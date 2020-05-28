1 - 20 of 141 Bookmarks by General_Zargon

  1.

    The Next Right Thing by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    28 May 2020

    Summary

    A blood stained hand wraps around her arm, stopping her in her tracks. The scene continues to play out in the archway but Vivi finds her gaze pulled to Zoro. Blood trickles freely down the side of his face and fire finally returns to his eyes. Her heart leaps. Zoro is back. Her lips twitch up as Zoro links their hands together, grip tight and determined.
    “Together.” The word slurs from his blood stained lips.
    Vivi nods, squeezing his hand, and steps forward. Together. They’ll fix this. They’ll save their nakama.
     

    Or

    After the Strawhats are massacred, an unlikely duo travel back to save their nakama and change the course of destiny.

    English
    157,129
    28/28
    302
    335
    96
    6431
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    27 May 2020

    Bookmarker's Notes

    A fantastic time-travel AU chock full of emotion and drama and healing. :)

  2.

    Luffy's Mystery Bird by ,

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    16 May 2020

    Summary

    Straw Hat-ya's stupid pet bird is actually Marco The Phoenix, what the actual fuck. -Trafalgar Law

    Series
    English
    23,022
    13/13
    254
    234
    48
    2953
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    17 May 2020

    Bookmarker's Notes

    A fantastic story featuring a pairing I never thought of and yet adore.

  3.

    Etymology by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    07 May 2020

    Summary

    et·y·mol·o·gy (n.)
    The study of a word's origin.

    *

    For Sanji, coming home is easier said than done.

    Series
    English
    5,102
    2/2
    43
    210
    20
    818
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    08 May 2020

  4.

    (un)Official Marine Rules and Regulations by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    12 Jun 2017

    Summary

    Really, with all the insanity happening on the Grand Line, it's a wonder the average Marine can keep their head above water. If only there were a collection of informal rules explaining all the unspoken truths about working the weirdest sea in the world...

    English
    1,531
    1/1
    56
    448
    119
    3167
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    07 May 2020

    Bookmarker's Notes

    I was laughing from the first rule!

  5.

    What You Choose by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    04 May 2020

    Summary

    “The choice is this,” the being says. “You lose your life, or your captain does.”
    In one hand, it holds out a knife. In the other, a key.
    And each of them has to choose.

    English
    1,228
    1/1
    23
    85
    18
    313
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    04 May 2020

  6.

    Signification by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    22 May 2020

    Summary

    sig·ni·fi·ca·tion (n.)
    The process of assigning meaning to something.

    *

    Captain and First Mate, two years later.

    Series
    English
    3,829
    2/2
    31
    152
    27
    1045
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    28 Apr 2020

    Bookmarker's Notes

    Zoro's point of view is amazing.

  7.

    A Summoner's Worst Nightmare by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    15 May 2019

    Summary

    Law summons a demon to help him take down a crime lord.

    It all goes downhill from there.

    English
    34,199
    9/9
    67
    378
    67
    4637
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    22 Feb 2020

  8.

    Your Pain on My Skin by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    19 Feb 2020

    Summary

    In a world where you share your pain with your soulmate, Law had spent many years believing his soulmate probably hated him. And he wouldn't have blamed them – Law had been sick, beaten, shot at and had gone through hell not just once, but several times from when he’d lost his family to when he lost Corazon and in the struggling years after that. But now, at 24 years old, he knew better.

    Not only did his soulmate hate him, they were bound and determined to pay back every scrape, bruise, and cut ten times over. When Law finally found the bastard, soulmate or not, he just might kill them himself.

    English
    3,265
    1/1
    13
    483
    81
    2322
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    21 Feb 2020

  9.

    my soulmate is the sea by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    19 Feb 2020

    Summary

    Shanks would brag about his soulmate being the sea until elegant letters formed in his chest.

    “What can I get you Captain?”

    He had been eight years old at the time, a brat wiping floors on Roger’s ship.

    English
    5,170
    1/1
    19
    136
    18
    797
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    21 Feb 2020

  10.

    Small Changes by for ComparedFever

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    21 Jan 2020

    Summary

    Doflamingo and his crew don't touch the treasure chest Law is hidden in. A few other things change too.

