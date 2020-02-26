They really should have listened to Aizawa-sensei when he told them, after running into him on the busy streets of Musutafu, not to interfere with whatever he was doing. Patrolling, he’d claimed, with the sort of cryptic vagueness that led them to believe he was actually doing some way more interesting, more dangerous Pro Hero thing. Or, as another equally astounding possibility, something completely unrelated to Hero-work. Read: personal. Because, as bizarre as it was to think so, their teacher had a life of his own, like any normal human being.

A secret mission, Mina had speculated with a conspiratory smile, while Asui had thoughtfully wondered, maybe he’s visiting a friend or lover, kero? which had elicited a squeal from the girls, minus Yaoyorozu, who’d only looked down in second-hand embarrassment. Aizawa had sighed, urging them with a dismissive flick of the wrist to go back to whatever ‘young people thing’ they’d been doing out on one of their free Saturday evenings, before walking off.

"Shouldn't he be at school, correcting homework or something?" Jirou spoke, watching Aizawa's back become smaller and smaller as the man slowly walked away, his figure merging with that of the crowd.

"It's Saturday," Todoroki said.

"Well, yes, but isn't it a little bit early for him to be out doing hero work? Isn’t he, like, a pseudo-vigilante?” Kaminari argued.

Jirou stared at him in disbelief, before shaking her head and muttering idiot under her breath.

Izuku immediately chimed in with a, "Far from it! He’s an underground hero. Those are two very, very different things!!”

"Yeah, man, don't you pay attention in class? We saw that in Hero Law!"

"That's why I said pseudo," Kaminari tried to defend himself, looking away from Kirishima with an exaggerated pout.

"Now that I think about it, it is kinda weird," Jirou chimed back in, fiddling with her jacks. "It makes me kinda curious. Sensei never talks to us about his work. Or his life. Or like, about anything. "

"Would it be crazy if we just..." Mina trailed off in thought, her eyes darting to where Aizawa's form could still be seen amongst the trails of dozens of other people's. "...you know, if we just found out for ourselves this once?"

Her proposition was initially met with confusion and then disbelief, because, yeah, yeah it would be crazy! But as everybody's eyes shifted towards their teacher's blurry figure, still very much visible in the far, far distance, a low, contemplative hum echoed around the group.

And thus, an idea was born.

So, to be fair, following after their teacher as he supposedly patrolled through the streets had sounded like the most fun thing to do at the time, much to Yaoyorozu’s, Iida’s and Izuku’s reluctance. The rest of the group pretty much agreed it was way better than going to the amusement park or the aquarium, anyway. Besides, they just wanted to take a peek. See their teacher in action against two or three petty criminals, or inversely, see him meet up with a friend or do something equally mundane. They promised Yaoyorozu and Iida they’d leave as soon as things got intense, if they even did, or as soon as they overstepped their teacher's privacy in case he was going to a love hotel or something.

But this… really, how could Izuku or any of them have known things would turn out like this?

“Sensei, Aizawa-sensei! Please wake up!” Uraraka, Mina and Yaoyorozu cried out as they knelt next to their teacher’s unconscious body, currently sprawled over the floor of an abandoned warehouse in the far outskirts of the city. Only when instead of houses all they could see were industrial facilities did they realise this had probably been a really bad idea. And when they lost track of Aizawa at some point after that, they were about to agree to leave, but the sinking feeling that something bad might've happened to their teacher made them stay. They decided to split up and look inside a few of the many warehouses and abandoned buildings in the area, leading to where they were now.

“I don’t hear anyone else in here. Whoever did this to him left already,” Jirou informed, her earphone jacks plugged to the concrete ground.

A second later, Kirishima, Kaminari and Iida returned from inspecting the inside of the warehouse, walking over to the girls. “The building is empty!”

“There’s no one in the vicinity, either,” Izuku added after he, Asui and Todoroki came back from checking the exterior. “We lost sensei's trail about fifteen minutes ago, so whoever attacked him couldn't have left too long ago."

They walked closer to their teacher, forming a circle around him.

“Is sensei alright, kero?”

“He… seems fine to me? Besides being unconscious, I mean,” Kaminari muttered, which earned him an incredulous look from the group. “What? I mean, he’s not bleeding!”

“You call this fine?" Mina wheezed.

"How did he even get knocked out?" Kirishima said, frowning at the lack of visible injuries and scrapes on Aizawa's body.

“I think he was hit with some sort of quirk,” Izuku supplied, leaning further down to take a better look at him. "Like Midnight-sensei's, maybe? Nothing too damaging. His attacker must have used it as a means to flee."

“...He looks really, really red,” Uraraka mumbled in worry, pressing a palm against their teacher's forehead. “Woah, he’s burning up!”

"Does he have a fever, kero?" Asui asked, leaning closer.

“Maybe he has something worse, if what Midoriya-san says is true! We need to call the police and take sensei to the hospital,” Yaoyorozu urged, leaning down to pull Aizawa up into a sitting position.

“I think we should cool him down a little, before moving him! Keep him from overheating,” Izuku suggested, helping Yaoyorozu sit Aizawa up by holding him in place from behind. “Todoroki-kun, could you?”

“I’m on it,” the boy replied, kneeling down and pressing his right palm against Aizawa’s forehead, a stream of cool air flowing into his feverish skin.

Nothing happened for a few seconds. Then, Aizawa suddenly flinched, catching everyone by surprise and making Todoroki pull his hand back on reflex.

“Sensei?”

Aizawa squirmed in place as if in great pain, his eyelids fluttering violently until they snapped open. Disorientation flashed across his eyes for a brief second as he took in the faces of his worried students, and then they widened in realisation—and horror.

Iida and Yaoyorozu were about to start apologising profusely, but Aizawa gave them no chance.

“Everyone, step back!” the hero shouted, backing away from the group of confused students as if they were the plague.

“Sensei?” Jirou said, looking at him as if he’d just grown horns on his head.

“Are you alright?” Kirishima asked, approaching him. “Do we need to call–”

“No, don’t come closer! Stay right where you are,” Aizawa ordered, his tone severe and urgent, his eyes losing their sharpness in favour of becoming strangely hazed and glassy.

Everyone looked around at each other, sharing confused, weirded-out looks. “... What’s wrong, sensei? What happened, kero?”

“Before I can answer your questions or discuss the matter of your very coincidental presence in here and the blatant disregard of my earlier instructions,” Aizawa breathed in sharply, “I need you to tell me first if any of you touched me.”

A beat of confused silence filled the room.

“When I was unconscious,” Aizawa clarified, his voice hoarse. “I was hit by a quirk that spreads through touch. As little contact as it was and even through clothes, you must tell me. Now,” he insisted, looking around them with an urgency they hardly ever saw on him.

No one spoke for a second, their teacher's words sinking in. And then, "I—I did," Izuku spoke up, taking a small step forward.

Aizawa’s eyes immediately snapped up to him, halting his advance and making Izuku freeze under their disbelieving, horrified intensity. The man cursed, pulling his eyes shut and sighing in some sort of dismayed resignation. “Please tell me no one else did,” he said, pressing a hand to his temples and shifting restlessly in place, his skin so red it looked like he was about to burst out in flames.

“I... also did,” Todoroki said from where he was standing awkwardly by Izuku's side.

“...Uraraka and me, too, sensei. But besides us, no one else did! And during that time, we didn't touch any of our classmates,” Yaoyorozu supplied helpfully, not daring to meet Aizawa’s eyes, feeling ashamed for the burden they had placed on him. Because even though they didn’t know exactly what was going on, they could guess—and it seemed like it was pretty serious.

“Shit,” Aizawa said, lifting a hand up to his mouth. “Shit.”

“Are we–are we in danger?” Uraraka asked, starting to feel panic because, if Aizawa-sensei was this worried, then things must be really, really bad.

“Yes, but–” Aizawa breathed out slowly, “-but not, not exactly.” His chest rose and fell heavily as he squirmed in place, suddenly tilting his head back with a loud groan of pain that startled them all.

“Sensei!” Yaoyorozu called out, alarmed. “Please tell us what’s going on!”

“His breathing is erratic and uneven, his eyes have lost focus and his temperature nears abnormal levels. What sort of quirk is that? Is it something like a heart-accelerating quirk that leads to fevers, fainting and strokes? Maybe a sickness-inducing quirk? Or is it something less lethal? Is there a way to undo it? Is it–” Izuku muttered in his signature fashion, until he was cut off by their teacher.

“It’s a sex quirk,” Aizawa stated, his voice strained and extremely annoyed.

The revelation was met with stunned, utterly bewildered silence.

“A what?” Kirishima yelped, looking scandalised.

“A sex quirk,” Aizawa said again, sounding way too breathless and rightly frustrated. "Do I really have to repeat it?”

"Yes?!" Mina and Kaminari said in unison, their eyes as wide as plates.

“Wait, a... s-sex quirk as in... s-sex, s-sex,” Izuku squeaked out, his face paling up the more he tried to rationalize it. “O-or, as in sex-modifying, sex-dependent, sex-affecting? Or, or–”

"This—is why you're not supposed to fucking interfere,” Aizawa reprimanded, levelling them with a dark, scolding glare. "What were you even thinking?"

No one spoke for a few seconds, stunned to silence by the force of Aizawa's glare.

"We... we apologise, Aizawa-sensei." Of course, it was Iida who broke the silence. "We acted irresponsibly! We didn't know you were in the middle of," Iida paused, frowning when he realised they still didn't know what had really happened. "Of whatever it was you were doing."

"W-What.... exactly happened, sensei?" Kirishima wondered aloud for all of them, unable to hold his curiosity any longer.

Aizawa sighed, sounding resigned and way too done with this. "As you can tell by now, I was in the middle of a mission—a prostitution and human trafficking ring bust operation currently being organised by the police."

He ignored the varying reactions of his students, which ranged from surprise and intrigue to thrilled whispers of I told you he was on a secret mission! He shushed them with another stone-cold glare. "I was monitoring the activity of one of the ring's most active members. I tailed her to this location, but I was met with someone different instead—one of the group's procurers, someone in possession of a highly dangerous quirk that he constantly exploited in order to facilitate the group’s criminal activities and business transactions. It’s not hard to imagine how such a quirk could be misused to coerce women into working for them somewhat willingly, allowing for the illicit obtention of enormous profits,” he explained, letting out a deep exhale as he shifted on his spot.

“Wait a second, are you telling us you were hit by a quirk that makes people want to, want to…” Jirou trailed off, seeming to be the only one to connect the dots, her face reddening in embarrassment.

“Engage in sexual intercourse,” Aizawa confirmed, much to his students’ horror. “What we know is little. It transmits via touch, like a virus, and it can affect up to 8 people synchronically. Which means the effect splits up and evolves at the same pace for everyone involved, almost instantaneously," he paused briefly, catching his breath. "However, the more the people, the shorter the time limit for all the individuals under it. Once released from the quirk, there's a two-day interval before a person can be reinfected. Whether it affects people differently by gender, age, or any other details still remain unknown.”

Uraraka, Todoroki, Yaoyorozu and Izuku all shared an uncomfortable look, now that they knew exactly what they were in danger of.

“Doesn’t sound so bad,” Kaminari laughed awkwardly, his smile melting off into a grimace when his joke was met with silence.

“Oh, trust me, it is. If it were a simple sex-inducing quirk, it could be ignored, just how you can abstain from drinking water even if you’re thirsty. But this one is, unfortunately, more complex.”

Yaoyorozu frowned, her eyes flickering up to Aizawa’s in realisation. “You mentioned a time limit. Does that mean…”

“Exactly. If one does not fulfil the quirk’s terms in time, the body temperature and blood pressure will increase past critical levels until the heart and brain functions basically stop working. On the plus side, it only affects the individual’s body, not their cognition and rationality.”

"Wait, does that mean…" Kirishima trailed off, "...they'll die?"

Aizawa pressed his lips into a thin line. "Yes."

“Oh," the group mumbled numbly as their teacher's words slowly sank in. And then, "What?!"

“Wait, seriously?!” Jirou said.

"What do you mean, fulfil its terms?!" Mina screeched.

"Isn't it obvious?!" Kaminari shot back.

"How-how long do we have!?" Uraraka panicked, starting to feel her heart hammering wildly against her chest. If it was from fear or from the quirk, she couldn't tell.

"Ochako-chan, your skin is becoming so red, kero…"

"The quirk is already having an effect?" Izuku wondered in dismay.

"Sensei! Shouldn't we take them to a hospital, or find someone who can undo the quirk?" Iida urged, waving his arm vehemently, almost slamming it against Todoroki's shoulder.

"Iida, step back! Do you want to be infected too?" Aizawa warned, before biting back another groan. "Unfortunately, I'm the only quirk-erasing person in the registry, and you know my quirk can't do anything in this situation. Finding such an individual would take too long, and we have no guarantee of finding anything. So those of you who are alright, please go back to the dorms. I'll give you a proper scolding on Monday, so look forward to that. Let us deal with this ourselves."

"What do you mean, deal with it?" Mina said quickly, becoming even pinker than her usual skin colour. "D-do you m-m-mean they… and you all, you know… with each other!"

Uraraka and Yaoyorozu both shrieked, looking like they were about to faint. Even Todoroki looked shaken, his eyes wide and alarmed.

Aizawa choked back a cough, looking afflicted by the mere thought of what she implied. "No, of course not, Ashido. That–can't happen. Won't happen. We'll use a… different approach. Cheat the quirk, if you will. Now, you six will be safer if you leave. Don't interfere any more than you already have."

"Maybe... it's for the best," Yaoyorozu agreed.

"Yeah, I, uh, think we should leave," Kirishima said, his cheeks blush-stained. "Sensei says everything's gonna be fine, so let's just leave things to him."

"It would be super weird if we stayed, anyway," Kaminari added, averting his eyes.

"Okay…? Yeah, okay," Jirou said, still not quite sure how to react. "Let's just... go, and pretend this never happened."

"Don't worry, guys. Everything will be fine!" Izuku tried to assure, but the unease behind his voice wasn't helping.

“Still, tell us when you go back to normal, alright? So we can rest easy,” Mina told them, hiding her worry behind a smile.

“We apologise for burdening you, sensei!” Iida exclaimed, bowing repeatedly in his usual manner. “We leave them in your care!”

With that, the group of six left the warehouse, sending their friends one last anxious glance as they disappeared through the exit.

Once they were gone, Aizawa turned to the four teens who were pointedly ignoring each other, urging them to come closer and to sit down a few feet away from him.

"All of you, listen carefully. The fact that we are five greatly reduces the quirk's time-limit to about an hour,” he stated, making an effort to keep himself from moving. “It seems like the full effect hasn’t kicked in yet, so before it does, we have to somehow... obtain relief."

"Obtain relief?" Uraraka echoed in confusion, just as Izuku squeaked in horror. Yaoyorozu leaned to Uraraka's side, whispering an explanation into her ear. The girl immediately flushed up, letting out a shriek of her own.

Todoroki sat still, apparently unphased by the news, his eyes stuck to his right hand.

"Todoroki-san?” Yaoyorozu said, leaning away from Uraraka. “Is something wrong?"

“...My quirk’s not working,” the boy mumbled in response, pressing the hand up to his chest with a frown.

“Your quirk’s not working?”

“To cool myself off,” Todoroki clarified, his eyes glazing over as he looked up at Yaoyorozu’s concerned face. "I can usually take the heat, but this, this is different. It's too hot. I–feel weird.”

“I, uh…” Izuku trailed off, “I also feel… weird. A weird kind of weird. Like i'm getting sick but at the same time I… oh god, what is this?”

“I don’t like it! It feels… uncomfortable,” Uraraka muttered, feeling a sudden pressure in her groin and the urge to rub her thighs together. “Is this… is this–”

“You know what that is,” Aizawa said flatly, looking like he wished a lightning bolt would just fall from the sky and end his miserable existence. “You hormonal brats can’t stop feeling it all the time and being gross about it.”

“What! N-no! Never, I- no!” Uraraka denied in horror, shaking her head fervently.

Aizawa raised an eyebrow at her, sighing in exasperation.

“So w-wait, is this what lust f-feels like?” Izuku wondered, feeling pools of heat travelling down in waves towards his lower abdomen.

