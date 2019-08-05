1 - 20 of 29 Bookmarks by Dashusik

  1. Map out Sunlight

    Map out Sunlight by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    05 Aug 2019

    Words:
    54,961
    5 Works
    5
    57 Bookmarks
    57
    Bookmarked 10 Dec 2019

    10 Dec 2019

  2. Falling with Style

    Falling with Style by ,

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    18 Aug 2018

    Summary

    This is a wingfic!au, which is an AU in which most people have both Quirks and Wings. Toshinori Yagi, however, has neither.

    Words:
    29,468
    7 Works
    7
    93 Bookmarks
    93
    Bookmarked 09 Dec 2019

    09 Dec 2019

  3. Wing It

    Wing It by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    07 Dec 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    In a world where everyone has wings, it’s usual for nesting behaviour to become more common as winter approaches - people choosing to stay with families or lovers to share warmth and company. Not something Shota partakes in, being self reliant and coming from a line that mates for life.

    Until he finds out that the recently retired Toshinori is going to winter alone. And, after some revelations about the man’s past, Shota thinks it might be best if he offers his services...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    32,378
    8/8 Chapters
    8/8
    1 Collections
    1
    89 Comments
    89
    383 Kudos
    383
    91 Bookmarks
    91
    Hits:
    3396
    Bookmarked 09 Dec 2019

    09 Dec 2019

  4. An Extra Five Percent

    An Extra Five Percent by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    27 Oct 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    His fists clenched at his sides as All for One sprang towards the hero, who took every punch and jab and attempt at his very life with a strength Aizawa didn’t think possible in Yagi’s current state.

    What a horrible time to realize Aizawa couldn’t live in a world without him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,451
    2/2 Chapters
    2/2
    86 Comments
    86
    435 Kudos
    435
    109 Bookmarks
    109
    Hits:
    3060
    Bookmarked 08 Dec 2019

    08 Dec 2019

  5. Hard Enough to Bruise

    Hard Enough to Bruise by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Toshinori Yagi should have been used to this by now. But he wasn’t. He couldn’t be. Not when he was left sitting on the cold floor of a hospital hallway at two in the morning with the winding, tattered gray scarf of the man he only now realized he’d fallen in love with clutched desperately in his hands.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,869
    1/1 Chapters
    1/1
    1 Collections
    1
    32 Comments
    32
    425 Kudos
    425
    92 Bookmarks
    92
    Hits:
    2530
    Bookmarked 07 Dec 2019

    07 Dec 2019

  6. Strange Bedfellows

    Strange Bedfellows by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    13 Sep 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    He narrows his eyes at them when the bathroom door creaks open behind him and Shouta pauses, finally beginning to process what her face even means - not a new partner, then, but that could only mean housemate - and twists to look up - and up - into the bluest eyes he's ever fucking seen. Blue-Eyes blinks at him for a second, processing, until his face splits into a huge grin and he laughs brightly, and Shouta realises that whoever this guy is, he’s completely and utterly fucked in regards to him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,735
    1/1 Chapters
    1/1
    23 Comments
    23
    416 Kudos
    416
    92 Bookmarks
    92
    Hits:
    2168
    Bookmarked 06 Dec 2019

    06 Dec 2019

  7. Blast from the Past

    Blast from the Past by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    31 Aug 2019

    Words:
    45,243
    2 Works
    2
    15 Bookmarks
    15
    Bookmarked 03 Dec 2019

    03 Dec 2019

  8. P is for Pollen

    P is for Pollen by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    18 Dec 2018

    Words:
    18,037
    2 Works
    2
    20 Bookmarks
    20
    Bookmarked 03 Dec 2019

    03 Dec 2019

  9. Papercuts

    Papercuts by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    29 Sep 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Yagi may have been sorry, but Aizawa was not. As dry as paperwork could be, he found that hadn’t entirely minded. Since he usually patrolled the nightshift, Aizawa slept half the day away, then spent the other half laying around his apartment until Yamada or Kayama or both dragged him out to “socialize,” and “have fun,” and “actually have a goddamn life what the hell Aizawa have you been out during the day even once this month.”
    Spending time sitting with Yagi, quietly working, drinking coffee and sharing the occasional word—it was a bit of a jarring change of pace. But not unwelcome.

     

    After a particularly nasty villain attack, Aizawa finds that he has the misfortune of spending a week with All Might doing paperwork. Or maybe not. As much as he's dreading the meeting, he finds himself taken with the gentle secretary, Yagi Toshinori. It's clear Yagi is suffering under the weight of painful secrets, and Aizawa isn't used to opening himself up to others. Time to tell the truth is limited. But with heroes, isn't that always the case?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    20,074
    8/12 Chapters
    8/12
    131 Comments
    131
    499 Kudos
    499
    122 Bookmarks
    122
    Hits:
    5113
    Bookmarked 03 Dec 2019

    03 Dec 2019

  10. Family Matters

    Family Matters by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    15 Mar 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Aizawa is prepared for a lot of things but finding out he's an Uncle is really not one of them.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    41,533
    1/1 Chapters
    1/1
    64 Comments
    64
    521 Kudos
    521
    170 Bookmarks
    170
    Hits:
    4470
    Bookmarked 03 Dec 2019

