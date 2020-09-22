1 - 20 of 65 Bookmarks by ardenrabbit
Pages Navigation
List of Bookmarks
-
Teach Me The Ways by likeafox
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
22 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
"I do not wish to leave my future spouse… dissatisfied with my intimate knowledge,” Lan Zhan says, very seriously. “I am hoping to find an instructor, to better prepare myself for such matters."
Wei Ying feels his mouth drop open. He's pretty sure the Second Jade of Lan just told him he's a virgin who wants to learn how to do sex good.
Rogue Cultivator Wei Wuxian is the stuff of local legends. Some of those legends are even true! The ones about his tremendous experience in bed, on the other hand, are not so true. Which becomes a problem when Lan Wangji, on the verge of an arranged marriage and worried he won’t know how to please his future spouse, enlists Wei Ying's help to teach him the art of love-making. Wei Ying's great at improvisation, though, and is pretty sure he's got this sex mentor thing under control. What could possibly go wrong?
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 58,307
- Chapters:
- 4/4
- Collections:
- 2
- Comments:
- 577
- Kudos:
- 4536
- Bookmarks:
- 1532
- Hits:
- 44013
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
09 Apr 2021
-
hold up a mirror by spookykingdomstarlight
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
28 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
There has to be something he can do to help Lan Zhan. Even if it’s not getting him together with the man he loves—really, Huan-ge should be more proactive. If Lan Zhan had an annoying little shit of a barely younger brother, this wouldn’t be an issue—he should at least move on and find even greater happiness with someone who’s worthy of him.
That’s the only reason he opens his mouth a little while later, his problem and Lan Zhan’s problem syncing together in his mind. A path forward showed itself, brilliant in one way, terrifying in another, a wide, vertiginous vista opening before him. “Lan Zhan, date me.”
“What?”
The more he thinks about it, the better it sounds. “Well, fake date me anyway. It’ll get my brother off my back for a while and we can make the tasteless object of your affection jealous. It’s genius.”
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
04 Apr 2021
-
Themes and Variations in F# Major by defractum (nyargles) for ghostberry (xmoyashiii)
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
21 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
The thing with musical prodigies is that they're soloists, and soloists play alone. He doesn't want to play alone anymore.
-
"A summer guest lecture series? Oh, very nice. I wish I could sit in on that."
"Do you also play the piano?"
"Not even a little bit," says Wei Ying cheerfully. "But I'm sure you'd have a lot of thoughts on musicality that would be relevant regardless."
"Oh," says Lan Zhan. He seems to be searching for something else to say. "I believe it is oversubscribed," he says finally.
"As it should be," says Wei Ying, and does not tell him that he has all of Lan Zhan's albums downloaded onto his phone, listened to over and over when he's on a train, a plane, waiting for a taxi, has followed his career since he overheard half a Mendelssohn when they were fifteen.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 18,173
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 265
- Kudos:
- 1824
- Bookmarks:
- 559
- Hits:
- 9115
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
24 Mar 2021
-
Almost Lover by mrsronweasley
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
12 Jul 2020
Tags
Summary
Wei Ying usually comes over late. Well. Wei Ying usually comes over late for this.
They don't really talk about it. Oh, Wei Ying talks--he talks ceaselessly while in bed: murmurs of approval, breathless requests, exhaled appreciations. But they never talk about why.
Or, Lan Zhan goes along with things until something happens that forces him to make a choice.
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
20 Mar 2021
-
in the blossom season (in the pouring rain) by varnes for azurewaxwing
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
07 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
“A-Yuan,” he says, carefully, “did—did you make the flowers grow like this?”
A-Yuan shakes his head in exasperation. “Baba, I said. Doctor Flowers did it.”
“Doctor Flowers,” Lan Zhan repeats, pointing at the tiny plum tree, just to confirm that his son is suggesting a magical tree named Doctor Flowers sprouted overnight and made their tame family project turn into a verdant jungle.
A-Yuan nods. “Doctor Flowers,” he confirms. “He’s funny! I like him.”
-
A mysterious garden blooms on Lan Zhan's rooftop. His internet forum pen pal gives great gardening advice but never seems to sleep. The man who works at the florist, who keeps reviving the plants that Lan Zhan can't seem to keep alive, has a beautiful smile.
These things are related.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 13,890
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 413
- Kudos:
- 2732
- Bookmarks:
- 843
- Hits:
- 12481
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
20 Mar 2021
Bookmarker's Notes
This is the cutest thing I've ever read, gasped in awe many times, 10/10
-
nevermore, nevermore by agloeian
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
17 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
Only a few moments ago, Guanyin temple had been collapsing around him, rubble falling at his feet. Sizhui had frozen in the midst of it all, completely unmoored. He did nothing still when Senior Wei pressed close and smiled at him, blood dripping from the corners of his lips. It was a gory smile, all red teeth, and so obviously forced. “It’s okay, Sizhui,” he’d said. “You’ll be okay.”