“Midoriya-san, you’ve never... felt aroused before, or thought of someone sexually?” Yaoyorozu asked in disbelief, blushing immediately at her own boldness.

“I- um, I guess I have? I mean, I’ve... t-touched myself before, but never–"

“Okay,” Aizawa intervened, looking more and more perturbed. “This is not the time for that kind of discussion. Please abstain from inappropriate talk when your teachers are present, even at moments like these. Most importantly, don’t forget what the priority is.”

"Right,” Yaoyorozu said, looking apologetic.

“R-Right,” Izuku echoed, blushing furiously. “Then, u-um, Aizawa-sensei, you mentioned there was a way to cheat the quirk, right? How do we do that?"

“There is indeed a way, but it’s not exactly...”

“Will we have to touch each other?” Yaoyorozu inquired, choosing her words carefully.

“No, no, as I said," Aizawa replied, his tone stern and firm, yet lacking its usual composure. “That won't be necessary. And I definitely won’t be getting involved. I’ll just explain to you what to do and... and leave you to it." He took a sharp intake of air, seeming to lose control for a fraction of a second as he squirmed visibly, his body desperate for any kind of friction.

Izuku’s eyes immediately followed the movement, his mouth parting in sudden realisation.

Aizawa-sensei was aroused.

Extremely aroused. He had been all along.

Okay, yes, he knew that, it had dawned on him right after Aizawa told them what the quirk did. But his muddled brain hadn't really... processed the implications of that knowledge. What being aroused meant, body-wise. Only now was it fully sinking in.

Without thinking, his eyes darted down to his teacher's crotch-area, where an unmistakable bulge hid under layers of cloth.

Izuku flinched back, the unfamiliar sight lighting something wild inside him.

He had never really thought of anyone, least of all any of his teachers, in that way before. His mind had always been so busy obsessing over every little mundane aspect of his favourite heroes and his desire of becoming a hero himself that he'd never really let his obsessions go beyond that. But at the same time, he'd always thought of Aizawa... differently.

The man was a mystery. He refused to share even the smallest of details about his life, keeping everything strictly professional. Ever since he'd heard of the Pro Hero Eraserhead, Izuku had been intrigued by his choice to stay in the shadows, and that intrigue had only grown upon meeting the scruffy, stern but surprisingly kind man behind the goggles and flying scarves. The man that had almost lost his life protecting them from the League of Villains, the man that worried so much about his students that he was willing to expel entire classes if that meant keeping them from danger and from their own conceited stupidity.

There was just something about him, something that had always made Izuku pay particular attention to him without really knowing why, something that went beyond the usual hero-worship and admiration he regarded other heroes with. He thought it had been fear, or just simple intrigue at how different his teacher was from other heroes. But it was more than that. An unusual kind of interest. Only now, in the midst of this quirk's intoxicating, bewildering bliss, was he realising what it was.

After all... Aizawa was an adult. An experienced, decent-looking man (he'd call him handsome if it weren't for his shabby appearance), not to mention one of the best heroes out there. He was on a whole other level. And now, Izuku knew what he looked like when aroused. It was a wild, thrilling thing to know, one that Izuku would never have imagined knowing in all his years of life. That knowledge plus the sight of his teacher's flushed skin, his dark, half-lidded eyes and the outline of his manhood assaulted him all at once, and Izuku couldn't help to let out a whimper as bursts of desire and deep want quickly spread through his insides like soft butter.

And when he lifted his eyes back up to Aizawa’s face, he was shocked to see the man staring right back at him with narrowed, wary and strangely knowing eyes, an unreadable expression on his face. Almost as if he knew what Izuku had been thinking about, where he had been looking at.

“...We need to hurry up,” Aizawa said slowly, not taking his eyes off from Izuku, observing him with the same intensity and caution an interrogator would a murder suspect. “Before things get out of hand.”

“What must we do, sensei?” Uraraka asked, and only then did Aizawa look away.

“I need you to listen calmly, without panicking,” he started, giving Uraraka a pointed look. “As you understand by now, this quirk makes the person not only want sex, but also need it. However, the information we've gathered points to achieving orgasm as the key to releasing oneself from its effects. In other words, there’s no need for intercourse.”

“Oh, wow,” Yaoyorozu breathed out, somewhat relieved but still trying to keep herself from panicking. “I—that’s great?” she paused, avoiding everyone’s eyes as she added, “because that means we just have to… to m-masturbate.”

Uraraka jumped back in shock at the word, becoming even redder than she already was, as impossible as it seemed. "Y-you really know a lot about this stuff, Yaomomo..."

“...That is correct, Yaoyorozu,” Aizawa nodded stiffly, trying to keep his sanity by ignoring the fact that he was actually talking about this with his students.

“Th’t should be easy,” Todoroki slurred, his unfocused, half-lidded eyes slipping shut as he let out a small moan, looking suddenly drunk on the desire consuming him. “Sounds real' nice, too…”

“...T-Todoroki-san?” Yaoyorozu stammered, doing a double-take, her eyes widening in shock at Todoroki’s shift in behaviour. "What's wro-" she cut herself off with a sudden gasp, squeezing her thighs together and shutting her eyes. "Oh my God."

"W-why does it suddenly...” Uraraka muttered, sliding an arm in between her thighs, "feel so good...?"

"Guys!" Izuku called, noticing their abrupt descent into wildness, just in time to feel a new wave of intense heat and want hitting him too, the urge to touch himself rising astronomically.

“Crap, it’s—kicking in already,” Aizawa panted, jolting up in a panic. “Y-yaoyorozu, I trust you to teach Uraraka how to… proceed. And get some distance from the boys, find somewhere more—private. I’m sure Midoriya and Todoroki will have no trouble dealing with the situation by themselves," he said, just about ready to flee the place before the teens started acting wild.

“W-wait, what about you?”

“I’m an adult. I know how to deal with these things,” he answered, choosing to ignore the way Midoriya’s head immediately snapped up to stare at him with wide, flustered eyes.

Flushing at the obvious implication behind his words, Yaoyorozu wordlessly helped Uraraka up, taking her to the other side of the warehouse and sitting them down behind an aisle of piled-up boxes.

Aizawa took that chance to leave, fleeing to a small, clustered and dark storage room just outside the open area of the warehouse. He knew what he had to do, and although he was incredibly appalled by the whole situation, he literally couldn’t ignore the overwhelming, all-consuming lust weighing over him. The great efforts he’d made before to keep himself still, refusing to squirm or even so much as move in search for relief while in front of his students had taken a huge toll on him. At least now, having secluded himself from them, he could finally allow himself to succumb to need.

Breathing slowly, Aizawa made an effort to keep his movements light and clinical as he finally relieved himself, trying to focus solely on the task at hand and not on the immense relief the contact brought upon his burning flesh. He wanted to reduce this to a simple physiological need devoid of anything inherently sexual, despite the great urge he felt to move roughly and quickly, to lose himself in the pleasure while imagining all sorts of indecent things.

He tried to keep his mind blank, to think of anything but the fact that his students were also touching themselves right now in the next room over, a feat that was virtually impossible because he could literally hear everything in the dead silence of the warehouse. Every one of Midoriya’s muffled whimpers and stifled moans, every quiet grunt from Todoroki, all of Yaoyorozu’s ‘keep going, Uraraka-chan, don't stop yet' s and ‘no, like t-this—rub it like this's.

And to his immense horror, it only made him more aroused.

As if running on its own accord and without his damn permission, his mind started conjuring up images to go along with those sounds. Images of Midoriya's pink, slightly parted lips letting out cute, needy little noises as his whole body trembled, of Todoroki's always calm, oh so collected features contorting in pleasure, of Yaoyorozu's fingers running over Uraraka's soft skin, up her smooth thighs and into the wetness between her legs-

He immediately cut that train of thought short, feeling the heavy weight of guilt and disgust settling into his stomach and bile rising in his throat. Which was honestly a welcome feeling, at this point, for he’d rather choke on his own vomit than keep entertaining those disgusting thoughts about his students.

By latching on to the guilt, Aizawa was able to keep going, until he could feel the pleasure building up more and more inside him, nearing its apex. However, right when he was about to climax, all the buildup suddenly dissipated, leaving him aching and even more desperate than before. He tried going at it again, this time allowing his pace to become quick and erratic. But as much as he tried, he wasn't able to come.

That... wasn’t normal.

A horrible thought flashed through his mind, filling him up with dread. Did the quirk make it so masturbation wasn’t enough to trigger an orgasm? If that was true, then it meant...

His thoughts were interrupted by a female voice coming from the other side of the door. “Aizawa-sensei..." It was Yaoyorozu. "What you told us to do… it’s not working. We’re still being affected by the quirk.”

Aizawa staggered back, his shoulders hitting the wall as he thought over what Yaoyorozu had just said, trying to stay calm despite the weight of horror pooling in his gut.

Shit. His fears had been right. There was no way to cheat the quirk.

Goddamnit! This was literally one of the worst fucking case scenarios that could’ve taken place. If not the worst- actually, no. No it wasn't.

The worst, Aizawa rationalized, would most certainly happen if they didn’t stop the quirk in time.

As for himself... he would have to call someone. He was sure Nemuri, Hizashi or even Yagi would have helped him, but they were all at work or away on missions. Names of acquaintances and colleagues flashed through his mind, and although some would’ve made do, contacting and getting to them in less than forty minutes was virtually impossible. Fuck, if the students hadn't gotten involved, he would've had at least six hours to deal with this. Less than an hour was not enough. Moreover, even if he was starting to contemplate searching around for a random stranger with the willingness to assist him, they currently found themselves in an area full of industrial, abandoned facilities. The nearest residential zone was half an hour away. And even if he would've somehow managed to go to someone for help, he couldn't just leave his students in the warehouse. He had to make sure they got out of the quirk in time.

In other words, he was screwed. He knew that, but he found himself not caring one bit. He still had a job to do, and as long as he could keep his students safe and out of death’s way, nothing else mattered. He could trust them to handle everything afterwards, including telling Nezu and the police about what had happened. Hizashi would take care of the cats. He didn't have any possessions to worry about leaving behind. It would be alright.

He'd have to lie to his students first, though.

Sucking in a steeling breath, Aizawa tucked himself back in, ignoring the uncomfortable feeling of his erection pressing against rough fabric.

He found Yaoyorozu waiting for him outside the storage room, looking immensely restless as she shifted from foot to foot, panic written all over her face. “Sensei!”

"Yaoyorozu. You said it didn't work on you, right? Because it does seem to have worked on me," he easily lied, pushing a frown of thought into his features and doing everything in his power to act like he wasn't about to pass out from lust. "If it didn't work on you four, then the most rational explanation is that the quirk works differently on people who have never had sex."

Yaoyorozu blushed momentarily, looking somewhat relieved by the fact that he was okay, but still extremely worried because of what that meant for the four of them. "I—I see. I'm... glad you're fine, sensei."

"Yeah. But it's bad news, for all of you," Aizawa reminded her.

"I know." Yaoyorozu swallowed slowly. “So, that means... we’ll still have to…”

“I’m sorry, Yaoyorozu. It seems like there’s really no other way.”

Yaoyorozu processed Aizawa’s words carefully, pushing the fear and panic away in favour of holding on to the little rationality she had left. She spent a few seconds in deep thought, trying her best to steel her breathing and to come to terms with the situation. And then her head jolted up to look at Aizawa again, her eyes resolute and full of newfound determination. “Will penetration work?"

Aizawa didn’t even have time to feel stunned by her straightforwardness, feeling instead flashes of pride at how quickly she’d collected herself.

“A hundred percent.”

Yaoyorozu looked away then, thinking to herself for another second. And then, she nodded.

"I don't suppose you know how to make condoms," he muttered, lamenting not carrying any with him. Why would he though? He hadn't slept with anyone in a long while. Well. Recovery Girl would surely take matters into her own hands and give them some morning-after pills.

"I... actually do," the girl replied, blushing slightly at her teacher's look of surprise. "I—My mother said it would be a good idea to learn how, just in case! Seems she was right..."

As if they’d just reached a wordless agreement of some sort, they silently walked into the warehouse’s open area with the intention of informing the group about their next course of action, only to find Uraraka crying in a corner and both Midoriya and Todoroki panting heavily and looking utterly spent as they lay on the ground, the former around a pile of concrete rubble and the latter with half-burnt clothes. What a mess, Aizawa thought without real meaning, because at least he wasn't stumbling on them naked.

“Sensei,” Uraraka whined after noticing the pair coming in, rubbing her red, runny nose against her sleeve. “Please tell us what to do! Nothing’s working and it really hurts!”

“Go and explain the situation to her,” Aizawa instructed Yaoyorozu, hissing after a particular movement made the fabric of his pants rub against his clothed erection. “I’ll—talk to the boys.”

Izuku's hazy, unfocused eyes immediately settled on Aizawa once he noticed him, watching him approach with hawk-like intensity. “Aizawa-sensei…”

“Listen, you two,” Aizawa said, crouching down as the two boys slowly sat up to better face him. “I was able to release myself from the quirk. The fact that you didn't seems to, unfortunately, be related to virginity or sexual experience."

Izuku breathed in sharply, becoming immediately flustered by that information, only to realise in horror what it meant.

"I hate that things have to come down to this, but it’s the only way left of combatting the quirk. You and the girls will have to have intercourse with each other.”

Aizawa saw in almost slow-motion how Midoriya’s and Todoroki’s expression shifted to one of shock, dismay and complete alarm in the span of 5 seconds. Before they could voice their panic and doubts, he continued speaking.

“You might be in high school, but you’re still children. This is not the time or place for you to be experiencing this, and even if it were, this is not the way it should go. It’s unfair to all of you, because this is something that shouldn’t be traumatic, stressful or so blurry in terms of consent. It shouldn’t be something you’re forced to do to save your life. But sacrificing one’s normalcy and putting oneself in every possible kind of danger is the burden of being a pro hero. Please understand that.”

Izuku’s mouth closed and opened like that of a gaping fish, looking speechless.

Todoroki seemed to compose himself first, looking down with a contemplative frown, although still appearing visibly shaken. “I—I understand. Will the girls be okay with–" he paused briefly, holding in a breath, "-that?”

Aizawa lifted his head towards Yaoyorozu’s direction, meeting her eyes across the room. He cocked his head to the side, an unspoken question passing between them. Her eyes flickered to Uraraka, before she nodded.

“Yes,” Aizawa answered.

“B-But, sensei, what do we do? We’ve never even…” Midoriya trailed off.

“You’ve watched videos before, you'll know what to do,” he paused, rolling his eyes at how flustered Midoriya became. He was sure they’d quickly get the gist of it, and if not, Yaoyorozu would surely guide them through it, since she seemed to be quite knowledgeable about these things. “But, be gentle,” he added, his tone stern and slightly threatening. “Go at their pace. This quirk doesn’t mess with your rationality, so you have no excuse to ignore consent. Don’t touch them anywhere they don’t want you to and be mindful of their feelings. Try to make things the least horrible as possible for them, or you’ll be met with my fury.”

That was enough to somewhat reassure them and help them better come to terms with the situation, while at the same time scaring them off enough to ensure they’d keep an acceptable behaviour towards the girls.

Midoriya and Todoroki stood shakily, turning to where Yaoyorozu and Uraraka were sitting on the other side of the room. But as they made to walk away, Midoriya stayed rooted in place, his back facing Aizawa.

“Are you... really fine, sensei?”

It came out as a barely audible whisper, sounding more like a statement than a question.

Goddamnit, Midoriya. That boy was too sharp, in all the wrong ways.

“We’ll talk about that later. Now, go. We have little time, so make it count. I don’t want to come back only to find you dead because you took too long to act.”

Aizawa watched restlessly as Midoriya quickly nodded, rejoining the group. The four of them started talking amongst themselves with a seriousness akin to that of a business meeting, pushing all embarrassment aside, probably discussing the logistics of what they’d do. How they’d… pair up, and so forth. There were only two possibilities, and he was fairly sure he knew who would choose whom, based on all the little things he’d picked up on during class by watching them interact.

His job apparently being done, he turned around and made to leave, but was stopped by Yaoyorozu running up to him, grabbing him by the wrist. The contact made a bolt of need rush through his spine, the hairs on his arms standing on end.

