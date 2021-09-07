1 - 20 of 606 Works in Best Harry Potter Crossovers
Walking Dead Wizard by DebsTheSlytherinSnapeFan
Fandoms: The Walking Dead (TV), Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
07 Sep 2021
The Dixons and Harry Potter try to get to Atlanta but fail miserably when they realize the entire town is crawling with Walkers. The survivors they are - they head for higher up the mountain to keep safe. They are later joined by Shane and the others. What would have become of the group if they'd had a wizard within its ranks? Would they have found somewhere safe and been able to keep it or would they still lose? Who would survive? Who would die?
Finally by unicornball
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Twilight Series - All Media Types
09 Dec 2013
Harry and Draco find themselves in Forks, WA. Naturally, we're dealing with your good ol' werewolves and wizards combo.
The Master of Death by Alryetagory
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, The Lord of the Rings - All Media Types
18 Apr 2020
Crappy Summary is Crappy!!
Death had gone to personally collect the Potter Family's souls that fateful Samhain night. But to his surprise, someone survived and after a look into the future of the child, he opts to be a Troll to his sister Fate and raise the child. Taking the Potter child away to be raised in a relatively safe location, he also throws a few wrenches into a certain Headmaster's plans by making Harry Potter his Master from infancy on ward!
How will Harry handle that plus a brewing war in the Eastern lands of Arda? And when he is brought back to his home world, how will he handle that? Well read and Find out!
Series
- Part 1 of Death is a Troll
Loki's family by darkoraclegirl
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel) - All Media Types, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
26 Jul 2019
This story is a challenge that my friend Ogremen gave me and then we decided to co-write it.
Five year old Harry is running from his cousin and friends when he suddenly finds himself in a strange new place, Asgard. There he meets Loki and his life takes a turn for the better.
Sorry to all our readers but after seeing the poll results on both sites we have decided to do the rewrite. It's titled What was Once Lost is Found Anew. Please look it over and tell us what you think. Regardless this story is ended, but some of the ideas we put into this one will make returns in the rewrite. So go read it and see if your fave move of our's made it in.
A Little Wicked by Muffin_Paradise
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Twilight Series - All Media Types
29 Aug 2021
Edward Cullen thought he was the one to have dark secrets in the moment he met the new student at Forks High School, the mysterious and charming Harry Potter. However, Edward slowly realizes that in addition to being mysterious, Harry hides secrets that can be darker than his.
OR "my soulmate is - possibly - a dark wizard"
WARNING: ALL *my* fanfics are available in English on WATTPAD, as well the Brazilian Portuguese version is available on WATTPAD and SOCIAL SPIRIT.
My user is *always* Muffin_Paradise and Muffin_Paradise2. My other links are available on my user profile.
On Punching Gods and Absentee Dads by Enigmaris
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor (Movies), The Avengers (Marvel Movies)
15 Apr 2020
Harry finds out that his dad is alive, has been the whole time. Instead of being overjoyed, Harry's disgusted. His dad left earth and abandoned his friends. Every painful thing he's ever gone through can be traced back to one man. Now Harry's got super strength he can't control and an almost unnecessary amount of magical power. His dad might be living it up with the Avengers now but not for long. With the help of his friends, Harry comes up with a plan for revenge. Get ready Avengers, Harry's out to punch a god.
The Avalon Seven by sifshadowheart
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Sherlock (TV), Merlin (TV), British Royalty RPF
13 Nov 2018
Major Non-Canon A/U, Harry is treated for abuse and massive injuries by John Watson as a John Doe. To help solve the mystery of the battered boy John calls in his partner Sherlock - whose father has much more information about his patient than John ever thought possible. Turning to an old acquaintance, Siger Holmes contacts the Lord of the Most Ancient and Noble House of Wallace...Harry's rightful guardian.
First several chapters will be covering Pre-Hogwarts years, story starts with Harry at age four so it'll be a while before any sort of slash or real conflict happens. Very political fic with lots of twists and turns. Because the plot-bunnies won't leave me alone!
