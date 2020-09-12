Public Bookmark *

All of his life, Izuku Midoriya was told he was useless. Worthless. Quirkless. Bakugou had even carved that word into his skin, never to be forgotten. A living reminder on his skin. Society had taught him that he couldn’t be a Hero. Now, he here he sat, at the precipice of The End. The end of the world, that is. Around him, everything burned and nothing but carnage was left in his wake.

And it’s here, that he realizes this is not the path he wanted. This was All for One’s dream. But it was too late to change the fate of this world... far too late. He had already devoured this world.

If only he could go back in time.

Izuku looked to the sky, hoping to see the blue sky for one last time. He ignored the stinging tears in his eyes as he took in the black, cloudy sky. So much ash and smoke polluted it.

All of this was his fault. Izuku choked on blood.

"ł₣ ɎØɄ ₵ØɄⱠĐ ₩ł₴Ⱨ ₣ØⱤ ₳₦Ɏ₮Ⱨł₦₲, ₩Ⱨ₳₮ ₩ØɄⱠĐ ł₮ ฿Ɇ?"

He reached up to the sky, not even flinching as a strange voice -- no, it was familiar. His voice? -- whispered in his mind. Slightly distorted.

“I wish I could’ve changed it all. I wish I could go back, and fix all of this,”