“Yaoyorozu,” he rasped out, snatching his wrist away, his heart apparently taking that little contact as permission to start beating even more wildly, hammering loudly against his chest as if it were about to explode.

“Sensei, please don’t leave!” She said, looking completely serious and almost afraid of the prospect of him leaving. “We have no idea what to do, and time’s running out! I mean, we do know what to do in theory, but theory is always very different from practice, and-”

"Wait." Aizawa frowned, confused out of his mind and a little bit scandalised. “You actually want me here?”

Yaoyorozu looked down, her cheeks aflame. “All of us do. We think it’s better if you’re here to… to guide us, or even just as moral support.”

Did she even know what she was asking of him? Sure, it was a bit careless of him to just leave them knowing the stakes of the situation, but how on earth would staying be alright? The idea was preposterous and ridiculously inappropriate, but for some reason, he found himself unable to refuse her.

“Fine,” he gritted out, feeling a headache starting to form on top of the loud hammering in his temples. Well, whatever. At least, this way he would be able to make sure the teens actually did things in time. “But I’ll stay here, supervise from afar. Don’t expect more than that.” He gave her a pointed look, hoping she’d understand what he meant.

“Thank you,” Yaoyorozu breathed out.

He watched her go back to the group, and sat himself down with his back against the wall. Yaoyorozu quickly set off to work, wasting no time to make some sort of foam mats where they could comfortably lie on, a small folding screen, and what looked like condoms, hand wipes and lubricant.

When all that was made, they set to arranging the mats parallel to each other and to the wall, a few meters away from Aizawa, to his right. Close enough for him to… supervise them, but out of his direct line of sight and far enough so he wouldn’t actually see anything. Hopefully.

They laid the folding screen in between both mats, to get some semblance of privacy from each other, Aizawa supposed, although he wondered why they didn’t just go to separate rooms. Maybe they wanted to stick together, to help each other through this. It was probably the same reason why they’d wanted him here. 'Moral support', or whatever.

The teens soon took their places, Uraraka and Midoriya kneeling awkwardly in front of each other on the mat closest to Aizawa, Uraraka's back to him. Todoroki and Yaoyorozu sat on the second, mirroring them.

“Alright,” Yaoyorozu said, seeming unable to look Todoroki in the eyes, her gaze firmly planted on the mat. “...Let’s begin.”

Aizawa took in a sharp breath, ignoring the thrill that rushed to his groin, contemplating whether to lift up one of the bandages from his capture weapon to cover his eyes so he wouldn't be tempted to look—but then again, wasn't he supposed to? Yaoyorozu had implied so, when she'd said they all wanted him to be here, to guide them. How could he do that if he wasn't watching them?

It was fine, Aizawa tried to assure himself. He wouldn't be doing anything wrong, anything they didn't want him to do.

And so it began. Closing her eyes, Yaoyorozu leaned into Todoroki, softly planting their lips together. Similarily, Midoriya reached out to place a shaky hand on Uraraka's cheek, tilting her face up as he hesitantly leaned into her. Upon feeling his lips, Uraraka squeaked, but otherwise didn't shy away from the contact.

Objectively, starting things out with a kiss was a smart move. It was a solid, innocent start that had the potential of quickly heating things up. But it was such a strange, surreal thing to see, nonetheless. He felt like an intruder, witnessing what might very well be his students' first kiss, and had to remind himself that this was somehow necessary, that him being here was the most logical thing for him to do.

Seeing as they were still young and inexperienced, Aizawa thought it would take them longer to start moving and to let themselves loose. He was wrong. He should have expected it, instead of underestimating both the teens' libidos and the quirk's powerful effect. Much like a famished animal presented with food after not having any for months, once they had tasted each other, their movements became erratic and desperate to such an extent that it looked like they were actually eating each other, not even hesitating to slip tongues and teeth into the kiss. Both pairs were full-on making out now, pushing themselves flush against each other's chests and tangling their hands in each other's hair. Since their mat was closer, Aizawa had a better view of Uraraka and Midoriya, which was probably a good thing since they were going a... little slower than Todoroki and Yaoyorozu, the latter of whom was now sitting entirely on the former's lap, grinding down hard against his evident erection, her breasts bouncing slightly as she moved back and forth.

Aizawa sharply looked away.

Okay, maybe it wasn't a good thing either, because when Uraraka and Midoriya finally parted away long enough to breathe properly, Aizawa's eyes found themselves stuck to Midoriya's small, cherry-red lips, swollen and glistening with saliva.

He had to firmly plant his hands on either side of his body, or otherwise, he feared he'd do something very, very stupid.

The make-out session lasted for a few more seconds, and at this rate, it risked to last more time than they could afford.

"I suggest you move things along," Aizawa spoke, startling even himself. His voice felt dry and way too rough against his throat, as if he hadn't spoken a word in years. "You only have about half an hour left."

It was a little absurd, how much that came out sounding exactly like the reminders he gave students on how much time they had left during tests. It made him feel a little bit sick.

As if forgetting Aizawa had been there, Yaoyorozu and Todoroki made a sound of surprise, while Midoriya straight-out moaned at the sound of his voice.

That was concerning.

"S'nsei, are we–" Todoroki slurred, swallowing a moan as Yaoyorozu kept on grinding down against him, "-doing it wrong?"

"No, you're doing... alright," he said, trying to keep his voice level. "But that's enough play. Move on to the serious stuff."

They all stiffened, seeming to suddenly come back to reality, as if remembering that, no, they weren't just going to make out and grind against each other indefinitely—they were going to have sex.

"Do we... do we do it, already?" Midoriya squeaked out, avoiding Uraraka's eyes. "P-put it in, I mean."

Aizawa resisted the urge to roll his eyes. Had they never heard of stretching, fingering, preparation? Actually—no, it would be kinda worrying if they had. These were just teens, after all, and he doubted the sex ed. they'd received at their middle schools covered it well.

They didn't exactly have the time for it, but if he was guiding his students through this, then he'd make sure they did it properly. "Not yet, no. Not without preparation." He left out the or otherwise, it'll hurt that had wanted to come out, because he didn't want to scare the girls. At the same time, though, it looked like they probably wouldn't need it anyway, seeing as how excited they were as a result of the quirk.

"Preparation?" Uraraka echoed, sighing softly as Midoriya trailed a hand down her side, resting it on her hip.

Aizawa followed the movement with his eyes, feeling a shiver run down his spine as if he were the one being touched.

Great, he was starting to become delirious now, too. Why had he even thought this would be a good idea? He knew he wouldn't rest easy without knowing his students were fine, but this was unnecessary torture.

"Stretching. With your fingers," he managed to let out, having enough presence of mind to add, "this is where you use the lubricant."

Yaoyorozu spluttered something to Uraraka about getting undressed, before telling the boys to proceed just how they'd discussed. Well, at least it seemed like they'd talked things through, more or less. He wouldn't wish this on any of his students, but everything considered, it was a good thing Yaoyorozu had been one of those affected, because she was probably the most informed and capable of teaching her classmates what to do.

Said girl handed the bottle of lube to Midoriya, who unclasped it after staring at it for a second, as if afraid of it.

"Maybe you should let the girls do it themselves," Aizawa found himself saying, noticing Uraraka's unease. It would certainly make them feel less uncomfortable, and it would reduce the touching to a minimum. And that way, the boys wouldn't actually have to see their nakedness.

"Ah! Wait, actually, we already..." Yaoyorozu trailed off, blushing furiously. "Fingered ourselves, sensei. Like you told us to. Is that enough preparation?"

Aizawa's brain short-circuited, because 1. No, he most definitely hadn't told them to do that. If when instructing them to get relief Yaoyorozu had come up with that particular method, then he wasn't to blame, and 2. How did she not realise how wrong that sounded? Such innocent, unaware words, with such a disgusting implication. The mere idea of him telling them something so vile and dirty made him sick to his core.

None of his students seemed really phased by her wording though, so correcting her would only call his intentions into question.

"... It is," Aizawa settled for, clearing his throat. "In that case, yes, you should move on to penetration."

"In what... position?" Yaoyorozu wasted no time to ask, ever so inquisitive.

Images of the four teens and their flushed, trembling limbs tangled in different positions flashed through his mind, much to his horror, making the hunger inside him grow abysmally.

"It—doesn't really matter," he choked out, trying to get himself back under control. "You can lie down on your backs, or keep on sitting as you are now. Whatever you feel the most comfortable with."

"O-Okay," Yaoyorozu nodded.

"D-Do you want to move, Uraraka-san?"

"Um, n-no, I think this is fine, let me just... get t-this out of the way first, Deku-kun," Uraraka stuttered out, shutting her eyes as she reached under her skirt, slowly pulling her panties down her thighs and off her legs, placing them to the side.

Midoriya sucked in a breath upon seeing them, looking just about ready to self-combust.

Next to them, Yaoyorozu followed suit, pulling her pantyhose and her expensive-looking black lace panties down her legs, not missing the way Todoroki's eyes lit up like forest fires as they zeroed in on her movements.

"T-Todoroki-san, don't look at me like that, it's a little embarrassing..."

Said boy only grunted, lunging forward to catch Yaoyorozu in another heated kiss. Aizawa's eye twitched.

"Okay, that's step one," he said, addressing the boys. "Midoriya, Todoroki, now you."

"D-Do we have to undress completely, sensei?" Midoriya asked, and—shit, that was a mental image Aizawa definitely shouldn't be contemplating.

"That's... not necessary."

"R-right, of course not, stupid question, u-um," Midoriya said, hurrying to unzip his trousers, his hands trembling. "Uraraka-san, y-you don't have to look if you don't want to. Actually, it might be better i-if you don't..."

Squeaking, Uraraka quickly turned around. Midoriya slowly took himself out of his trousers, shivering visibly upon feeling the cool, stale air of the warehouse against his skin.

Todoroki averted his eyes from Yaoyorozu as he reached for his pants too, but otherwise didn't ask for her to look away. The girl did so nonetheless, probably out of courtesy, despite Aizawa getting the feeling that she wanted to look.

Just like them, Aizawa looked away to give them privacy. There were certain things he didn't want to see and boundaries he didn't want to cross, thank you very much.

Before they could forget, Aizawa said, "Now would be a good time to put on the condoms."

The boys tensed up, eyeing the packets, before Midoriya shot out a, "U-um, h-how do we?"

Goddamnit, was he serious?

"...Here, let me help," Todoroki offered, thankfully saving Aizawa from the trouble of explaining or from actually having to go there and put it on Midoriya himself—as terrible as that might've been, he wasn't going to risk the possibility of a pregnancy affecting the girls' futures.

"A-Ah, T-Todoroki-kun," Midoriya whimpered. Aizawa's brain took that stimulus as an excuse to assault him with the image of Todoroki pinning a blushing Midoriya to the ground, wrapping a hand around his throbbing erection and pumping hard— "H-how do you know how to put one on?"

"I watched a video once, on youtube," came Todoroki's dry reply. "It—was on my recommended," the boy added as clarification, probably in response to the hysterical look Midoriya sent him.

Aizawa cursed at his unusually wild imagination, keeping his eyes pinned to the wall on the other side of the warehouse as he tried to drown out the sounds of wrapping being torn, liquid being poured, plastic being rolled down and the little, breathless sounds Midoriya let out as a result of Todoroki's ministrations.

"You can look now," Todoroki finally told the girls after what seemed like an eternity. Uraraka slowly turned back towards Midoriya, her eyes firmly set on the wall behind his head, never letting them stray down as she crawled towards him.

"Deku-kun, um, h-here I go," she announced with forced determination and firmly shut eyes, lifting herself over his lap and positioning herself over his erection—or where she thought it to be, at least. "E—Eek!" she yelped, feeling its hard, hot weight touching the inside of her thigh.

"I'm–I'm sorry!" Midoriya exclaimed, mortified, holding back a moan at the jolt of pleasure the contact brought forth.

Meanwhile, Yaoyorozu had also gotten into position, easily manoeuvring herself to straddle Todoroki. Before moving, though, she lifted her head up in Aizawa's direction.

Aizawa felt himself tense up when their eyes crossed, for a second feeling as if he'd been caught doing something wrong. The sinking realisation that he was about to witness them having sex didn't help. He felt sick and disgusting all over, and feared he'd see those same emotions reflected in her eyes. However, all he saw in them was hesitance.

He relaxed slightly, realising that she was feeling nervous. Slowly, he nodded at her—a sign of silent encouragement.

The gesture seemed to calm her a little, and she took in a deep breath of air, offering him a thankful smile before lowering herself onto Todoroki. She gasped soundlessly when she felt the tip of his erection rubbing against her, and squirmed in place until her entrance was aligned with it. A second later, she sank down onto it, letting out a pained moan as she registered the burn of something unnatural stretching her insides. Below her, Todoroki groaned loudly at the sensation of something warm and tight suddenly engulfing him, and had to make a great effort to keep himself from moving, like Aizawa-sensei had told them to.

"A-Are you okay, Yaoyorozu?" the boy asked her, taking in the expression on her face, which instead of being pained, like he'd expected, looked rather blissed.

Instead of answering, Yaoyorozu let out a very affirmative moan as she sank further onto his length, all the way down to the base of his shaft. Then, she raised herself up until only the tip was in, before swiftly slamming herself back down. That elicited a deep groan from Todoroki, whose hands jerked up to hold her in place by the waist.

"Yao—"

"Please, Todoroki-san, m-move," Yaoyorozu urged, her voice strained and desperate. She didn't have to ask twice, for Todoroki immediately complied, his composure flying out of the window as he thrust into her once and then twice and again and again, each time accompanied by a moan from Yaoyorozu and the loud sound of skin slapping against skin.

Somewhere in between those events, Uraraka had assembled the courage to do the same as Yaoyorozu, pushing herself down Midoriya's member, albeit more slowly, wrapping her legs tightly around his waist and burrowing her head into the crook of his neck. Midoriya gasped out, throwing his head back with a choked-up moan.

It took them longer to adjust, and it took Midoriya even longer to start moving, even if Uraraka was in no obvious pain. He was seemingly frozen in place; if it was because of the pleasure ravaging him, the long-awaited relief from the quirk or the shock and mortification eating him up, Aizawa couldn't tell. Uraraka gave up pretty quickly, taking instead to firmly planting her hands on his shoulders and riding him herself, moaning out every time she thrust down onto his length, drawing little gasps and whimpers out of his lips. And when the boy finally remembered himself and assembled the courage to start moving, it was slow and steady, obviously restrained, unlike the pair next to them whose movements had only irreparably increased in roughness and intensity.

It was—it was too much. Being here, hearing, watching this, it was too much. He wished someone would gouge his eyes out and shove them down his throat until he choked, wished someone would stick needles into his ears so deep they'd reach his brain and make him bleed from the inside out. Every bit of his being felt dirty, like no amount of soap would ever cleanse him of this wrongness. And as if having to witness this wasn't horrible enough, the fact that he was still painfully hard just made everything a hundred times worse. It was revolting. It was wrong. It was so goddamn arousing. For the first time in a few years, Aizawa felt like crying.

"A-ah, Deku-kun, that-!" Uraraka moaned then, lost in the bliss. It seemed Midoriya had finally snapped out of his stupor, slamming hard into Uraraka over and over again with a slightly guilty look on his face, his movements still somewhat restrained despite the utter strength in them, the girl above him gasping out incoherencies after every powerful thrust. The force he displayed was ridiculously reminiscent of his disinhibition when using his quirk during fights, and for a second, Aizawa was worried he'd snap the girl in two.

Yaoyorozu cried out next to them, locking her arms around Todoroki's neck and clenching her muscles around his member, making him pull his head back with an overwhelmed groan of pleasure. As his self-control apparently crumbled, Todoroki lifted his hands from her hips up to her breast area, making Yaoyorozu yelp and look down at him in surprise.

"I-I'm sorry," Todoroki quickly said, pulling his hands away. But before he could let them fall limp to his sides, Yaoyorozu grabbed his wrists, lifting his hands back up to press them directly against her breasts.

"Y-yaoyorozu?" Todorki stuttered in shock, his eyes searching for an answer in hers, until he realised she wanted him to touch her. That was enough to make his brain shut-off, the fire eating him up slowly seeping into every one of his cells, lighting them and all their contents ablaze.