Series
- Part 1 of The Empire of Avalon
Stranger in a Familiar Land by MerrickBelle
Fandoms: The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Iron Man (Movies), Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
15 Sep 2019
Tony Stark is a complicated guy with secrets. Despite riches and fame, he has few true friends and little life outside of Iron Man. Which is what everyone seems to want, except Pepper. Pepper hates Iron Man, but he can't change what he is.
Harry Potter has no idea what life after death holds, but he can't go back, can't undo what has been done. A new life, new people, and a new world. The only direction is forward, for both of them.
Harry Potter and the Winchester Brothers by GeorgeOaks
Fandoms: Supernatural, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
31 Dec 2019
Dumbledore said Harry had a choice. He could go back, go back to battle, end the war. He could go on, be with his loved ones in the afterlife. Somehow, he settled for in between and landed somewhere in America in the year 2010 with two guns pointed at him. Plucked from one war in one universe, Harry finds himself smack dab in the middle of another.
(Betas acquired!)
Freedom by Idlehazard
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Twilight Series - Stephenie Meyer, Twilight Series - All Media Types
21 Jun 2021
I am finally uploading the revisions/updates! Its slow going, but its getting there. And I have almost anothere chapter written. Thank you all for your patience and understanding!
Those meant to protect Harry instead ignore and neglect him, uncaring how he is put in danger time after time. With Voldemort starting to rise again and seemingly no options, will Harry finally take matters into his own hands and leave behind Britain, along with all the memories he can no longer stand? A newly discovered creature inheritance set to emerge at age sixteen, things become even more precarious and challenging. Will Harry finally find the freedom he so longs for or will it disappear before his eyes?
PLEASE NOTE: this has gone under revisions! It is longer and the new(ish) version is now up.
Series
- Part 2 of Freedom
The New Marauders and the Trickster God by JasminSky
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Supernatural
21 Nov 2020
Gabriel, or lately known as Loki, the pagan god of mischief and mayhem, is bored as hell. Since the Winchester brothers are more inclined to kill him after his stunt at the Mystery Spot, pranking them is out of the question.
But wait isn’t the saviour of magical Britain and son of one of his most devoted followers attending Hogwarts soon? Moreover, weren’t there also twins who worshipped him? That sounded of a lot more fun but will Hogwarts survive it?
Or better yet, will the world survive a Harry Potter trained by him?
Series
- Part 1 of The New Marauders Chronicles
-
Harry Potter and the Invincible TechnoMage by Clell65619
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Iron Man (Comic)
02 Sep 2018
Tags
On the Wings of an Angel by MisteryMaiden, Moonlight Mist (MisteryMaiden)
Fandoms: Supernatural, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
26 Dec 2020
All angel's know that when they die, the cease to exist. All angel's know that there's no 'after' for them. Just like all angel's know that God created more than one Earth.
Gabriel's finding out that two of those former facts aren't as set in stone as he thought. He's also finding out that the answer behind the long sought question of 'Where do angels go when they die?' has a lot to do with that last fact.
Maybe dying wasn't as bad as it could have been.
The Scourge by Epicbttrfly24
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Punisher (Comics), Marvel (Comics), Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool - All Media Types, X-Men - All Media Types
21 Feb 2021
Harry Potter was ordinary. (According to himself.) Harry Potter was a freak. (According to everyone else.) Harry Potter had no friends, nothing good to look forward to in his life, and generally no feelings about much of anything.
One day, he meets Frank. Frank helps Harry take charge of his life. He helps him find out what he wants and take what he wants. Frank shows Harry how good some feelings are… like vengeance, and how good it feels to fight back when you have been so very, very wronged in life. With Frank’s help, Harry turns from an ordinary boy into something more, something that will strike fear in the hearts of his enemies... The Scourge.
