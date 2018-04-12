1 - 20 of 45 Bookmarks by DragonflyxParodies
House Rules by Yuu_chi
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
12 Apr 2018
“You absolute fuckface,” Katsuki says, with all the love and adoration that makes a long lasting marriage, “you’ve bought us a fucking haunted house."
- English
- 16,894
- 1/1
- 2
- 112
- 2141
- 672
- 16454
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
07 Oct 2020
speak it free by aloneintherain
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
25 Jul 2020
“I didn’t have the same middle school experience as you,” Shinsou says. “I didn’t become rivals with my childhood friend.”
Shinsou doesn’t know who Kacchan really is to him. Izuku has spent so much time looking at Shinsou and relating to him, that he forgot that Shinsou wasn’t looking back at him with that same recognition.
Izuku takes a deep breath, and starts, “Kacchan and I aren’t really childhood friends. Not really.”
Or: Shinsou finds out that Bakugou used to bully Midoriya.
- English
- 3,265
- 1/1
- 4
- 144
- 3339
- 768
- 11545
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
11 Sep 2020
you broke the dark and my whole earth shook by aloneintherain
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
12 May 2019
Shouto had imagined himself as the country’s top hero for decades. Endeavour had put those images in his head when he was a child, and they had stayed there, growing like a fungus, until Shouto had reached adulthood. Even now, he was only just beginning to realise he didn’t have to live his life according to almost thirty-year-old decisions made by his abuser. He could do more. Be more. Outside of the hero community.
Izuku gets a job offer in America. Somehow, this brings Shouto and Izuku closer than ever before.
- English
- 6,549
- 2/2
- 1
- 109
- 1593
- 347
- 8065
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
10 Sep 2020
Gomen'nasai by Definitely_an_Alien_pewpew
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Apr 2020
"Are we done, yet?" He whispers.
The older male's eyes squint. "What?"
The freckled boy lets his eyes connect with the red eyed gaze, a weary smile stretching on his childish face.
"Are we done yet, Tenko?"
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
31 Aug 2020
rock'n'roll, buckaroo! by Origamidragons
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
11 Mar 2019
Kaminari walks up to Todoroki in the hallway after class and says, “Dude, I need your help.”
Todoroki checks over his shoulder, twice, to verify that Kaminari is indeed talking to him. “Why?”
“Yesterday you asked Shinsou-kun if he was Aizawa-sensei’s son,” Kaminari says, as though that explains anything at all.
“...yes?”
“Make a hero conspiracy YouTube channel with me.”
Series
-
Subject to Change by BonesOfBirdWings
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Jun 2020
- 91,476
- 2
- 312
Foreword by BonesOfBirdWings
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 May 2019
Transitioning out of underground heroics is more difficult than one would think - alternatively: Sir Nighteye tries to join the Mighty Agency.
Series
- Part 2 of Subject to Change
-
Subject: A Comprehensive Report by BonesOfBirdWings
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
Izuku decides early on that heroics is not the only path to heroism.
Series
- Part 1 of Subject to Change
-
Leviathan by rest_in_rip
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Dec 2019
Izuku's only truly used his quirk once. He was four years old.
He took thirty-two lives that day.
Now, he's sworn never to let that power possess him again. Hiding the true nature of his quirk from everyone, he hides behind the thin facade of a useless, showy quirk, refusing any and all connection to the mysterious creature recognized in a few sparse news reports as the Leviathan.
Lies don't last forever, however, and one day or another, his world will have to come crashing down.
[on hiatus]
- English
- 139,064
- 18/?
- 5
- 3074
- 12569
- 3320
- 267536
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
05 Feb 2020
journey to the past by aloneintherain
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
28 Jan 2019
Izuku is five years old the first time he's saved by heroes. He's an instant fan of the woman in pink with her cheerful smile and the man with his ice powers and fine-boned features, even if they both refuse to tell him their names.
For most of his life, Izuku has been the centre of villain attacks, but he has never been injured. Every time, he's saved by bright, unknown heroes—heroes who smile at Izuku, and ruffle his hair or ply him with hugs, and seem mesmerised by how small he is.
Heroes that the rest of the world doesn't believe exists.
(Time-travelling Class 1-A AU)
- English
- 44,816
- 3/3
- 40
- 1204
- 15382
- 5683
- 137935
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
31 Jan 2020
Closer by MikeWritesThings
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
22 Oct 2017
“Hello and good evening, dear listener! How’s it going? What’s on your mind?”
