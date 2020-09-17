1 - 20 of 53 Works in Bnha fics that keep me from sleeping
Pages Navigation
Listing Works
-
Uselessly Aggravating (Being Rewritten) by NOTTODAYARTT
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Aizawa is unreasonably tired. Not that that is especially out of the norm considering he's stretched pretty thin. Between teaching, late night training, and patrols he is dead on his feet. That wasn't his problem though. His biggest problem was pertaining to the aggravatingly thin manila folder splayed out in front of him. It contains all of the evidence for a new case that has been pushed onto him. A series of acts of vigilantism that were only linked together by a notebook that was always placed besides the unconscious villains that the vigilante brought in.
The notebooks are highly detailed, touching all bases needed to put the criminal behind bars. Beyond just wrong doings, there were also expansive notes detailing the villains' quirks. Notes explaining how they work, how they could be used strategically, how their personality came across with fighting style, how they could possibly improve on quirk usage, and how to completely cripple it if need be. The amount of information was frankly horrifying.
He has a headache. He needs coffee and a much deserved break.
-
Into the Shade by humangerbil
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Midoriya Izuku always wanted to be just like All Might. That is, until he watched the aftermath caused by All Might's forced retirement at Kamino Ward. Now he finds himself wondering if the Symbol of Peace is actually good for society. Why put so much pressure on the one person at the top that could fall at any time?
Todoroki Shouto was explosively reminded that he wanted to be a hero for himself and not to spite his father. Now he just isn’t sure what type of hero he wants to be. He definitely doesn’t want to be a hero like his father but trying to be like All Might doesn’t seem right either.
-Or-
The fic where Izuku and Shouto separately decide to go into underground heroics. Aizawa is there to show them the way and Izuku may alter everyone's perception of the world along the way.
-
Ticked Off by Xenolis
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
~ ON HIATUS/OCCASIONAL UPDATES ~
Midoriya Izuku attracted trouble. It was just a fact of life – the sky was blue, the grass was green, and Izuku constantly found himself in an absurd number of deadly situations.
He was okay with that. Mortal peril was an average Tuesday afternoon for a Pro Hero like him. Being kidnapped was practically a holiday. Saving civilians as a building collapsed around him was easier than facing his worried mum afterwards. He had dealt with All Might's disappointed dad stare and only cried for two hours afterwards.
A serial killing villain with an unknown Quirk would be no problem!
...but even Izuku had to admit that being sent back in time to his first day at UA wasn't on the agenda. Still, there was no-one more spitefully determined than him – he was going to make the most of it.
Yeah, good luck, heroes and villains alike! Deku was here to cause mischief and love his friends!
Series
- Part 1 of Time Trials
-
Izuku Eats His Problems by CosmicAce
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
His whole life, Izuku Midoriya was taught to keep his powers, his Quirk, hidden from the world. His kind were feared, hunted to near extinction because of it. He just wants to show people he’s different. That he can be a HERO. And nothing is going to stop him.
Even if his Quirk IS like an eldritch abomination.
Series
- Part 2 of Izuku Ate a Tesseract
-
Alas, Quirks are Assholes by ToumeiKyoudai
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Midoriya Izuku was going to be a quirkless hero.
Until he met All Might.
Then he decided to be a more or less quirkless hero.
AKA
One for All is sentient, stubborn, and an asshole. Izuku just wants to be a hero who saves as many people as possible, but having a vaguely homicidal and moderately sadistic quirk given to him isn't exactly helping most of the time. At least - between the quirk, the mad scientist, a purple panda, and a set of clothes - he isn't lonely anymore.
-
Complicated Creation by Elemental
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
09 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Midoriya Izuku is medically quirkless, not technically homeless, perpetually exhausted and doing his damned best despite it all. He also sees spirits, which might be cool if not for the fact that a) no one else does, b) they really don't like him very much, and c) he's pretty sure the heroes now think he's a villain working for the League.
Aizawa Shota just wants to take down Overhaul, rescue Eri, keep his students alive, get some rest, and find out how this Deku kid knows things he absolutely should not know about his personal life and the Shie Hassaikai case.
Unless Nighteye's right, and the kid really is a villain.
Series
- Part 1 of sum of all (and by them driven)
-
Black Rabbit by TheFoggyLondonView
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
For most people, waking up in the secret base of one of Japan's most wanted vigilantes would probably be terrifying. For Shouto Todoroki it ends up being first stroke of luck he's ever had. Black Rabbit is nothing like the rumors and ends up being his first real friend. For once in his life Todoroki feels like someone actually cares about and supports him, Black rabbit going as far as to get him a new identity so he wouldn't have to go back to Endeavor. It also helps that, on top of being the embodiment of sunshine personality wise, under the mask Black Rabbit is the gosh darn cutest boy Todoroki has ever laid eyes on.
Izuku Midoriya is the vigilante known as Black Rabbit. Pros all over Japan have tried to catch him but all have failed. Nothing is known about him and he's been doing this for years, living in his secret base alone. He never had a friend until he rescued Todoroki. It's a relief and a blessing to finally have someone who knows him out of the mask and likes him as a person. There's a personal connection and closeness between them that he's never had before and he'll follow it as far as it takes him.