~ Where The Punisher steals a child and raises him in his own (violent) image, helping him get his revenge in a distinctly non-magical way ~
*Please read the tags. Rated M for a violence/language.*
- Edited Aug 2021 -
Series
- Part 1 of Scourge and Moonbeam Take on the World
Can Men Really Get Pregnant? by Zyler_Greedy69
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, The Avengers (Marvel Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Shadowhunter Chronicles - Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters (TV)
27 Dec 2020
The third year was about to start soon but Harry's been kicked out by the Dursleys because he blew Marge up. He goes to the Leaky Cauldron and went to Gringotts, he went to get money but what he found was betrayals. James Potter was the one who gave birth to him! Not Lily Evans or rather Lilian Selwyn. Who is this Anthony Edward Stark and how is he Harry's dad? Follow Harry on his adventure with the Avengers, dealing with betrayals and even falling in love with a certain blonde god.
Series
- Part 2 of James Potter/Others.
-
Harry Potter And The- so I really am Fate's Bitch? by bookloser
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel) - All Media Types, The Avengers (Marvel Movies)
28 May 2021
Harry Potter was absolutely, unashamedly, done.
First, Voldy uses a Ritual to bring his pasty snake ass back to life, killing Cedric- which, by the way, thanks for the extra trauma.
Second, Harry goes through a lovely year of being tortured with a damn writing utensil and ends up in Azkaban after the Battle of the Department of Mysteries- which Dumbledore chose not to prevent.
So, y'know, fuck him.
One year later Harry gets released... only to find out he has to go back to the Dursley's; which, no thanks- his cell in Azkaban was looking rather comfy, in comparison to that hell hole.
Luckily for the plot, Sirius knows of Harry's true parentage and decides it'll be better for everyone if Harry just pops over to America to be emancipated so he could then live with his godfather; it's not like this Tony Stark guy will put up much of a fuss right?
Right???
Gods, Mercenaries, Super-spies, romance and a Headmaster who won't let his weapon go-
What could possibly go wrong?
Black Magic by Moonlight - A Harry Potter/ Anita Blake crossover by beren
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Anita Blake: Vampire Hunter - Laurell K. Hamilton
30 Jun 2005
Harry Potter could find trouble in paradise and when Draco sends him to St Louis for a holiday it's not paradise and there's lots of trouble. With dark magic, vampires, lycanthropes and more, who else could sort it out but Anita Blake?
-
Damaged Bodies, Growing Lives, Building Families. by StarLight_Massacre
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, The Avengers (2012)
22 Oct 2015
Harry’s painstakingly rebuilt world is destroyed once again; then he meets Clint Barton, the sharp eyed archer from the renowned Avengers team. Left broken and pregnant, can he be put back together again? Does he even want to be fixed after everything he’s been subjected to? Or will his love for his baby and the support of the Avengers pull him through the very lowest point of his life?
Child of Innocence by kaykaye10
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, D.Gray-man
08 Sep 2021
Harry was never a potter, for Harry Potter never existed. Hadrian was taken from his parents a week after birth and given to the Potter`. But hes not the only one. After five years he finely gets the chance to find his family and be happy; That's only if he can make it before he bleeds to death.
(I'm terrible a summary's, sorry! Better then it sounds.)
Series
- Part 1 of Child of Innocence
-
Gaining Freedom by Mama_N4856
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Movies), Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers (Marvel) - All Media Types, Spider-Man (Tom Holland Movies)
24 Feb 2021
Harry is breaking free. Trapped by Dumbledore at the Dursleys until rescued by four others just before his majority, Harry is finally breaking free and learning the truth about who he is. His mother was a kitsune with two mates, one James Potter the other none other than Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Kept from his true father and his kitsune heritage Harry is taking back control and taking back what is his. Join as he finds family, finds mates, and finds peace with who he is. Can he help bring the Avengers together as they are meant to be? Can he find his mates before something happens? Just who is Harry Potter really?
AN: No new chapters just making some edits to translations that I had wrong that was helpfully and politely pointed out to me
Series
- Part 1 of Gaining freedom