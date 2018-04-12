1 - 20 of 45 Bookmarks by DragonflyxParodies

Pages Navigation

List of Bookmarks

  1. Public Bookmark *

    House Rules by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    12 Apr 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    “You absolute fuckface,” Katsuki says, with all the love and adoration that makes a long lasting marriage, “you’ve bought us a fucking haunted house."

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    16,894
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    112
    Kudos:
    2141
    Bookmarks:
    672
    Hits:
    16454
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    07 Oct 2020

  2. Public Bookmark *

    speak it free by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    25 Jul 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    “I didn’t have the same middle school experience as you,” Shinsou says. “I didn’t become rivals with my childhood friend.”

    Shinsou doesn’t know who Kacchan really is to him. Izuku has spent so much time looking at Shinsou and relating to him, that he forgot that Shinsou wasn’t looking back at him with that same recognition.

    Izuku takes a deep breath, and starts, “Kacchan and I aren’t really childhood friends. Not really.”

     

    Or: Shinsou finds out that Bakugou used to bully Midoriya.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,265
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    4
    Comments:
    144
    Kudos:
    3339
    Bookmarks:
    768
    Hits:
    11545
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    11 Sep 2020

  3. Public Bookmark *

    you broke the dark and my whole earth shook by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    12 May 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Shouto had imagined himself as the country’s top hero for decades. Endeavour had put those images in his head when he was a child, and they had stayed there, growing like a fungus, until Shouto had reached adulthood. Even now, he was only just beginning to realise he didn’t have to live his life according to almost thirty-year-old decisions made by his abuser. He could do more. Be more. Outside of the hero community.

     

    Izuku gets a job offer in America. Somehow, this brings Shouto and Izuku closer than ever before.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,549
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    109
    Kudos:
    1593
    Bookmarks:
    347
    Hits:
    8065
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    10 Sep 2020

  4. Public Bookmark 81

    Gomen'nasai by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    24 Apr 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    "Are we done, yet?" He whispers.

    The older male's eyes squint. "What?"

    The freckled boy lets his eyes connect with the red eyed gaze, a weary smile stretching on his childish face.

    "Are we done yet, Tenko?"

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,050
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    29
    Kudos:
    351
    Bookmarks:
    81
    Hits:
    1774
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    31 Aug 2020

  5. Public Bookmark *

    rock'n'roll, buckaroo! by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    11 Mar 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Kaminari walks up to Todoroki in the hallway after class and says, “Dude, I need your help.”

    Todoroki checks over his shoulder, twice, to verify that Kaminari is indeed talking to him. “Why?”

    “Yesterday you asked Shinsou-kun if he was Aizawa-sensei’s son,” Kaminari says, as though that explains anything at all.

    “...yes?”

    “Make a hero conspiracy YouTube channel with me.”

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    6,491
    Chapters:
    2/2
    Collections:
    20
    Comments:
    567
    Kudos:
    10325
    Bookmarks:
    2829
    Hits:
    67823
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    14 Feb 2020

  6. Public Bookmark *

    Subject to Change by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    24 Jun 2020

    Words:
    91,476
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    312
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    14 Feb 2020

  7. Public Bookmark 53

    Foreword by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    24 May 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Transitioning out of underground heroics is more difficult than one would think - alternatively: Sir Nighteye tries to join the Mighty Agency.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,157
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    32
    Kudos:
    544
    Bookmarks:
    53
    Hits:
    7263
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    14 Feb 2020

  8. Public Bookmark *

    Subject: A Comprehensive Report by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    24 Jun 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku decides early on that heroics is not the only path to heroism.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    83,319
    Chapters:
    15/?
    Collections:
    22
    Comments:
    2320
    Kudos:
    8621
    Bookmarks:
    3235
    Hits:
    135424
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    14 Feb 2020

  9. Public Bookmark *

    Leviathan by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Dec 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku's only truly used his quirk once. He was four years old.
    He took thirty-two lives that day.
    Now, he's sworn never to let that power possess him again. Hiding the true nature of his quirk from everyone, he hides behind the thin facade of a useless, showy quirk, refusing any and all connection to the mysterious creature recognized in a few sparse news reports as the Leviathan.
    Lies don't last forever, however, and one day or another, his world will have to come crashing down.

    [on hiatus]

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    139,064
    Chapters:
    18/?
    Collections:
    5
    Comments:
    3074
    Kudos:
    12569
    Bookmarks:
    3320
    Hits:
    267536
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    05 Feb 2020

  10. Public Bookmark *

    journey to the past by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    28 Jan 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku is five years old the first time he's saved by heroes. He's an instant fan of the woman in pink with her cheerful smile and the man with his ice powers and fine-boned features, even if they both refuse to tell him their names.

    For most of his life, Izuku has been the centre of villain attacks, but he has never been injured. Every time, he's saved by bright, unknown heroes—heroes who smile at Izuku, and ruffle his hair or ply him with hugs, and seem mesmerised by how small he is.

    Heroes that the rest of the world doesn't believe exists.
     

    (Time-travelling Class 1-A AU)

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    44,816
    Chapters:
    3/3
    Collections:
    40
    Comments:
    1204
    Kudos:
    15382
    Bookmarks:
    5683
    Hits:
    137935
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    31 Jan 2020

  11. Public Bookmark *

    Closer by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    22 Oct 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    “Hello and good evening, dear listener! How’s it going? What’s on your mind?”

    “Why didn’t you do the dishes. I specifically asked you to do the dishes so when I got home from patrol I could have stuff to make us dinner. Tell me why, Hizashi.”

