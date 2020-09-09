1 - 20 of 40 Works in BNHA fics that make me burst into tears
Complicated Creation by Elemental
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
09 Sep 2020
Summary
Midoriya Izuku is medically quirkless, not technically homeless, perpetually exhausted and doing his damned best despite it all. He also sees spirits, which might be cool if not for the fact that a) no one else does, b) they really don't like him very much, and c) he's pretty sure the heroes now think he's a villain working for the League.
Aizawa Shota just wants to take down Overhaul, rescue Eri, keep his students alive, get some rest, and find out how this Deku kid knows things he absolutely should not know about his personal life and the Shie Hassaikai case.
Unless Nighteye's right, and the kid really is a villain.
Series
- Part 1 of sum of all (and by them driven)
Little Liar by teaandtumblr
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
05 Sep 2020
Summary
Deku was raised as a villain until, one fateful day, he manages to escape. All Might is there, ready to adopt and protect him, but there's a lot of ground work to make up.
A re-telling of BNHA if Midoriya had been raised by villains first.
Cat Days by GriffinRose
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
03 Sep 2020
Summary
Izuku has a shapeshifting quirk. He's not the best at controlling it, especially under stress. So when tragedy strikes and he gets lost in the city, he's stuck as a cat.
At least he found a nice underground hero to take him in?
Distant Star by Xenolis
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
03 Sep 2020
Summary
Death wasn't unexpected in the line of heroic duty, but it was never anticipated. Despite his propensity for knocking on Death's door and sprinting away with broken bones and mortality tethered by mere determination, Izuku had never intended to die, especially not so young. It just... happened.
And now... Well, what now? Death was supposed to be the end, wasn't it?
So, why was Izuku still here?
Pushed Over The Edge by PixieUnicorn1112
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
02 Sep 2020
Summary
Izuku couldn't remember much before the darkness.
He remembered the feeling of weightlessness and the wind whooshing past his ears as he was falling . . . falling . . . falling.
Then he hit the ground.
. . .
They always forget that precious things are the first to be stolen.
Series
- Part 1 of Pushed Over the Edge
you, the moon. you, the road. by ohwickedsoul
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Aug 2020
Summary
“A mage just out of the academy, a knight protector, and a valet?” Todoroki shakes his head, something like despair creeping into his bones. He couldn’t keep a platoon of warriors, highly trained and hand picked, from dying. How’re these fools supposed to survive?
“We’d need a dragon to have a single chance at not dying the second that thing comes back around,” he says, covering his eyes.
“Well,” Midoriya hedges, sounding unsure. “I actually might be able to help with that.”
Crazy Rich Heroes by lydiaofthefallen
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
24 Aug 2020
Summary
When Izuku Midoriya agrees to spend the summer in Tokyo with his boyfriend, Shouto Todoroki, he envisions a humble family home, free time while Shouto does hero work, and quality time with the man he might one day marry. Sure, heroes made money, but he couldn't be THAT rich... right?
What he doesn't know is that Shouto's family home happens to look like a Japanese palace, that he'll ride in more private planes than cars, and that with one of Asia's most eligible heroes on his arm, Izuku might as well have a target on his back.
At Your Feet, This Is My Unbecoming by Jdot_FightMe
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Aug 2020
Summary
Katsuki stood there frozen in shock, unable to process what he had just heard. His jaw was slack open and his hands began to shake, “What the fuck…” he said was an even voice that began to shake at the end.
The rest of his evening was spent on the couch in an unresponsive state, as he wasn’t sure of how to react to the news, much less how big of a role he must have played in it. No, those thoughts would arise tomorrow. As well as for weeks after that. But not the day after tomorrow, as he would come to terms with it by then.
Series
- Part 1 of As The Stars Set
Lost and Found by Assassin Bug (Turlmin)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Aug 2020
Summary
When Izuku is eight, he makes his first real friend, the new transfer student Shinsou Hitoshi. As school and home life goes from bad to worse, Izuku and Hitoshi have only each other to rely on. That is, until they meet a tired man in an alleyway.
