529
    Hits:
    27561

  4. The Healing Touch by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    23 Dec 2019

    Summary

    (This description probably sucks. My first fanfic ever, give me a chance.)

    All his life, Izuku had been ridiculed and bullied for two things; being born Quirkless, and his massive appetite (even though he never seamed to gain a pound.)

    His life turns upside down when meets his idol, All Might, and is finally given the chance to become a hero. But is Izuku as Quirkless everyone thinks he is.

    This is the story of how Izuku became the Hero who could shatter mountains and repair the most grievous injuries.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    73,382
    Chapters:
    12/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    682
    Kudos:
    1827
    Bookmarks:
    565
    Hits:
    36575

  5. Through the lense eye by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    12 Dec 2018

    Summary

    A Toydarian holo journalist has gotten the green light on a once in a life time opportunity. A pass with (almost) unlimited access to the Jedi temple and interviews with its inhabitants. What does she discover?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    15,609
    Chapters:
    19/19
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    261
    Kudos:
    1826
    Bookmarks:
    657
    Hits:
    19837

  6. Old Ben by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    20 Mar 2017

    Summary

    When Ben gets cut through by Vader on the Death Star, he does not expect a new adventure. But that is what the Force grants him, a new chance to heal.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    32,142
    Chapters:
    37/37
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    157
    Kudos:
    1780
    Bookmarks:
    535
    Hits:
    30031

  7. he fell in the night through shadow and storm (a bright hot light) by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton, Star Wars Original Trilogy  

    21 Feb 2016

    Summary

    The Master is solemn beside him, gimerstick thudding against the floor with every step. “One of the better days this is, for young Obi-Wan. With him now, his friends most likely are. Heading to Ilum tomorrow, they are, to continue their Initiate Trials. Young Obi-Wan will not be among them and grieve, they do.”

    Qui-Gon frowns. “Was the Initiate supposed to go originally?”

    Yoda’s sigh is heavy. “Promising, the youngling is. Had many hopes, I did. But with his mind in turmoil, go to Ilum to choose a crystal, he cannot. Not when the Force twists from his grasp and settles so violently about him.”

    Qui-Gon cannot lift his foot for the next step. He seems rooted to the ground, an ache deep in his chest, a fear he tries to release into the Force building in his throat. “Master Yoda—”

    “Like Xanatos, he is not.” The Master has stopped, too. His gaze burrows into him, deep and unforgiving and a touch sad.

    “How do you know?” Qui-Gon’s voice tears his throat, too harsh for the healing halls.

    “I know.”

    “Master—”

    “You will see.”
    -

    In which Obi-Wan Kenobi has lived his life. Has died. And lives again.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,238
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    71
    Kudos:
    1766
    Bookmarks:
    163
    Hits:
    26489

  8. A Leap of Faith by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, The Mandalorian (TV)  

    01 Sep 2021

    Summary

    Obi-Wan really isn't sure how a tiny Yoda ended up on Melida-Daan but he was going to do his best to reunite him with his... family?

    He would be really more helpful if the youngling would give him more to work with - really anything else besides this is the Way

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    30,000
    Chapters:
    3/4
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    437
    Kudos:
    1746
    Bookmarks:
    641
    Hits:
    20751

  9. Be not Guilty by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    19 Feb 2019

    Summary

    When Obi-Wan dies on Bandomeer instead of becoming someone's padawan he does not expect to ever see anything again. He almost wishes he didn't.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,801
    Chapters:
    19/19
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    187
    Kudos:
    1660
    Bookmarks:
    292
    Hits:
    22014

  10. Burning Bird by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    29 Apr 2019

    Summary

    A sudden change appears in Obi-Wan, wings of fire breaking out on his back in the Jedi temple. The galaxy will never be the same again as a creature thought extinc returns.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    37,894
    Chapters:
    50/50
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    395
    Kudos:
    1659
    Bookmarks:
    416
    Hits:
    38480

  11. Give me cookies by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    20 Mar 2017

    Summary

    Jedi children are late at verbalizing outloud and sometimes speak in full sentences when they do. What was Obi-Wan's first words?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    342
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    36
    Kudos:
    1622
    Bookmarks:
    317
    Hits:
    12352

  12. Kyber tears by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    10 Aug 2020

    Summary

    When his master dies, Obi-Wan Kenobi does not cry at his funeral pyre. Anakin figures out why later on in the night as he catches the man.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    39,339
    Chapters:
    39/39
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    473
    Kudos:
    1600
    Bookmarks:
    350
    Hits:
    33037

  13. The Potter Family Magic by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    16 Nov 2020

    Summary

    Harry the human lie detector has lost just about every fuck he could give for the wizarding world and those in it. Sick of the lies and betrayals, follow along as he discovers the history of his family and finds a place he can truly call home.

