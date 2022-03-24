1 - 20 of 89 Bookmarked Items in favorite mdzs fics

    the legend's affix by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    24 Mar 2022

    Summary

    They say only fated soulmates, those who are capable of moving the heaven and above together, are blessed with an ability to feel intense emotions such as pain, happiness, love or grief of their partner after their first encounter. If the bond is stronger, they can even feel physical pleasure or pain too.

    The legends were right because for every strike Lan Wangji receives with the disciple whip, Wei Wuxian feels it too.

    Spanish by AshyEiji

    English
    19,815
    5/5
    1
    98
    778
    139
    10841

    Between Light and Darkness by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    07 Mar 2022

    Summary

    The last time the cultivation world saw the Yiling Patriarch was as he escaped the massacre he started with the bloodied body of Lan Wangji in his arms.

    The cultivation world called him a murderer but Jiang Cheng, Jiang Yanli and Lan Xichen firmly believe there's something more and they're determined to find out what it is, no matter what.

    English
    124,750
    40/42
    798
    1687
    443
    62661

    Wen Ruohan's Favorite Live Reality Television Show by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    20 Jul 2020

    Summary


    “Then the Wen Sect will prepare it!”

    Wei Wuxian couldn’t comprehend how grabbing the Lan Sect’s ribbon could escalate to marriage. Wei Wuxian had to wonder whose marriage it would be. “Who’ll be the lucky bride and groom, Sect Leader Wen?”

    “Why, you and Lan Wangji of course.”

    In other words, Wen Ruohan's bored, so what could be better than planning out a cut-sleeve wedding in the middle of the archery competition?
    English
    4,950
    1/1
    97
    1933
    303
    14318

    Song by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    24 Sep 2020

    Summary

    Wei Wuxian almost does not catch the name of the song.

     

    In which the aftermath of the cave battle involves just enough communication to make a difference.

    English
    41,215
    14/14
    1491
    4363
    1130
    60324

    tell some storm by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    04 Nov 2019

    Summary

    "We were raised as a generation of war, A-Yuan," Xian-gege said to him. "If your generation choses to be one of love - well, I don't think any of us would be opposed to that."

     

    In the aftermath of the events at the Guanyin temple, the cultivation world scrambles to understand their current reality. A man roams the countryside with a string of white in his hair. Another sits on the highest seat of power with a ribbon of red around his forehead. The younger generation turns out to be full of romantics. Nie Huaisang is to blame for everything, always. Jiang Cheng realizes that happiness has been more that 16 years overdue.

    Wei Wuxian declares that it's time that bitch pays up.

    After a generation of war - much to the consternation of the elders, much to the delight of the young, much to the pleased shock of the subjects of the tale - the world welcomes a love story with open arms.

    English
    31,210
    2/2
    402
    8442
    3261
    103841

    Brother-In-Law's by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)  

    24 Jul 2022

    Summary

    Jiang Cheng and Lan WangJi...
    They do NOT get along.
    Even after Wei WuXian and Lan WangJi marry, even after Jiang Cheng and Wei WuXian talk with one another about everything and fix all the remaining misunderstanding, even after Wei WuXian begs his brother and husband to TRY and get along-
    They do not like one another.
    The one thing they both have in common is their protectiveness of Wei WuXian.
    The only thing that can get them to work together is Wei WuXian- that to- if he's in danger.
    So, when the two are in another one of their fights while Wei WuXian babysits- they just happen to use spiritual energy activating too many of wei wuxian's unfinished or failed tailsman and manage to find themselves back in the body of their 15 year old selves during the lectures at Cloud Recesses...it takes a while for them to stop fighting and realize what accidental chance they've been given.
    And now- these two brother in laws have to work together to save their friends and family of the trauma and torture-

    Easier said than done.

    English
    296,990
    99/?
    7
    3323
    5204
    777
    192551

    don’t have to dance by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    11 Jun 2020

    Summary

    In a dream once, Wei Wuxian pounced on a young and unsuspecting Lan Zhan. Now, Lan Wangji gets to return the favor to a young and unsuspecting Wei Ying.

    English
    4,841
    1/1
    43
    1620
    354
    31920

    Blood, Google, and Love by for lazulink

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    14 May 2021

    Summary

    Alt title: He Didn't Know He Was Pregnant!

    It starts with the cramps. No wait, it starts with this Thing with his perfect best friend/colleague/flatmate. (The thing where they've sort of fucked a few times.)

    (Wei Wuxian doesn't realise he's pregnant until he whoopsie has a baby home alone! (Don't worry everything will be okay.))

    English
    4,123
    1/1
    54
    1960
    406
    20441

    The Cultivators Archive by

    Fandom: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    12 Apr 2020

    18,336
    4
    202

    The Sun and the Storm by

    Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    18 Oct 2020

    This was never intended to be a series or even to be a fic worthy of AO3. It started out as a little twitter thread ...
    Part 1 is a oneshot I originally wrote on twitter and was later edited and posted on AO3 due to receiving some attention.
    Part 2 will be a longer fic that takes off where part 1 ended but then takes a sharp turn into self-indulgent canon-divergence.
    So if you liked part 1 but aren't a fan of canon-divergence then don't force yourself to read part 2, it's not going to be anything special, just me enjoying myself writing WangXian content.

