1 - 20 of 103 Bookmarks by SilvermistAnimeLover

Pages Navigation

List of Bookmarks

  1. Public Bookmark *

    Shackles of Time by ,

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    12 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    All of his life, Izuku Midoriya was told he was useless. Worthless. Quirkless. Bakugou had even carved that word into his skin, never to be forgotten. A living reminder on his skin. Society had taught him that he couldn’t be a Hero. Now, he here he sat, at the precipice of The End. The end of the world, that is. Around him, everything burned and nothing but carnage was left in his wake.

    And it’s here, that he realizes this is not the path he wanted. This was All for One’s dream. But it was too late to change the fate of this world... far too late. He had already devoured this world.

    If only he could go back in time.

    Izuku looked to the sky, hoping to see the blue sky for one last time. He ignored the stinging tears in his eyes as he took in the black, cloudy sky. So much ash and smoke polluted it.

    All of this was his fault. Izuku choked on blood.

    "ł₣ ɎØɄ ₵ØɄⱠĐ ₩ł₴Ⱨ ₣ØⱤ ₳₦Ɏ₮Ⱨł₦₲, ₩Ⱨ₳₮ ₩ØɄⱠĐ ł₮ ฿Ɇ?"

    He reached up to the sky, not even flinching as a strange voice -- no, it was familiar. His voice? -- whispered in his mind. Slightly distorted.

    “I wish I could’ve changed it all. I wish I could go back, and fix all of this,”

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,119
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Comments:
    171
    Kudos:
    603
    Bookmarks:
    161
    Hits:
    5957
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    17 Jul 2020

  2. Public Bookmark *

    Keep Moving by

    Fandoms: Assassination Classroom, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    27 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku made it through his third year at Aldera. He graduated, both from his middle school and from the Assassination Classroom. Now, he has new problems to deal with. New classmates, new teachers, and a whole new type of weird that comes with studying at Japan's top hero school while also trying to hide state secrets.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    11,522
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Comments:
    181
    Kudos:
    640
    Bookmarks:
    126
    Hits:
    7570
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    08 Jul 2020

  3. Public Bookmark *

    Double knockouts by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    29 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midnight takes on the most challenging role in all of Mankind's history, becoming a parent to one Izuku Kayama

    AU where Midnight is Izuku biological mother

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,053
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Comments:
    133
    Kudos:
    545
    Bookmarks:
    154
    Hits:
    10560
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    04 Jul 2020

  4. Public Bookmark *

    Lavandula Somnambulist by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    13 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Not many people would imagine The R-Rated hero as a mother. They don’t know about it, either.

    Izuku Kayama grew up masquerading as a normal kid, when he’s far from it. With a quirk deemed practically useless in heroics, and a mother the lustful people of Japan adore, he’s thrown into a mess of revealing his parentage and fighting tooth and nail to claim his spot in heroics.

    And with the help of the local insomniac and crazy inventor, he might just make it. Hopefully he doesn’t put too many people to sleep in the process.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    33,998
    Chapters:
    14/?
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    321
    Kudos:
    1249
    Bookmarks:
    355
    Hits:
    20832
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    04 Jul 2020

  5. Public Bookmark *

    Problem Child by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    13 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    He had died. Died, leaving his students behind. But, here he was in the body of the problem child, with memories of his childhood. One thing was clear to him... He was no longer Shota Aizawa. Now he was his problem child, back in the past. An opportunity to fix things. First thing he would have to do was get used to thinking about himself as Izuku.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    21,565
    Chapters:
    10/10
    Collections:
    3
    Comments:
    506
    Kudos:
    935
    Bookmarks:
    247
    Hits:
    11033
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    29 Jun 2020

    Bookmarker's Notes

    I love this. It's such a unique idea!! AHHHH!! And when he meets /himeself/ that'll be interesting for sure! :D I wonder if he'd tell his younger self about this? I mean, who'd know a better way to convince yourself than you? I know, personally, I have a few secret passcodes to tell myself if I ever meet my past self. ^^ A few secrets I've told no one so I know that if someone knows, they'd be telling the truth.

  6. Public Bookmark *

    Catzawa by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Shota Aizawa just expelled an entire class of students that had no potential, and was on his way home for a well earned break when he gets bumped into on the street and ends up as a cat. It takes a few days, but eventually he finds himself in the home of Izuku Midoriya, who just wants to help the cat that looked half starved. He did not sign up for a weirdly intelligent cat that has a quirk that can erase other quirks.