In retrospect, Aizawa should have expected it. Just like in the sports festival, when the boy had been overcome by intense, unbridled emotion. And yet, he was quite surprised when he saw the little flickers of light sprouting from the skin on Todoroki's left side, bundling together into small, twirling flames.

Before Yaoyorozu could even so much as gasp out in surprise, Aizawa activated his quirk, swiftly extinguishing the flames before they could grow into something dangerous. Stunned, Yaoyorozu and Todoroki both turned to look at him, apparently having forgotten again that he was still there.

He held their gazes despite wanting to look away, despite wanting to pretend like he wasn't watching them during such an intimate moment. But if he did that, he'd risk making them uncomfortable—making them aware of how unnatural and wrong this was, of how his own discomfort was truly a reflection of all the bad, bad thoughts he couldn't seem to push away. So instead, he just kept his stare as blank as he could, offering the pair a nod that he hoped they'd interpret as reassuring.

They thankfully got the memo, not seeming grossed out at all, quickly getting back to business. However, that interaction had apparently also drawn the attention of the other two teens, for soon Aizawa felt a pair of green, unblinking eyes boring into his own.

"What is this kid..." he whispered in disbelief as Midoriya's eyes dazedly roamed over his face and down his body in a way that could only be described as bold, stopping briefly at his lips. For some absurd reason, Aizawa felt the skin under Midoriya's scrutiny start to tingle, as if he were setting it on fire with his gaze.

And then Midoriya's eyes flickered back up to his, and—it clicked. Aizawa had to take a steeling breath at the amount of raw hunger they contained, feeling suddenly dizzy.

All too suddenly, he realised what Midoriya was doing. Midoriya knew that he'd realised what he was doing. But whatever strange game he was playing at, or why he was doing it, Aizawa wanted no part in it.

He scowled at the boy, hoping to transmit all the disapproval, irritation and unacceptance he felt towards his behaviour just through one look. It... apparently didn't work, seeing as how it only seemed to excite Midoriya even more, judging by the small moan he let out upon drinking in his teacher's stern expression, thrusting hard and rough into Uraraka, making the girl loudly cry out.

"Shit," Aizawa hissed, the lewd display going straight to his groin.

Giving up any attempt to deal with Midoriya at the moment, he simply averted his eyes to the side. This was—this was strange. Midoriya's behaviour, it had never been a problem, not in this particular regard. He had never acted inappropriately around Aizawa, or had shown any indications of harbouring any kind of feelings towards him. It was only after they'd found themselves in this awful situation thanks to that procurer's quirk that Midoriya had started acting... weird.

But, at the same time, there had always been something about Midoriya that constantly had him on edge. Something in the air, pressing uncomfortably against his skin and always keeping him vaguely alert of his movements. Aizawa had simply thought it to be a result of his keen senses, always picking up on the smallest of subtleties and ever-alert to dangerous situations and potential troublesome students. Because Midoriya, with his unpredictability, zero impulse control and that penchant of his for breaking bones and rules alike, fit the definition of 'problem student' to a T. But this... felt different. Like the trouble he threatened to create was of an entirely different sort. There was a certain thrill to it, and the fact that Aizawa couldn't explain why scared him to no end.

He sighed, letting go of that line of thought. This was not the moment, nor was he in the correct state of mind to be thinking about this. Well, it didn't matter anyway. There was not much time left.

Lifting a hand up to his chest, he pressed it against his wildly-beating heart, which in the last few minutes had started drumming against his ribcage even faster than before, as if it were an airplane turbine ready to take off. His vision had gotten pretty blurry, an overwhelming sense of dizziness slowly overcoming him.

He must have zoned out a bit after that, because when he came to, he was immediately hit with the nauseating, intense smell of sweat and sex, and his ears were met with loud, erratic screams of near-ecstasy. Yaoyorozu and Todoroki were going at it brutally, crying out each other's names almost in sync. Next to them, Uraraka babbled incoherently as Midoriya steadily slammed into her, all of them seeming close to their climax.

Great, finally. He couldn't wait for this shit to be over.

Aizawa closed his eyes, focusing on the burn in his throat and the intense ringing in his ears. Despite mentally preparing himself, he was still taken aback when he heard Todoroki letting out one last grunt, spilling his release into Yaoyorozu in tune with the girl's orgasm. As if on cue, Uraraka cried out hers next to them, collapsing onto Midoriya's rigid body.

It was over now. This fucking nightmare—they were safe. His students were safe.

He hadn't realised how tense he'd been until he felt his body collapsing back against the wall like a lifeless doll, the stress and worry melting off as the soothing weight of relief set in. It left him feeling completely exhausted, only the adrenaline and the constricting pain in his chest preventing him from falling alseep.

The four teens panted heavily, catching their breaths as they let themselves fall limply onto the mats. After a few seconds, Todoroki shakily pulled out of Yaoyorozu, avoiding eye contact as he removed the condom, wiped his skin and tucked himself back into his sweat-stained pants.

"How do you feel...?" he asked Yaoyorozu, looking away as the girl sat up, wiped herself and put her panties back on.

"Mmn, good," she answered dazedly, still in post-orgasm bliss. Hearing no response from Todoroki, she looked up at him, only to see him blushing furiously. "I-I mean! I feel fine!" Clearing her throat, she frowned slightly. "My heart's not beating as loudly as before, and I no longer feel like I'm burning alive. How about you?"

"S-Same," Todoroki muttered, rubbing his neck sheepishly and turning to look at Uraraka and Midoriya, who had yet to pull away from each other. "Guys?"

"Uh-uh," Uraraka mumbled distractedly, sliding off Midoriya slowly. "Feels nice..."

Upon noticing her two classmates' blank stares, she quickly remembered herself. "I-I mean, y-yes! My head and chest don't hurt anymore, I think I-" she cut herself off, however, as the sight of something unexpected drew her attention downwards. "D-Deku-kun?" she gasped , her head snapping back up to his face so fast it almost sounded like her neck would snap.

"I-I'm sorry, Uraraka-san..." Midoriya said without meeting her eyes, sounding quite conflicted.

Wait. Aizawa frowned, the alarms inside his head firing off. What was going on?

"Did you not... enjoy it?" Uraraka asked, her voice but a small whisper.

"N-No, of course I did! I just... I...I don't know, I..." he trailed off, risking a glance up at her, seeing the corners of her eyes starting to water. "No! It's not your fault, Uraraka-san! Really!"

Aizawa felt his jaw go slack at those words, his body tensing up at lightning speed.

Really, Midoriya? Fucking really? God damn it! This couldn't be happening.

He knew it wasn't the boy's fault. These things happened, sometimes. But why did it have to happen now? Wasn't the quirk supposed to make them want to get off without account on who they did it with? And why did it always have to be Midoriya? Oh god, just when he thought everything was fine, why—

Okay, think, Shouta. They still had time. He had to think of something.

He tried to stand up, but found no strength in his arms and only flopped back down, hitting his head hard against the wall. The sound seemed to draw the attention of the teens, who sharply turned around, their postures becoming rigid upon noticing him and remembering he'd been there all along.

"Todoroki, Uraraka, Yaoyorozu. Are you okay?" he quickly asked, hoping to cut off all awkwardness.

"S-sensei," Yaoyorozu stuttered, instinctively wrapping an arm around herself. "We're okay. It—worked! But-" she paused, casting an unsure glance at Midoriya.

"I know," he said, focusing his attention on the green-haired boy. Midoriya was pointedly ignoring all of their gazes, having in the meantime taken to covering his still-hard erection under his shirt, his pale thighs peeking from below the cloth.

Aizawa sighed for the millionth time, urging himself to ignore the overwhelming dizziness, the pain in his chest and the erratic drumming of his heart against literally every single vein in his body. "Midoriya, I wouldn't be asking you this if it wasn't important right now. Are you not attracted to girls?"

The three teens standing up startled at the question, sharply turning to look at Midoriya in shock.

Looking equally taken aback by the question, Midoriya stammered out, "I... I do like girls! But-but I think I also..."

Aizawa still didn't understand why it hadn't worked. It should have. All the cases they'd examined, regardless of the gender and sexual orientations of the prostitutes, always led to the same outcome.

Well, maybe they hadn't amassed enough information. Maybe the quirk worked differently depending on the person, much like how Stain's quirk did depending on blood-type. His assumptions had already proved to be wrong once, regarding the quirk's conditions. So although not great in hindsight, that confession from Midoriya at least meant they could make something work.

"Todoroki," he addressed the taller boy, clearing his throat. "Would you have a problem with... assisting your classmate?"

"...Assisting?" Todoroki echoed blankly.

"Doing a repeat of what you just did with Yaoyorozu. Only that this time, Midoriya would be taking Yaoyorozu's place."

Todoroki gaped at Aizawa, spluttering inarticulately as he snapped his head down to stare at Midoriya, looking at him as if he were seeing him for the first time.

"Is that a no?"

"N-no! I," Todoroki paused, collecting himself. As strange as it might be, because really—how was that even anatomically possible?—he knew this was the only way to help his friend. "I wouldn't have a problem with that at all."

Aizawa let out a sigh of relief, relaxing slightly. But before he could say anything else, Midoriya spoke.

"Thank you, Todoroki-kun. But it won't work."

Really, Midoriya? What, now?

"Midoriya," Aizawa said, his tone exasperated. "How the hell do you even know—"

"Because I still wouldn't be able to stop thinking about you!"

The outburst seemed to make everyone freeze, especially Aizawa, because—what? Just what?

"Midoriya-san!" Yaoyorozu gasped, lifting a hand up to her mouth in shock. Todoroki and Uraraka stood awkwardly to the side with puzzled expressions on their faces, seeming a bit lost.

"You don't want sensei to be here? Did his presence make you uncomfortable?" Uraraka asked, trying to find the meaning behind her friend's strange words.

And wow, did that feel like a slap in the face. Especially because it was true. They should feel uncomfortable, disgusted. What had just happened between them wasn't alright at all-

"He means... he..." Yaoyorozu tried to explain, still looking quite scandalised. "... likes Aizawa-sensei. Romantically."

"W-What?" Uraraka squeaked out, looking back and forth between the two of them.

"I-It's n-not like that!" Midoriya spluttered, shaking his head fervently. "I swear it's not! It's just, what else was I supposed to think about, when sensei is clearly still being affected by the quirk?!"

Goddamnit.

"Midoriya..." Aizawa muttered, momentarily recovering from the shock, cursing at himself, at his luck, at that fucking procurer and his shitty quirk and at whatever god was out there watching over his misery.

Uraraka gasped, the three of them turning to him in an instant. He had to avert his eyes at the looks of shock, worry and utter horror they were sending his way.

"You lied to us?" Uraraka said, sounding like she was on the verge of tears. "D-Does that mean you're going to die, sensei?"

It wasn't the first time he had lied to them. He would've thought they'd know his M.O by now. "It was the most rational thing to do in this situatio-"

"You would rather die than let any of us help you?" Yaoyorozu shot out, sounding angry and a little bit betrayed.

"Of course I would," he calmly replied, watching her deflate. "I am a pro hero, and your teacher. That help you refer to, I can't do that to you. I can't allow myself to hurt you. You must understand why, Yaoyorozu. It's not right. How could I call myself a hero, if I allowed such transgressions? My job is to protect you. And if this is the only way, then so be it."

"But it's not! For such a rational man, you're being quite illogical, sensei!" Midoriya shouted, discarding his pants as he stood up from the mat, making his way over to Aizawa with quick, resolute steps. As if spurred by Midoriya, the rest of the teens followed suit, practically trapping Aizawa against the wall.

"What are you..." he muttered, unable to focus properly, the pain and dizziness fogging his mind as though he were intoxicated.

"How much longer do we have? 10, 15 minutes? Please, sensei. Let me... let me do it with you. If not for you, then for me. You wouldn't just let me die, would you?"

Unfortunately, Midoriya did make quite a compelling argument. A very, very tempting— no.

No.

"No," he firmly refused, using the same tone of voice he used when punishing misbehaving students, staring up at Midoriya with stern, narrowed eyes, almost as if challenging him to disobey. "Todoroki will help you. No one's dying on my watch. That's final. Now don't waste more time—"

"But you will, sensei!" Yaoyorozu barked, grabbing Todoroki by the arm and pulling him away. "We're leaving. You can't stop us. You either let Midoriya-san help you, or you both die."

"Yaoyorozu—" Aizawa tried to push himself off the wall, but a hand on his shoulder pushed him back against it. The movement left him disoriented, and he looked around with blurry eyes, trying to follow after Yaoyorozu and Todoroki. But true to her words, they were gone. Standing to the side was Uraraka, looking unsure of what to do, of what to think.

"Uraraka," he rasped out, unable to focus his eyes on her, the world spinning around him. "Go get them back."

The girl pressed her lips together, shaking her head apologetically. "I'm sorry, sensei."

Aizawa closed his eyes, feelings of frustration, powerlessness and exhaustion weighing over his body. He had absolutely no idea what to do anymore, but he couldn't, he just couldn't–

"Sensei, please. You know this is the best course of action," Midoriya said softly, placing his bare knees on either side of Aizawa's legs. "But I, you know I wouldn't... I couldn't actually do anything, not without your permission. Please, sensei. I need you to say yes."

Aizawa was suddenly hyper-aware of the solid weight on top of him, of the soft breath against his cheek and the strong hand gripping his shoulder, feeling his restraint slowly slipping away. As reluctant as he was to admit it, Midoriya was right.

"Sensei," Midoriya practically whined, letting his head fall to Aizawa's shoulder. "Please."

That seemed to be the final straw.

"Fine," Aizawa conceded, tasting bile in his throat and feeling his lungs constricting painfully, not sure if he was about to have a panic attack or if the quirk had just somehow gotten worse. "But I—I won't lay a single finger on you. You'll have to do everything," he said, trying to calm himself down, to breathe— "Do you understand?"

A shiver ran down Izuku's spine as he pulled his head back to stare at Aizawa, adrenaline and lust overriding his system and helping him forget any lingering fear or hesitation. "Yes, sir," he breathed out, not missing the way Aizawa flinched at the words.

"D-Do you want me to leave?" Uraraka suddenly spoke, snapping them out of the moment.

"Uraraka—"

"No! Please stay," Izuku quickly said, wincing at Aizawa's horrified expression. Oh, crap. Now the man would probably think Izuku didn't want to stay alone with him, which wasn't true at all! He just thought Uraraka being here would actually reassure their teacher, knowing there was someone else in the room to bear witness to their actions and to give an objective account of the events should the need arise. Which would probably be the case, since he was 100% sure Aizawa would inform the principal about the situation as soon as all this was over.

"O-Okay," the girl said, awkwardly taking a seat as far as possible from them, facing the wall adjacent to theirs.

Not wanting to waste more time, Midoriya rushed to unwrap Aizawa's capture weapon from his neck, letting it fall into a messy heap on the ground, and then went on to search through the man's clothes for a way to take them off, fumbling a little with his jumpsuit until he finally found a zipper. Aizawa inhaled sharply as soon as he felt Midoriya's hands on him, closing his eyes and trying to pretend this was somebody else, literally anyone else. It didn't work. Not when all his mind seemed to give a shit about was the sight of Midoriya's pale, muscled neck, his soft-looking curls and pretty eyelashes and the way his warm, warm fingers felt against his touch-starved skin.

He couldn't even stop himself from shaking in anticipation, barely managing to keep his hands planted on the ground as Midoriya pulled his jumpsuit all the way down, his small, bruised fingers softly trailing down his chest and thighs. It was almost funny how his erection twitched in response to the feather-light touch, oh so excited about the prospect of finally being released from its confines. He hated how aroused such a small contact made him feel, how eager and responsive he was to Midoriya's inexperienced touch. He knew he wasn't to blame, knew it was all the quirk's doing, but it still didn't make him feel any less guilty.

Once the jumpsuit was out of the way, Midoriya took in a sharp intake of air when his eyes fell on the large bulge in Aizawa's boxers, already soaking at the tip with sweat and precum. Despite himself, Aizawa felt his cheeks warming up at the attention, Midoriya's heated stare practically burning holes into his skin.

Swallowing hard, Midoriya yanked the boxers down in one motion, setting Aizawa's erection free for all the world to see.

"Oh, wow," Izuku breathed out as he took in its length, its considerable thickness and girth and the nest of black hairs adorning its base, licking his lips at the sight. "You look so pretty down here, sensei."

