  1. Public Bookmark 60

    A Troublesome Proposal by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Jan 2020

    Summary

    Shikamaru Nara always had a plan, but this one was certainly going to be the one to get him killed. When Naruto Uzumaki is forced into accepting a loveless marriage proposal, Shikamaru sacrifices his own happiness to ensure the future of Konoha. But who knew faking a relationship with the troublesome blond would be so much fun? Fem!Naruto x Shikamaru (Also on FFN)

    English
    13,031
    3/?
    14
    156
    60
    1625
    14 Jan 2020

  2. Public Bookmark 34

    violence may not be the answer, but it's certainly less work by

    Fandoms: Naruto, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    14 Jan 2020

    Summary

    After his fateful battle with Nara Shikamaru, Hidan is resurrected in a world of bizarre technology, Quirks, and Heroes. He has no idea why his god brought him here—until Jashin takes an interest in a certain green-haired boy.

    “He crouched in front of bright green eyes, which gazed at him calmly amid the wreckage of bodies and blood, washing the streets red and gold in the setting sun.
    “...what’s your name?”
    “Izuku. Midoriya Izuku.”
    And that was how Hidan ended up with a kid.”

    English
    6,864
    2/?
    21
    109
    34
    501
    14 Jan 2020

  3. Public Bookmark 41

    The Kazekage Hero by

    Fandoms: Naruto, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    14 Dec 2019

    Summary

    Gaara went to bed one night as the Kazekage of the hidden village in the sand and awoke the next day as a child in a world not his own. Reliving his childhood is the last thing that the ninja wanted to do but at least here his sand abilities are looked on favorably instead of fearful. If he can't be a ninja a hero will have to do. (Pairings undecided but feel free to make suggestions)

    English
    10,149
    2/?
    26
    122
    41
    846
    14 Jan 2020

  4. Public Bookmark 34

    Might of Fire by for Itachifangirl185, Multisakublossom

    Fandoms: Naruto, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia  

    13 Nov 2019

    Summary

    To finish her training as a medic, she goes to study under Recovery Girl while she works as an assistant school nurse at U.A. High. To complete her requirements for her Pro Hero certification, she applied as a Support Hero under Endeavor. Haruno Sakura swore those were her only reasons for going to Japan. Getting involved with their affairs and stirring up trouble for her own however, is definitely not one of them.

    English
    19,614
    4/?
    44
    121
    34
    1422
    13 Jan 2020

  5. Public Bookmark *

    the violets in the mountains (have broken rocks) by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!  

    05 Mar 2018

    Summary

    Five people who underestimated Ino-as-Skull, and one person who really, really didn't.

    English
    6,557
    1/1
    5
    97
    3085
    886
    21433
    02 Jan 2020

  6. Public Bookmark *

    shine with all you have by

    Fandoms: Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, Naruto  

    16 Dec 2019

    Summary

    Reborn thought he had accounted for all when arriving at Namimori to take on his unwittingly newest pupil: then a steely eyed spitfire walked straight into his plans with boot-clad steps and rosy hair.

     

    (Or, Sakura thought she would live an ordinary, civilian life up until Sawada Tsunayoshi started being- well, less of a Dame.)

    English
    24,725
    4/?
    3
    229
    1238
    444
    13471
    01 Jan 2020

  7. Public Bookmark *

    like a river by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    26 Dec 2019

    Summary

    She didn't ask to be Haruno Sakura, but if she has to deal with being her, then so will everyone else.

     

     

    Or: like a river, we get swept up in the moment (all things are in flux)

    English
    53,864
    18/?
    9
    1260
    2375
    887
    23788
    25 Nov 2019

  8. Public Bookmark 74

    The Muse's Playground by

    Fandoms: Harry Potter - J. K. Rowling, One Piece, Naruto, Katekyou Hitman Reborn!, 僕のヒーローアカデミア | Boku no Hero Academia | My Hero Academia, Ouran High School Host Club - All Media Types, Captain America (Movies), Captain America - All Media Types, Fairy Tail  

    26 Dec 2019

    Summary

    A collection of ideas that I've written for and have sitting on my computer. Some may be continued eventually depending on the interest I get (if any), but I wanted to get them out here so please enjoy!

    English
    151,529
    21/?
    107
    248
    74
    4812
    25 Nov 2019

  9. Public Bookmark *

    Who’s Afraid of Rin-Rin by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    12 Jan 2020

    Summary

    No one is afraid of the girl who calls herself Rin-Rin, not at first. She's a genius (a couple decades of another life will do that), but she's annoying, clinging to childhood even as her body count climbs. She'd much rather be adored than feared, especially by her favorite victims people.

    But her village is at war, and the more Rin loses to its gaping maw, the more she yearns to shed her cute mask and let her enemies know why they should be afraid.

    English
    60,382
    21/?
    2
    172
    684
    266
    7744
    24 Nov 2019

  10. Public Bookmark *

    Taken - Omakes by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    07 Jun 2019

    Summary

    Sakura is an Omega, Itachi is an Alpha, and these are the bunnies that created.