And then a talisman was slammed into his diaphragm.
---
Lan Sizhui finds himself sixteen years in the past - before the ambush at Qiongqi Path, before the Bloodbath of Nightless City, before Lan Wangji's seclusion, and before Wei Wuxian's death.
He has the opportunity to save his family - all of it. Sizhui isn't going to let that slip through his fingers.
(Spanish & Russian Translation Available - see first chapter notes).
Series
- Part 1 of sing me a happy song
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 119,677
- Chapters:
- 41/41
- Collections:
- 7
- Comments:
- 5222
- Kudos:
- 6626
- Bookmarks:
- 1669
- Hits:
- 171602
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
18 Mar 2021
-
Strange New World by alcego
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
15 Jan 2021
Tags
Summary
“You will find something,” Lan Zhan promises. “And if you cannot, then I’m sure I can find something.”
“Is that so?” Wei Ying’s eyes are gleefully wicked as he raises his eyebrows and says, “You could find something for me to do?”
Lan Zhan growls, pushes Wei Ying into the bed, pinning his wrists above his head.
“I did not mean this,” he says, rolling his hips pointedly into Wei Ying’s, drawing a gasp out of him at the suddenness of it all, of the unexpected pressure against his soft dick.
“What—” Wei Ying’s head falls back when Lan Zhan thrusts against him again “—what’d you have in mind, then?”
“Cooking,” Lan Zhan says, drawing a startled laugh out of Wei Ying. “Cleaning. General maintenance.”
"The sink could use some work,” Wei Ying agrees. Then: “Fuck, do that again—”
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
18 Mar 2021
-
The Distance Between Fondness and Something Akin to Love by countingcr0ws for glittercracker
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
21 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
To safeguard Cloud Recesses' interests while Qishan Wen continues to expand its territory, Lan Wangji agrees to a betrothal proposal from Lotus Pier.
Lan Wangji doesn't care how his betrothed, Wei-gongzi, looks. His staffing roster for the junior disciples is a more pressing concern. Then Wei-laoshi arrives a week early, via the perimeter wall of Cloud Reccesses.
-
Wei Wuxian sneaks into Cloud Recesses to peek at his betrothed, only to land a teaching position.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 20,370
- Chapters:
- 5/5
- Collections:
- 3
- Comments:
- 116
- Kudos:
- 957
- Bookmarks:
- 210
- Hits:
- 7732
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
16 Mar 2021
-
(we've got) time for one more by impossibletruths
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
01 Sep 2020
Tags
Summary
Four years after Wei Wuxian quit the music industry, ruined one of the most important relationships in his life, and helped bring the biggest company in the region crashing down—not in that order—life has settled into some semblance of a routine. Unfortunately, the universe hates him and nothing can ever go the way he plans. It starts with the guitar, and it just keeps getting worse.
Or, a band AU, mostly.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 71,504
- Chapters:
- 10/10
- Comments:
- 798
- Kudos:
- 1819
- Bookmarks:
- 569
- Hits:
- 20099
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
12 Mar 2021
-
the lonely parting of me by magicites
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
26 Jun 2020
Tags
Summary
Wei Ying is not inside the jingshi as Lan Wangji approaches. He is outside, standing in the middle of the field of gentians Lan Wangji was too weak to rip apart.
Every bloom points towards him. They’re frozen in place, as if paralyzed by the same awe Lan Wangji felt when he first realized that the world was kind enough to allow them to coexist in the same lifetime once again.
Wei Ying turns and pins him in place with the most dazzling grin. “I see you got into gardening when I was gone, Lan Zhan,” he teases.
-
In which Lan Wangji coughs up flowers and learns to let love take root.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 12,228
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 62
- Kudos:
- 1043
- Bookmarks:
- 234
- Hits:
- 5110
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
10 Mar 2021
-
So Why Not Crack Your Skull When the Mind Swells by greenteafiend for mrsronweasley
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
03 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
Lan Wangji detects the curse trying to curl through his heart meridians like smoke. A love curse, then. It must have been cast remotely somehow to have found him in his bed in Cloud Recesses. No matter. Lan Wangji crushes it easily, enveloping it in his spiritual energy, and then squeezing. Curse averted, Lan Wangji closes his eyes and goes back to sleep. He thinks no more of it.
Two days later, Wei Wuxian arrives in Cloud Recesses.