And that—that had no right sounding so ridiculously hot coming out of his student's mouth. It wasn't supposed to make him feel this flustered.

Aizawa vaguely registered Uraraka's voice rising into a high-pitched squeak, but all he could seem to focus on was the warmth of the boy in front of him, the quiver in his voice and the thrilling hunger in his eyes-

"Midoriya, that's—highly inappropriate," he chided, feeling a flush settling over his cheeks.

"Oh, right. I'm sorry," Midoriya said offhandedly, clearly not meaning a word.

He probably knew there had been no bite behind Aizawa's words. How could there be, if what he said was plainly ridiculous? What did a few dirty comments matter now, when he was literally about to have sex with his student?

The thought hit him with a wave of nausea, and Aizawa had to rest his head against the wall and take in a couple of long, deep breaths, or else he'd probably vomit or break down into tears.

As he tried to swallow down the tight lump in his throat, his ears picked up on the sound of plastic being ripped up, and soon all his mind could process was the feeling of two small, calloused hands taking him in their warmth, lighting up all his nerve endings like broken Christmas lights. His heart almost burst out of his chest when Midoriya gave his length a few experimental strokes, rolling a condom down his shaft and slicking it up with lube after a few torturous seconds.

"A-Alright," Midoriya murmured, satisfied with his work, planting a hand on either side of Aizawa's neck before shakily lifting himself up, the look of concentration on his face hiding how nervous he actually felt.

"W-Wait, Midoriya," Aizawa rasped out, resisting the urge to hold the boy down by the hips. "You might want to... stretch yourself first. I—don't want to hurt you."

"I-It's okay, sensei! We don't have much time. B-Besides..." Midoriya said slowly, offering him a small, somewhat secretive smile. "I-I have high pain tolerance."

Those words and the look in his eyes sent a bolt of intense arousal through Aizawa's spine, and he couldn't for the life of him understand why, because in literally no other context could that phrase sound as dirty as it did.

Before he could dignify the boy with an answer, Midoriya gripped his erection in one hand and guided it to his entrance. It took him a couple of takes to align himself, but once he did, he didn't hesitate to sharply sink onto Aizawa's length, engulfing the whole thing in one go.

"Midori—" Aizawa choked out, biting back a groan upon feeling the tightness of the boy's insides.

Midoriya cried out in pain, clenching around Aizawa as he tried to accommodate to the burn of something foreign filling him up. "Sensei, you're s-so big," he panted, his face scrunching up painfully. Aizawa felt something drop in his stomach upon registering the pain in his voice and the distress on his face, panic and guilt immediately flooding into him and making him want to throw up.

Despite his obvious discomfort, Midoriya wasted no time to lift himself up with shaky hands, only to sink back down onto Aizawa a second later, landing on his thighs with a wet slap.

This time, Aizawa couldn't do anything to stop the loud groan that left his lips.

Midoriya's whole body trembled upon hearing the sound, seeming to take it as an incentive to keep moving, gripping Aizawa's shoulders with more force than before and lifting himself up until only the tip of his member was in, before dropping his weight back all the way down to the base.

"Fuck," Aizawa groaned, letting his eyes fall shut as he momentarily forgot everything around him, his mind becoming clouded with pleasure. Which was probably for the best, since he wouldn't have been able to stomach this whole thing if he was a bit more lucid.

Midoriya soon settled into a somewhat constant, yet still frantic and clumsy rhythm, riding him quickly and earnestly, with the same intensity and determination he treated even the most insignificant of tasks with. Aizawa hadn't really noticed before when watching from afar, but the boy was extremely vocal, letting out a mixture of incredibly arousing, addicting little moans and breathless whimpers every time he dropped himself down onto his length.

In a moment of weakness and stupidity, Aizawa allowed himself to look up at Midoriya's face. That was a mistake. His breath hitched in his throat upon taking in the sight of the boy's completely flushed, freckle-dusted cheeks, his fluttering eyelids, scrunched-up eyebrows and his pink, slightly parted lips. And truly, that sight alone put all of the images his brain had and could ever conjure up to shame.

Suddenly, Midoriya snapped his eyes open, immediately locking gazes with him. The realisation that Aizawa had been watching him seemed to have a particular effect on the boy, for he immediately clenched hard around his member and let out an obscenely loud moan, tilting his head back slightly and exposing his neck, all without breaking eye-contact. Aizawa could only shudder at the intensity in Midoriya's eyes, the sheer amount of want in them leaving him speechless. There was something dark, something dangerous swimming in their glazed-out vastness, a spark of something that Aizawa now recognised. It was the spark that meant trouble.

"Sensei, I-I," Midoriya whined then, his eyes never leaving his. "P-Please, please touch me, I..."

"Midoriya. I told you-"

"Please! It's n-not enough, I-I need—" Midoriya pleaded brokenly, the desperation and need completely taking over him. "I'm burning up, I need more, I need—"

Hearing the boy beg in such a way was nauseating, but there was a small, sickening part of him that enjoyed it. He understood what Midoriya was begging for. Oh, he did. He wanted his tight, little hole to be fucked raw, wanted to be stuffed with Aizawa's cock so deep his eyes rolled out of their sockets, wanted to be pounded into until he was nothing but a whimpering, drooling mess of spit and cum, wanted to be used—

"No," he refused, pretending like he hadn't just thought such atrocious things. "You know I can't—"

He was shut up by a pair of soft, slightly chapped lips pressing into his own, engulfing him in their warmth. He closed his eyes on reflex, moving his mouth against Midoriya's with a hunger unbeknownst to him, their movements rough and desperate as they got lost in the intoxicating, mind-numbing sensation of each other's lips.

Midoriya moaned into the kiss, running his tongue along Aizawa's lower lip and into his mouth-

Aizawa immediately pulled back as if electrocuted, his eyes widening in shock at what had just happened. "What in the hell are you-"

Midoriya scowled, his gaze resolute as he leant towards him one more time, crashing into him with ravenous intent and even more force than before. That knocked all the air out of Aizawa's lungs, leaving him with no time to steel himself before Midoriya was tangling a hand in his hair, tugging on the stands at the same time as he picked up the pace of his brutal thrusts.

And when Midoriya wrapped his legs around Aizawa's torso, lowering his arms to lock them around his neck before shifting all his weight backwards, Aizawa could do nothing to stop Midoriya from falling back and pulling him down with him. Midoriya landed on the ground with a heavy thud, with Aizawa landing right on top of him. The sound startled Uraraka into yelping and looking back at them in worry, only to pointedly look away after taking in the indecorous sight of their tangled, half-naked bodies.

Aizawa managed to lift himself up and plant his hands on either side of Midoriya's body for support, a low moan escaping his throat as the movement pushed his member even deeper into the boy's insides. And it was as if someone had just flicked on all the buttons of a control panel, his system breaking down under the pressure of so many different, overwhelming signals.

Something inside him snapped, the rational part of his brain finally shutting off completely as the lust and pleasure saturated every one of his neurons, a high unlike no drug could ever induce making all his resistance melt away. And before he could realize, he was thrusting into Midoriya with abandon, letting the desperation and need he'd tried so hard to hold back come out to the surface and sediment on his skin.

Because it just felt so fucking good, having his cock buried deep inside Midoriya's tight little hole as it swallowed him up so eagerly, it felt so good hearing his lips let out the most delicious of noises, echoing obscenely against the sound of skin slapping against skin at every hard thrust of his hips.

"Oh god, oh god, oh god," Midoriya chanted, any remaining pain being replaced by mind-numbing pleasure as Aizawa brutally slammed into him. "S-Sensei, I-I can't, I can't, oh god-"

Suddenly, Aizawa hit a spot that made Midoriya scream, his vision becoming blurry as his back arched up in ecstasy. "Oh my god, what-what was that? It—nngh... felt so good...!"

Aizawa heard a high-pitched gasp coming from the side—oh lord, that was Uraraka—but his mind was elsewhere, too focused on pale, thick thighs and scorching forest-green eyes to feel even a speck of shame.

He kept on thrusting into that same spot again, again and again, each time drawing out an even louder cry from Midoriya, getting drunk on how enticing the boy looked spread out beneath him like this. Soon, the room was completely filled with the sound of moans and screams, drowning out any other noises that could permeate from the exterior. Maybe that's why none of them seemed to hear the sound of Uraraka's strangely shallow, quick breaths, the soft rustling of clothes or the faint sound of footsteps approaching.

"S-sensei! Ohmygod, I-I can't anymore! I'm-I'm close-!"

Aizawa all but growled, wildly pounding into Midoriya with quicker, rougher thrusts as his own climax drew near, wanting to get as much of the boy as he could, wanting to eat him up-

It must've shown on his face, because in his pleasure-drugged state he registered Midoriya's hands wrapping around his neck, pulling him down to capture his lips with his own. Unlike the first kiss, this one was slower, sweeter, more befitting of the child in front of him.

It was that thought that somehow snapped him back into lucidity, feeling the heavy layers of reality crashing down on him as if he'd been drowning and had only just now reached the surface. And suddenly there was acid in his mouth and his eyes were burning, a swarm of ugly, ugly feelings creeping down his throat and into his lungs, suffocating him from the inside out.

He watched Midoriya squirm below him and realised he was aggressively thrusting into him—he was fucking him, fucking this child who admired and trusted him, whose education, safety and well-being he was supposed to guard, not tarnish in such a despicable way. This—this was disgusting. He was disgusting—no better than the criminals and scoundrels he spent his days putting behind bars.

That thought was just too much. He couldn't have stopped the tears even if he'd tried, the utter anger and disgust he felt for himself making it impossible for him to do anything else.

He would have rather died than let this happen. But no amount of guilt, nausea or distress could make him stop now, not when the quirk was at its strongest and the pleasure had taken complete reign of his body. He could only watch in horror as he kept moving inside Midoriya, the fact that it felt so good only making him hate himself even more.

It only took him a few more thrusts until Midoriya was letting out a loud, strangled cry, coming in bursts of white ejaculate that smeared over his stomach. Aizawa felt the boy go limp beneath him, whimpering contently as he pulled his eyes shut and snuggled his head against his arm.

The sight had his brain going haywire, and he thrust one last time into Midoriya, burying himself in his warmth as he spilled his seed with one final, drawn-out groan.

It was silent for a few seconds, the sound of their heavy, still erratic breathing echoing against the empty walls.

Much too suddenly, Izuku was pulled out of his post-orgasmic bliss by something wet and cold landing on his cheek. His eyes immediately shot open, widening in shock at the surreal sight that awaited him.

Aizawa-sensei was crying.

"S-Sensei?" he heard himself ask in a mix of worry and horror, feeling something ugly settling in his gut.

"You told me you understood," Aizawa choked out, his voice angry and hoarse. "You said—"

Izuku's throat felt dry. He could not think of a single thing to say, watching in shock as Aizawa slowly pulled out of him with a sob, ripping the condom away before dropping himself down against the wall and burying his face in his hands.

"S-sensei-"

"Don't speak," Aizawa ordered, dragging his hands down to cover his mouth, as if to prevent himself from doubling over and emptying the contents of his stomach onto the floor.

Izuku made to move, but Aizawa's dark eyes pinned him in place, swollen and red and furious. Izuku wilted under their intensity, the gravity of what he'd done hitting him like a bucket of cold water. He could do nothing but watch as Aizawa sobbed quietly into his hand, the shock and strangeness of the situation keeping him rooted in place, only vaguely registering the sound of hushed, worried voices speaking behind him.

When Aizawa quieted down after a few seconds, Izuku tentatively moved again, this time quietly crawling over to the man when he made no attempt to stop him. He halted by his side, carefully lifting a palm up but stopping mid-air, worried about whether his touch would offer any kind of comfort to Aizawa or if it would just torment him more.

"You should have just let me die," Aizawa spoke, making Izuku flinch. "You should—"

"Don't say that, sensei," Izuku told him softly. He decided to place the hand on Aizawa's shoulder after all, feeling the man tense up under him. "I'm—I'm really sorry for how you're feeling right now. But I'm not sorry about what I did. Or about what you did—because you did nothing wrong! So please don't- please don't blame yourself."

Aizawa stayed silent for a few seconds, his frown deepening as he considered Midoriya's words.

"Of course you think I did nothing wrong. You—you're a child. You don't understand-"

"We are children, and yet we can face villain attacks and the possibility of death, but not something of this sort?" Izuku cut in, looking at Aizawa with hard-set, slightly glassy eyes. "We were in danger. You were in danger. How can I claim to want to be a hero, and not help someone in need? How could I, or any of us, just let someone die knowing we could've done something to help?"

The cogs in Aizawa's mind clicked into place, pausing whatever mental conflict he was having at the moment as he looked up at Izuku in stunned realisation.

"You resisted the quirk on purpose," the man accused, sounding like he couldn't believe it. "You consciously stopped yourself from coming when you were with Uraraka, so I would be forced to have sex with you."

Izuku closed his mouth with a click, surprised and a little bit ashamed at being found out.

"I did," he admitted, knowing there was no point in lying to Aizawa. "You would have never agreed to do anything with any of us once we were rid of the quirk. I had to do something."

Aizawa almost felt the urge to laugh, the irony of Midoriya's deception not lost on him. A formidable ruse, if he did say so himself.

"I'm... sorry," the boy said, looking down, at least having the decency to seem genuinely apologetic. "I know I... hurt you, too."

It was true. Midoriya had once again gone against his instructions, his trust. But he couldn't blame him, not this time. He was the adult here, and if anyone had hurt anyone, it had been him. Still, he knew that what was done was done, and he would never be able to change that. And beyond anything that did or could've happened, the most important thing was that all his students were safe.

Midoriya's words did seem to offer him some semblance of reassurance, maybe more than he'd like to admit, but it would never be enough to remove the bitter, rotten aftertaste of what he'd done.

"You keep breaking my trust over and over again," he sighed, finally feeling his breaths starting to even-out and his heart settling down into a decent rhythm. "And you always expect me to forgive you."

Izuku stiffened next to him, fearing the harsh words that would come next.

He did not expect, however, to be gifted with such gentle words, instead.

"... But you did... save me. So I suppose I," Aizawa paused, breathing out slowly, "should thank you, Izuku."

Izuku flushed, breaking into a coughing fit at the unexpected use of his name and the sincerity in his teacher's tone.

"Y-you're welcome," he barely managed to choke out, looking away quickly, his heart jumping wildly inside his chest as if he were still under the quirk's influence.

The moment was, sadly, short-lived. Aizawa soon stood up, looking grim and a little bit sick as he supported himself against the wall with shaky arms, a tense, uncomfortable and much too heavy atmosphere falling upon them.

Izuku waited in silence as Aizawa wiped the mess of tears and bodily fluids off his skin. The little adrenaline and energy he had left melted off, leaving him exhausted and drowsy. Fighting the quirk so hard hadn't been exactly painless, and going at it twice left him completely spent. After a while of staring at nothing, he allowed himself to close his eyes, the sound of Aizawa's voice in the background as he talked with someone over the phone lulling him to sleep.

When he woke up in his dorm room hours later, he had to actually make an effort to remember whether it had all been some sort of insane, fucked-up wet dream or not. But the slight pain in his back and the burn in his insides told him all he needed to know.

He noticed he was wearing another set of clothes and that the smell of sex was no longer lingering on his skin, the realisation that someone had probably bathed and changed him striking him like a ball to the face. He blushed, wondering what exactly had happened after they left the warehouse.

When he walked downstairs into the common area, he was surprised to see Todoroki, Uraraka and Yaoyorozu waiting for him. They were wearing different clothes too, and looked like they'd just come out of the bath, the smell of soap and shampoo reaching his nose.

"Hey," Todoroki greeted upon seeing him standing by the stairway.

"Um, h-hi guys," he said, awkwardly looking around the room, pointedly avoiding their gazes. "Where's everyone?"

"It's quite late," Yaoyorozu answered. "Everyone's already in their rooms."

"Oh," Izuku mumbled, not having thought to look at the time when he'd woken up. "What are you still doing here then? Is something wrong?"

"No, no, we were just talking." Yaoyorozu gave him a tense smile. "About how we all feel after... what happened. Aizawa-sensei encouraged us to do so."

