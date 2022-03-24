*

Jiang Cheng and Lan WangJi...

They do NOT get along.

Even after Wei WuXian and Lan WangJi marry, even after Jiang Cheng and Wei WuXian talk with one another about everything and fix all the remaining misunderstanding, even after Wei WuXian begs his brother and husband to TRY and get along-

They do not like one another.

The one thing they both have in common is their protectiveness of Wei WuXian.

The only thing that can get them to work together is Wei WuXian- that to- if he's in danger.

So, when the two are in another one of their fights while Wei WuXian babysits- they just happen to use spiritual energy activating too many of wei wuxian's unfinished or failed tailsman and manage to find themselves back in the body of their 15 year old selves during the lectures at Cloud Recesses...it takes a while for them to stop fighting and realize what accidental chance they've been given.

And now- these two brother in laws have to work together to save their friends and family of the trauma and torture-

Easier said than done.