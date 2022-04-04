1 - 20 of 24 Works in Best Naruto FOC/SI

  1. Spring Day by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    04 Apr 2022

    "A story isn't told only by the main character's point of view."

    Snippets of Becoming Hokage 101, told by the people Chiyuki interacts with.

    English
    16,870
    16/?
    3
    129
    1036
    165
    15038

  2. Great Ninjas Don't Make Great Parents by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    31 Mar 2022

    Some would say that the Uchihas are cursed by hatred, but Uchiha Hinode has a different kind of curse - the Deadly Nanny Curse.

    This is a story of a girl's lifelong journey of becoming the ultimate mother hen of Konoha village, and eventually realizing that the man who will love her even with all of her baggage, Hatake Kakashi, has been by her side all along.

    English
    121,174
    36/?
    8
    943
    2445
    764
    70035

  3. From Outside Eyes by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    16 Mar 2022

    Asano is born as the Kyuubi rages. She is born weak, and she is born again. She is loved and she is strange. This is the story of a reincarnated soul, of the people around her, and of Konoha as it changes.

    SI-OC from outside perspectives with many POVs

    English
    180,549
    85/?
    3
    1051
    1442
    455
    55582

  4. the name of the game by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    10 Mar 2022

    Once, Miyu thought shogi was the only thing she needed to master.

    And then she meets Uchiha Itachi, and she's thrown head-first into an entirely different game.

    English
    260,571
    38/?
    34
    2711
    2812
    1177
    84808

  5. To Answer the Call by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    06 Mar 2022

    The attack of the Nine-Tailed Fox drastically altered the trajectory of Saya's life. Years later, a seemingly innocuous visit from a comrade may have just as great an impact on her future.

    English
    162,181
    53/?
    5
    371
    762
    199
    24909

  6. Shinobi Isekai! by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    28 Jan 2022

    A woman from our world wakes up on the banks of the Naka River in a much smaller body than she remembers. How will our heroine traverse life in a ninja universe which insists on giving her the most Mary Sue backstory possible?

    OR

    Hanako cries a lot. It's all Jiraiya's fault.

    English
    123,848
    61/?
    28
    1482
    3580
    1254
    100122

  7. Honōka by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    23 Jan 2022

    Being born as the fifth child of the once prosperous Tsunemori family has never been easy for Honōka. Throw in the fact that she was Tachibana Tomoe first, a troubled girl from Tokyo who grew up in the 90s, and you have a recipe for disaster.

    Having struggled with social cues even as Tomoe, being stuck in the infant body of Tsunemori Honōka does not help her case. As the only dark-haired child born to fair-haired parents, Honōka faces hostility, uncertainty, and abuse from the members of her new family.

    A child that does not resemble their parents is, as they say, the child of an oni.

    English
    311,376
    165/?
    61
    10776
    7435
    2478
    335253

  8. Blessings of Normal by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    19 Jan 2022

    A person with limited knowledge of Naruto wakes up in Sakura Haruno’s body. This plays out as realistically as imaginable.

    English
    98,523
    36/?
    13
    732
    2175
    835
    54857

  9. Mango Shaved Ice by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Jan 2022

    The last time a shinobi had such a connection to their elemental affinity, Senju Tobirama was alive. Eight years before the Kyuubi Attack, another is born.

    Who knew it would be a Nara?

    English
    91,739
    12/?
    15
    372
    1350
    582
    32100

  10. Bright Shade by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    31 Dec 2021

    "Curiosity killed the cat." Is something her father and friends would often tell her. But she just had to try everything out. At least they got used to it and helped pull her out of the messes she got herself in. She knew she was lucky to have such good friends, but lady luck could really help out during a mission or two... [OCxGenma]

    English
    277,966
    51/?
    7
    231
    609
    272
    32886

  11. Breathe (Don't Falter) by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling  

    25 Dec 2021

    A child displaced by powers she cannot control, Jasmine Potter must learn to adapt to a strange life in an even stranger land.

    English
    226,070
    56/?
    26
    2689
    6587
    2261
    207689

  12. Hear the Silence by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    24 Dec 2021

    This is a story about child soldiers. It's a story about family and friendship. It's a story about war, suffering, loss and grief. It's about finding comfort in each other in the face of terrible things, and making it through trauma.

    About falling down and getting back up again, no matter how many times it takes.

    This is a story about soldiers and assassins, subterfuge, and growing up to endure the harsh realities of a world constantly on the brink of destruction. Where survival means sacrificing things. Things that matter.

    This is a story about Shiranui Kyo, who does her best to survive and build a life that's worth living.

