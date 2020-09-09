1 - 20 of 40 Works in BNHA fics that make me burst into tears

  1. Complicated Creation by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    09 Sep 2020

    Midoriya Izuku is medically quirkless, not technically homeless, perpetually exhausted and doing his damned best despite it all. He also sees spirits, which might be cool if not for the fact that a) no one else does, b) they really don't like him very much, and c) he's pretty sure the heroes now think he's a villain working for the League.

    Aizawa Shota just wants to take down Overhaul, rescue Eri, keep his students alive, get some rest, and find out how this Deku kid knows things he absolutely should not know about his personal life and the Shie Hassaikai case.

    Unless Nighteye's right, and the kid really is a villain.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    112,714
    Chapters:
    13/13
    Collections:
    17
    Comments:
    1748
    Kudos:
    4041
    Bookmarks:
    1505
    Hits:
    65666

  2. Little Liar by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    05 Sep 2020

    Deku was raised as a villain until, one fateful day, he manages to escape. All Might is there, ready to adopt and protect him, but there's a lot of ground work to make up.

     

    A re-telling of BNHA if Midoriya had been raised by villains first.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    149,548
    Chapters:
    36/36
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    1572
    Kudos:
    2500
    Bookmarks:
    721
    Hits:
    50130

  3. Cat Days by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    03 Sep 2020

    Izuku has a shapeshifting quirk. He's not the best at controlling it, especially under stress. So when tragedy strikes and he gets lost in the city, he's stuck as a cat.

    At least he found a nice underground hero to take him in?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    43,765
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    212
    Kudos:
    1724
    Bookmarks:
    486
    Hits:
    10256

  4. Distant Star by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    03 Sep 2020

    Death wasn't unexpected in the line of heroic duty, but it was never anticipated. Despite his propensity for knocking on Death's door and sprinting away with broken bones and mortality tethered by mere determination, Izuku had never intended to die, especially not so young. It just... happened.

    And now... Well, what now? Death was supposed to be the end, wasn't it?

    So, why was Izuku still here?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    36,298
    Chapters:
    8/8
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    121
    Kudos:
    394
    Bookmarks:
    98
    Hits:
    3741

  5. Pushed Over The Edge by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    02 Sep 2020

    Izuku couldn't remember much before the darkness.

    He remembered the feeling of weightlessness and the wind whooshing past his ears as he was falling . . . falling . . . falling.

    Then he hit the ground.

    . . .

    They always forget that precious things are the first to be stolen.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    133,989
    Chapters:
    35/35
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    358
    Kudos:
    930
    Bookmarks:
    240
    Hits:
    17438

  6. you, the moon. you, the road. by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    25 Aug 2020

    “A mage just out of the academy, a knight protector, and a valet?” Todoroki shakes his head, something like despair creeping into his bones. He couldn’t keep a platoon of warriors, highly trained and hand picked, from dying. How’re these fools supposed to survive?

    “We’d need a dragon to have a single chance at not dying the second that thing comes back around,” he says, covering his eyes.

    “Well,” Midoriya hedges, sounding unsure. “I actually might be able to help with that.”

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    20,514
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    71
    Kudos:
    343
    Bookmarks:
    51
    Hits:
    4726

  7. Crazy Rich Heroes by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Crazy Rich Asians (2018)  

    24 Aug 2020

    When Izuku Midoriya agrees to spend the summer in Tokyo with his boyfriend, Shouto Todoroki, he envisions a humble family home, free time while Shouto does hero work, and quality time with the man he might one day marry. Sure, heroes made money, but he couldn't be THAT rich... right?

    What he doesn't know is that Shouto's family home happens to look like a Japanese palace, that he'll ride in more private planes than cars, and that with one of Asia's most eligible heroes on his arm, Izuku might as well have a target on his back.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    93,858
    Chapters:
    36/36
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    111
    Kudos:
    526
    Bookmarks:
    136
    Hits:
    13761

  8. At Your Feet, This Is My Unbecoming by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    20 Aug 2020

    Katsuki stood there frozen in shock, unable to process what he had just heard. His jaw was slack open and his hands began to shake, “What the fuck…” he said was an even voice that began to shake at the end.

    The rest of his evening was spent on the couch in an unresponsive state, as he wasn’t sure of how to react to the news, much less how big of a role he must have played in it. No, those thoughts would arise tomorrow. As well as for weeks after that. But not the day after tomorrow, as he would come to terms with it by then.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    31,535
    Chapters:
    14/14
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    221
    Kudos:
    702
    Bookmarks:
    143
    Hits:
    13436

  9. Lost and Found by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 Aug 2020

    When Izuku is eight, he makes his first real friend, the new transfer student Shinsou Hitoshi. As school and home life goes from bad to worse, Izuku and Hitoshi have only each other to rely on. That is, until they meet a tired man in an alleyway.