Or: abused Izuku and Hitoshi become best friends and eventually meet Dadzawa and Yamadad, but they go through a bunch of stuff first.
Different Demons (But They're All from Hell) by GriffinRose
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Aug 2020
Summary
Izuku fights Overhaul to rescue Eri, and Eri settles in to her new home with Aizawa and Yamada. Izuku understands Eri a little more than anyone finds comfortable.
(Part of my Vigilante!Izuku series, though he's not a vigilante anymore. All you need to know to understand this is that Izuku has firepowers, otherwise this stands alone)
Series
- Part 3 of Flame Hero: Eclipse
The Unwilling Child by inspirante
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Aug 2020
Summary
Katsuki has had just about enough bullshit the second he wakes up from his kidnapping. The League of Villains are trying to recruit him, but instead of being let go and seen as an equal, All for One has a different plan.
—————————
“Now that you’re willing to listen, I’ll explain your job.” Katsuki’s eyes widened as the figure rolled into the light so that Katsuki could see him in all his glory. His face was extremely fucked up and Katsuki had no words.
“I have a son, you see. A tiny, curious thing. My work prevents me from seeing him very often, but I do not want him to be alone. I want you to care for him.”
“I ain’t a damn babysitter,” Katsuki snarled but his voice was more subdued. He felt extremely vulnerable without his Quirk and hated how small he sounded. He wondered if this is what-
“As I was saying,” he continued as if Katsuki hadn’t just told him no. “My son needs a caretaker. To cook and entertain him while I cannot. One thing I should warn you about is his memory problems. He tends to mix up fact and fiction often and cannot tell time that well. I expect it to not be too large of an issue.”
Series
- Part 1 of The Unwilling Child
The Origin of Eclipse by GriffinRose
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Aug 2020
Summary
In one universe, Izuku Midoriya was born quirkless. Three days after the diagnosis, his father went away on a business trip and never came back.
In another universe, Izuku Midoriya was not born quirkless. At the age of four, his father spits a few fireballs into the air like fireworks to amuse his son, and Izuku claps his hands in delight. The fireballs smoosh together and char the picture frame behind them.
In this universe, Izuku Midoriya has telekinetic control over fire, and his father never vanishes without a word.
It might have been better if he had.
Series
- Part 1 of Flame Hero: Eclipse
Radioheads by HaventAClue (Dont_Really_Know_What_Im_Doing)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Aug 2020
Summary
Present Mic stood at the front of the class and opened his arms wide.
“I am being posted in a different area of Japan for a hero mission for four weeks, so I won’t be teaching you in that time. Your homeroom teacher Aizawa has kindly offered to teach you English in my place.”
There was a collective moan of anguish amongst the class and Izuku raised an eyebrow as Kaminari looked like he was seriously considering leaping out of the window.
“But that is not all!”
Izuku refocused his attention on his teacher, panicking slightly. Aizawa’s wrath was surely bad enough, so what--
“I would like you, the students of Class 1A, to take over my radio show while I’m gone!”
Silence fell upon the classroom and the green haired boy looked at their English teacher like he was crazy. Iida was the first to speak up.
“Um...with all due respect Sensei, we’re not really cut out for this kind of...hero...work? Shouldn’t we focus our time on studies or training instead of--”
“--The students with the highest listener count will receive extra credit and a special prize from yours truly.”
The mood in the classroom changed almost instantly and Izuku beamed.
When He Sees Me by Trenchcoatkitten
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
06 Aug 2020
Summary
“Sorry,” Midoriya says. “I tend to get off in my own little world sometimes. Guess I just talk a lot. Hope that won't bother you.”
“It's fine. I don't talk very much.”
Midoriya grins again, lighting up the booth brighter than the light hanging over the table. “We're a perfect pair, then!”
xx
Todoroki Shouto moves in with someone he's never met, just while he's in town for his show. He's never really known what home could mean, and, well, Izuku's the perfect ball of sunshine to show him.