    77,987
    2
    198

    Love, in all its small pieces by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)  

    12 Jan 2020

    Summary

    Ah Yuan is brought to the Cloud Recesses and exchanges the sun and its ashes for the clouds. Lan Wangji brings a boy home, calls him his son, and renews the promises he made.

    Or: Lan Sizhui is adopted by Lan Wangji and learns about his new life. Lan Wangji in turn learns about hope and living again.

    Written for Lan Sizhui’s birthday, because he is the Best Boy.

    English
    4,671
    1/1
    166
    2780
    711
    21461

    leave the ruins where they fall by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    04 Jan 2021

    Summary

    Lan Qiren's sister-in-law disappeared with his nephew shortly before the birth of her second child. Twelve years later, Lan Qiren encounters some teens and tweens in a teahouse.
    .
    It’s impossible. He could be stepping back forty years to his own childhood, to that very face on his brother showing how to grip a sword for the first time. Lan Qiren makes a kind of choked noise, but thankfully it must be quiet enough that none of the young men hear.

    Either he’s going senile at the age of fifty or--

    His head is ringing, but all he can think is that the young man is the right age. It’s been just over twelve years since his sister-in-law’s second pregnancy was announced, and here is this boy, with that nose and that chin and that brow, already furrowed, just like his father...

    English
    4,442
    1/1
    4
    101
    1975
    444
    7760

    A Civil Combpaign by

    Fandom: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    03 Jan 2020

    31,015
    2
    1,413

    A Madman's Warnings by

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    08 Oct 2020

    Summary

    One of his subordinates leans in to whisper in his ear, “Sect Leader Jin, surely you don’t believe the words of this… lunatic?”
     
    Sect Leader Jin smiles, murmuring back, “There is truth in a madman’s warning. It cannot hurt to listen.”

    The madman smiles like he’s seen his saviour. “I do, I do, I do! I could never forget, no, those metallic eyes, so cold, the lightest shade. His hair, black like the night he was born from. And his face, peerlessly beautiful, truly a demon!”

    Sect Leader Jin coughs, “Do you, perhaps, know his name?”

    “Yes! I could never forget the name he called himself before he killed so many of my brothers!”

    A crazed light glints in the madman’s glazed-over eyes.
     
    “He called himself, Wei Ying.”

    English
    3,848
    1/1
    15
    494
    65
    3385

    Life as a House by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    17 Jun 2021

    Summary

    After Wei WuXian is proven innocent, Lan Zhan moves.

    English
    55,310
    19/19
    2
    1024
    2186
    626
    39396

    Gege Loves You by

    Fandoms: 人渣反派自救系统 - 墨香铜臭 | The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    24 Nov 2020

    Summary

    MXTX one shots

    CH 1: In which Lan Xichen transmigrated as Ku Xing Peak Lord

    CH 2: Dianxia's Kindergarten

     

    ~more tags will be added later~

    English
    4,349
    1/?
    115
    1137
    272
    6078

    Cure by

    Fandom: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    11 Jun 2020

    197,594
    4
    298

    Kingfisher Feathers by Anonymous

    Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon)  

    23 May 2022

    Summary

    With an almost trance-like detachment, Wei Wuxian touched his own neck, his fingers skimming over the fresh mark. The bite wound had stopped bleeding, although he had no doubts it would open again if agitated.

    Bonded.

    He was bonded for life.

    "Shit," he whispered. He looked over at the sleeping form of Lan Wangji—the Second Prince of Gusu and, until his brother was found, the sole heir to the throne. "Oh, shit. Lan Qiren is going to kill me."

    ----------

    Lan Wangji goes into a fevered rut and accidentally bonds with Wei Wuxian. When they next meet, he remembers none of it, and Wei Wuxian is determined to keep the bond a secret—even when he's sent to the Cloud Recesses to be a consort in Lan Wangji's harem.

    (tl;dr concubine!wwx is already married to emperor!lwj, who has no idea. drama ensues.)

    English
    122,014
    9/12
    1
    2563
    11277
    3774
    316934

    Bottom Lan Wangji Necesita Más Amor en Español by

    Fandom: 人渣反派自救系统 - 墨香铜臭 | The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 天官赐福 - 墨香铜臭 | Tiān Guān Cì Fú - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù

    14 Apr 2021

    Esta serie ha sido hecha con la intención de darles bienvenida a lxs autorxs de la comunidad de habla hispana que gustan de escribir a Bottom Wangji en español, buscando así hacer un compilado de fanfics, arte o OS que son parte de la etiqueta en dicho idioma.

    639,912
    2
    6

    Just say yes by

    Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù  

    22 Apr 2020

    Summary

    Lan Qiren had never had a student he couldn’t improve, and Wei Wuxian would not be the exception, especially not now that his nephew was in love with the troublemaker.

    He would not allow history to repeat itself.

    English
    10,444
    3/3
    3
    636
    7986
    1493
    72329

