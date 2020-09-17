Aizawa is unreasonably tired. Not that that is especially out of the norm considering he's stretched pretty thin. Between teaching, late night training, and patrols he is dead on his feet. That wasn't his problem though. His biggest problem was pertaining to the aggravatingly thin manila folder splayed out in front of him. It contains all of the evidence for a new case that has been pushed onto him. A series of acts of vigilantism that were only linked together by a notebook that was always placed besides the unconscious villains that the vigilante brought in.

The notebooks are highly detailed, touching all bases needed to put the criminal behind bars. Beyond just wrong doings, there were also expansive notes detailing the villains' quirks. Notes explaining how they work, how they could be used strategically, how their personality came across with fighting style, how they could possibly improve on quirk usage, and how to completely cripple it if need be. The amount of information was frankly horrifying.

He has a headache. He needs coffee and a much deserved break.