Yagi may have been sorry, but Aizawa was not. As dry as paperwork could be, he found that hadn’t entirely minded. Since he usually patrolled the nightshift, Aizawa slept half the day away, then spent the other half laying around his apartment until Yamada or Kayama or both dragged him out to “socialize,” and “have fun,” and “actually have a goddamn life what the hell Aizawa have you been out during the day even once this month.”

Spending time sitting with Yagi, quietly working, drinking coffee and sharing the occasional word—it was a bit of a jarring change of pace. But not unwelcome.

After a particularly nasty villain attack, Aizawa finds that he has the misfortune of spending a week with All Might doing paperwork. Or maybe not. As much as he's dreading the meeting, he finds himself taken with the gentle secretary, Yagi Toshinori. It's clear Yagi is suffering under the weight of painful secrets, and Aizawa isn't used to opening himself up to others. Time to tell the truth is limited. But with heroes, isn't that always the case?