Basically, this is a Blind!Izuku and Dancer!Shouto AU :)
Fractured Mind by SevenRenny
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Aug 2020
Summary
Most of the time, Shouta Aizawa knew how to correctly handle his trouble-magnet students. Most of the time. One particular Problem Child tested his patience.
Or: after a visit to an amusement park, Class 1-A realizes one of them hadn't come home the same.
Two Hundred Years Isn't That Long by SilveRanger
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Jul 2020
Summary
Izuku was born at the dawn of Quirks but kept secret from his father by his mother and uncle. In order to protect him, they found a Quirk that sends him through time- two hundred years into the future. Except when Izuku arrives in the new superhuman society, he learns that his father is still alive and dangerous. Not only that, his uncle's Quirk is still around too? And now Izuku has gone from being a normal, powerless child to the rare, Quirkless exception. But while two hundred years may seem like a long time, Izuku finds that there are some things that never change.
Comfort First by LostChanceTo
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Jul 2020
Summary
“. . . dare you to run to Katsuki’s house,” Tenya was saying.
“The fuck’s running to my house?” Katsuki said.
“I am,” Izuku said, already standing up, smiling like he was about to go spar against Katsuki and IcyHot at the same time. Katsuki narrowed his eyes and Izuku shrugged. “It’s a dare, Kacchan.”
“I’m timing you,” Asui said, “ribbit.”
“Got it,” Izuku said, finishing soving on his stupid red shoes. He walked over to his bedroom door and leaned out. “Mom! I’m going to Kacchan’s house real fast.” Katsuki couldn’t hear if there was an answer, but Izuku took a couple steps back into his room. “Count me down!”
“Three,” Asui said, phone in hand, “two!”
“Remember, no quirk use!” Tenya said. Izuku raised a hand in recognition, already facing his doorway.
“One!”
“The alarm’s on,” Katsuki said. Izuku grinned over his shoulder at his laptop. His room was set up so that his table was on the opposite side of the room from his door. The walls looked, frankly, empty without the overwhelming amount of All Might merchandise.
“Go!”
--
Class 2A spends the summer after their fashion show texting, meeting up, and playing way too much Truth or Dare.
Series
- Part 2 of stitch by stitch, we make a better world
Rust Around the Rim by straywrites
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Jul 2020
Summary
"Pausing with his hand on the door, pretty boy turned, shaking his head minisculely. “Those are for you.” And with that he was gone, leaving Izuku to wonder if he had even been human. Certainly he had enough qualities to identify him as ethereal. Flowing hair, bright clothes, glowing eyes, and heavenly voice untainted by corruption. He must’ve been an angel. There was no other explanation.
Not looking a gift horse, or angel, in the mouth, he popped a pain pill and began applying the bruise cream to his face, nibbling on his chocolate and going over the day’s events in his head. Maybe, just maybe, he could survive this month."
or
Midoriya Izuku had a really bad day. But he also meets dubbed Pretty Boy that kind of changes his entire life around. The next month will be a testament to his entire fucking sanity.
For a Change of Pace by pocketsized_owl
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Jul 2020
Summary
Izuku sees the flames, and he thinks they are beautiful. They remind him of a phoenix, or of reincarnation: being reborn from the ashes of what used to be.
Shouto wonders if this is his redemption, being saved after saving someone else. He wonders if Midoriya felt like this when he had burst into flame that day: like all the pain and suffering he’s ever been through is worth it, and that he can do anything.
---
Or, the ways Todoroki Shouto and Midoriya Izuku save each other during the events of pre-Sports Festival and post-Hosu City, becoming friends while falling in love during that entire process.
Series
- Part 1 of Habits of My Heart
Relapse by guardiantoa
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
16 Jul 2020
Summary
Recovery is a long and bumpy road, whether it be from a bad break-up, a tragic accident, substance abuse, or: over a decade of bullying and neglect.
Relapses are common, even expected.
And all it takes, is one bad day.
Series
- Part 1 of Recovery & Growth