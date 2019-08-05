1 - 20 of 29 Bookmarks by Dashusik
Map out Sunlight by iputthepaininpainting
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
05 Aug 2019
- 54,961
- 5
- 57
Bookmarked by Dashusik
10 Dec 2019
Falling with Style by Deviation, verymerrysioux
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
18 Aug 2018
Summary
This is a wingfic!au, which is an AU in which most people have both Quirks and Wings. Toshinori Yagi, however, has neither.
- 29,468
- 7
- 93
Bookmarked by Dashusik
09 Dec 2019
Wing It by diemarysues
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
In a world where everyone has wings, it’s usual for nesting behaviour to become more common as winter approaches - people choosing to stay with families or lovers to share warmth and company. Not something Shota partakes in, being self reliant and coming from a line that mates for life.
Until he finds out that the recently retired Toshinori is going to winter alone. And, after some revelations about the man’s past, Shota thinks it might be best if he offers his services...
- English
- 32,378
- 8/8
- 1
- 89
- 383
- 91
- 3396
Bookmarked by Dashusik
09 Dec 2019
An Extra Five Percent by Kaiijuu
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
27 Oct 2018
Tags
Summary
His fists clenched at his sides as All for One sprang towards the hero, who took every punch and jab and attempt at his very life with a strength Aizawa didn’t think possible in Yagi’s current state.
What a horrible time to realize Aizawa couldn’t live in a world without him.
Bookmarked by Dashusik
08 Dec 2019
Hard Enough to Bruise by TheTrickyOwl
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Jan 2019
Tags
Summary
Toshinori Yagi should have been used to this by now. But he wasn’t. He couldn’t be. Not when he was left sitting on the cold floor of a hospital hallway at two in the morning with the winding, tattered gray scarf of the man he only now realized he’d fallen in love with clutched desperately in his hands.
- English
- 6,869
- 1/1
- 1
- 32
- 425
- 92
- 2530
Bookmarked by Dashusik
07 Dec 2019
Strange Bedfellows by microrockets
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
13 Sep 2018
Tags
Summary
He narrows his eyes at them when the bathroom door creaks open behind him and Shouta pauses, finally beginning to process what her face even means - not a new partner, then, but that could only mean housemate - and twists to look up - and up - into the bluest eyes he's ever fucking seen. Blue-Eyes blinks at him for a second, processing, until his face splits into a huge grin and he laughs brightly, and Shouta realises that whoever this guy is, he’s completely and utterly fucked in regards to him.
Bookmarked by Dashusik
06 Dec 2019
Blast from the Past by Beloved_Lie
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Aug 2019
- 45,243
- 2
- 15
P is for Pollen by Wiebelwiebel
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
18 Dec 2018
- 18,037
- 2
- 20
Papercuts by Prodigal_Sunlight
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 Sep 2018
Tags
Summary
Yagi may have been sorry, but Aizawa was not. As dry as paperwork could be, he found that hadn’t entirely minded. Since he usually patrolled the nightshift, Aizawa slept half the day away, then spent the other half laying around his apartment until Yamada or Kayama or both dragged him out to “socialize,” and “have fun,” and “actually have a goddamn life what the hell Aizawa have you been out during the day even once this month.”
Spending time sitting with Yagi, quietly working, drinking coffee and sharing the occasional word—it was a bit of a jarring change of pace. But not unwelcome.
After a particularly nasty villain attack, Aizawa finds that he has the misfortune of spending a week with All Might doing paperwork. Or maybe not. As much as he's dreading the meeting, he finds himself taken with the gentle secretary, Yagi Toshinori. It's clear Yagi is suffering under the weight of painful secrets, and Aizawa isn't used to opening himself up to others. Time to tell the truth is limited. But with heroes, isn't that always the case?
Family Matters by VideoPlay5178
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
15 Mar 2018
Tags
Summary
Aizawa is prepared for a lot of things but finding out he's an Uncle is really not one of them.
Fresh Mountain Air and Forty-Four Futons by Demyrie
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
05 Oct 2019
Tags
Summary
In which Aizawa brings an extra kid to mountain training camp, leaves his sleeping bag at school, and ends up sharing a futon with Yagi Toshinori for three agonizing nights before everything folds.
Bookmarked by Dashusik
02 Dec 2019
Push and Pull by surveycorpsjean
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
14 Jul 2017
Tags
Summary
The man who carried the world on his shoulders, and the fool who fell for him.
Bookmarked by Dashusik
28 Nov 2019
Pillar of Strength by Jangalian, Neubauje
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
01 Jul 2018
- 47,541
- 1
- 17
Bookmarked by Dashusik
26 Nov 2019
Soft Petals; Sharp Thorns by Deviation
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Aug 2017
Summary
Hanahaki: flowers that bloom in one's lungs when they suffer from unrequited love. Some say it emerged as a side effect of quirks; others, a curse for humanity striving for the power of gods.
These are the stories of those who suffered and lived- and those who suffered, and lost.
- 10,813
- 2
- 171
Bookmarked by Dashusik
26 Nov 2019
Transformations by greygerbil
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Dec 2017
Tags
Summary
When Aizawa moves into a new apartment a few months before the start of his teaching career at U.A., he finds he's now neighbour to All Might's private secretary. Though he has little love lost for his boisterous boss, Aizawa is quite drawn to the meek man he lives next to. Of course, there are a few things he doesn't know about Toshinori Yagi.
- English
- 32,289
- 13/13
- 1
- 718
- 3980
- 916
- 37588
Bookmarked by Dashusik
25 Nov 2019
The Yōkai Series by BubbleGuppy
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Aug 2019
- 86,067
- 2
- 108
Bookmarked by Dashusik
12 Nov 2019
Barrel by surveycorpsjean
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Jul 2016
Tags
Summary
Yagi hates this deflated body.
Aizawa adores it.
Bookmarked by Dashusik
24 Oct 2019
Aizawa's Cryptid Love by Eldritch_kun
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
10 Sep 2018
Summary
A series of oneshots in the life of Aizawa Shouta, as he tries (and fails) to pretend he's not as in love with Toshinori as he really is.
- 8,464
- 3
- 32
Bookmarked by Dashusik
18 Oct 2019
After Hours by TheTrickyOwl
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Jan 2019
Tags
Summary
While stuck grading together in the staff room long after the students have gone to bed, Toshinori Yagi makes Shouta Aizawa an offer he can't refuse, breaking through those carefully constructed walls around his heart as he does so.
Bookmarked by Dashusik
17 Oct 2019
Use Your Words by Kaiijuu for vageege
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Jan 2019
Tags
Summary
Toshinori leans away from Aizawa’s person; there is a dangerous, smoldering look in his eyes. It amplifies when Yagi very obviously lets his gaze rake across Shouta’s body. With a swipe of his tongue, he pulls his plush bottom lip between his teeth and hums as his hand slides over Aizawa’s, which is currently white-knuckling the wooden frame of the podium. The indifferent countenance remains unchanged, but the sharp inhale signals to Toshinori that his point has been made.
Rapid footsteps reach the doorframe, and when 1A begins to file into their seats, there’s no hint of what just transpired between the two adults. Toshinori looks to the students with a bright smile, stating he and Aizawa were working out “logistics for the next training exercise.” With a final wave and well wishes for an excellent class, the blonde takes his leave, throwing a wink Shouta’s way as he closes the door behind him.
Well, he thinks to himself as he informs the rowdy group of a surprise quiz (and silently congratulates himself on their momentary distress), tonight should be fun.
Bookmarked by Dashusik
17 Oct 2019