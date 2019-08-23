61 - 80 of 161 Works in BNHA Fanfic W(Rec)ks!

  1. Professor Midoriya by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    23 Aug 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    The professor is the cutest and sexiest thing Katsuki has ever seen, with his adorable expressions, fat ass, and awful nerdy-grandpa clothes. Bakugou was instantly captivated and horny, that must be what love at first sight feels like.
     

    or: Midoriya Izuku is a college professor, Bakugou Katsuki is a thirsty student.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    41,809
    Chapters:
    10/10
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    463
    Kudos:
    2024
    Bookmarks:
    395
    Hits:
    26478

  2. Chance by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    13 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    It’s just sex.

    ...right?

    What was supposed to be a friends-with-benefits and stress relieving arrangement, turns into messy emotions, broken hearts, and a lot of growing up. Will Katsuki decide what he wants? Or will it be too late?
    +

    +

    Or A bakudeku and kirideku story that will have just enough smut, angst, pining, and slow burn to make you happy.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    234,917
    Chapters:
    37/40
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    1778
    Kudos:
    1941
    Bookmarks:
    379
    Hits:
    46425

  3. Timely Problems by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    26 Oct 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    There is a point where something happens that's just too weird. For Izuku Midoriya, that point is when a portal opens in the middle of the common room and two children fall out that introduce themselves as his children with Todoroki.
    Has he mentioned that he has a ridiculously bad crush on Todoroki? Yeah, this is going to be fun.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    47,681
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    365
    Kudos:
    1904
    Bookmarks:
    371
    Hits:
    20975

  4. Gentle Hands by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    01 Mar 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The bruises on his stomach, the burn scars on his arms, his fingers, his face, the way he flinches at any sudden touch. Midoriya is not blind to the signs and he knows a victim when he sees one. Take it from his personal experience or simply a gut feeling, Midoriya knows something is going on with Shouto Todoroki and he’s determined to fix it. Even if it means shaking the world at its feet because Midoriya knows this for a fact; Todoroki needs to be saved. Everyone at least deserves that chance and Todoroki is more than deserving.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    132,832
    Chapters:
    19/19
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    583
    Kudos:
    1873
    Bookmarks:
    344
    Hits:
    34339

  5. A Bloody War Full of Bleeding Hearts by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    When Todoroki Shouto had learned that All Might had chosen a successor, he had a pretty good idea of what type of warrior he'd eventually be facing in battle. Large, intimidating, merciless, arrogant, short-tempered...

    “I really don’t get how you can be Endeavor’s son.” Izuku uncovered his mouth so he could cross his arms, looking between the battlefield (where Endeavor was still trying to get himself together) and Shouto. “I mean, he looks like an actual garbage can and only has a boring fire quirk. But you’re so pretty and you have a powerful ice quirk! How are you two related?!”

    This is what Shouto got. The bitch slap back into reality was very harsh.

    He really wasn't expecting this...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    168,537
    Chapters:
    45/45
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    688
    Kudos:
    1856
    Bookmarks:
    419
    Hits:
    49510

  6. Heal Me by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    24 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    It's the Healer!Deku AU that nobody asked for

    Update: New chapter every Monday

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    54,519
    Chapters:
    18/18
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    272
    Kudos:
    1845
    Bookmarks:
    433
    Hits:
    31830

  7. Bakugou's Childhood Sweetheart Survival Guide by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    20 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Childhood Sweethearts is a Japanese game show series inspired by the popular book The Childhood Friends-To-Sweethearts Contest by Merrywetherweather originating as far back as 2018. Childhood friends who are now lovers from all over the world compete in what is known as the ultimate challenge to prove your love to that girl next door, or to gain confidence to propose to the boy you've been protecting since you were both toddlers. Gaining a huge following and recently signing a contract to have their show aired internationally, the organizers opted to set up camp for the fifth season off the beach that Class 3-A happened to be spending a vacation on.

    “Kacchan.”

    “No.”

    Deku gave him a look. “But I didn’t say anything yet.”

    “You were thinking it. That’s enough incentive.”

    Otherwise known as that other fanfic where Izuku and Katsuki sign up for a childhood sweethearts competition while remaining 99% oblivious to their growing feelings for each other.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    28,333
    Chapters:
    4/4
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    152
    Kudos:
    1834
    Bookmarks:
    378
    Hits:
    18329

  8. Finding Home by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    19 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    One moment, they're staring at each other for the first time in years, separated by quirks and secondary genders.

