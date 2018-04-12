Public Bookmark *

“I didn’t have the same middle school experience as you,” Shinsou says. “I didn’t become rivals with my childhood friend.”

Shinsou doesn’t know who Kacchan really is to him. Izuku has spent so much time looking at Shinsou and relating to him, that he forgot that Shinsou wasn’t looking back at him with that same recognition.

Izuku takes a deep breath, and starts, “Kacchan and I aren’t really childhood friends. Not really.”

Or: Shinsou finds out that Bakugou used to bully Midoriya.