"I-I see." Now that he thought about it... "Where is he, by the way?" he asked, not missing the way the three of them slightly flinched.

"With Principal Nezu," Uraraka told him, fidgeting with her thumbs.

Izuku's heart skipped a beat at the words and he grimaced, his eyes falling to the ground in worry. He knew this would happen, but still... "Will he... get in trouble?"

"I doubt so. We already spoke to Nezu, and Uraraka confirmed his account on what happened between you two," Todoroki summarised. Izuku glanced at Uraraka, noticing the girl was pointedly avoiding his gaze. "What was more worrying, was the discussion of whether to... tell our parents about it or not."

Izuku's face dropped in horror, the thought of his mother finding out afflicting him more than what had actually happened.

"Don't worry," Todoroki said. "The principal said the decision was ours to make, since we're all over the age of consent and the events took place outside of the school's premises. In other words, it is legally out of the school's jurisdiction."

"Thank goodness," Izuku breathed out, feeling himself relax immensely, slumping down onto the empty spot on the couch to Todoroki's right. He really didn't know how his mother would've reacted, but knowing her, if she knew, she would break into a crying fit and eventually pass out from exhaustion... or dehydration. Well, he thought regretfully. One more secret to keep from her.

"What about us?" he asked then, more out of curiosity than out of concern, because he knew they deserved whatever punishment the teachers would concoct. "Are we getting disciplined?"

"Well, the nine of us who were initially involved already received quite the scolding from Aizawa-sensei, and then the three of us received another upon meeting with Nezu and Recovery Girl," Todoroki recounted, shivering slightly as he remembered the scary, warning glint in the mammal's black eyes. "You don't have to worry about having missed it. Sensei said it was okay."

"We would have surely been punished more severely, but considering the situation..." Uraraka mumbled under her breath.

Izuku got the sense that Aizawa had said something a little bit different, probably along the lines of, what they went through was punishment enough. "What else did sensei say? Did he say he wanted to talk to me?"

Uraraka, Todoroki and Yaoyorozu shared a look. "Not really, no," Yaoyorozu answered, looking at him almost pitifully. "He only told us to keep in mind that if we ever needed someone to talk to about... s-sex and, w-well, what happened, both Midnight-sensei and Recovery Girl were especially adept for the task, although any of the faculty members would make do."

"O-Oh. Yeah, I guess that makes sense," Izuku muttered.

It was quiet for a few seconds, an uncomfortable, pressing silence filling up the empty room after the echo of Yaoyorozu's words died down.

"So, um," Izuku spoke again, his gaze set on the floor. "How much have you talked things out?"

Todoroki and Yaoyorozu glanced at each other, a small blush staining their cheeks. "A bit. You were passed out for quite a while, Midoriya-san, so that gave us some time."

Izuku found himself nodding along, although he didn't really know what exactly they were referring to, their words suspiciously vague.

"They are dating now," Uraraka whispered, jerking her head towards their two classmates with a blush of her own.

"W-what?" Izuku spluttered out, surprised.

Yaoyorozu looked down, a small smile stretching along her face. "I guess it wasn't such a bad experience after all. It allowed us to realise we held mutual feelings for each other."

Oh, wow, okay.

"That's—that's great!" Izuku beamed up at them, genuinely content despite how sudden, weird and foreign this whole thing was to him.

"We also discussed whether to tell out classmates or not," Yaoyorozu thought pertinent to add, fixing Izuku with sympathetic eyes upon gauging his reaction.

"I know what you're thinking, Deku-kun," Uraraka said. "But it was so hard, not being able to tell them anything! If it weren't for Aizawa-sensei, they would've forced the answers out of us! We have to tell them something or else they'll find out the truth!"

Izuku deflated slightly. "Yeah."

Yaoyorozu frowned at his tone, her expression slightly worried as she regarded him carefully. "Midoriya-san, are you okay?"

That made Izuku halt for a second. "Uh, what do you mean? I guess I am? My body aches all over, but-"

"No, no, I mean... Are you... How do you feel about what happened between you and..."

"Oh," Izuku breathed out, blushing immediately. "I don't know how much—how much he told you about it."

"Actually..." Todoroki said, pursing his lips. "We never really left, so... we kind of saw the whole thing."

Izuku stared at them blankly, letting the words sink in. And then, he screeched.

"We were worried!" Yaoyorozu quickly rushed to explain, looking apologetic. "We couldn't bear to leave you two there without knowing you'd be fine. Especially because sensei seemed... very reluctant to cooperate."

"H-he was, at first," Izuku stammered out, his face burning like a building in flames. "But then he just..." he let the words drop, blushing furiously at what he'd left unsaid.

Uraraka squirmed next to him, coughing slightly. "You... sounded like you were really enjoying it."

"Uraraka-chan!" Yaoyorozu spluttered, taken aback by her uncharacteristic boldness.

Izuku said something incoherent, flushing crimson from the base of his neck all the way up to the tip of his ears.

"I just... you were..." Uraraka tried to explain, nervously brushing away a hair from her cheek and tucking it behind her ear.

"You were very loud," Yaoyorozu finished for her, pressing her lips together guiltily, looking like she agreed with Uraraka's sentiment despite not condoning her invasive words. "So loud that for a moment there, we were scared sensei was hurting you. But we saw that he wasn't even moving at first, so..."

Uraraka averted her eyes, clasping her hands over her lap. "Did it really... feel that good? Having sensei inside you?"

Izuku choked on his own saliva, breaking into a coughing fit at the unexpected turn of the conversation.

"I suppose it's to be expected," Todoroki chimed in with a thoughtful expression, seeming quite unaware of the awkward atmosphere surrounding them. At that moment, Izuku was infinitely grateful for his friend's poor social cues. "Sensei must be quite experienced. He clearly knew what he was doing."

Okay, scratch that.

"I—don't think we should be talking about him this way," Izuku choked out, barely able to keep the quiver of mortification from his voice.

"I agree with you, Midoriya-san," Yaoyorozu mumbled, looking slightly conflicted. "But I admit I find myself wondering about that, too. Watching you two was... a rather stimulating experience."

Izuku's brain short-circuited, because, what? What on earth did that mean?

His impulse control must have still been slightly off, because when he realised what he was asking, it was too late— "Did you do anything while watching us?"

His tone wasn't accusatory at all, it could only be described as curious, and yet Yaoyorozu and Uraraka immediately startled, their expressions betraying their shame.

"Wait, you did?"

Uraraka said nothing, her cheeks burning red as she averted her eyes.

"N-no! Of course not!" Yaoyorozu spluttered out, "I meant it as in, it was- it startled us. Especially because you... you made sensei cry."

Izuku let his mouth fall shut, the memory of that particular sight making his gut clench. Yaoyorozu realised her mistake immediately. "Midoriya-san, wait, I—I didn't mean it like that, I–"

"It's okay," Izuku cut in. "Sensei probably hates me now, I know. But I can't blame him. What I did was... not okay."

"You can't blame it all on yourself, Midoriya. Yaoyorozu and I are guilty too for going against his orders."

"It's not anyone's fault!" Uraraka shot out, sounding quite upset. "You did what you could to save sensei! He would be dead right now if it weren't for what you did!"

A tense silence followed, none of them seeming to want to let go of the guilt they harboured, despite the truth they found in her words.

"It's getting late," Yaoyorozu said instead, sighing slowly. "I think we're all quite tired. It might be best if we left the rest of this conversation for tomorrow."

"O-okay," Izuku nodded, watching as Yaoyorozu and Todoroki stood up from their seats and awkwardly shuffled to the stairs.

"R-right. Sleep well, Yaomomo, Todoroki-san."

"You too, Uraraka-chan. Goodnight, everyone," Yaoyorozu replied, echoed by a small goodnight from Todoroki as the two of them disappeared up the stairs.

Izuku couldn't help to tense up slightly, suddenly too aware of the presence of Uraraka next to him. Casting a glance at her, he noticed she looked kind of nervous as she shuffled her feet back and forth and stared intently at her lap, but didn't show any indication of wanting to leave.

Izuku gulped. "Uraraka-san, I-"

"You don't have to say anything, Deku-kun."

Izuku shook his head. "I know, but, I just wanted you to know that- that you... that I, it wasn't unpleasant, what we d-did. On the contrary, it was very n-nice. I-I mean, what I want to say is, the reason I didn't-"

He was startled by the little giggle Uraraka let out, making him stop in his rambling.

"I know, Deku-kun. I heard your conversation with Aizawa-sensei, remember?"

"Oh. I—Right," Izuku closed his mouth with a click. "That's... good, then."

Silence fell upon them, the quiet noises of the night flowing into the room and filling up the emptiness, soothing and calming against the backdrop of disorientation and worry in Izuku's mind. He found it strangely comforting, sitting quietly with Uraraka like this. Not saying a word, just listening to each other's breathing and the silent echoes of the night. There was no tension, no awkwardness between them, only silence. It wasn't really surprising, for he'd always felt somewhat at ease with Uraraka. It was relieving to know that today's events didn't seem to have put a strain on their relationship.

"Is it true what Yaoyorozu said?" Uraraka eventually spoke, her voice soft and contemplative. "That you like sensei?"

Oh, that.

"I... I don't know," Izuku admitted, clenching his fists over his lap. "I can't think properly right now. I guess my thoughts are a little muddled. But I—I know I do feel something for him. Something I'm probably not supposed to feel. It's... hard to explain."

"I think I understand," Uraraka said, her eyes drifting off as if she were conjuring up a memory. "After what I saw, I—I understand."

Izuku frowned, about to ask for clarification, when she jolted out of her seat. "W-well, Yaomomo is right. It's late. We should go to bed, Deku-kun!"

"R-right," he said, standing up too and walking over to the stairs, despite not wanting to leave just yet. He still had many questions. Well, they could wait till tomorrow. "G-Goodnight, Uraraka-san."

"I think you can call me Ochako, at this point," she laughed, watching as Izuku immediately spluttered in surprise. And in a much quieter tone, she added, "In any case, I... I am glad it was with you. My first time. A-Anyway, goodnight!"

She fled the scene before Izuku could get a word in, disappearing up the stairs in a flash. Izuku was left stunned in place, his mind running a mile a second as it processed her words, a small smile slipping onto his lips. Sure, that admission had been... unexpected, but not exactly unwelcome.

As silence surrounded him, he sighed, deflating a little under the stream of emotions that flowed into him now that he was alone with his thoughts. There was just so much to think about, so much to mull over. The warm lights of the empty room washed over him, and once again, he felt himself succumbing to exhaustion. He dazedly climbed up the stairs to his room and got himself ready for bed on autopilot, still careful to be as quiet as possible so as to not wake up any of his classmates.

Once finally tucked under the covers, he couldn't keep his thoughts from drifting off to Aizawa. He wondered how the man was feeling right now. Was his discussion with Nezu over? Was he already at the teacher dorms, getting ready for bed? Was he also thinking about him?

Then, a thought popped up into his mind—Oh god. How would he be able to look him in the eyes, after this? How would he be able to think of him normally?

The thought brought a wave of anxiety over him, and he had to urge himself to calm down, to think of things rationally. Nothing would change. It would probably be very awkward, and it was likely Aizawa would be colder and disapprove of him even more than before, but he'd keep treating Izuku just like any other student. He was a good teacher and a good man. Izuku had to give him the credit he deserved. He wouldn't just completely antagonize or resent him because of this.

Despite the turmoil in his mind, the fatigue won over, and he eventually drifted off into a peaceful sleep. The kind he wouldn't get much of in the following days.

Well. He really had thought nothing would change. But truth is, everything was... different after that.

Most of the class was oblivious to whatever was going on, going about their Sunday as they normally would, only looking mildly confused at the tense atmosphere that had suddenly settled over some of their classmates. Especially Bakugo, who had the sinking feeling that he was somehow being left out of something important.

The six who did know kept throwing them questioning glances at every opportunity they could, watching them intently as if that would somehow give them information on the events that had transpired after they'd left the warehouse. Iida was especially insistent, observing every minor movement and little interaction between any of them with rapt, careful attention. But apart from that, none of them made any attempt to approach and question them directly—except for Mina. It was to be expected. She was a force to be reckoned with, interrogating them fervently whenever she managed to catch one of them alone. The two boys and Uraraka only gave her vague answers, despite knowing that evading the questions would only fuel the pink-skinned girl's suspicions.

That's why when she 'accidentally' caught Yaoyorozu alone in the bathroom a little after lunchtime, the dark-haired girl smiled at Mina and told her the story they'd come up with that morning, which was actually a half-truth: that they'd had to masturbate in order to be rid of the quirk. It was embarrassing enough to justify their evasiveness, and also true enough to allow for Yaoyorozu's convincing delivery.

Needless to say, the next time Yaoyorozu saw Jirou after going downstairs to grab an evening snack, the purple-haired girl couldn't seem to look her in the eyes. And when Uraraka crossed Asui on the way to her room, she noticed the frog-girl looking considerably less worried than before.

Mina worked fast.

They knew she'd only told the girls, though. That's why when Kaminari seemed to have gotten fed up of the suspense and finally approached Todoroki for answers, said boy answered with a much too stoic but just as effective, we had to jerk off.

Kaminari's shock stayed on his face for the rest of the evening, which was honestly quite funny, despite the situation. They knew he'd told Iida and Kirishima because of the unusual redness staining Kirishima's cheeks whenever he spotted one of them in the same room as him, and because—to no one's surprise—Iida 'casually' intercepted them at some point after dinner, babbling about how appropriate behaviour and boundaries were still expected of them despite the events they'd been involved in. They could only wonder what face Iida would make if he knew the extent of their 'boundary-breaking'. The poor boy would probably faint.

While not as mortifying as Izuku had expected, the whole thing was still extremely weird. At least, only six of his classmates and not the whole class knew—and only partially—of what had happened. He didn't have much time to worry about it though, because his mind was too occupied panicking and dreading Monday's arrival. Dreading the moment he'd have to sit down and face Aizawa for a whole period.

Izuku didn't sleep well that night.

Morning came too fast, and before he knew it, he was sitting at his desk, anxiously counting the seconds before the bell for homeroom rang.

When it finally did, he was so tense and out of it that it almost made him jump out of his seat. All too soon, the door of the classroom was being shuffled open and Aizawa was walking in, looking more grouchy and his eyes more bloodshot than normal, as if he hadn't gotten a wink of sleep that night.

"Good morning, Aizawa-sensei!" Iida enthused as always, his energy unmatched by anyone at that early hour of morning, save for probably Bakugo and sometimes Kirishima.

Izuku immediately tensed up, lowering his head as much as he could without it looking like he was hunching in on himself, keeping his eyes pinned to the faint lines scarring the surface of his desk.

"Yeah, mornin'," came Aizawa's gruff reply as the man shoved a pile of worksheets into Aoyama's hands and instructed him to pass them out.

Instead of telling them to work on the worksheets by themselves and falling asleep like he sometimes did, Aizawa led a proper lesson, much to Izuku's dismay. Out of all the times he could've used his sleep-deprivation and questionable teaching methods as an excuse to evade a situation, why not do it now? Izuku's little heart couldn't take this level of stress!

Through the lesson, he couldn't listen to a word of what Aizawa said, too stressed about not drawing any attention to himself and on keeping his erratic breathing in check. But despite wanting nothing more than to flee the class after it was over, Izuku knew he had to talk things out with his teacher. He didn't like how they'd just left things hanging. He wouldn't be able to rest easy unless he got some sort of closure.

So when the period finally ended, Izuku took his time gathering his things as his classmates filed out of the room, replying to the look of concern Uraraka sent him with a reassuring smile. However, before Izuku could even make his way to the front, the instant the last student left Aizawa grabbed his things and literally bolted out of the classroom.

Izuku was left wide-eyed and stunned in place, watching after the man in utter bewilderment. He tried to tell himself that maybe Aizawa wasn't feeling alright or had something urgent to do, but he knew that was not true.

It only got worse from there.

During the days that followed, whenever Izuku tried to approach Aizawa, the man managed to evade him every single time by immediately asking a random student to stay behind with the pretext of discussing stuff like their academic performance or training, or by straight-out fleeing the room. Whenever he managed to spot him in the hallways, Aizawa always briskly walked past him without sparing him a single glance. And during lessons, he never called on him to answer a question anymore. Not that he used to do much of that before, choosing instead to call on the more distracted students like Mina or Sero, but going from two or three times a week to nothing was still hard to miss.

