Spring Day by Ichika01
Fandoms: Naruto
04 Apr 2022
Tags
Summary
"A story isn't told only by the main character's point of view."
Snippets of Becoming Hokage 101, told by the people Chiyuki interacts with.
Series
- Part 2 of the butterfly effect
-
Great Ninjas Don't Make Great Parents by YuuTama
Fandoms: Naruto
31 Mar 2022
Tags
Summary
Some would say that the Uchihas are cursed by hatred, but Uchiha Hinode has a different kind of curse - the Deadly Nanny Curse.
This is a story of a girl's lifelong journey of becoming the ultimate mother hen of Konoha village, and eventually realizing that the man who will love her even with all of her baggage, Hatake Kakashi, has been by her side all along.
-
From Outside Eyes by Mysana
Fandoms: Naruto
16 Mar 2022
Tags
Summary
Asano is born as the Kyuubi rages. She is born weak, and she is born again. She is loved and she is strange. This is the story of a reincarnated soul, of the people around her, and of Konoha as it changes.
SI-OC from outside perspectives with many POVs
Series
- Part 1 of Displacement
-
the name of the game by a_sassin
Fandoms: Naruto
10 Mar 2022
Tags
Summary
Once, Miyu thought shogi was the only thing she needed to master.
And then she meets Uchiha Itachi, and she's thrown head-first into an entirely different game.
-
To Answer the Call by f4nf4n
Fandoms: Naruto
06 Mar 2022
Tags
Summary
The attack of the Nine-Tailed Fox drastically altered the trajectory of Saya's life. Years later, a seemingly innocuous visit from a comrade may have just as great an impact on her future.
Series
- Part 2 of The Tale of the Dancing Cranes
-
Shinobi Isekai! by Morrowyn
Fandoms: Naruto
28 Jan 2022
Tags
Summary
A woman from our world wakes up on the banks of the Naka River in a much smaller body than she remembers. How will our heroine traverse life in a ninja universe which insists on giving her the most Mary Sue backstory possible?
OR
Hanako cries a lot. It's all Jiraiya's fault.
Series
- Part 1 of Shinobi Isekai! Extended Universe
-
Tags
Summary
Being born as the fifth child of the once prosperous Tsunemori family has never been easy for Honōka. Throw in the fact that she was Tachibana Tomoe first, a troubled girl from Tokyo who grew up in the 90s, and you have a recipe for disaster.
Having struggled with social cues even as Tomoe, being stuck in the infant body of Tsunemori Honōka does not help her case. As the only dark-haired child born to fair-haired parents, Honōka faces hostility, uncertainty, and abuse from the members of her new family.
A child that does not resemble their parents is, as they say, the child of an oni.
Series
- Part 1 of Honōka
-
Blessings of Normal by LeeDesFleurs
Fandoms: Naruto
19 Jan 2022
Tags
Summary
A person with limited knowledge of Naruto wakes up in Sakura Haruno’s body. This plays out as realistically as imaginable.
-
Mango Shaved Ice by The_art_of_the_fangirl
Fandoms: Naruto
01 Jan 2022
Tags
Summary
The last time a shinobi had such a connection to their elemental affinity, Senju Tobirama was alive. Eight years before the Kyuubi Attack, another is born.
Who knew it would be a Nara?
Series
- Part 1 of Mango Shaved Ice
-
Bright Shade by SilentComfort
Fandoms: Naruto
31 Dec 2021
Tags
Summary
"Curiosity killed the cat." Is something her father and friends would often tell her. But she just had to try everything out. At least they got used to it and helped pull her out of the messes she got herself in. She knew she was lucky to have such good friends, but lady luck could really help out during a mission or two... [OCxGenma]
-
Breathe (Don't Falter) by silenceia
Fandoms: Naruto, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
25 Dec 2021
Tags
Summary
A child displaced by powers she cannot control, Jasmine Potter must learn to adapt to a strange life in an even stranger land.
Series
- Part 1 of Breathe (Don't Falter)
-
Hear the Silence by EmptySurface
Fandoms: Naruto
24 Dec 2021
Tags
Summary
This is a story about child soldiers. It's a story about family and friendship. It's a story about war, suffering, loss and grief. It's about finding comfort in each other in the face of terrible things, and making it through trauma.
About falling down and getting back up again, no matter how many times it takes.
This is a story about soldiers and assassins, subterfuge, and growing up to endure the harsh realities of a world constantly on the brink of destruction. Where survival means sacrificing things. Things that matter.
This is a story about Shiranui Kyo, who does her best to survive and build a life that's worth living.
