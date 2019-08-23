When Todoroki Shouto had learned that All Might had chosen a successor, he had a pretty good idea of what type of warrior he'd eventually be facing in battle. Large, intimidating, merciless, arrogant, short-tempered...

“I really don’t get how you can be Endeavor’s son.” Izuku uncovered his mouth so he could cross his arms, looking between the battlefield (where Endeavor was still trying to get himself together) and Shouto. “I mean, he looks like an actual garbage can and only has a boring fire quirk. But you’re so pretty and you have a powerful ice quirk! How are you two related?!”

This is what Shouto got. The bitch slap back into reality was very harsh.

He really wasn't expecting this...