The world is in a panic. Ten years ago, scientists started noticing the Moon's rapid approach. With the seas rising and the moon waiting to shatter the Earth, humanity is rushing to develop technology to (hopefully) move to another planet.

But then there's no need to. Because they find the source of the problem.

Midorya Izuku, fourteen years old and falsely diagnosed Quirkless smashes a sludge villain into bits with a meteor brought directly from space using a super powerful long ranged Telekinesis(and smashing a bridge at the same time)! And apparently, he was unconsciously pulling on the moon ever since he manifested his Quirk! How funny is that?

Now the only problem is to teach him how to use his Quirk before the end of the world is brought upon them.

And what better place to teach him than hero school U.A.? (Or U.A. basically buys Izuku)