Series
- Part 1 of Without A Sound
-
The Bloody Oracle of Kiri by CannibalisticApple
Fandoms: Naruto
07 Oct 2021
Tags
Summary
By the end of the Third Shinobi War, she gained a spot in most Bingo Books with various monikers attached to her name: “Poison Apple,” “Bloody Princess,” and “The Mad Butcher.” However, a small handful of Leaf ninja had another moniker for her: "The Bloody Oracle of Kiri".
Or: An SI/OC who's already got a screwed up moral compass and fits right in with the Bloody Mist.
-
Ash Remains by ElelsOther
Fandoms: Naruto
04 Oct 2021
Tags
Summary
Training as an Academy student, bullied. Chosen as a member of team 7, underestimated. The only one who knew Gurehai Soraku was infact a prodigy, was the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi. Now her time to shine as a shinobi has come, and not in the form of the emotionless path she thought she would eventually have to follow. Naruto-Naruto Shippuuden
-
Shinobi Isekai!: Round Two! by Morrowyn
Fandoms: Naruto
22 May 2021
Tags
Summary
War is terrible. It breeds terrible people who lead terrible lives and do terrible things. Why the hell did her father have to be one of them?
OR
Kyou just wants a nap. Are they sure she's not a Nara?
Series
- Part 2 of Shinobi Isekai! Extended Universe
-
A Good Deed by Ireallyshouldgotobed
Fandoms: Naruto
29 Apr 2021
Tags
Summary
A member of a spy organization dies, only to find herself reincarnated in the Warring Clans Era. Now as a five years old, she has to start over as a member of the Uchiha clan. While her knowledge in medicine comes in handy, it’s certainly not enough to change her destiny, the clan’s and the whole world’s too.
-
Rising With The Breaking Dawn by fw_feathers (callmeren)
Fandoms: Naruto
06 Feb 2021
Tags
Summary
She died too early and was born too late. Her existence is a curse, a pebble in a tranquil lake. There is no turning back. There is only forward, to an uncertain tomorrow.
Series
- Part 1 of Minako Shinden
-
Tags
Summary
Hatake Kakashi had a problem.
Some would argue that he has many problems but while they may be right, he's perfectly content ignoring them. And denial. He's very good at denial.
Well, this time, technically he had three genin-shaped problems, but right now his most troublesome - ah, he can practically feel the Nara cringing - problem is a student so covered in scented lotion, shampoo, and soap that she could qualify as an implement of torture.
This needed a kunoichi's touch.
Preferably one without a team of her own, definitely not someone who would traumatize them even more... Ah ha. He's a genius. Yes, Nagisa Asuka will be perfect.
Hopefully, she won't stab him when he asks. People often try to stab him. He wonders why.
~~~
ON HIATUS WHILE DOING EDIT OF OLD CHAPTERS AND TRYING TO FIND THE WRITING JUICE.
Series
- Part 1 of The Blind Dog
-
Snap Back To Reality Book 1 by jaz_hop
Fandoms: Naruto
08 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
I choked on a vegetable and died. Apparently my death was ridiculous enough for me to slip through the reincarnation cycle with my memories intact. If I was going to die a completely stupid death anyway, might as well risk it in a career as a hired assassin right?
Or in other words, a poor reincarnated soul finds out her hair is as green as the vegetable she choked on, the universe is laughing at her misfortune, and she's on track to being a full-time killer... but hey on the bright side she might just be a sociopath so this probably is the career for her!
Series
- Part 1 of Snap Back To Reality
-
Yeah, Kunai are cool but have you had dessert? by Authorship
Fandoms: Naruto
27 Oct 2020
Tags
Summary
Easy, I thought, like the idiot I still was. Open a bakery and try not to die (again). Seemed pretty simple...until you factor in that I, a civilian, have the last Big Cat Summon. And Ino, Shika and Chouji think I'm their nee-chan.
...I didn't think to factor in the overwhelming force of Shisui's puppy eyes either.
Some - rather large - oversights then.
SI/OC Patissier and Baker...."What do you mean you don't know what fucking caramel is?!"
OR
Okay, I'll admit seeing my new dad's Hitai-ate was a massive kick in the (thankfully metaphorical) balls. Sorry, but I don't kill people! AKA an SI/OC fic where the girl is more concerned with the alarming lack of pastries...and appropriate female role models...and adopting misfits and cinnamon rolls...err, oops? At least, I get to troll people!
UPDATE: This work is unfinished and will remain so. A rewrite, including nonessential plot points, is currently in the works until the title "Let Them Eat Cake", the first in this series.
Series
- Part 3 of Rebirth could've been...worse?