    Or: abused Izuku and Hitoshi become best friends and eventually meet Dadzawa and Yamadad, but they go through a bunch of stuff first.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    23,081
    Chapters:
    15/15
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    195
    Kudos:
    1126
    Bookmarks:
    294
    Hits:
    9440

  10. Different Demons (But They're All from Hell) by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    14 Aug 2020

    Izuku fights Overhaul to rescue Eri, and Eri settles in to her new home with Aizawa and Yamada. Izuku understands Eri a little more than anyone finds comfortable.

     

    (Part of my Vigilante!Izuku series, though he's not a vigilante anymore. All you need to know to understand this is that Izuku has firepowers, otherwise this stands alone)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,588
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    12
    Kudos:
    281
    Bookmarks:
    19
    Hits:
    1648

  11. The Unwilling Child by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 Aug 2020

    Katsuki has had just about enough bullshit the second he wakes up from his kidnapping. The League of Villains are trying to recruit him, but instead of being let go and seen as an equal, All for One has a different plan.

    —————————

    “Now that you’re willing to listen, I’ll explain your job.” Katsuki’s eyes widened as the figure rolled into the light so that Katsuki could see him in all his glory. His face was extremely fucked up and Katsuki had no words.

     

    “I have a son, you see. A tiny, curious thing. My work prevents me from seeing him very often, but I do not want him to be alone. I want you to care for him.”

     

    “I ain’t a damn babysitter,” Katsuki snarled but his voice was more subdued. He felt extremely vulnerable without his Quirk and hated how small he sounded. He wondered if this is what-

     

    “As I was saying,” he continued as if Katsuki hadn’t just told him no. “My son needs a caretaker. To cook and entertain him while I cannot. One thing I should warn you about is his memory problems. He tends to mix up fact and fiction often and cannot tell time that well. I expect it to not be too large of an issue.”

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    24,751
    Chapters:
    10/10
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    159
    Kudos:
    1014
    Bookmarks:
    168
    Hits:
    11230

  12. The Origin of Eclipse by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    10 Aug 2020

    In one universe, Izuku Midoriya was born quirkless. Three days after the diagnosis, his father went away on a business trip and never came back.

    In another universe, Izuku Midoriya was not born quirkless. At the age of four, his father spits a few fireballs into the air like fireworks to amuse his son, and Izuku claps his hands in delight. The fireballs smoosh together and char the picture frame behind them.

    In this universe, Izuku Midoriya has telekinetic control over fire, and his father never vanishes without a word.

    It might have been better if he had.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    129,808
    Chapters:
    24/24
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    624
    Kudos:
    1504
    Bookmarks:
    350
    Hits:
    33992

  13. Radioheads by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    07 Aug 2020

    Present Mic stood at the front of the class and opened his arms wide.

    “I am being posted in a different area of Japan for a hero mission for four weeks, so I won’t be teaching you in that time. Your homeroom teacher Aizawa has kindly offered to teach you English in my place.”

    There was a collective moan of anguish amongst the class and Izuku raised an eyebrow as Kaminari looked like he was seriously considering leaping out of the window.

    “But that is not all!”

    Izuku refocused his attention on his teacher, panicking slightly. Aizawa’s wrath was surely bad enough, so what--

    “I would like you, the students of Class 1A, to take over my radio show while I’m gone!”

    Silence fell upon the classroom and the green haired boy looked at their English teacher like he was crazy. Iida was the first to speak up.

    “Um...with all due respect Sensei, we’re not really cut out for this kind of...hero...work? Shouldn’t we focus our time on studies or training instead of--”

    “--The students with the highest listener count will receive extra credit and a special prize from yours truly.”

    The mood in the classroom changed almost instantly and Izuku beamed.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    25,673
    Chapters:
    6/6
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    81
    Kudos:
    339
    Bookmarks:
    79
    Hits:
    2862

  14. When He Sees Me by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    06 Aug 2020

    “Sorry,” Midoriya says. “I tend to get off in my own little world sometimes. Guess I just talk a lot. Hope that won't bother you.”
    “It's fine. I don't talk very much.”
    Midoriya grins again, lighting up the booth brighter than the light hanging over the table. “We're a perfect pair, then!”

    xx

    Todoroki Shouto moves in with someone he's never met, just while he's in town for his show. He's never really known what home could mean, and, well, Izuku's the perfect ball of sunshine to show him.
    Basically, this is a Blind!Izuku and Dancer!Shouto AU :)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    81,156
    Chapters:
    14/14
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    671
    Kudos:
    683
    Bookmarks:
    165
    Hits:
    8482

  15. Fractured Mind by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    01 Aug 2020

    Most of the time, Shouta Aizawa knew how to correctly handle his trouble-magnet students. Most of the time. One particular Problem Child tested his patience.