    03 Dec 2019

  11. Public Bookmark 75

    Fresh Mountain Air and Forty-Four Futons by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    05 Oct 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    In which Aizawa brings an extra kid to mountain training camp, leaves his sleeping bag at school, and ends up sharing a futon with Yagi Toshinori for three agonizing nights before everything folds.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,686
    1/1 Chapters
    1/1
    29 Comments
    29
    402 Kudos
    402
    75 Bookmarks
    75
    Hits:
    2397
    Bookmarked 02 Dec 2019

    02 Dec 2019

  12. Push and Pull

    Push and Pull by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    14 Jul 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    The man who carried the world on his shoulders, and the fool who fell for him.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,460
    1/1 Chapters
    1/1
    117 Comments
    117
    Kudos:
    2864
    662 Bookmarks
    662
    Hits:
    21841
    Bookmarked 28 Nov 2019

    28 Nov 2019

  13. Pillar of Strength

    Pillar of Strength by ,

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    01 Jul 2018

    Words:
    47,541
    1 Works
    1
    17 Bookmarks
    17
    Bookmarked 26 Nov 2019

    26 Nov 2019

  14. Soft Petals; Sharp Thorns

    Soft Petals; Sharp Thorns by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    24 Aug 2017

    Summary

    Hanahaki: flowers that bloom in one's lungs when they suffer from unrequited love. Some say it emerged as a side effect of quirks; others, a curse for humanity striving for the power of gods.

    These are the stories of those who suffered and lived- and those who suffered, and lost.

    Words:
    10,813
    2 Works
    2
    171 Bookmarks
    171
    Bookmarked 26 Nov 2019

    26 Nov 2019

  15. Transformations

    Transformations by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    07 Dec 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    When Aizawa moves into a new apartment a few months before the start of his teaching career at U.A., he finds he's now neighbour to All Might's private secretary. Though he has little love lost for his boisterous boss, Aizawa is quite drawn to the meek man he lives next to. Of course, there are a few things he doesn't know about Toshinori Yagi.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    32,289
    Chapters:
    13/13
    1 Collections
    1
    718 Comments
    718
    Kudos:
    3980
    916 Bookmarks
    916
    Hits:
    37588
    Bookmarked 25 Nov 2019

    25 Nov 2019

  16. The Yōkai Series

    The Yōkai Series by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    31 Aug 2019

    Words:
    86,067
    2 Works
    2
    108 Bookmarks
    108
    Bookmarked 12 Nov 2019

    12 Nov 2019

  17. Barrel

    Barrel by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    10 Jul 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Yagi hates this deflated body.

    Aizawa adores it.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,217
    1/1 Chapters
    1/1
    113 Comments
    113
    Kudos:
    3444
    608 Bookmarks
    608
    Hits:
    35633
    Bookmarked 24 Oct 2019

    24 Oct 2019

  18. Aizawa's Cryptid Love

    Aizawa's Cryptid Love by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    10 Sep 2018

    Summary

    A series of oneshots in the life of Aizawa Shouta, as he tries (and fails) to pretend he's not as in love with Toshinori as he really is.

    Words:
    8,464
    3 Works
    3
    32 Bookmarks
    32
    Bookmarked 18 Oct 2019

    18 Oct 2019

  19. After Hours

    After Hours by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    While stuck grading together in the staff room long after the students have gone to bed, Toshinori Yagi makes Shouta Aizawa an offer he can't refuse, breaking through those carefully constructed walls around his heart as he does so.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,661
    1/1 Chapters
    1/1
    28 Comments
    28
    417 Kudos
    417
    83 Bookmarks
    83
    Hits:
    2855
    Bookmarked 17 Oct 2019

    17 Oct 2019

  20. Use Your Words

    Use Your Words by for vageege

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Toshinori leans away from Aizawa’s person; there is a dangerous, smoldering look in his eyes. It amplifies when Yagi very obviously lets his gaze rake across Shouta’s body. With a swipe of his tongue, he pulls his plush bottom lip between his teeth and hums as his hand slides over Aizawa’s, which is currently white-knuckling the wooden frame of the podium. The indifferent countenance remains unchanged, but the sharp inhale signals to Toshinori that his point has been made.

    Rapid footsteps reach the doorframe, and when 1A begins to file into their seats, there’s no hint of what just transpired between the two adults. Toshinori looks to the students with a bright smile, stating he and Aizawa were working out “logistics for the next training exercise.” With a final wave and well wishes for an excellent class, the blonde takes his leave, throwing a wink Shouta’s way as he closes the door behind him.

    Well, he thinks to himself as he informs the rowdy group of a surprise quiz (and silently congratulates himself on their momentary distress), tonight should be fun.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,469
    1/1 Chapters
    1/1
    10 Comments
    10
    218 Kudos
    218
    42 Bookmarks
    42
    Hits:
    2330
    Bookmarked 17 Oct 2019

    17 Oct 2019

