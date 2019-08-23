61 - 80 of 161 Works in BNHA Fanfic W(Rec)ks!
Professor Midoriya by Mikacrispy
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
23 Aug 2019
The professor is the cutest and sexiest thing Katsuki has ever seen, with his adorable expressions, fat ass, and awful nerdy-grandpa clothes. Bakugou was instantly captivated and horny, that must be what love at first sight feels like.
or: Midoriya Izuku is a college professor, Bakugou Katsuki is a thirsty student.
Chance by Rainbow__Dinosaur
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
13 Jul 2020
It’s just sex.
...right?
What was supposed to be a friends-with-benefits and stress relieving arrangement, turns into messy emotions, broken hearts, and a lot of growing up. Will Katsuki decide what he wants? Or will it be too late?
Or A bakudeku and kirideku story that will have just enough smut, angst, pining, and slow burn to make you happy.
Timely Problems by Imwastingmylifeinhere
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
26 Oct 2018
There is a point where something happens that's just too weird. For Izuku Midoriya, that point is when a portal opens in the middle of the common room and two children fall out that introduce themselves as his children with Todoroki.
Has he mentioned that he has a ridiculously bad crush on Todoroki? Yeah, this is going to be fun.
Gentle Hands by DorkyTomato
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Mar 2020
The bruises on his stomach, the burn scars on his arms, his fingers, his face, the way he flinches at any sudden touch. Midoriya is not blind to the signs and he knows a victim when he sees one. Take it from his personal experience or simply a gut feeling, Midoriya knows something is going on with Shouto Todoroki and he’s determined to fix it. Even if it means shaking the world at its feet because Midoriya knows this for a fact; Todoroki needs to be saved. Everyone at least deserves that chance and Todoroki is more than deserving.
- Part 1 of Gentle Hands
A Bloody War Full of Bleeding Hearts by River_Nix
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 May 2020
When Todoroki Shouto had learned that All Might had chosen a successor, he had a pretty good idea of what type of warrior he'd eventually be facing in battle. Large, intimidating, merciless, arrogant, short-tempered...
“I really don’t get how you can be Endeavor’s son.” Izuku uncovered his mouth so he could cross his arms, looking between the battlefield (where Endeavor was still trying to get himself together) and Shouto. “I mean, he looks like an actual garbage can and only has a boring fire quirk. But you’re so pretty and you have a powerful ice quirk! How are you two related?!”
This is what Shouto got. The bitch slap back into reality was very harsh.
He really wasn't expecting this...
Heal Me by EmbraceTheEccentric
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Aug 2020
It's the Healer!Deku AU that nobody asked for
Update: New chapter every Monday
Bakugou's Childhood Sweetheart Survival Guide by Butterfree
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
20 Aug 2018
Childhood Sweethearts is a Japanese game show series inspired by the popular book The Childhood Friends-To-Sweethearts Contest by Merrywetherweather originating as far back as 2018. Childhood friends who are now lovers from all over the world compete in what is known as the ultimate challenge to prove your love to that girl next door, or to gain confidence to propose to the boy you've been protecting since you were both toddlers. Gaining a huge following and recently signing a contract to have their show aired internationally, the organizers opted to set up camp for the fifth season off the beach that Class 3-A happened to be spending a vacation on.
“Kacchan.”
“No.”
Deku gave him a look. “But I didn’t say anything yet.”
“You were thinking it. That’s enough incentive.”
Otherwise known as that other fanfic where Izuku and Katsuki sign up for a childhood sweethearts competition while remaining 99% oblivious to their growing feelings for each other.
Finding Home by SurelyHeavenWaits
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Jan 2020
One moment, they're staring at each other for the first time in years, separated by quirks and secondary genders.
The next, Katsuki and Izuku are kidnapped- trapped in a hellish room with only each other and the burning, life-altering effects of a villain's drug that drives Katsuki's alpha mad with the urge to consume his pretty little omega.
Valentine's day chocolate is (not) overrated by Poteto
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Dec 2017
Bakugou thinks Valentine's day is a bullshit holiday for bullshit people that spend money on useless sweets. However, if Kirishima wants chocolate that bad...
read between the lines by realfakedoors
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Jan 2020
Quirkless as the day he was born, Izuku is determined to become a hero and takes the Yūei entrance exam. With the highest written exam score in over a decade, he is offered admission to General Studies, Class 1-C. The editor-in-chief of the school paper approaches Izuku after finding his misplaced notebook and asks if he would like to to become a staff writer. Urged to turn his Hero Analysis journals into a column, he agrees, with the caveat he can go by a pen name.
The column is a success, quickly amassing a huge following, and it becomes a mark of social pride in the Hero Department to be featured in an article by "Deku."
Izuku has, at the same time, developed a very inconvenient crush on a very pretty, very unapproachable student in 1-A. That's not really a problem, since Izuku is basically invisible to a guy like him anyway.
Well... it wasn't a problem, until Izuku accidentally publishes a huge confessional op-ed piece, broadcasting his feelings for the world to read.
Meanwhile, poor Shōto is dealing with his asshole father and just wants to eat his cold soba in peace.
Tododeku. Minor Shindenki, Kiribaku, Momojiro, Erasermic. Just fluff & an AU canon rewrite!
- Part 1 of read between the lines
love meme, hate meme by kewltie
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Jan 2020
It's time for the yearly Heroic Achievement Awards where well deserve pro heroes get to claim the honor and accolades that they accumulated in the previous year. This year the Best New Hero category is filled with powerhouses with big fandoms that is willing to do anything for their favorite to claim the honor of rookie of year.