    Shota determines that the kid has potential, and he's not going to let it go to waste. Even if All Might was also trying to make the boy into his successor.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,724
    Chapters:
    8/8
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    505
    Kudos:
    1875
    Bookmarks:
    543
    Hits:
    19189
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    29 Jun 2020

  7. Public Bookmark *

    My quirk is one gun, zero fucks. by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    08 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku was quirkless. In the eyes of many, he was weak. Nothing.
    But Izuku Midoriya was more than that. He was Serpent - the moraled hitman for hire. He was the son of Hisashi Midoriya, a dorky and lovable father.
    He had guns, and no fucks to give.
    He would be a hero. Society be damned.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    28,908
    Chapters:
    15/?
    Comments:
    575
    Kudos:
    1241
    Bookmarks:
    281
    Hits:
    17709
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    22 Jun 2020

  8. Public Bookmark 75

    5 minutes at a time by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    03 Jan 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku was running before he could think about it, counting down in his head '57, 56, 54-' as he felt his boots slam into the concrete with each step. A knife slid out of his pocket, grasped tightly in a pale fist as he swung it out '49, 48-' and pierced through the eye of a sludge body.

    'He could have died if you weren't fast enough.. You need to be faster. What will happen next time? What if you trip? There were 46 seconds left until he suffocated. Get yourself together you worthless fucking DEKU-'

    Or; In which Izuku can see Death

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,547
    Chapters:
    2/?
    Comments:
    33
    Kudos:
    375
    Bookmarks:
    75
    Hits:
    3888
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    15 Jun 2020

  9. Public Bookmark 95

    The No Good Quarantine Secret by for just_your_average_person

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    30 Aug 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Due to a temporary quirk virus from a rampaging villain, everyone in Musutafu has to stay indoors until the quirk wears off. For everyone, it's not so bad. Well...…..everyone except Midoriya Izuku. See, he has a secret about his parents that he doesn't want to get out. But what happens when it does.

    Takes place after Kamino Ward. It's my first fanfic so criticism is welcome. I don't think I'm good at summaries, so please read and find out.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,609
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Comments:
    75
    Kudos:
    436
    Bookmarks:
    95
    Hits:
    7514
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    15 Jun 2020

  10. Public Bookmark *

    it could be better, it could be worse by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    19 Apr 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku loves his life! He's finally following his dream to become a top hero. Feeling lucky with a new quirk, a mentor like All Might and great friends in Class 1-A, he is extremely grateful.

    Enter Midoriya Hisashi.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    19,014
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Comments:
    84
    Kudos:
    720
    Bookmarks:
    174
    Hits:
    8601
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    15 Jun 2020

  11. Public Bookmark *

    Estranged but not Unwanted by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    09 Apr 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku grew up knowing that he has an uncle somewhere. Izuku knows these things about him:

    1) His is Inko's half brother.
    2) He is eleven years younger.
    3) He likes cats and the color yellow.
    4) His quirk can cancel other quirks at a glance.
    5) His name is Aizawa Shouta.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,758
    Chapters:
    1/2
    Comments:
    51
    Kudos:
    508
    Bookmarks:
    121
    Hits:
    3538
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    15 Jun 2020

  12. Public Bookmark *

    My Penpal, The Hero by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    06 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku needed a friend. A good friend, one that didn't hurt him.

    He had one.

    Aizawa Shōta, the pro-hero Eraserhead, in fact.

    Whom he began writing to when he was only 5.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    7,356
    Chapters:
    6/?
    Comments:
    131
    Kudos:
    923
    Bookmarks:
    217
    Hits:
    9465
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    14 Jun 2020

  13. Public Bookmark *

    I'm home by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    02 Feb 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Tartarus is razed to the ground and Eri is visited by a man who's more than likely Afo to reverse the damage done to him. Izuku is terrified, but there's nothing he can do about any of it. He may as well just enjoy the time he's getting with his father, now that Hisashi is back home.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    38,542
    Chapters:
    10/?
    Comments:
    280
    Kudos:
    2000
    Bookmarks:
    546
    Hits:
    25551
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    14 Jun 2020

  14. Public Bookmark *

    brain bleed by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    09 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku dreams about the first One for All user's death.

    Then come the others.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    9,965
    Chapters:
    4/?
    Comments:
    101
    Kudos:
    455
    Bookmarks:
    129
    Hits:
    5541
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    13 Jun 2020

  15. Public Bookmark *

    Little Brother of Mine by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Tomura Shigaraki was raised knowing he would kill All Might. He was also raised knowing his Sensei had a son. A quirkless son. Tomura knew he was his Sensei's heir, but his Otouto, Sensei's child, was his Sensei's darling. Tomura would insure his Otouto was safe for Sensei, even if now he's having to fight hero's to do it.