Even during breaks and as much as he searched for Aizawa inside classrooms, training grounds, the staff room and even the rooftop, he could not seem to find him anywhere.

This was becoming ridiculous. Aizawa was clearly avoiding him.

During the nights... it was not much better either. The fact that he spent his days focusing on a way to intercept Aizawa, his eyes ever searching and watchful as they followed after his every move, meant the man occupied most of his thoughts. And that, coupled to the memories and lingering sensations of what had happened on that Saturday night, meant those thoughts soon strayed into inappropriate territory. It was unavoidable, really. Whenever he closed his eyes, he was plagued by the memories of red, red eyes staring into him and the scalding warmth of rough, chapped lips, the sensations almost tangible as he remembered Aizawa roughly thrusting into him, drawing out scream after scream from his lips and turning him into a pitiful, incoherent mess. And before he could stop himself, he was slipping a hand into his boxers, touching himself with the same lust and desperation he felt on that night, wishing it weren't his small, bruised and inexperienced hands the ones currently wrapping themselves around his length.

His wild, wild imagination supplied him with all the things Aizawa didn't do to him but could have—teeth grazing against his neck, biting and leaving every inch of uncovered skin bruised and marked; filthy, low words whispered into his ear, dark and promising him the most delicious, indecent of things; large, rough hands roaming all over his body, holding him in place as he was flipped over and fucked from behind, the sharp sting of those same hands slamming hard against his flesh and making him see white.

Waking up sweaty, frustrated and very much hard in come-stained underwear wasn't exactly a great feeling.

After two weeks of sleepless nights and this exhausting, absurd game of cat and mouse, Izuku finally had enough.

During the previous days, he'd made a habit of poking his head into the staff room to search for Aizawa, hiding his intentions under the pretext of asking his teachers questions about their lessons or chatting to All Might like the huge fanboy he was. But today, he would change strategies.

Walking into the room, he directly made his way over to his objective.

"Mic-sensei," Izuku said, not missing the way the blond man's shoulders slightly tensed upon hearing his voice.

"Hello, little listener! Is there something you need?" Yamada Hizashi beamed up at him, his orange shades sliding down his nose as he regarded him expectantly.

"U-um, I was wondering if you knew where Aizawa-sensei was. He's not in any of the classrooms."

He almost felt triumphant, watching Mic-sensei's expression become strained and conflicted, despite the man doing his best to hide it behind a tense, much too-wide smile.

"Oh, I see. I think he's in a meeting right now, probably. Or sleeping in some cupboard, yeah? Maybe you should try looking a bit more carefully-"

"He's avoiding me, isn't he?"

He knew Present Mic and Aizawa were close. It was probably safe to assume that Aizawa had told him about the whole thing, which was only confirmed by the blond's reaction.

"I—uh? What, no, he-"

"I know he probably hates me," Izuku said, lowering his voice to a whisper that only Mic-sensei could hear. "But I... I need to speak to him. I can barely concentrate during class, and at night, I-" he cut himself off before he could say the wrong thing, "-I can't sleep. I know he's avoiding me. I just, I didn't expect him to. I hoped he... would be more understanding."

Present Mic was staring at him as if he'd said something blasphemous, or maybe he was just shocked? Izuku could never know with him since his expressions were always blown out of proportion.

"Midoriya," the man said softly. He seemed a little uncomfortable—or was he sad? he truly couldn't tell—and looked up at him with almost pitying, sympathetic eyes. "Aizawa doesn't hate you. I promise. He's just been... busy. I will tell him you came looking for him, yeah?"

"O-okay," Izuku nodded, feeling like he'd at least made some progress, finding Mic's kind tone of voice surprisingly soothing. "Thank you, Mic-sensei."

"Anytime!" Mic said, giving him a thumbs up and a big smile that melted off as soon as the boy left the room.

Yamada sighed, slumping his shoulders against the back of his chair.

Poor kid.

Nemuri sent him a concerned glance that he waved off with an easy smile, focusing back on grading the third years' English homework. But he could hardly concentrate now, too worried about Midoriya and too upset with his best friend. He'd noticed Shouta had been more elusive and wary these past few days, running out of rooms and leaving conversations hanging as soon as he saw green, which made sense considering... yeah, but he was only now finding out that Shouta had been ignoring the poor kid all this time! And because of that, Midiroya was being tormented by sad thoughts and having trouble at school!

So as soon as the mess he called a best friend walked into the room, Yamada stood up from his seat and wrapped a wiggly arm around his shoulders, urging him to come take a break with him and get something to eat from the dispenser machines downstairs. Aizawa agreed with little reluctance, not suspecting a thing, 15 years of dealing with the loud blond teaching him that it was fruitless to resist. But instead of heading to the machines, Yamada dragged Aizawa to one of the school's lounge rooms, much to the man's confusion and protests.

"Oh my god, Shouta, you haven't talked to the poor boy yet?" Yamada whisper-screamed as soon as the door was closed.

"Wha- poor boy? What-"

"Midoriya!!!" Yamada screeched, sandwiching his head in between his palms. Aizawa let out an exasperated huff, but before he could get a word in, Yamada continued— "You know he's been searching all over for you these past few days, right? He wants to talk to you! He's under the impression you hate him, and you avoiding him doesn't help!" the blond accused, pointing a finger at his friend.

Aizawa seemed to falter at those words, his eyebrows pulling together in question. "He told you this? When?"

"Today, during lunch break, when you were so conveniently hiding in the staff room's storage closet!"

"I was sleeping, Hizashi," Aizawa hissed, crossing his arms in front of his chest. "And I'm not avoiding him. I—I'm just... giving him space. I don't want to..." he trailed off, not even knowing what he was trying to say.

"You don't want to make him uncomfortable, to make him relieve what happened, to hurt him more, is that it?" Yamada said, taking a step towards him. "Well, news to you, you already did! And you're only going to make things worse if you keep acting so unprofessional!"

Aizawa scowled at his friend, starting to feel irritated. "Listen, Hizashi. I appreciate your concerns, but this isn't any of your business. Midoriya is my student-"

"He's my student too."

Aizawa halted for a second, struck by the sudden seriousness in his friend's tone. "Yes," he acknowledged, "but you weren't there. You weren't the one who-" he paused, shaking his head before the memories could come flooding back in. "You can't possibly understand what he's going through."

"But you can?" Yamada retorted with a scoff. "How? You haven't even made the effort to talk to him, to try to listen to what he has to say! Do you even know how he's feeling?"

Aizawa felt those words like a hard slap to the face, realizing all too suddenly that Hizashi was right. He had no idea what Midoriya was feeling. He had just assumed.

Yamada noticed the immediate change in his friend's demeanour and the doubts and sinking guilt clouding his eyes, placing a comforting hand on his shoulder. "Hey, Shouta. Look at me," he told him softly, waiting for his friend to lift his eyes up to his, gifting him a reassuring smile once their gazes locked. "Just talk to him, yeah? You both will feel better and everything will be alright after that. I promise, 'kay?"

Aizawa nodded tiredly, leaning into his friend's comforting touch. "Okay."

That night, after crashing into his room once he was back from delivering a few petty criminals to the police, he was only slightly surprised at finally being able to get more than half an hour of uninterrupted sleep.

The next day, Aizawa didn't wait for Midoriya to approach him, deciding instead to reach out to the boy himself. He was the adult here. Hizashi was right, he couldn't just keep on running away like a scaredy-cat.

"Midoriya," Aizawa called as soon as homeroom was over, his lips twitching in slight amusement at how the boy immediately snapped his head up to him, eyes wide with shock and surprise.

"Y-y-yes, s-sensei?"

"Come see me after school."

Aizawa turned to gather his things, ignoring the sharp, panicked gaze boring holes into his back and the hushed whispers of the students as he left the classroom.

Izuku was left gaping after him. Why did he suddenly decide to confront him now- wait, right, that could only mean Mic-sensei had talked to Aizawa after all!

"Ooh, Midoriya's in trouble," Kaminari teased, oblivious to whatever was going on.

"You know what that's about?" Sero asked next to him, just as Mineta said, "dude, what did you do?"

"I don't know," he told them. Well, it wasn't a lie. He didn't know what exactly Aizawa could want to tell him now, after two weeks. "Nothing too serious, I guess. I'll tell you guys later, don't worry!"

That seemed to satisfy his classmates, who soon turned away to their own conversations. He was acutely aware of the concerned, knowing gazes Uraraka, Todoroki and Yaoyorozu sent him during the rest of the lessons, but decided to ignore them.

"Did something happen?" Uraraka whispered to him during lunch, at one point when Iida got distracted talking to Todoroki about something they saw on TV. "Why does sensei want to speak to you now?"

She and Yaoyorozu were well aware of his situation. They'd noticed Izuku acting weird after the first couple of days, and Aizawa-sensei seeming more tense and evasive than usual. It didn't take long to put two and two together. When they'd asked Izuku about it, the boy had gladly spilled his guts to them.

"I have no idea! But it's probably because I spoke to Mic-sensei yesterday."

"Are you worried?"

"A little," Izuku admitted. "I'm more anxious than anything, though. I don't know what to expect. A scolding? An apology? The request for us to ignore each other for the rest of my school life?"

Uraraka opened her mouth to say something—probably about how ridiculously paranoid he was being, but their conversation was cut short because Iida soon turned back to them, asking about their opinion on the latest hero news.

When the last bell of the day finally rang, Izuku practically jumped out of his seat, his heartbeat pounding loudly against his chest as anxiety washed over him. He pretended not to notice the suspicious glare Kacchan sent his way as he collected his things, making his way out of the classroom in a rush.

Once outside, he dragged his feet through the floor as he walked, dreading the encounter. He wished he'd had more time to prepare himself mentally, because as soon as he turned the corner to the teacher's staff room, he saw Aizawa already waiting for him, casually leaning against the doorframe.

Their eyes locked. Izuku had to resist the urge to immediately look away, feeling his cheeks flushing under the man's impassive gaze.

"Midoriya," Aizawa said, his voice completely flat as he watched him approach. "Follow me."

They walked in silence through the hallways, passing by students and faculty members alike as they made their way to one of the lounge rooms Izuku always used whenever he had to meet up with All Might.

Once inside, Aizawa closed the door behind them. He hovered over the knob for a few seconds, almost as if reluctant to lock it.

The sound of the click was too loud against the silence of the empty room.

"A-Aizawa-sensei," Izuku spoke immediately, the silence driving him crazy. "W-What is it you wanted to talk to me about?"

"Let's take a seat, first."

"A-ah, y-yes, of course."

Midoriya sat down stiffly, his movements measured and slow, keeping his eyes trained on the coffee table as Aizawa sat down on the couch in front of him. He tried not to think about the fact that he was alone with the boy, and all the implications that carried. But the way Midoriya was acting, how nervous and frightened he was around Aizawa—as if he was scared he would do something to him—didn't make it easy. Because his fears were probably justified. If Aizawa wanted to, he could easily have his way with Midoriya again. His mind liked to remind him so every time it could, during the day whenever he caught sight of green curls and freckled cheeks stretched into bright, carefree smiles; and especially at night, when the memory of flushed, plump flesh squirming under his weight and the boy's high-pitched, little cries haunted his dreams.

He felt better calling them nightmares.

"So," Aizawa cleared his throat. "How are you feeling?"

"U-um. What?"

"How are you feeling," he repeated, already regretting this whole thing.

"I suppose you mean in regard to... to t-that night, and not in general," Midoriya mumbled under his breath, wilting a little at the flat look he received in response.

That was a yes, then. "Uh, I-I don't know, honestly."

It was a bit hysterical and just as surreal, watching how his teacher's expression immediately crumbled into one of poorly hidden horror. "N-No! I don't mean it like that! I'm okay, I promise!"

Aizawa inhaled sharply, recovering from the fright of hearing Midoriya basically confirming his fears.

"You- you don't, are you sure you're not feeling..." Aizawa trailed off, trying to think of a suitable word. Constantly anxious and stressed? Violated? Traumatised? Scarred for life? "...troubled emotionally?" he settled for.

Midoriya actually laughed at that, shaking his head softly. "Don't worry, sensei. I'm not gonna lie, it was quite a strange, terrifying experience, but... but not worse than seeing Kacchan get taken away by villains, or watching All Might fight against All for One," he said, his tone sincere. "So I'm okay. I promise. B-Besides, I talked things out with my friends. It helped! And we all reached the conclusion that instead of tormenting ourselves, it was better to focus on... on the good things we got out of it."

The intended meaning definitely didn't get lost on Aizawa.

"Good," he rasped out, his throat feeling dry all of a sudden. "It's good that you're talking among yourselves about it, but I'm hoping your friends informed you that you could also seek out-"

"Midnight-sensei or Recovery Girl, yeah," Midoriya cut in, shrugging one shoulder.

"Have you?" Aizawa felt the need to ask. He still felt a little guilty about not making himself more accessible to the four students concerning this matter, but as things were, he wasn't really the best for the job and he knew they understood that.

"Nope," Midoriya replied without much thought. "You're actually the only one I wanted to talk to."

For some reason, the boy flushed right after he said that, as though it was something he hadn't meant to say.

"Present Mic informed me of that, yes," Aizawa said slowly, deciding he might as well address this issue now and get it out of the way. "Now that we're on this subject, I... wanted to apologise for not reaching out to you sooner, Midoriya. Neglecting to offer you any guidance during these past few days was wrong of me as your teacher. In no account was it my desire to give you the impression I held ill will towards you."

Midoriya took a while to process his words, his green eyes jumping between Aizawa's as if trying to spot the lie in them. "So you're not... upset with me?" was what the child muttered out.

Aizawa knew what Midoriya meant, but decided to feign ignorance. "Oh, I am. I'm upset with all of you, including those six who were only partially involved. However, I already scolded them accordingly, so that matter has been closed."

"N-no, I mean. Are you still upset after what I..."

Aizawa sighed. Looks like he'd have to deal with it, after all. "We talked about this in the warehouse, didn't we? You explained to me why you acted the way you did. I thanked you. End of story. What more do you want to hear?"

Izuku closed his mouth with a click, his teacher's callous words feeling like bullets against his chest. But instead of feeling defeated, he only felt angry.

"What more do I want," he echoed, frowning bitterly. "What more do I want? Oh, I'm sorry for wanting to come clean and ease up all tension between us, sensei!" he shot out, his fists clenching at his sides. "I'm sorry for wanting you to know that you did nothing wrong, that I have a functioning brain that understands that in such a situation, doing what we did was all we could do to survive and that more than anything, it was I who forced myself on you. I'm sorry for wanting to make sure you were alright, and for actually hoping that you'd somehow forgive me despite knowing that you think of me as nothing more than a problem!"

His student's outburst had Aizawa's lips parting in stunned disbelief, never having imagined such snide words coming from the usually gentle, sweet boy. He realised with a pang in his chest that he was the one to blame, the one who'd pushed Midoriya to the edge by not resolving things with him from the start.

"So this is... how you feel," he muttered, scratching the back of his neck awkwardly as the conversation he had with Hizashi echoed in his mind. "I... I understand. I apologise for not realising any sooner, and for dismissing your concerns. First of all, I feel the need to clarify that I do forgive you. I can't blame you or your classmates for disobeying me, because none of us were in the right state of mind or in a situation where we could afford to entertain moral dilemmas. I also want you to understand that I was under the impression there was no need for us to talk about anything else, not that I didn't want to. I thought that if you needed to talk, one of my colleagues could've been a more suitable choice," he paused briefly, breathing in. "And above all, I wanted to give you some space and quiet time to calmly process what happened."

"You wanted to give me space?" Midoriya repeated softly, all anger melting away as he registered his teacher's sincere tone. "Wait. So you were avoiding me?"

"Out of everything I said, you-" Aizawa tried to reproach, letting it drop with a sigh. "Yes, in a sense," he admitted, watching as Midoriya's eyes widened.

Before the boy could say anything else, or god forbid, start crying, he added, "I think you understand why. I didn't want to pester you, or make you uncomfortable. I imagine such an experience is traumatic enough already without having to see the person who wronged you every day."