But just as the stage is set for showdown of the century between the biggest named rookie in Japan, Deku and Ground Zero, and their respective fanclubs, one single social media post is about to upheaval everything.
- Part 1 of love meme, hate meme
Checks and Balances by indirectkissesiniceland
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Oct 2019
Izuku Midoriya was a competitive cheerleader up until an injury to his hand made tumbling and stunting an impossibility. It's devastating to think that cheer could be out of his life for good—until a pair of enthusiastic classmates show up at Izuku's dorm room with a signup sheet for a new club: hockey cheerleading. All that's left to do is learn how exactly hockey works...and try not to think too much about the prodigious freshman right wing, who's just about the most wonderful person Izuku's ever met.
Shouto Todoroki has eaten, slept, and breathed hockey his whole life. He's got a legacy to live up to with his pro-hockey old man, and he's no stranger to the scrutiny and expectations of his coaches and teammates. It's different now that he plays for UA, though. He's got a former pro coach who sees potential in him and teammates who might actually like him as a person. Then there's the cheerleading captain, who's kind and compassionate in a way Shouto's never known—and who won't rest until Shouto stops dismissing hockey as nothing more than his old man's game.
- Part 1 of Hockey Cheer AU
Cat Puns Freak Meowt by Doodlejoops
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Sep 2020
When Pro-Hero Ground Zero finds a mangy old cat in the canal one night and takes it to the vets, he didn't expect to find himself faced with the largest, shiniest, most persuasive pair of green eyes he'd ever seen in his goddamn life. So, now he has a cat, a crush on his vet, and so much drama coming out of his ass it's a wonder he can still sit down.
Add a dash of villainy to the mix and, well ... Katsuki is so over it.
An AU Bakudeku story with a twist of fluff, a teaspoon of angst, and just a pinch of full on gay disaster. More F-bombs than you can shake a stick at. Hope y'all like animal puns.
implacable sweetness by kindaopps
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
22 Jul 2020
"But
if each day,
each hour,
you feel that you are destined for me
with implacable sweetness..."
— Pablo Neruda, "If You Forget Me"
Five years later, Katsuki meets Izuku and their daughter in the middle of the supermarket, and can't seem to let go any better than he can make their broken relationship work.
A Little One by ScytheMeister7
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
21 May 2019
When the known Problem Child of Yuuei's Class 1-A gets turned into a child through the actions of a small-time villain's Quirk, no one expects him to get picked up by Shigaraki Tomura and his gang of villains. Izuku is now stuck with the League of Villains with no memories, Shigaraki is starting to learn what emotions are, Dabi misses his family (mostly just his siblings), the Dekusquad gains some members, Bakugou is sorry, Aizawa is tired, and there are only two weeks before Izuku returns to normal. What is everyone gonna do?
- Part 1 of Hey, Little One
Fireball by useless_donut
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
23 Jun 2020
Izuku hasn't seen Bakugou in months. He hasn't spoken to him in two years, and it's been eight years since they had a meaningful conversation. Not that Izuku's counting, because adult Izuku has um, a spine and also self-respect. He wouldn't waste his entire life pining after someone who couldn't care less about him, right? Not even if that person is both figuratively and literally smoking hot? Right?
That would be ridiculous, and Izuku is... ridiculous. Because when Bakugou explosively (again, literally) lands back in Izuku's life, Izuku can't help but try one more time to reconnect. What could possibly go wrong?
- Part 1 of Fireball
-
"You Got Me, I Got You" A Tododeku Story by seokgayysus
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Sep 2020
Izuku hides the fact that he is a male omega from the world, at least, until the day that he forgets to take his heat suppressors, and Shoto ends up alone with him.
- Part 1 of The ABO Series
Three Can Play That Game by DanaEliza
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
04 Aug 2019
“What do you mean you guys still don’t get along? I was sure you two would’ve made up by now and have like a gazillion babies together.”
...
Bakugo and Midoriya get constantly asked why they are not together, but perhaps that was because something was missing.
Imperial Retrograde by mynameis152
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Sep 2020
Owning a dragon is a capital offense.
The barbarians in the East use them for battle. They decimate the countrysides and send stragglers to the capital of Lusun with wounds that will never heal. And in Lusun, If you own a dragon, it dies and so do you.
Izuku finds a dragon egg to no effort of his own, and its rightful owner comes searching. As he marvels the hatchling, he’s taken— kidnapped by a barbarian for crueler and far more dangerous than he could have imagined. Now, he must learn to fight, he must learn to ride the hatchling that imprinted on him, and he must do it all for the people he despises.
But as he plans his escape, Katsuki Bakugou pulls him further into the Drōgfolk way of life. And soon, Izuku must determine who the true enemy is, and whether the dragon riders are worth saving.
And he needs to do it before his own country calls for war.
----------------
UPDATES EVERY OTHER WEEK!
Paper Agency by The Feels Whale (miscellea)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 May 2020
Brand new U.A. graduate, Shinsou Hitoshi, has a lot on his plate between finding a job, looking for a place to live, figuring out what his relationship with his mentors is going to look like now that they're not teacher and student anymore, and why his civilian boyfriend, Izuku, is acting so damn weird.
Or: that one where Shinsou realizes a lot of things have been going on in the wings.