    Izuku Midoriya was raised knowing he would be a hero, no matter what anyone else said. He was also raised knowing that his dad didn't love him. He was the quirkless child, who would want him? But now he has a quirk, and now he was going to his dream school! He would be the greatest hero ever, even if now he has to deal with an overprotective older brother to do it.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    43,049
    Chapters:
    11/?
    Comments:
    495
    Kudos:
    1081
    Bookmarks:
    293
    Hits:
    26021
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    12 Jun 2020

  16. Public Bookmark *

    Will Always Be by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    26 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    '“Where else would I go, Kacchan?” He asked softly. Izuku couldn’t keep his voice from breaking as tears streamed down his freckled face. “I can’t go home,”
    Kacchan stumbled back, almost put off by the words. Something that wasn’t hatred flashed across his face before it was quickly replaced by disgruntled frustration. “Just get the fuck out, Deku.” He turned and stomped out the door, slamming it behind him.
    Izuku slid down to his feet, curling in on himself. “I can’t go home.” He whispered and he was overcome by sobs. He missed her so much. All he had was a lonely ache in his chest as he cried amid the boxes of what was once his home. He just wanted her back. It was all he wanted, all he ever dreamed of, but Izuku was no hero. He was nothing but a weak little kid with an impossible dream of becoming one. He just didn’t know which dream was more impossible.'

    *advertisement voice* If you're looking for a Dadzawa fic where he adopts the poor children that come into his life this fic is for you! If you're looking for Izuku's dad is *gasp* All For One? then this could be for you(exclusions may apply)! A fic where Hitoshi and Izuku are family and also deal with quirk society? This is for you! Perhaps!

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    32,004
    Chapters:
    5/?
    Comments:
    90
    Kudos:
    478
    Bookmarks:
    140
    Hits:
    6994
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    12 Jun 2020

  17. Public Bookmark *

    Project: Disaster by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    03 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    When the first years of U.A are given a midterm research project on a villain, they get more than what any of them bargained for. Delving into the minds of villains is a scary thing.
    And when Izuku picks the notorious All For One, he learns more about him than he had ever wanted.

    He just wanted a good grade on his project.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    26,524
    Chapters:
    8/13
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    216
    Kudos:
    2400
    Bookmarks:
    584
    Hits:
    35094
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    11 Jun 2020

  18. Public Bookmark *

    Born A Year Early by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    07 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya is born a year early and gets into UA on his own!!
    Maybe he can help his younger class along the way

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    22,677
    Chapters:
    13/?
    Comments:
    362
    Kudos:
    2596
    Bookmarks:
    634
    Hits:
    45539
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    11 Jun 2020

  19. Public Bookmark *

    Verdant Eternal by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    16 Sep 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    “Yo, Izuku-kun!” The boy smiles down at him- curse his short height- slinging his arm around the only marginally shorter teen to his side. “Me’n otouto here were wondering when you were going to show up!”

    The short teen smiles bashfully and brushes a hand through his curly green hair.

    Yep. You read that right: green.

    Izuku, along with his senpai Amari Kazuo, were among the first wave of people in Japan to be what most people were calling “Quirked.” Thankfully for himself, his “quirk” just seemed to be a mutation- hence the greenish hair. It might be much more visible than other “quirked” people, but it was mild in the long run, especially for something that he could pass off as hair dye.

    Midoriya Izuku
    DoB: July 15, 1999
    Parents: Midoriya Inko, Midoriya Hisashi (deceased)
    Quirk: Green Hair
    DoD: ???

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    67,788
    Chapters:
    17/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    290
    Kudos:
    1114
    Bookmarks:
    337
    Hits:
    16716
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    11 Jun 2020

  20. Public Bookmark *

    Aizawa’s Survivors by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    26 Dec 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku Midoriya, along with four other students, survive what many at UA call the “Great Purge of 1-A”. These students would become close friends, skilled heroes-in-training, and, according to Nezu and Present Mic, Aizawa’s children.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,052
    Chapters:
    3/?
    Comments:
    48
    Kudos:
    1202
    Bookmarks:
    345
    Hits:
    14601
    Bookmarked by SilvermistAnimeLover

    10 Jun 2020

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags
Include Bookmarker's Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags
Exclude Bookmarker's Tags

More Options

?
?
Bookmark types
Submit

Pages Navigation