    English
    725,749
    127/?
    57
    6374
    12511
    3277
    470220

  13. The Bloody Oracle of Kiri by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    07 Oct 2021

    By the end of the Third Shinobi War, she gained a spot in most Bingo Books with various monikers attached to her name: “Poison Apple,” “Bloody Princess,” and “The Mad Butcher.” However, a small handful of Leaf ninja had another moniker for her: "The Bloody Oracle of Kiri".

    Or: An SI/OC who's already got a screwed up moral compass and fits right in with the Bloody Mist.

    English
    157,203
    40/?
    29
    1176
    3039
    1355
    84279

  14. Ash Remains by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    04 Oct 2021

    Training as an Academy student, bullied. Chosen as a member of team 7, underestimated. The only one who knew Gurehai Soraku was infact a prodigy, was the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi. Now her time to shine as a shinobi has come, and not in the form of the emotionless path she thought she would eventually have to follow. Naruto-Naruto Shippuuden

    English
    162,888
    54/?
    8
    130
    504
    173
    19755

  15. Shinobi Isekai!: Round Two! by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    22 May 2021

    War is terrible. It breeds terrible people who lead terrible lives and do terrible things. Why the hell did her father have to be one of them?

    OR

    Kyou just wants a nap. Are they sure she's not a Nara?

    English
    76,022
    17/?
    18
    682
    2162
    779
    41138

  16. A Good Deed by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    29 Apr 2021

    A member of a spy organization dies, only to find herself reincarnated in the Warring Clans Era. Now as a five years old, she has to start over as a member of the Uchiha clan. While her knowledge in medicine comes in handy, it’s certainly not enough to change her destiny, the clan’s and the whole world’s too.

    English
    161,253
    25/25
    2
    56
    317
    91
    7639

  17. Rising With The Breaking Dawn by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    06 Feb 2021

    She died too early and was born too late. Her existence is a curse, a pebble in a tranquil lake. There is no turning back. There is only forward, to an uncertain tomorrow.

    English
    161,923
    29/?
    20
    1215
    2348
    950
    65325

  18. Tsundoku by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    27 Dec 2020

    Hatake Kakashi had a problem.

    Some would argue that he has many problems but while they may be right, he's perfectly content ignoring them. And denial. He's very good at denial.

    Well, this time, technically he had three genin-shaped problems, but right now his most troublesome - ah, he can practically feel the Nara cringing - problem is a student so covered in scented lotion, shampoo, and soap that she could qualify as an implement of torture.

    This needed a kunoichi's touch.

    Preferably one without a team of her own, definitely not someone who would traumatize them even more... Ah ha. He's a genius. Yes, Nagisa Asuka will be perfect.

    Hopefully, she won't stab him when he asks. People often try to stab him. He wonders why.

    ON HIATUS WHILE DOING EDIT OF OLD CHAPTERS AND TRYING TO FIND THE WRITING JUICE.

    English
    381,773
    24/?
    40
    2345
    4993
    2252
    182657

  19. Snap Back To Reality Book 1 by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    08 Dec 2020

    I choked on a vegetable and died. Apparently my death was ridiculous enough for me to slip through the reincarnation cycle with my memories intact. If I was going to die a completely stupid death anyway, might as well risk it in a career as a hired assassin right?

    Or in other words, a poor reincarnated soul finds out her hair is as green as the vegetable she choked on, the universe is laughing at her misfortune, and she's on track to being a full-time killer... but hey on the bright side she might just be a sociopath so this probably is the career for her!

    English
    271,936
    53/53
    12
    592
    1162
    347
    35865

  20. Yeah, Kunai are cool but have you had dessert? by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    27 Oct 2020

    Easy, I thought, like the idiot I still was. Open a bakery and try not to die (again). Seemed pretty simple...until you factor in that I, a civilian, have the last Big Cat Summon. And Ino, Shika and Chouji think I'm their nee-chan.
    ...I didn't think to factor in the overwhelming force of Shisui's puppy eyes either.

    Some - rather large - oversights then.

    SI/OC Patissier and Baker...."What do you mean you don't know what fucking caramel is?!"

     

    OR

    Okay, I'll admit seeing my new dad's Hitai-ate was a massive kick in the (thankfully metaphorical) balls. Sorry, but I don't kill people! AKA an SI/OC fic where the girl is more concerned with the alarming lack of pastries...and appropriate female role models...and adopting misfits and cinnamon rolls...err, oops? At least, I get to troll people!

     

    UPDATE: This work is unfinished and will remain so. A rewrite, including nonessential plot points, is currently in the works until the title "Let Them Eat Cake", the first in this series.

    English
    297,692
    36/?
    17
    1442
    4416
    1763
    124958