    Or, one evening an irritable Shouta calls Hizashi during his evening show, and it becomes a regular occurrence.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    3,254
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    297
    Kudos:
    12600
    Bookmarks:
    2129
    Hits:
    67707
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    31 Jan 2020

  12. Public Bookmark *

    see it all in bloom by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    31 Oct 2018

    Words:
    57,183
    Works:
    7
    Bookmarks:
    3051
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    22 Jan 2020

  13. Public Bookmark *

    The Eyes Are Windows by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    26 Jun 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    The first rule of having an adventure is to know what story you’re in. The cover is always the loveliest part of the book, but then, you know what they say about covers.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    67,374
    Chapters:
    10/10
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    480
    Kudos:
    2224
    Bookmarks:
    530
    Hits:
    26720
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    06 Jan 2020

  14. Public Bookmark *

    To Save the World by

    Fandoms: Assassination Classroom, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    07 Sep 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Midoriya Izuku was just trying to escape Bakugou's bullying and achieve his dream of attending the prestigious UA. He assumed the cutthroat Kunugigaoka Junior High would prepare him for that. Too bad he was immediately booted to class 3-E for being quirkless.

    Shinsou Hitoshi was planning for his time at Kunugigaoka Junior High to be spent under the radar. He kept his grades average and interactions with others minimal. But when an incident occurs that requires him to use his quirk at school unauthorized (even though he did it to help another student), he finds himself immediately being moved to class 3-E.

    When the moon exploded due to the dangerous villain known by the papers as the Tentacle, the last thing anyone expected was for him to want to teach 3-E. Now Izuku, Hitoshi and their classmates are expected to become assassins, kill the number one villain, and save the earth from the same fate.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    141,827
    Chapters:
    14/14
    Collections:
    6
    Comments:
    521
    Kudos:
    2358
    Bookmarks:
    555
    Hits:
    39319
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    05 Jan 2020

  15. Public Bookmark *

    Good Neighbors by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    17 Aug 2019

    Words:
    62,416
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    478
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    04 Jan 2020

  16. Public Bookmark *

    Witness by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    07 Jul 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    When a violent turf war breaks out between rival villain gangs, a civilian is caught in the crossfire and killed, and the Number One Hero Endeavor is called to quell the fighting and restore peace.

    Shouto has been trapped working for his father since graduating high school, his life and career firmly under Endeavor's control. Determined to keep his masterpiece from striking out on his own, Endeavor gives him an assignment that will keep him as far from the public eye as possible: bodyguarding Midoriya Izuku, the sole witness to the murder.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    37,608
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Comments:
    598
    Kudos:
    3408
    Bookmarks:
    712
    Hits:
    29475
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    04 Jan 2020

  17. Public Bookmark *

    Bleeding-Heart by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    17 Aug 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Izuku does his best to take the advice that All-Might gave in good faith, but things don't work out the way he hoped.

    Sometimes you miss your calling, but that doesn't mean you won't find it again in an unexpected place.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    24,808
    Chapters:
    3/3
    Comments:
    351
    Kudos:
    2752
    Bookmarks:
    375
    Hits:
    14644
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    04 Jan 2020

  18. Public Bookmark *

    Victim of Circumstance by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    06 Aug 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    When you're a Quirkless orphan on the streets, you have to fight twice as hard for just about everything. Survival. Respect. Allies. Most of the time, you're just barely scraping by. And, for that matter, so is everyone else around you.

    So Izuku does what he does best: he helps. Sometimes that means mediating gang disputes; other times, it's something as simple as grocery shopping. It's not like anyone else will, after all.

    With so many hopes riding on him, there's only ever been one option. Quirk or no Quirk, UA or no UA—he's going to become a hero.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    37,891
    Chapters:
    7/?
    Collections:
    7
    Comments:
    802
    Kudos:
    5545
    Bookmarks:
    1836
    Hits:
    62933
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    01 Jan 2020

  19. Public Bookmark *

    It's Over, Isn't It (it's only just begun) by

    Fandom: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia

    15 Oct 2019

    Summary

    This series has a TV Tropes page.

    Words:
    66,513
    Works:
    8
    Bookmarks:
    995
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    30 Dec 2019

  20. Public Bookmark *

    Phoenix Downed by

    Fandoms: 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    24 Feb 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    It’s jarring, flipping back and forth between certain death and happy moments like this. He can’t figure out if it makes this calm more precious or more hollow.

    Izuku bows his head, pressing his nose to the top of Shouto’s head.

    He breathes him in, arms tightening around him. The warm, living weight of him presses against him, but Izuku doesn’t feel safe.

    How many more times will he have to die? He’d do it again and again in a heartbeat— especially for Shouto— but he dreads it.

    OR... Midoriya Izuku Tries to Ignore All His Problems but Keeps Finding New Ones

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    70,068
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Comments:
    513
    Kudos:
    3299
    Bookmarks:
    569
    Hits:
    31208
    Bookmarked by DragonflyxParodies

    23 Dec 2019

Filters

Filter results:
Submit

Include

?
Include Ratings
Include Warnings
Include Categories
Include Fandoms
Include Characters
Include Relationships
Include Additional Tags
Include Bookmarker's Tags

Exclude

?
Exclude Ratings
Exclude Warnings
Exclude Categories
Exclude Fandoms
Exclude Characters
Exclude Relationships
Exclude Additional Tags
Exclude Bookmarker's Tags

More Options

?
?
Bookmark types
Submit

Pages Navigation