Or, Wei Wuxian is cursed to feel terrible pain when he and Lan Wangji aren’t touching.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 13,557
- Chapters:
- 1/1
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 106
- Kudos:
- 961
- Bookmarks:
- 216
- Hits:
- 5598
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
09 Mar 2021
-
The Life Cycle of the Frog and the Fish by Aerlalaith
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
07 Dec 2020
Tags
Summary
“Huh,” Wei Wuxian said finally. He was staring at the guy’s face, lips parted. “He’s kind of…” he tilted his head. “Hot?”
“Don’t you dare,” said Jiang Cheng, “try and sleep with the random hobo we found sleeping in a haunted fucking cave.”
(Reincarnation has its pitfalls.)
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
05 Mar 2021
-
i'm the one for your fire by occultings (microcomets)
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
29 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
Wei Ying, virgin and noted heterosexual, gets hit with a curse of an unusual nature on his 30th birthday — through physical contact, he can read the minds of others around him.
Enter Lan Zhan, hot former rival and current coworker, whose true thoughts about Wei Ying are nothing like he expects. (A loose Cherry Magic AU)
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
03 Mar 2021
-
Rotten Work by ShanaStoryteller
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
26 Apr 2021
Tags
Summary
Jin Ling hadn’t thought to keep track of Wei Wuxian.
Clearly that had been a mistake.
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
27 Feb 2021
-
never love an anchor by tardigradeschool for AlfAlfAlfAlfAlf
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
17 Feb 2021
Tags
Summary
Wei Ying lets the oars rest and leans back, tilting his head to look at Lan Wangji. “Did you find what you’re looking for? On the docks today?”
Lan Wangji wants to turn away from his gaze. He isn’t used to being seen. “No,” he says, because he doesn’t know how to explain what he’s looking for in the first place.
Wei Ying props his chin on his fist. “Can I guess?” Without waiting for an answer, he continues, “You’ve fallen in love with a pirate girl, and you’re waiting for her to steal you away to be the glittering jewel of her collection, so you can live on the open ocean together.” Lan Wangji narrows his eyes at him and Wei Ying bursts into laughter. "Ah well," he says. "I'll get it right next time."
.
A fisherman and a selkie fall in love beside the sea. Regretfully, things are never quite that simple.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 31,416
- Chapters:
- 3/3
- Collections:
- 2
- Comments:
- 127
- Kudos:
- 790
- Bookmarks:
- 249
- Hits:
- 5003
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
27 Feb 2021
-
And I Think It's Gonna Be a Long, Long, Time by sketchyscribbles
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
07 Mar 2021
Tags
Summary
Wei Wuxian had never thought of outer space as lonely before.
Admittedly, that had been before he'd been stranded on Mars.
A Martian!AU
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
24 Feb 2021
-
Blue runs the Water by Elenothar
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
14 Feb 2021
Tags
Summary
When Lan Xichen meets Jiang Yanli at the announcement of her engagement to Jin Zixuan, a lifelong friendship is born - and the world changes. Because kind people deserve kind friends, and gentleness has never meant incapability.
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
23 Feb 2021
-
most times a wish by impossibletruths
Fandoms: 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV), 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù
16 Feb 2021
Tags
Summary
Turns out the HR department may have had a point when they said don't bring your work home with you, and not just in the metaphorical sense. In his defense, it's not like he was trying to get anyone cursed.
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
20 Feb 2021
-
A Cyborg's Three Laws by FairyGardenCorgis
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
02 May 2021
Tags
Summary
In 2047, Wei WuXian is the head of the cybernetics department at Lanling Jin Robotics, creator of the first cyborg, and the opener of a door to a whole new set of possibilities for humanity. At least, that's how the professional world knows him. His friends on the other hand know him as a hot mess that listens to nothing but cheesy love songs. Wei WuXian knows himself as perpetually lonely and longing for the affection he hears reflected in those songs.
When he's given his latest project to create another cyborg, Lan WangJi, a man with severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, becomes his candidate of choice. However, in doing so, Wei WuXian changes far more than Lan WangJi's life, and creates ripples in the world he never could have imagined.
- Language:
- English
- Words:
- 79,000
- Chapters:
- 13/?
- Collections:
- 1
- Comments:
- 1252
- Kudos:
- 1069
- Bookmarks:
- 290
- Hits:
- 20138
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
20 Feb 2021
-
swinger of birches by astronicht
Fandoms: 魔道祖师 - 墨香铜臭 | Módào Zǔshī - Mòxiāng Tóngxiù, 魔道祖师 | Módào Zǔshī (Cartoon), 陈情令 | The Untamed (TV)
29 Jan 2021
Tags
Summary
Lan Zhan is a little witch in the house on the hill, whispering out a love curse. Wei Ying is a witch undead, undone.
(Or, a Practical Magic AU)
Bookmarked by ardenrabbit
31 Jan 2021