    The next, Katsuki and Izuku are kidnapped- trapped in a hellish room with only each other and the burning, life-altering effects of a villain's drug that drives Katsuki's alpha mad with the urge to consume his pretty little omega.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    21,950
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    99
    Kudos:
    1821
    Bookmarks:
    363
    Hits:
    27025

  9. Valentine's day chocolate is (not) overrated by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    31 Dec 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Bakugou thinks Valentine's day is a bullshit holiday for bullshit people that spend money on useless sweets. However, if Kirishima wants chocolate that bad...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,387
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    85
    Kudos:
    1756
    Bookmarks:
    312
    Hits:
    9166

  10. read between the lines by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    24 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Quirkless as the day he was born, Izuku is determined to become a hero and takes the Yūei entrance exam. With the highest written exam score in over a decade, he is offered admission to General Studies, Class 1-C. The editor-in-chief of the school paper approaches Izuku after finding his misplaced notebook and asks if he would like to to become a staff writer. Urged to turn his Hero Analysis journals into a column, he agrees, with the caveat he can go by a pen name.

    The column is a success, quickly amassing a huge following, and it becomes a mark of social pride in the Hero Department to be featured in an article by "Deku."

    Izuku has, at the same time, developed a very inconvenient crush on a very pretty, very unapproachable student in 1-A. That's not really a problem, since Izuku is basically invisible to a guy like him anyway.
    Well... it wasn't a problem, until Izuku accidentally publishes a huge confessional op-ed piece, broadcasting his feelings for the world to read.

    Meanwhile, poor Shōto is dealing with his asshole father and just wants to eat his cold soba in peace.

    Tododeku. Minor Shindenki, Kiribaku, Momojiro, Erasermic. Just fluff & an AU canon rewrite!

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    197,103
    Chapters:
    18/18
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    1098
    Kudos:
    1746
    Bookmarks:
    601
    Hits:
    31075

  11. love meme, hate meme by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    19 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    It's time for the yearly Heroic Achievement Awards where well deserve pro heroes get to claim the honor and accolades that they accumulated in the previous year. This year the Best New Hero category is filled with powerhouses with big fandoms that is willing to do anything for their favorite to claim the honor of rookie of year.

    But just as the stage is set for showdown of the century between the biggest named rookie in Japan, Deku and Ground Zero, and their respective fanclubs, one single social media post is about to upheaval everything.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    36,030
    Chapters:
    2/4
    Collections:
    8
    Comments:
    344
    Kudos:
    1730
    Bookmarks:
    469
    Hits:
    20456

  12. Checks and Balances by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 Oct 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku Midoriya was a competitive cheerleader up until an injury to his hand made tumbling and stunting an impossibility. It's devastating to think that cheer could be out of his life for good—until a pair of enthusiastic classmates show up at Izuku's dorm room with a signup sheet for a new club: hockey cheerleading. All that's left to do is learn how exactly hockey works...and try not to think too much about the prodigious freshman right wing, who's just about the most wonderful person Izuku's ever met.

    Shouto Todoroki has eaten, slept, and breathed hockey his whole life. He's got a legacy to live up to with his pro-hockey old man, and he's no stranger to the scrutiny and expectations of his coaches and teammates. It's different now that he plays for UA, though. He's got a former pro coach who sees potential in him and teammates who might actually like him as a person. Then there's the cheerleading captain, who's kind and compassionate in a way Shouto's never known—and who won't rest until Shouto stops dismissing hockey as nothing more than his old man's game.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    113,898
    Chapters:
    30/30
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    672
    Kudos:
    1728
    Bookmarks:
    441
    Hits:
    23516

  13. Cat Puns Freak Meowt by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    When Pro-Hero Ground Zero finds a mangy old cat in the canal one night and takes it to the vets, he didn't expect to find himself faced with the largest, shiniest, most persuasive pair of green eyes he'd ever seen in his goddamn life. So, now he has a cat, a crush on his vet, and so much drama coming out of his ass it's a wonder he can still sit down.

    Add a dash of villainy to the mix and, well ... Katsuki is so over it.