“Why didn’t you do the dishes. I specifically asked you to do the dishes so when I got home from patrol I could have stuff to make us dinner. Tell me why, Hizashi.”
Or, one evening an irritable Shouta calls Hizashi during his evening show, and it becomes a regular occurrence.
- English
- 3,254
- 1/1
- 6
- 297
- 12600
- 2129
- 67707
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
31 Jan 2020
see it all in bloom by aloneintherain
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
31 Oct 2018
- 57,183
- 7
- 3051
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
22 Jan 2020
The Eyes Are Windows by PitViperOfDoom
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
26 Jun 2019
The first rule of having an adventure is to know what story you’re in. The cover is always the loveliest part of the book, but then, you know what they say about covers.
- English
- 67,374
- 10/10
- 2
- 480
- 2224
- 530
- 26720
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
06 Jan 2020
To Save the World by taetaenoway
Fandoms: Assassination Classroom, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Sep 2019
Midoriya Izuku was just trying to escape Bakugou's bullying and achieve his dream of attending the prestigious UA. He assumed the cutthroat Kunugigaoka Junior High would prepare him for that. Too bad he was immediately booted to class 3-E for being quirkless.
Shinsou Hitoshi was planning for his time at Kunugigaoka Junior High to be spent under the radar. He kept his grades average and interactions with others minimal. But when an incident occurs that requires him to use his quirk at school unauthorized (even though he did it to help another student), he finds himself immediately being moved to class 3-E.
When the moon exploded due to the dangerous villain known by the papers as the Tentacle, the last thing anyone expected was for him to want to teach 3-E. Now Izuku, Hitoshi and their classmates are expected to become assassins, kill the number one villain, and save the earth from the same fate.
Series
- Part 1 of Assassination Academia
- English
- 141,827
- 14/14
- 6
- 521
- 2358
- 555
- 39319
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
05 Jan 2020
Good Neighbors by PitViperOfDoom
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Aug 2019
- 62,416
- 2
- 478
Witness by PitViperOfDoom
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
07 Jul 2019
When a violent turf war breaks out between rival villain gangs, a civilian is caught in the crossfire and killed, and the Number One Hero Endeavor is called to quell the fighting and restore peace.
Shouto has been trapped working for his father since graduating high school, his life and career firmly under Endeavor's control. Determined to keep his masterpiece from striking out on his own, Endeavor gives him an assignment that will keep him as far from the public eye as possible: bodyguarding Midoriya Izuku, the sole witness to the murder.
Series
- Part 1 of Good Neighbors
-
Bleeding-Heart by PitViperOfDoom
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
17 Aug 2019
Tags
Summary
Izuku does his best to take the advice that All-Might gave in good faith, but things don't work out the way he hoped.
Sometimes you miss your calling, but that doesn't mean you won't find it again in an unexpected place.
Series
- Part 2 of Good Neighbors
-
Victim of Circumstance by Chalcet
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
06 Aug 2018
When you're a Quirkless orphan on the streets, you have to fight twice as hard for just about everything. Survival. Respect. Allies. Most of the time, you're just barely scraping by. And, for that matter, so is everyone else around you.
So Izuku does what he does best: he helps. Sometimes that means mediating gang disputes; other times, it's something as simple as grocery shopping. It's not like anyone else will, after all.
With so many hopes riding on him, there's only ever been one option. Quirk or no Quirk, UA or no UA—he's going to become a hero.
- English
- 37,891
- 7/?
- 7
- 802
- 5545
- 1836
- 62933
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
01 Jan 2020
It's Over, Isn't It (it's only just begun) by PitViperOfDoom
Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
15 Oct 2019
Summary
This series has a TV Tropes page.
- 66,513
- 8
- 995
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
30 Dec 2019
Phoenix Downed by thecozydragon
Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
24 Feb 2019
It’s jarring, flipping back and forth between certain death and happy moments like this. He can’t figure out if it makes this calm more precious or more hollow.
Izuku bows his head, pressing his nose to the top of Shouto’s head.
He breathes him in, arms tightening around him. The warm, living weight of him presses against him, but Izuku doesn’t feel safe.
How many more times will he have to die? He’d do it again and again in a heartbeat— especially for Shouto— but he dreads it.
OR... Midoriya Izuku Tries to Ignore All His Problems but Keeps Finding New Ones
Series
- Part 2 of #YOLO #JUSTKIDDING
Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies
23 Dec 2019