Now if they can only keep their respective identities a secret while attending UA
Series
- Part 1 of The Black Rabbit Verse
-
Horizon: Star Driven by RogueDruid (Icarius51)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
When Izuku Midoriya was eight years old. He learned one of his first ‘truths’ of the world.
Not all men are equal.
When he was nine, he had a crisis of faith.
When he was ten, he found a second passion.
He found the stars.
-
A Wager of Wits by A_Brat_Without_Talent
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
In an immensely convoluted way, quirks proved that the greatest power was the human mind. People, before quirks, used to say the greatest power is thought. The human brain, a complicated organ powered by tiny pulses of electricity could beat any idiot with a couple firecrackers popping between their fingers.
When villains, with lightning bolts at their fingertips, could be bested by a hero whose only power was to manipulate fabric, it became increasingly obvious that power lies in how you used your mind.
Unfortunately for Izuku, he challenged the one person- man? Animal? Creature? Creature.- that’s power increased their mind.
But, maybe, just maybe, he could win this wager.
- -
U.A has a rule that prevents Quirkless students from applying.
Izuku, in an attempt to get the rule removed, ends up challenging Principal Nedzu to a wager of wits.
-
Asylums for the Feeling by GuardianOfTheLoaf for psychokinetic_silverball, SkylerSkyhigh, hottchocolatte, RedWinderbelt, SkysBucket, Bibbenrola
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
Based on an idea by SkylerSkyHigh
Izuku is rendered mute during his fight with Stain.
-
Articulate by Fightmethensonnyboi
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
23 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
A mute quirkless kid could never be a hero right? He’s weak and useless right? And there’s no way in hell he actually gets a powerful quirk (and a new dad)right?
WRONG
-
Pied Piper by Blackholeca
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
If they wouldn’t give him a chance then the solution seemed simple, he’d give himself one. He’d force the world to see him, force them to recognize his hard work. He wasn’t missing a quirk, it was simply that everyone else had been given an advantage. He wasn’t broken, or useless, or incapable, and he’d prove it by outrunning all of them, he who was quirkless, he who had started in last.
-
Useless Monster by MuteCrows (Deanassbutts)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
Izuku had vague memories of how his family used to be. He could remember when he had a home, a warm bed, and steady diet. These memories were muddled, overshadowed by the burden of no longer having a place in society’s unseeing eyes. For where was a monster like himself supposed to fit into a judgmental space like that?
Series
- Part 1 of Useless Monsters and Their Dreams
-
In A Sky Of A Million Stars (Who Cares If One More Light Goes Out?) by Stringlish
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
08 Aug 2020
Tags
Summary
He could never forgive himself.
It was his fault.
He’d planted the idea like a seed he’d never known would grow.
(Or: What if Izuku jumped?)
(OR: The one where Izuku jumps and lives and Katsuki visits him every day and Class 1-A not-so-secretly finds it adorable that their designated angry pomeranian brings flowers to his comatose childhood friend.)
🌻🌼🌺🌼🌻
-
When Flowers Bloom (And Wilt Away) by waitletmecry
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
13 Jul 2020
Tags
Summary
Izuku is dying. His quirk is slowly killing him. He can't even use it to be a hero, so what is he to do?
Use it to help people in another way, so maybe when he dies he'll leave behind something good.
Because when flowers bloom, they always wilt eventually.
-
Lifeline by SilvermistAnimeLover
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
08 Jul 2020
Tags
Summary
Midoriya Izuku has always had a sharp mind. He aims to transfer to the U.A. Heroics course from the Support Course. He knows he’s smart enough to get in, and he’s always been gifted with making things. He just never thought his items would be of use to him before U.A.
Tsukauchi Naomasa never expected a phone call from a twelve-year-old child who’d been kidnapped by villains. Who was still in the hands of villains. But he’d be damned if he let this kid die.
A fic about Izuku being kidnapped by the LoV, but staying on the phone with Tsukauchi, Eraserhead, and Present Mic the whole time.
-
Bets, Prom, & Rom Coms by katyastark
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
“Bet you just don’t want to go alone, and you know you won’t find a date in time.”
Katsuki sneers. He knows Kirishima is baiting him, but he’s literally incapable of not rising to it.
“Hah? I could have anyone I want in this shitty school! I just don’t want to go!”
“Is that so? Wanna make this interesting then?” Kirishima smirks.
-
State of Mind by GuardianOfTheLoaf
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
Izuku was a late bloomer, his quirk lying dormant until his tenth birthday when in a fit of emotion he grabs his mother and she disappears. With All Might slowly restoring his confidence, Izuku begins the difficult journey into becoming a hero.
Edit: The fic is now finished! Despite that, I will still closely monitor and respond to every comment I receive, if you start and would like to comment. Thank you for reading :)
Series
- Part 1 of State of Mind
-
Subject: A Comprehensive Report by BonesOfBirdWings
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
Izuku decides early on that heroics is not the only path to heroism.
Series
- Part 1 of Subject to Change
-
pocket change by phialyn
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
It’s funny to him, how this all ended up. It wasn’t like he was anyone special. He was raised by his single mother. They’d grown up in a middle-class neighborhood of Mutsufasu. Then Mom lost her job and they’d had to downsize drastically. He doesn’t know if moving to the slums started something or accelerated what had already begun.
Midoriya Izuku graduates middle school with a wad of cotton bandages and a cigarette lighter.