    Or: after a visit to an amusement park, Class 1-A realizes one of them hadn't come home the same.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    34,052
    Chapters:
    3/3
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    78
    Kudos:
    838
    Bookmarks:
    190
    Hits:
    8176

  16. Two Hundred Years Isn't That Long by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Jul 2020

    Izuku was born at the dawn of Quirks but kept secret from his father by his mother and uncle. In order to protect him, they found a Quirk that sends him through time- two hundred years into the future. Except when Izuku arrives in the new superhuman society, he learns that his father is still alive and dangerous. Not only that, his uncle's Quirk is still around too? And now Izuku has gone from being a normal, powerless child to the rare, Quirkless exception. But while two hundred years may seem like a long time, Izuku finds that there are some things that never change.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    33,006
    Chapters:
    15/15
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    238
    Kudos:
    1153
    Bookmarks:
    262
    Hits:
    19027

  17. Comfort First by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    25 Jul 2020

    “. . . dare you to run to Katsuki’s house,” Tenya was saying.

    “The fuck’s running to my house?” Katsuki said.

    “I am,” Izuku said, already standing up, smiling like he was about to go spar against Katsuki and IcyHot at the same time. Katsuki narrowed his eyes and Izuku shrugged. “It’s a dare, Kacchan.”

    “I’m timing you,” Asui said, “ribbit.”

    “Got it,” Izuku said, finishing soving on his stupid red shoes. He walked over to his bedroom door and leaned out. “Mom! I’m going to Kacchan’s house real fast.” Katsuki couldn’t hear if there was an answer, but Izuku took a couple steps back into his room. “Count me down!”

    “Three,” Asui said, phone in hand, “two!”

    “Remember, no quirk use!” Tenya said. Izuku raised a hand in recognition, already facing his doorway.

    “One!”

    “The alarm’s on,” Katsuki said. Izuku grinned over his shoulder at his laptop. His room was set up so that his table was on the opposite side of the room from his door. The walls looked, frankly, empty without the overwhelming amount of All Might merchandise.

    “Go!”

    --

    Class 2A spends the summer after their fashion show texting, meeting up, and playing way too much Truth or Dare.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    56,713
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    83
    Kudos:
    174
    Bookmarks:
    21
    Hits:
    2398

  18. Rust Around the Rim by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    19 Jul 2020

    "Pausing with his hand on the door, pretty boy turned, shaking his head minisculely. “Those are for you.” And with that he was gone, leaving Izuku to wonder if he had even been human. Certainly he had enough qualities to identify him as ethereal. Flowing hair, bright clothes, glowing eyes, and heavenly voice untainted by corruption. He must’ve been an angel. There was no other explanation.

    Not looking a gift horse, or angel, in the mouth, he popped a pain pill and began applying the bruise cream to his face, nibbling on his chocolate and going over the day’s events in his head. Maybe, just maybe, he could survive this month."

    or

    Midoriya Izuku had a really bad day. But he also meets dubbed Pretty Boy that kind of changes his entire life around. The next month will be a testament to his entire fucking sanity.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    45,249
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    14
    Kudos:
    101
    Bookmarks:
    32
    Hits:
    1035

  19. For a Change of Pace by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 Jul 2020

    Izuku sees the flames, and he thinks they are beautiful. They remind him of a phoenix, or of reincarnation: being reborn from the ashes of what used to be.

    Shouto wonders if this is his redemption, being saved after saving someone else. He wonders if Midoriya felt like this when he had burst into flame that day: like all the pain and suffering he’s ever been through is worth it, and that he can do anything.
    ---

    Or, the ways Todoroki Shouto and Midoriya Izuku save each other during the events of pre-Sports Festival and post-Hosu City, becoming friends while falling in love during that entire process.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    26,855
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    24
    Kudos:
    137
    Bookmarks:
    35
    Hits:
    1158

  20. Relapse by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    16 Jul 2020

    Recovery is a long and bumpy road, whether it be from a bad break-up, a tragic accident, substance abuse, or: over a decade of bullying and neglect.

    Relapses are common, even expected.

    And all it takes, is one bad day.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    23,184
    Chapters:
    7/7
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    300
    Kudos:
    898
    Bookmarks:
    226
    Hits:
    15831