"You didn't wrong me," Midoriya said in a heartbeat, looking dead serious. It would have been funny, if the boy's naivety didn't bother him so much.

"I know, I know," Aizawa waved a hand tiredly, knowing he would never convince Midoriya. "It was just a figure of speech. You know what I meant."

"If you're making an allusion to the fact that you—an adult male, and my teacher—took my virginity, then I'm sorry to say you're contradicting your own words, sensei. Didn't you say something about sacrificing one's normalcy-"

"Midoriya, please," Aizawa choked out, looking horrified all over again.

Izuku immediately realised his mistake. His brain probably suffered some sort of seizure, because otherwise, he'd have shut up instead of saying what he did next. "Oh god, r-right, I'm sorry! I didn't mean any of those words! I mean, I did, but not in a bad way! I don't care that... that it was you, especially because I really enjoyed it more than I thought I would! I never thought I'd ever do something like that with anyone, and it's unbelievable but I think I even enjoyed it more than when I did it with Uraraka... I mean, I guess it's because you're an adult and you knew what you were doing, uh, I wouldn't know, but you must have experience a-and you made me feel... t-things I didn't even know were possible in terms of the human body, and now I can't stop thinking about you whenever I go to sleep, I can't stop thinking of the way you felt inside me-"

"Midoriya!" Aizawa shouted, his eyes glowing red as he stood to his feet, shutting the boy up with a sharp, scandalised glare, his whole body trembling with fury and outrage. Out of all the things he thought Midoriya was feeling—repulsion at what he had done to him, discomfort at having to face him or fear of being touched again—how could he ever have imagined that the boy would actually... would actually— "I won't tolerate such blatantly inappropriate words and disrespectful behaviour coming from you! What happened between us doesn't give you the excuse to throw away any semblance of proper conduct, especially not in front of a goddamn teacher! Do not speak to me in such a way ever again, or I won't hesitate to call for disciplinary action. Is that understood?"

Izuku was frozen in place, the anger in Aizawa's words and the intensity behind his glare making him cower in fear, the hairs on his arms standing on end as his body burnt up with shame and some other emotion he couldn't quite place-

Oh.

What... what on earth was even wrong with him? His mind had apparently had some sort of Pavlov reaction to seeing that particular look on Aizawa's face—dark, threatening and for some fucked-up reason also incredibly arousing—probably linking it to the look of complete hunger that had burnt itself onto Izuku's mind after the events of that night.

In a second and very unsurprisingly, he was hard in his pants.

Oh god, oh god, oh god.

"I said, is that understood?"

Izuku tried to say something coherent. He really, really tried. But it was no surprise that the instant he parted his lips, a needy, embarrassing whine came out instead.

Aizawa staggered back, his eyes widening as his ears picked up on the sound, taking in the way Midoriya's cheeks had suddenly flushed up like strawberries, how his pupils had dilated and how his body trembled as he shoved a hand over his lap-

"You...!" Aizawa spluttered, disbelief and shock dripping off his words as he realized what was going on. "I can't believe you, this-"

"I—I'm sorry, sensei!" Izuku quickly said, his voice sounding almost hysterical. "I know I crossed a line, but you can't blame me for feeling this way!" The only reason he was feeling courageous—dare he say, suicidal—enough to keep talking was because of the adrenaline and sudden desire coursing through him, allowing him to throw any lingering embarrassment out of the window. "Ever since what happened, I haven't been able to stop thinking about you—to stop touching myself to the thought of you," he continued as something inside him shifted, his expression becoming purposeful as he jolted out of his seat and stepped towards Aizawa, who after the initial shock immediately backed away, looking like a deer caught in the headlights.

"Midoriya—" Aizawa tried to say, having no idea what to do to diffuse the situation, his brain reeling and a betraying thrill rushing down his body after what Midoriya had just admitted. "Stop right there! What the hell are you even trying to- this is unacceptable-"

His back hit the armrest of the couch, halting his retreat, and suddenly a mop of green curls was popping up into his field of vision and a hand was being placed on his chest, pushing him down onto the couch. Midoriya's eyes peered up at him in a way that the boy probably intended as fierce and determined, but that, for some unfair reason, only made him look cute. Aizawa would have laughed at his attempt at intimidation, if he wasn't literally being pinned down against the couch by the teen.

"No!" Midoriya protested, dropping his weight onto Aizawa's lap. "You can't tell me you haven't been going through the same thing, sensei!"

Aizawa snapped, grabbing Midoriya by the wrists and lifting the boy off his lap in anger, flipping him over and keeping a firm grip on his arms as he roughly pressed him flat against the couch.

Izuku let out a hiss of pain as his cheeks came into contact with the leather, squirming under his teacher's weight and trying to get the man off of him. That wasn't the smartest thing to do, because his frantic movements inevitably made his erection brush uncomfortably against the cushion, the roughness of the contact more hurtful than it was pleasurable.

"S-sensei-!"

"Then I won't tell you I haven't."

It took Izuku a second to register what Aizawa had just said, but when he did, he stilled completely. "W-What?"

"I won't tell you I haven't, because I have, every goddamn night," Aizawa almost spat the words, sounding extremely upset.

Izuku's brain shut off, his teacher's admission leaving him speechless. He had-he had supposed that might be the case, or a little part of his mind had wished so, but he- he hadn't actually believed—

"Do you expect that will somehow change anything, kid?" Aizawa scoffed down at him. "Because it won't."

Understanding started to fill Izuku's mind, and he suddenly felt like an idiot. "I—n-no, I don't, I just-!"

"Then what do you want? What was your point in telling me this?" Aizawa continued, his grip on Izuku's wrists tightening painfully as the anger in his voice grew. "Is this just a game to you, Midoriya? Does it amuse you to toy with something this serious? Do you enjoy making me angry?"

"S-sensei, y-you're hurting me!" Izuku said without thinking, regretting it instantly when he realised how those words would impact his teacher. Effectively, the man immediately scrambled off of him as if burnt, almost knocking over the coffee table in his haste.

When Izuku lifted his head up from the couch, he saw Aizawa standing to the side in something like a trance, and was struck by the amount of guilt and distress he saw reflected in his eyes.

"Aizawa-sensei?" Izuku called out softly, cautiously. Aizawa just watched him numbly as he stood up from the couch, his eyes wide and unblinking, almost afraid. "Aizawa-sensei," Izuku repeated, not missing the way Aizawa flinched when he stopped in front of him. "Please, stop whatever you're thinking. You were right, I was—I wasn't thinking. I'm... sorry for the way I acted, and for making you angry. I shouldn't have said any of those things. I-I was frustrated and upset, a-and I just, I wanted to know that... that it wasn't just me who felt this way."

Aizawa let out a long, tired sigh, calming down a little after the boy's apology. However, that last part... he did not like it one bit. He had an inkling of what it was about, but he greatly hoped he was wrong. "And what way would that be exactly, Midoriya?"

The boy flushed up immediately after realising what Aizawa was implying—or rather, what his own words had implied. "No! I-I didn't mean it like that! I d-don't-I just-"

Aizawa's eyes slowly widened in consternation. "Wait. Is this is you confessing to me?"

"N-no!" Izuku immediately denied, only to shut his mouth a second later, averting his eyes bashfully. "Well, uh, maybe? I don't, I don't really know... This is the first time I feel this way, so I'm a little..."

Shit. This was worse than Aizawa had thought. It suddenly became all too clear what Midoriya was feeling, what his problem was. He wanted to hit himself for not having realised any sooner.

Midoriya was confused. After such an experience, of course the teen would confuse that day's cocktail of intense emotions and his abrupt sexual awakening with actual feelings.

"Midoriya, listen to me. Whatever you think you might be feeling right now... you must realize it is just an aftershock of what happened. You're a teenager. Feeling desire is normal, and the fact that I was your first sexual experience explains why you suddenly think of me this way."

"Technically, Uraraka was my first," Midoriya pointed out, frowning in deep thought. "And I don't find myself thinking about her that way."

"The matter of your sexual orientation is not for me to discuss," he said, levelling Midoriya with a serious look. "But in that regard, what I said still applies."

"Are you saying that it's, what, the hormones talking?" Izuku inferred, not sounding upset, just... curious. It did bother him a little how easily Aizawa had dismissed him, but at the same time, what he said kinda made sense.

"Exactly. My intention is not to make you feel like your feelings don't matter. I just want you to realise you're probably just confusing the residues of lust with something more."

Izuku looked down at his feet, nodding slowly. He knew Aizawa was probably right, so why did he suddenly feel this dispirited? "W-well, I guess that makes sense."

"Don't look so crestfallen, Midoriya," Aizawa told him, a strange tone lacing his words. Pity? Relief? He couldn't really tell. "It's a good thing. Otherwise, things would get unnecessarily complicated."

Izuku frowned, not really understanding what Aizawa was trying to say. "Complicated? Why?"

"Because if that were the case, I would have to reject you, of course."

"Oh." Izuku immediately flushed up all the way to the tip of his ears, humiliation filling him up as Aizawa's words sank in. "Y-Yes, o-of course! I know that! I wouldn't expect otherwise! You—you're my teacher and so much older than me, and well, I guess you're not interested in men and surely not in someone as young as me, and even if you were there's no reason you'd be interested in me in particular, and-" he suddenly paused, his eyes widening as he seemed to recall something Aizawa had said, turning his head towards him so fast it sounded like his neck would crack. "Wait a minute. Didn't you say that... that you've been going through the same thing as me? Doesn't that mean-" Izuku almost wheezed, his voice rising in pitch and reaching helium-like proportions.

Crap.

"Midoriya," Aizawa cut off, cursing at himself for ever admitting that to the boy. What the fuck had he even been thinking? "That's not—that's different."

"Exactly!" Midoriya exclaimed, sounding like he'd just had an epiphany. "You're not a teenager! You're not riddled with hormones, and this is far from your first sexual experience! And yet, you said—"

"I know what I said," Aizawa interrupted, sending Midoriya a glare that he hoped would scare him into silence.

Instead of shutting him up, it only seemed to encourage the teen even more. "Then why? I just don't understand. You— you said that you... that you also t-thought of me at... at night, so that must mean that-"

"Midoriya, stop," Aizawa pleaded, something in his voice making Midoriya close his mouth with a click, his eyes roaming over his face as if searching for a hidden truth.

And then, as if finding his answer, he opened his mouth back again, looking more determined than before. "You're attracted to me."

Aizawa really, really had nothing to say to that. Because he couldn't just say, no, I'm not attracted to you, I just think about how good fucking you felt every five seconds. Midoriya was clearly confusing lust with attraction and attraction with feelings. But he couldn't just try to explain the difference to him, not without digging his own grave by revealing the fact that he actually did feel one, if not more, of those things.

Where was this kid even getting the boldness to say all these things, anyway? Where had his usual nervousness and embarrassment gone to when you needed it the most?

"And you feel... guilty about it. You feel like some kind of pervert," Midoriya continued, looking at him with unnervingly soft eyes. "Please don't feel that way about yourself, sensei. You need to know I would never think that of you."

"That—doesn't reassure me one bit, Midoriya," Aizawa coughed. "I can't have you condoning those types of conducts. What if someone tried doing something to you-"

"You misunderstand me, sensei," Midoriya countered, a little smile slipping onto his lips. "I know it's wrong. I don't condone it one bit. What I meant was that, in the context of what happened to us, it is perfectly understandable why you'd feel the way you do. As you said so yourself, feeling residues of lust is normal after such a situation! And..." he trailed off, his face flushing up. "I-I'm not delusional enough to think that you'd actually feel anything for me if this hadn't happened, to think that what you feel right now goes beyond something just... p-physical, or to think that it will change anything at all," he paused, looking a little sad after he'd said that. "You would never allow yourself to think that way about any of your students. You're a good man, sensei. And nothing you do will make me think otherwise."

Aizawa couldn't help to gape a little at the gentleness in Midoriya's words, feeling strangely warm all of a sudden. It was relieving, to say the least, knowing that Midoriya understood the situation and the positions they were both in. The last thing he wanted was for the teen to get his hopes up.

"If that's how you think then I—" he coughed lightly, looking away from the boy's bright, bright eyes. "Then I suppose I have nothing to worry about."

It was silent for a few seconds after that, the absence of voices and noise in the hallway telling them most of the students had already left to their dorms. Only then did Aizawa notice that the sky had gotten quite dark, the sun having long since hidden below the horizon line.

"It's getting late," he commented tiredly, breaking the silence as he gazed out the window. "Your classmates will start getting worried if you don't get back soon."

"Oh, yeah. They're probably wondering where I am..." Midoriya let the words drop awkwardly, grimacing slightly.

Nemuri and Hizashi must be wondering the same thing about him, too. He only hoped they wouldn't pester him too much about it once he got back to the staff room.

"I, um," Midoriya muttered, awkwardly shuffling his feet. "I'm glad we could talk things out, sensei. I... I feel much better now. I'm sorry again for the way I acted and the things I said. I promise it won't happen again," he paused, averting his eyes with a slight blush. "And, also, I just wanted to say—well, thank you. For listening and... and for being honest with me."

Aizawa wasn't really sure how to answer, slightly taken aback by Midoriya's openness. "You're... welcome. And it's fine, don't worry about it," he brushed off after a few seconds, that same warmth from before flooding his chest. "Now hurry to the dorms. And get better sleep from now on, alright, problem child? I don't want your studies suffering because of this."

Midoriya laughed lightly, his voice sounding like the soft tinkling of a bell. "You too, sensei. I think you probably need more sleep than I do."

Aizawa's mouth twitched in amusement at the cheeky comment. In any other situation, he would've answered with a warning or a glare, but he'd let it slide this one time. Besides, the boy wasn't wrong.

Without another word, Midoriya hurried off to the door, halting once he was in front of it, his hand hovering over the doorknob.

"Sensei, before I leave... could I," he muttered, timidly looking back over his shoulder at Aizawa. "Could I kiss you? Just one last time?"

The words of incredulity and outright refusal died in his throat upon seeing the soft, hopeful look in Midoriya's wide, doe-like eyes, a beautiful, candid gleam lighting them up. A crimson blush stained his freckled cheeks, his lips puckering out slightly into a nervous pout. It was honestly unfair, how endearing that look was on him.

"Alright."

Wait. What?

Aizawa really, really had no idea what strange force had even possessed him to say that, but once the words left his mouth, it was too late.

Midoriya didn't need to be told twice. Before Aizawa could even think about taking his words back, his student was running up to where he was standing, his big, green eyes peering up at him through thick eyelashes. And just as quickly, Midoriya was leaning up to his face, soft lips brushing against his in a way that could only be described as sweet. For a second, Aizawa stayed completely still, feeling the boy pressing himself flush against his chest and moving his mouth with eager, clumsy dedication, seeming undeterred by his lack of response. And next thing he knew, his eyes were falling shut and he was melting into the warmth of Midoriya's lips, wrapping an arm around the boy's back and bringing him even closer. The sudden reciprocation startled Midoriya into letting out a cute, little squeak of surprise that Aizawa immediately swallowed with his mouth, taking control of the kiss and guiding the boy into a slow, steady rhythm that had the both of them shaking on their feet.

If it wasn't for the fact that they literally had to breathe, they would've probably stayed like that for hours.

Midoriya parted away first, his small, rosy lips trembling slightly as he let out a quiet, breathless, "...thank you." He lifted a hand up to his mouth then, gazing up at Aizawa with shy, anxious eyes, looking worried about whatever Aizawa might tell him. But before Aizawa could say anything, Midoriya was taking a step back, pressing his eyes shut as he stammered, "S-see you tomorrow, s-sensei!"

And just as quickly, he was running off, leaving Aizawa to blink after him and to stare in shock at the spot he'd been standing on not ten seconds ago.

Aizawa staggered back against the windowsill, feeling like all the air in his lungs had just been sucked away with that kiss, his head reeling as if on an oxygen-low. The only thing his sluggish mind could do was wonder just when things had gotten so out of hand, and how on earth he'd ever allowed them to. And it was at that moment that he realised—not only was there truly no going back now, as much as he might have wanted to pretend otherwise, but he also didn't want to go back.

He only hoped it would take Midoriya longer to realise so. And by longer, he meant two more years. Or else... well. Whatever else could or would happen, Aizawa was only sure of one thing.

It would definitely mean trouble.