1 - 20 of 82 Bookmarks by Tsume_Yuki
Pages Navigation
List of Bookmarks
-
the fact that you’re not crazy in a crazy world is crazy by Nylic
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
23 Oct 2019
Tags
Summary
While Izuku and Class 1-A are moving forward with their journey to be great heroes in UA despite the challenges and attacks thrown their way, eight middle school students with indirect connections to all the action are trying to live uninvolved non-chaotic lives and utterly failing from the start.
Here’s how everyone else sees this odd group of friends(?).
Or in which Tsuna and his Guardians are each reborn as a relative to a BNHA character.
Here are some non-chronological stories.
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
10 Jan 2020
-
Sunny Skies Ahead by Ourliazo
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
13 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Reborn is not yet the world's greatest hitman. Not yet a man to be feared, a monster to be condemned, a God to be worshipped.
He is, however, a Sky and it is much the same thing.
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
03 Jan 2020
-
the violets in the mountains (have broken rocks) by blackkat
Fandoms: Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
05 Mar 2018
Tags
Summary
Five people who underestimated Ino-as-Skull, and one person who really, really didn't.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 6,557
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 5
- Comments:
- 97
- Kudos:
- 3097
- Bookmarks:
- 888
- Hits:
- 21537
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
02 Jan 2020
-
Unbound by Sky by QuietSilenceus
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia
15 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
Even ten years later Tsuna manages to get pulled into some time travel shenanigans—courtesy of Lady luck giving him the middle finger. Maybe someone should tell Shoichi and Spanner that you shouldn't leave a portal to another world open while guests are in their lab.
Featuring the young Todoroki siblings and Tsuna taking care of these kids because goddamn they need a mentally stable adult that won't take shit from a man-child projecting harder than a child beauty pageant mom.
[Updates Wednesdays biweekly]
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 29,776
- Chapters:
- 9/?
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 310
- Kudos:
- 1404
- Bookmarks:
- 479
- Hits:
- 14361
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
02 Jan 2020
-
shine with all you have by SenjuMizusaya
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Naruto
16 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Reborn thought he had accounted for all when arriving at Namimori to take on his unwittingly newest pupil: then a steely eyed spitfire walked straight into his plans with boot-clad steps and rosy hair.
(Or, Sakura thought she would live an ordinary, civilian life up until Sawada Tsunayoshi started being- well, less of a Dame.)
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 24,725
- Chapters:
- 4/?
- Collections:
- 3
- Comments:
- 229
- Kudos:
- 1255
- Bookmarks:
- 450
- Hits:
- 13604
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
01 Jan 2020
-
Generation Cross by Luki
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
26 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Tsuna doesn't know how he dies for good, only that he still has regrets when he does. When he wakes up, he's in the body of Sawada Nana, mother of a 2 year old Tsuna, and those regrets become tenfold.
He's drowning in the implications, when an Arcobaleno appears on his doorstep, and the future becomes infinite possibility.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 80,283
- Chapters:
- 13/?
- Collections:
- 3
- Comments:
- 697
- Kudos:
- 3581
- Bookmarks:
- 1243
- Hits:
- 41970
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
01 Jan 2020
-
Supernova by Elena_Parker
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
24 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
When Sawada Tsunayoshi wished he could meet his guardians one last time before his tragic death, THIS was not what he had expected to happen.
.
.
.
AU/Dimension hopping/Time Travel: In which Tsuna's Dying Will Flames broke through space-time conundrum and unexpectedly gave Tsuna a second chance at life.
-
Vongola Treasured Sky-Oneshot Series by KeiKeiYuki18
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
09 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
Tsunami knew her day was going to go wrong when she felt her hyper intuition going off as soon as Hibari enter the office. A collection of one-shots featuring the 10TYL KHR cast. All27
-
Ramblings of a Tired High School Sky by AliceKumori
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
20 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Sawada Setsuna was 17 and tired. At this point, all she wanted to do was go to college then hibernate for the rest of her life. Her father was practically a ghost, her brother a self-centered bully, and now worst of all was that a man in a suit had shown up and proclaimed himself an in-home tutor there to turn Ienari into the next Vongola boss.
Yeah no, she wanted nothing to do with the mafia, thank you very much. Hasn't since she first learned about it from Hibari's uncle. But as always the Universe is hell-bent on ignoring her wishes, so what does she do? She rants. She has no idea how she got such a large following, but she's stuck with it now.
A fic in which Fem! Tsuna is a blogger and vlogger who complains about the injustice about the mafia around her, her audience thinks she's a fantasy writer using modern mediums to tell her story, and the mafia infests her life like a parasitic plant you hate but can't help but grow fond of.