    English
    23,091
    8/8
    90
    626
    113
    9251
    23 Nov 2019

  11. Public Bookmark *

    Three Demons Walked Into a Bar by

    Fandoms: One Piece, Naruto  

    04 Nov 2019

    Summary

    1) Kurama sent her to a new world to keep her safe along with the last of his power in the form of a special fruit, too bad he de-ages her to five.

    2) Zoro was looking to fight the strongest people in the East Blue to test himself and train before hunting down Mihawk but found his new partner and soul mate instead.

    3) Ace just wanted to have a drink with his brothers, and wishes the idiot bounty hunters around would just leave him alone already

    English
    15,786
    1/1
    19
    331
    113
    2782
    22 Nov 2019

  12. Public Bookmark *

    Armour-Sleeved Single Hit by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    20 Sep 2019

    Summary

    Sasuke always told Sakura she was weak. Even after she trained with Tsunade for years he only had eyes for Naruto whom he considered strong. She would forever be invisible to him no matter how many mountains she toppled.

    Being a member of Team Seven despite Sasuke’s refusal to acknowledge her meant she got herself into her fair share of sticky situations. Getting stuck a hundred odd years in the past had to take the cake though.

    But she was just a weak little girl and compared to the shinobi of old she’d be ridiculously pathetic. Sasuke had said she was weak to him – a modern day shinobi who hadn’t been forced into battle after battle like they did in the Warring Clans Era. Obviously she’d be nothing more than a spec of dirt in the eyes of the Founders.

    English
    7,051
    1/1
    1
    29
    1158
    283
    7722
    22 Nov 2019

  13. Public Bookmark 86

    redolent by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    26 Oct 2019

    Summary

    Itachi does not like how useless he is, for the first two minutes after Naruto has walked into the same room he's in. Or, sometimes, on his worst days, the same house.

    English
    4,591
    1/1
    1
    20
    354
    86
    5829
    22 Nov 2019

  14. Public Bookmark *

    Silver-Haired Stranger by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Avatar: The Last Airbender  

    19 Nov 2019

    Summary

    Kakashi dies protecting his village fighting against Pein... Except he actually didn't and is now in the middle of a desert. Great. [Kakashi swaps one war for another, but he only wants to get back home. Things happen along the way.]

    English
    34,665
    11/?
    2
    238
    1338
    510
    11306
    02 Oct 2019

  15. Public Bookmark *

    Avalanche by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    16 Feb 2018

    Summary

    "It's possible my students are demons sent to torture me for my sins," Kakashi sighs, drink in hand.

    Gai pats him on the back. "You'll be fine, my friend."

    "They're punctual, Gai. Punctual."

    English
    7,179
    2/?
    327
    4209
    1449
    39199
    08 Sep 2019

  16. Public Bookmark *

    Lost on the road of life by

    Fandoms: Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations  

    21 Oct 2019

    Summary

    Kakashi had everything well in hand. He had stepped down from his reign as Rokudaime Hokage, his porn collection was as well worn as should be and his free time was spend with either Gai's challenges or helping out on various tasks while trying to make it seem like he wasn't there to help out. Annoying the hell out of everyone that crosses his path was as easy as breathing – easier now that he didn't have to be polite and diplomatic about it anymore.

    So what if he agreed to a teeny-tiny favour of his once student and now successor? Not even Naruto could mess up just scribbling down a fuinjutsu for Kakashi to check over before he got back to his own, very busy life.

    … Right?

     


    Or: The one where Kakashi travels back in time, thinks he can fix stuff but clearly gets in over his head.

    English
    78,738
    36/?
    1922
    2861
    905
    44803
    28 Aug 2019

  17. Public Bookmark 69

    Trial and Error by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    25 Aug 2019

    Summary

    Naruto sucked in a deep breath.

    Why would anyone show him this?

    It couldn't be a Sharingan that had thrown him into the Genjutsu.

    He was pretty sure that he hadn’t looked at anything besides the fuck all beast-ball, that had sailed towards him.

    If that thing had hypnotic powers, too, he was done.

    English
    2,491
    1/?
    13
    188
    69
    1395
    26 Aug 2019

  18. Public Bookmark 54

    Lotus by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    09 Jul 2019

    Summary

    Naruto gets thrown into the past. Of course Obito Uchiha is the only other one who remembers.

    English
    15,828
    6/?
    22
    178
    54
    2355
    24 Aug 2019

  19. Public Bookmark 72

    I'll fix it for you by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    29 Dec 2019

    Summary

    Kurama wakes up in the dark, trapped inside a human body.

    The memory loss doesn't help.

    English
    21,595
    8/?
    67
    262
    72
    3416
    22 Aug 2019

  20. Public Bookmark *

    he wants to be tender and merciful by

    Fandoms: Naruto  

    01 Jan 2020

    Summary

    He’s nine, maybe, hadn’t really kept track of his own age at that time. With a little more than two years ‘til the Chūnin Exam, and barely any recollection of how he even got here in the first place, what is Gaara even supposed to do?
    [alternatively: with no plans or, ultimately, resources past his arguably faulty knowledge of how everything came to happen, Gaara is sent back to the past to change the future as he knows it]

    English
    34,822
    18/25
    466
    708
    208
    6795
    21 Aug 2019