    An AU Bakudeku story with a twist of fluff, a teaspoon of angst, and just a pinch of full on gay disaster. More F-bombs than you can shake a stick at. Hope y'all like animal puns.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    185,976
    Chapters:
    25/25
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    709
    Kudos:
    1680
    Bookmarks:
    453
    Hits:
    30207

  14. implacable sweetness by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    22 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    "But
    if each day,
    each hour,
    you feel that you are destined for me
    with implacable sweetness..."
    — Pablo Neruda, "If You Forget Me"

    Five years later, Katsuki meets Izuku and their daughter in the middle of the supermarket, and can't seem to let go any better than he can make their broken relationship work.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    62,830
    Chapters:
    27/?
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    341
    Kudos:
    1655
    Bookmarks:
    305
    Hits:
    23438

  15. A Little One by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    21 May 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    When the known Problem Child of Yuuei's Class 1-A gets turned into a child through the actions of a small-time villain's Quirk, no one expects him to get picked up by Shigaraki Tomura and his gang of villains. Izuku is now stuck with the League of Villains with no memories, Shigaraki is starting to learn what emotions are, Dabi misses his family (mostly just his siblings), the Dekusquad gains some members, Bakugou is sorry, Aizawa is tired, and there are only two weeks before Izuku returns to normal. What is everyone gonna do?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    41,342
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    126
    Kudos:
    1579
    Bookmarks:
    424
    Hits:
    18265

  16. Fireball by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    23 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku hasn't seen Bakugou in months. He hasn't spoken to him in two years, and it's been eight years since they had a meaningful conversation. Not that Izuku's counting, because adult Izuku has um, a spine and also self-respect. He wouldn't waste his entire life pining after someone who couldn't care less about him, right? Not even if that person is both figuratively and literally smoking hot? Right?

    That would be ridiculous, and Izuku is... ridiculous. Because when Bakugou explosively (again, literally) lands back in Izuku's life, Izuku can't help but try one more time to reconnect. What could possibly go wrong?

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    122,140
    Chapters:
    21/21
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    816
    Kudos:
    1553
    Bookmarks:
    395
    Hits:
    27839

  17. "You Got Me, I Got You" A Tododeku Story by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku hides the fact that he is a male omega from the world, at least, until the day that he forgets to take his heat suppressors, and Shoto ends up alone with him.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    132,548
    Chapters:
    64/64
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    1069
    Kudos:
    1551
    Bookmarks:
    249
    Hits:
    41099

  18. Three Can Play That Game by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    04 Aug 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    “What do you mean you guys still don’t get along? I was sure you two would’ve made up by now and have like a gazillion babies together.”
    ...
    Bakugo and Midoriya get constantly asked why they are not together, but perhaps that was because something was missing.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    79,549
    Chapters:
    24/24
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    553
    Kudos:
    1520
    Bookmarks:
    301
    Hits:
    24468

  19. Imperial Retrograde by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    25 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Owning a dragon is a capital offense.
    The barbarians in the East use them for battle. They decimate the countrysides and send stragglers to the capital of Lusun with wounds that will never heal. And in Lusun, If you own a dragon, it dies and so do you.
    Izuku finds a dragon egg to no effort of his own, and its rightful owner comes searching. As he marvels the hatchling, he’s taken— kidnapped by a barbarian for crueler and far more dangerous than he could have imagined. Now, he must learn to fight, he must learn to ride the hatchling that imprinted on him, and he must do it all for the people he despises.
    But as he plans his escape, Katsuki Bakugou pulls him further into the Drōgfolk way of life. And soon, Izuku must determine who the true enemy is, and whether the dragon riders are worth saving.
    And he needs to do it before his own country calls for war.

    ----------------

    UPDATES EVERY OTHER WEEK!

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    143,698
    Chapters:
    23/?
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    712
    Kudos:
    1502
    Bookmarks:
    359
    Hits:
    28818

  20. Paper Agency by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Brand new U.A. graduate, Shinsou Hitoshi, has a lot on his plate between finding a job, looking for a place to live, figuring out what his relationship with his mentors is going to look like now that they're not teacher and student anymore, and why his civilian boyfriend, Izuku, is acting so damn weird.

    Or: that one where Shinsou realizes a lot of things have been going on in the wings.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    47,707
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    10
    Comments:
    160
    Kudos:
    1498
    Bookmarks:
    744
    Hits:
    8314