-
The Muse's Playground by EvenescentTranquility
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, One Piece, Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Ouran High School Host Club - All Media Types, Captain America (Movies), Captain America - All Media Types, Fairy Tail
26 Dec 2019
Tags
Summary
A collection of ideas that I've written for and have sitting on my computer. Some may be continued eventually depending on the interest I get (if any), but I wanted to get them out here so please enjoy!
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
25 Nov 2019
-
Yugen by Little_Miss_Bunny
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
18 May 2019
Tags
Summary
In one world, Tsuna sacrificed his life to save the Arcobaleno. As soon as he drew his last breath, he opened his eyes again to see beaten students cowering in front of him and a bloody hammer in his hand.
Cross-posted from FF.
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
08 Aug 2019
-
Dark Clouds on the Horizon by ArthurBlackthorne for EvaZoldyck
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
16 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Hibari is reborn as Harry Potter. He is not pleased.
Series
- Part 1 of Hibari Herds Hervibores
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 7,997
- Chapters:
- 4/?
- Collections:
- 3
- Comments:
- 63
- Kudos:
- 688
- Bookmarks:
- 261
- Hits:
- 7095
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
04 Aug 2019
-
Riding with the winds by YepTheRebel
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
03 Apr 2019
Tags
Summary
Harry finds himself in a new, strange world. Adapting… could've gone better. Harry-is-Skull fic.
-
Don't Find Me by Akua
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
18 Jul 2019
Tags
Summary
"You're so skinny, you should eat more!"
"Maybe you should feed me more..."
"Sure. Come to America with me then."
((Harry needed to do anything but stay still in the ruins of his life. And Skull offered an open hand and a place to be. Harry had spent his whole life preparing to die. It was time he learned to live a little, isn't it?))
-
Hearth Fire (Welcome Home) by stapling_pages
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
05 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
In which a wish is made, family is found, and Tom Riddle survives until he doesn't have to.
OR: Tsuna has a big brother who is made of nightmares and magic.
-
Sunshine and Lightning by Elena_Parker
Fandoms: Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
20 May 2019
Tags
Summary
All she had wanted was to live a quiet and peaceful life. That notion was quickly thrown out of window when trouble came knocking in form of one Sawada Tsunayoshi and his Demonic Tutor. *sigh* Seems like Team Seven's special brand of luck isn't going to leave her alone even in this life. Oh well…. At least she got an EXTREME brother out of this deal. Sakura-reborn-as-Kyoko fic
-
Heirlooms by anachronist
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
14 Sep 2019
Tags
Summary
The origin of a myth passed down through generations.
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
16 Jun 2019
-
Seiryū by petrichor (findingkairos)
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
14 Jan 2020
Tags
Summary
"You can't tell me Young Lion was enough of an idiot to agree," Yamamoto says.
Reborn snorts. "When the Ninth asks, you answer."
There's a moment of silence between them, as well as an unspoken, "Or else." The assassin-on-vacation – because there is no such thing as "retirement" in the mafia – sighs. "I am not his guardian; I don't speak for him."
It's the best that he's going to get right now and Reborn knows this. He tilts the rim of his fedora to the man anyway, in a mirror image of what he'd given the brat's actual blood parent. "For starters, that's enough. Ciaossu."
― Chapter 6: 01. derailed plans left careening in our wake
(Or, What would happen if Sawada Tsunayoshi had an older sibling figure to look up to and be tutored by years before a certain Sun Arcobaleno showed up in Namimori?)
Series
- Part 1 of gentle beating of mighty wings
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 198,996
- Chapters:
- 29/30
- Collections:
- 3
- Comments:
- 664
- Kudos:
- 1557
- Bookmarks:
- 696
- Hits:
- 41230
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
30 Apr 2019
-
I don't go looking for the Storm, the Storm comes looking for me! by CaptivatingLadySpinel
Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling
31 Jul 2019
Tags
Summary
Henrietta Potter makes a friend in a cell in one the compounds from Triads during a mission.
Let's just say Fon is very interested in her.
Series
- Part 5 of The seven colors of the rainbow
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 11,956
- Chapters:
- 4/4
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 42
- Kudos:
- 766
- Bookmarks:
- 178
- Hits:
- 11554
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
24 Apr 2019
-
Embracing the Rainbow by Elena_Parker
Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
05 Nov 2019
Tags
Summary
Skull was known as the Immortal Stuntman- ‘the-man-whom-even-the-Grim-Reaper-Hated’. Ironic, really, considering Death’s Mistress liked him enough to actually let him stay beneath her all-encompassing Sky. MoD!Harry, Fem!Harry, Grey!Harry,
Series
- Part 1 of the (Deathly) Sky and her Rainbow
Bookmarked by Tsume_Yuki
26 Feb 2019