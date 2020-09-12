1 - 20 of 103 Bookmarks by SilvermistAnimeLover
Shackles of Time by All_usions, Eternal_writes
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
12 Sep 2020
Summary
All of his life, Izuku Midoriya was told he was useless. Worthless. Quirkless. Bakugou had even carved that word into his skin, never to be forgotten. A living reminder on his skin. Society had taught him that he couldn’t be a Hero. Now, he here he sat, at the precipice of The End. The end of the world, that is. Around him, everything burned and nothing but carnage was left in his wake.
And it’s here, that he realizes this is not the path he wanted. This was All for One’s dream. But it was too late to change the fate of this world... far too late. He had already devoured this world.
If only he could go back in time.
Izuku looked to the sky, hoping to see the blue sky for one last time. He ignored the stinging tears in his eyes as he took in the black, cloudy sky. So much ash and smoke polluted it.
All of this was his fault. Izuku choked on blood.
"ł₣ ɎØɄ ₵ØɄⱠĐ ₩ł₴Ⱨ ₣ØⱤ ₳₦Ɏ₮Ⱨł₦₲, ₩Ⱨ₳₮ ₩ØɄⱠĐ ł₮ ฿Ɇ?"
He reached up to the sky, not even flinching as a strange voice -- no, it was familiar. His voice? -- whispered in his mind. Slightly distorted.
“I wish I could’ve changed it all. I wish I could go back, and fix all of this,”
17 Jul 2020
Keep Moving by NerdofSpades
Fandoms: Assassination Classroom, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
27 Aug 2020
Summary
Izuku made it through his third year at Aldera. He graduated, both from his middle school and from the Assassination Classroom. Now, he has new problems to deal with. New classmates, new teachers, and a whole new type of weird that comes with studying at Japan's top hero school while also trying to hide state secrets.
Series
- Part 20 of Open Doors
08 Jul 2020
Double knockouts by Normandy1998
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
29 May 2020
Summary
Midnight takes on the most challenging role in all of Mankind's history, becoming a parent to one Izuku Kayama
AU where Midnight is Izuku biological mother
04 Jul 2020
Lavandula Somnambulist by Double_bubble_disco_queen
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
13 Sep 2020
Summary
Not many people would imagine The R-Rated hero as a mother. They don’t know about it, either.
Izuku Kayama grew up masquerading as a normal kid, when he’s far from it. With a quirk deemed practically useless in heroics, and a mother the lustful people of Japan adore, he’s thrown into a mess of revealing his parentage and fighting tooth and nail to claim his spot in heroics.
And with the help of the local insomniac and crazy inventor, he might just make it. Hopefully he doesn’t put too many people to sleep in the process.
04 Jul 2020
Problem Child by TheDeadGirlRisen
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
13 Aug 2020
Summary
He had died. Died, leaving his students behind. But, here he was in the body of the problem child, with memories of his childhood. One thing was clear to him... He was no longer Shota Aizawa. Now he was his problem child, back in the past. An opportunity to fix things. First thing he would have to do was get used to thinking about himself as Izuku.
29 Jun 2020
Bookmarker's Notes
I love this. It's such a unique idea!! AHHHH!! And when he meets /himeself/ that'll be interesting for sure! :D I wonder if he'd tell his younger self about this? I mean, who'd know a better way to convince yourself than you? I know, personally, I have a few secret passcodes to tell myself if I ever meet my past self. ^^ A few secrets I've told no one so I know that if someone knows, they'd be telling the truth.
Catzawa by TheDeadGirlRisen
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Jul 2020
Summary
Shota Aizawa just expelled an entire class of students that had no potential, and was on his way home for a well earned break when he gets bumped into on the street and ends up as a cat. It takes a few days, but eventually he finds himself in the home of Izuku Midoriya, who just wants to help the cat that looked half starved. He did not sign up for a weirdly intelligent cat that has a quirk that can erase other quirks.
Shota determines that the kid has potential, and he's not going to let it go to waste. Even if All Might was also trying to make the boy into his successor.
29 Jun 2020
My quirk is one gun, zero fucks. by Tired_and_over_caffinated
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
08 Sep 2020
Summary
Midoriya Izuku was quirkless. In the eyes of many, he was weak. Nothing.
But Izuku Midoriya was more than that. He was Serpent - the moraled hitman for hire. He was the son of Hisashi Midoriya, a dorky and lovable father.
He had guns, and no fucks to give.
He would be a hero. Society be damned.
22 Jun 2020
5 minutes at a time by zero_out
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
03 Jan 2020
Summary
Izuku was running before he could think about it, counting down in his head '57, 56, 54-' as he felt his boots slam into the concrete with each step. A knife slid out of his pocket, grasped tightly in a pale fist as he swung it out '49, 48-' and pierced through the eye of a sludge body.
'He could have died if you weren't fast enough.. You need to be faster. What will happen next time? What if you trip? There were 46 seconds left until he suffocated. Get yourself together you worthless fucking DEKU-'
Or; In which Izuku can see Death
The No Good Quarantine Secret by Assassination_Midoriya for just_your_average_person
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
30 Aug 2020
Summary
Due to a temporary quirk virus from a rampaging villain, everyone in Musutafu has to stay indoors until the quirk wears off. For everyone, it's not so bad. Well...…..everyone except Midoriya Izuku. See, he has a secret about his parents that he doesn't want to get out. But what happens when it does.