    Series
    English
    37,096
    6/6
    225
    628
    184
    5097
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    30 Jan 2020

  11.

    Ignore the Details by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    14 Jan 2020

    Summary

    Where Luffy was born a girl and it didn't make that much of a difference.

    English
    2,941
    1/1
    38
    755
    180
    3481
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    14 Jan 2020

  12.

    For the Price of One Corn Chip... by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    15 Jan 2020

    Summary

    What is the worst thing you’ve done at a party while drunk? Gotten in a fight? Stripped in front of everyone? Broken a piece of furniture or an expensive appliance? Started a fire?

    Have you ever accidentally summoned a demon? No?

    Your name must not be Eustass Kid, then.

    English
    4,778
    2/?
    15
    91
    10
    611
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    13 Jan 2020

  13.

    Math by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    13 Jan 2020

    Summary

    While Usopp is trying to optimize the amount of money needed to repair the Going Merry, Zoro provides some unexpected help.

    English
    1,591
    1/1
    15
    105
    14
    553
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    12 Jan 2020

  14.

    Swords and Tumbles by for shishiswordsman

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    12 Jan 2020

    Summary

    Luffy and Zoro can't stay out of trouble even with Law watching.

    Language:
    Words:
    Chapters:
    1/1
    1
    1
    46
    3
    405
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    12 Jan 2020

  15.

    Hospital Rooms and Life by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    07 Jan 2020

    Summary

    Prompt by notaauthor. Modern AU. ASL. Sabo and Ace are pretty surprised by all the people who show up in Luffy's hospital room, when he gets into a car accident.

    English
    6,878
    1/1
    3
    58
    13
    559
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    07 Jan 2020

  16.

    The Birthday Promise by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    03 Jan 2020

    Summary

    “I’ll be honest, I used to get sad about it. I mean, who cares about my birthday when it’s New Year’s?” Ace bends down to Luffy’s level. “But that was until I met you, and now you’re my only birthday buddy. Luffy, will you promise to never forget about my birthday?”

    With the help of his nakama, Luffy keeps his promise to Ace.

    English
    2,697
    1/1
    9
    86
    18
    757
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    30 Dec 2019

    Bookmarker's Notes

    So beautiful. :')

  17.

    A Christmas Carol by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    25 Dec 2019

    Summary

    If Law had known three spirits were going to haunt him that Christmas Eve, he might have tried to anchor somewhere far away from the Strawhats. Why did his life always end up like this?

    Or, A CHRISTMAS CAROL: Trafalgar Law Edition

    English
    5,887
    1/1
    7
    67
    10
    665
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    26 Dec 2019

  18.

    Holiday Treasure by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    25 Dec 2019

    Summary

    The ASL brothers enjoy the holiday thanks to Makino and a treasure map from their grandfather.
    (unedited at the moment)

    English
    1,420
    1/1
    8
    43
    5
    243
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    25 Dec 2019

  19.

    eggnog and boomsticks by for a potato

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    25 Dec 2019

    Summary

    "I was thinking," Marco repeats, because of course he was, and Thatch puts down the sifter and sets both hands on the counter to brace himself for whatever insane idea is about to come screaming out of Marco's mouth. "Since it's Ace's first Christmas as a Commander, we should do an East Blue Christmas."

    English
    6,474
    1/1
    12
    203
    37
    979
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    25 Dec 2019

    Bookmarker's Notes

    Really sweet and festive!

  20.

    A Twist of Fate by

    Fandoms: One Piece  

    24 Dec 2019

    Summary

    “Sabo? What’s wrong?” Koala’s hand landed on his arm. It was trembling. He hadn’t noticed that before, he thought absently. “Sabo!”
    Someone was trying to pry the poster from his clasped hands but he held on tight. Ace’s face was the only thing he could see beyond the darkness seeping into his vision. He didn’t want to let it go. If he let go, he might not… remember…
    “Hey, you know about this? If you exchange cups, it makes you…”
    Portgas D. Ace… Fire Fist Ace… Whitebeard Commander…Son of the Pirate King…
    He was called many things but Sabo had called him… brother…

    English
    8,493
    1/1
    15
    410
    127
    2153
    Bookmarked by General_Zargon

    24 Dec 2019

    Bookmarker's Notes

    This is what should have happened!

