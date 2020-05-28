Public Bookmark 96

A blood stained hand wraps around her arm, stopping her in her tracks. The scene continues to play out in the archway but Vivi finds her gaze pulled to Zoro. Blood trickles freely down the side of his face and fire finally returns to his eyes. Her heart leaps. Zoro is back. Her lips twitch up as Zoro links their hands together, grip tight and determined.

“Together.” The word slurs from his blood stained lips.

Vivi nods, squeezing his hand, and steps forward. Together. They’ll fix this. They’ll save their nakama.



Or

After the Strawhats are massacred, an unlikely duo travel back to save their nakama and change the course of destiny.