Takes place after Kamino Ward. It's my first fanfic so criticism is welcome. I don't think I'm good at summaries, so please read and find out.
it could be better, it could be worse by tacexx
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
19 Apr 2020
Summary
Midoriya Izuku loves his life! He's finally following his dream to become a top hero. Feeling lucky with a new quirk, a mentor like All Might and great friends in Class 1-A, he is extremely grateful.
Enter Midoriya Hisashi.
Estranged but not Unwanted by Littlestartopaz (TopazledHannah)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
09 Apr 2019
Summary
Izuku grew up knowing that he has an uncle somewhere. Izuku knows these things about him:
1) His is Inko's half brother.
2) He is eleven years younger.
3) He likes cats and the color yellow.
4) His quirk can cancel other quirks at a glance.
5) His name is Aizawa Shouta.
My Penpal, The Hero by Vereen
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
06 Sep 2020
Summary
Midoriya Izuku needed a friend. A good friend, one that didn't hurt him.
He had one.
Aizawa Shōta, the pro-hero Eraserhead, in fact.
Whom he began writing to when he was only 5.
14 Jun 2020
I'm home by Powered_By_Spite
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
02 Feb 2019
Summary
Tartarus is razed to the ground and Eri is visited by a man who's more than likely Afo to reverse the damage done to him. Izuku is terrified, but there's nothing he can do about any of it. He may as well just enjoy the time he's getting with his father, now that Hisashi is back home.
14 Jun 2020
brain bleed by warpinator
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
09 Jul 2020
Summary
Izuku dreams about the first One for All user's death.
Then come the others.
13 Jun 2020
Little Brother of Mine by Winter_Star (Dragon_of_Night)
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Jul 2020
Summary
Tomura Shigaraki was raised knowing he would kill All Might. He was also raised knowing his Sensei had a son. A quirkless son. Tomura knew he was his Sensei's heir, but his Otouto, Sensei's child, was his Sensei's darling. Tomura would insure his Otouto was safe for Sensei, even if now he's having to fight hero's to do it.
Izuku Midoriya was raised knowing he would be a hero, no matter what anyone else said. He was also raised knowing that his dad didn't love him. He was the quirkless child, who would want him? But now he has a quirk, and now he was going to his dream school! He would be the greatest hero ever, even if now he has to deal with an overprotective older brother to do it.
12 Jun 2020
Will Always Be by jelly_beanie
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
26 Jul 2020
Summary
'“Where else would I go, Kacchan?” He asked softly. Izuku couldn’t keep his voice from breaking as tears streamed down his freckled face. “I can’t go home,”
Kacchan stumbled back, almost put off by the words. Something that wasn’t hatred flashed across his face before it was quickly replaced by disgruntled frustration. “Just get the fuck out, Deku.” He turned and stomped out the door, slamming it behind him.
Izuku slid down to his feet, curling in on himself. “I can’t go home.” He whispered and he was overcome by sobs. He missed her so much. All he had was a lonely ache in his chest as he cried amid the boxes of what was once his home. He just wanted her back. It was all he wanted, all he ever dreamed of, but Izuku was no hero. He was nothing but a weak little kid with an impossible dream of becoming one. He just didn’t know which dream was more impossible.'
*advertisement voice* If you're looking for a Dadzawa fic where he adopts the poor children that come into his life this fic is for you! If you're looking for Izuku's dad is *gasp* All For One? then this could be for you(exclusions may apply)! A fic where Hitoshi and Izuku are family and also deal with quirk society? This is for you! Perhaps!
12 Jun 2020
Project: Disaster by mailanii99
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
03 Jul 2020
Summary
When the first years of U.A are given a midterm research project on a villain, they get more than what any of them bargained for. Delving into the minds of villains is a scary thing.
And when Izuku picks the notorious All For One, he learns more about him than he had ever wanted.
He just wanted a good grade on his project.
Born A Year Early by Tired_And_G4Y
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Sep 2020
Summary
Midoriya is born a year early and gets into UA on his own!!
Maybe he can help his younger class along the way
Verdant Eternal by idiot_onion
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
16 Sep 2020
Summary
“Yo, Izuku-kun!” The boy smiles down at him- curse his short height- slinging his arm around the only marginally shorter teen to his side. “Me’n otouto here were wondering when you were going to show up!”
The short teen smiles bashfully and brushes a hand through his curly green hair.
Yep. You read that right: green.
Izuku, along with his senpai Amari Kazuo, were among the first wave of people in Japan to be what most people were calling “Quirked.” Thankfully for himself, his “quirk” just seemed to be a mutation- hence the greenish hair. It might be much more visible than other “quirked” people, but it was mild in the long run, especially for something that he could pass off as hair dye.
Midoriya Izuku
DoB: July 15, 1999
Parents: Midoriya Inko, Midoriya Hisashi (deceased)
Quirk: Green Hair
DoD: ???
Aizawa’s Survivors by Rocky1160
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
26 Dec 2019
Summary
Izuku Midoriya, along with four other students, survive what many at UA call the “Great Purge of 1-A”. These students would become close friends, skilled heroes-in-training, and, according to Nezu and Present Mic, Aizawa’s children.
10 Jun 2020