While Izuku and Class 1-A are moving forward with their journey to be great heroes in UA despite the challenges and attacks thrown their way, eight middle school students with indirect connections to all the action are trying to live uninvolved non-chaotic lives and utterly failing from the start.

Here’s how everyone else sees this odd group of friends(?).

Or in which Tsuna and his Guardians are each reborn as a relative to a BNHA character.

Here are some non-chronological stories.