    Starts off just after the end of Harry's third year.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    32,769
    Chapters:
    19/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    178
    Kudos:
    1553
    Bookmarks:
    704
    Hits:
    36259

  14. One big pack by for SWModdy

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types  

    16 Jul 2018

    Summary

    Jedi were supposed to be Null, without secondary gender, but the second Obi-Wan meet Jango, he presented as an omega.
    Jango Fett hated Jedi. He would have killed Kenobi in combat without second thought, but to kill an Omega in the thrall of pre-heat?
    It could have been a very strange event only, but it happened again and again and again, every time a Jedi meet a clone...

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    49,418
    Chapters:
    44/44
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    455
    Kudos:
    1550
    Bookmarks:
    260
    Hits:
    61328

  15. Bounty Hunter prize by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    29 Mar 2017

    Summary

    Obi-Wan has never seen the inside of the Jedi Temple for all his Force sensitivity. And he has never let his designation hinder him. But he finds that perhaps happiness can be found in his designation.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    13,522
    Chapters:
    15/15
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    60
    Kudos:
    1517
    Bookmarks:
    343
    Hits:
    21087

  16. Because Serenity is Overrated by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    13 Jul 2021

    Summary

    He had been waiting all his life and non-life for this moment: to finally become one with the Force. But no, he had to find himself embodied again and in the past! He wasn't sure if it was because of Anakin or Yoda, but when he would become a Force Ghost for the second time, he would make them feel his displeasure.

    Let it be known that nobody messed with an Obi-Wan Kenobi doped up with Force Powers and an unusual understanding of the Force - being dead had its advantage after all.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    63,436
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    249
    Kudos:
    1500
    Bookmarks:
    488
    Hits:
    29794

  17. Ghost Whisperer by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton  

    26 Sep 2021

    Summary

    The debates about Dark and Light aside, the Jedi widely accepted three ways of viewing the Force, which were the Unifying Force, the Living Force and the Cosmic Force.

    A few cultures were quite happy to let them keep their delusions on the matters of Wild Force and Undying Force.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    42,518
    Chapters:
    61/?
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    1403
    Kudos:
    1466
    Bookmarks:
    523
    Hits:
    48232

  18. Force Shift by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith  

    15 Dec 2017

    Summary

    A shift in the Force brings many changes - to the future and to the fates of many. Ben Kenobi is back.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,819
    Chapters:
    4/4
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    170
    Kudos:
    1465
    Bookmarks:
    134
    Hits:
    24288

  19. All Over Again by

    Fandoms: Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars - All Media Types  

    27 Oct 2016

    Summary

    Something deep inside Obi-Wan rejected that thought outright, his very Force-sense screaming out in wrongness at the thought of Anakin Skywalker not at his side. Obi-Wan would know now what to do. He could keep Anakin away from Palpatine, stop that man from ever being elected as Supreme Chancellor, give Anakin the love and support he so desperately needed.

    Obi-Wan Kenobi is sixteen years old when he collapses in the training salle to the shock of his master, Qui-Gon Jinn. When he wakes up two days later after multiple seizures and flatlining once, he remembers the Clone Wars, remembers Mustafar, remembers being cut in half by the man he loved more than anything in the universe, and he remembers Luke and Leia.

    Now returned back in time, somehow, by the Force, Obi-Wan has the ability to change the course of history and fix his mistakes, to keep Anakin by his side and in the Light and to prevent Sidious from becoming Emperor.

    But as Yoda has always said, the future is constantly in flux. One wrong move from Obi-Wan could tip events so off balance that even he could no longer predict it, and he could lose everything all over again at any moment.

    TEMPORARILY DISCONTINUED

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    32,713
    Chapters:
    8/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    357
    Kudos:
    1434
    Bookmarks:
    438
    Hits:
    38865

  20. Broken Wings by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    01 Feb 2018

    Summary

    Abandoned by his friends after the defeat of Voldemort in his fifth year, Harry comes into a creature inheritance during the summer. As a submissive Dracken he is thrown into dealing with new instincts and new people and he's left to make vitally important life decisions on his own at just sixteen. Just as Harry believes that things are finally looking up, his reality comes crashing down when he is abducted from a gathering and imprisoned. Can he survive his brutal captivity and make his own escape, or is his only hope to be rescued by the Drackens, who don’t even know where he is or how to find him.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    250,617
    Chapters:
    7/7
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    334
    Kudos:
    1424
    Bookmarks:
    376
    Hits:
    44892

