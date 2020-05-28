1 - 20 of 141 Bookmarks by General_Zargon
The Next Right Thing by MelodramaticCoffeeAddict
28 May 2020
Summary
A blood stained hand wraps around her arm, stopping her in her tracks. The scene continues to play out in the archway but Vivi finds her gaze pulled to Zoro. Blood trickles freely down the side of his face and fire finally returns to his eyes. Her heart leaps. Zoro is back. Her lips twitch up as Zoro links their hands together, grip tight and determined.
“Together.” The word slurs from his blood stained lips.
Vivi nods, squeezing his hand, and steps forward. Together. They’ll fix this. They’ll save their nakama.
Or
After the Strawhats are massacred, an unlikely duo travel back to save their nakama and change the course of destiny.
27 May 2020
27 May 2020
Bookmarker's Notes
A fantastic time-travel AU chock full of emotion and drama and healing. :)
Luffy's Mystery Bird by DeedeeWrites, SlimDeedee (DeedeeWrites)
16 May 2020
Summary
Straw Hat-ya's stupid pet bird is actually Marco The Phoenix, what the actual fuck. -Trafalgar Law
Series
- Part 1 of Luffy's Mystery Bird
17 May 2020
17 May 2020
Bookmarker's Notes
A fantastic story featuring a pairing I never thought of and yet adore.
Etymology by Kawaiibooker
07 May 2020
Summary
et·y·mol·o·gy (n.)
The study of a word's origin.
*
For Sanji, coming home is easier said than done.
Series
- Part 5 of A Theory of Piracy
08 May 2020
08 May 2020
(un)Official Marine Rules and Regulations by hujwernoo
12 Jun 2017
Summary
Really, with all the insanity happening on the Grand Line, it's a wonder the average Marine can keep their head above water. If only there were a collection of informal rules explaining all the unspoken truths about working the weirdest sea in the world...
07 May 2020
07 May 2020
Bookmarker's Notes
I was laughing from the first rule!
What You Choose by ThisCat
04 May 2020
Summary
“The choice is this,” the being says. “You lose your life, or your captain does.”
In one hand, it holds out a knife. In the other, a key.
And each of them has to choose.
04 May 2020
04 May 2020
Signification by Kawaiibooker
22 May 2020
Summary
sig·ni·fi·ca·tion (n.)
The process of assigning meaning to something.
*
Captain and First Mate, two years later.
Series
- Part 1 of A Theory of Piracy
28 Apr 2020
28 Apr 2020
Bookmarker's Notes
Zoro's point of view is amazing.
A Summoner's Worst Nightmare by kickassanakin
15 May 2019
Summary
Law summons a demon to help him take down a crime lord.
It all goes downhill from there.
22 Feb 2020
22 Feb 2020
Your Pain on My Skin by GinnyRose
19 Feb 2020
Summary
In a world where you share your pain with your soulmate, Law had spent many years believing his soulmate probably hated him. And he wouldn't have blamed them – Law had been sick, beaten, shot at and had gone through hell not just once, but several times from when he’d lost his family to when he lost Corazon and in the struggling years after that. But now, at 24 years old, he knew better.
Not only did his soulmate hate him, they were bound and determined to pay back every scrape, bruise, and cut ten times over. When Law finally found the bastard, soulmate or not, he just might kill them himself.
21 Feb 2020
21 Feb 2020
my soulmate is the sea by Space_Samurai
19 Feb 2020
Summary
Shanks would brag about his soulmate being the sea until elegant letters formed in his chest.
“What can I get you Captain?”
He had been eight years old at the time, a brat wiping floors on Roger’s ship.
21 Feb 2020
21 Feb 2020
Small Changes by SweetScentences for ComparedFever
21 Jan 2020
Summary
Doflamingo and his crew don't touch the treasure chest Law is hidden in. A few other things change too.
Series
- Part 1 of Small Changes
30 Jan 2020
30 Jan 2020
Ignore the Details by EmptySurface
14 Jan 2020
Summary
Where Luffy was born a girl and it didn't make that much of a difference.
14 Jan 2020
14 Jan 2020
For the Price of One Corn Chip... by Silicu (silmil)
15 Jan 2020
Summary
What is the worst thing you’ve done at a party while drunk? Gotten in a fight? Stripped in front of everyone? Broken a piece of furniture or an expensive appliance? Started a fire?
Have you ever accidentally summoned a demon? No?
Your name must not be Eustass Kid, then.
13 Jan 2020
13 Jan 2020
Math by Ki_Ken_Tai_Ichi
13 Jan 2020
Summary
While Usopp is trying to optimize the amount of money needed to repair the Going Merry, Zoro provides some unexpected help.
12 Jan 2020
12 Jan 2020
Swords and Tumbles by KasainoKage for shishiswordsman
12 Jan 2020
Summary
Luffy and Zoro can't stay out of trouble even with Law watching.
12 Jan 2020
12 Jan 2020
Hospital Rooms and Life by Rivehn
07 Jan 2020
Summary
Prompt by notaauthor. Modern AU. ASL. Sabo and Ace are pretty surprised by all the people who show up in Luffy's hospital room, when he gets into a car accident.
07 Jan 2020
07 Jan 2020
The Birthday Promise by HiddenSt0rms
03 Jan 2020
Summary
“I’ll be honest, I used to get sad about it. I mean, who cares about my birthday when it’s New Year’s?” Ace bends down to Luffy’s level. “But that was until I met you, and now you’re my only birthday buddy. Luffy, will you promise to never forget about my birthday?”
With the help of his nakama, Luffy keeps his promise to Ace.
30 Dec 2019
30 Dec 2019
Bookmarker's Notes
So beautiful. :')
A Christmas Carol by too_addicted_to_fiction
25 Dec 2019
Summary
If Law had known three spirits were going to haunt him that Christmas Eve, he might have tried to anchor somewhere far away from the Strawhats. Why did his life always end up like this?
Or, A CHRISTMAS CAROL: Trafalgar Law Edition
26 Dec 2019
26 Dec 2019
Holiday Treasure by silverwolf_fox
25 Dec 2019
Summary
The ASL brothers enjoy the holiday thanks to Makino and a treasure map from their grandfather.
(unedited at the moment)
25 Dec 2019
25 Dec 2019
eggnog and boomsticks by midnightluck for a potato
25 Dec 2019
Summary
"I was thinking," Marco repeats, because of course he was, and Thatch puts down the sifter and sets both hands on the counter to brace himself for whatever insane idea is about to come screaming out of Marco's mouth. "Since it's Ace's first Christmas as a Commander, we should do an East Blue Christmas."
25 Dec 2019
25 Dec 2019
Bookmarker's Notes
Really sweet and festive!
A Twist of Fate by Beyond_Kailani
24 Dec 2019
Summary
“Sabo? What’s wrong?” Koala’s hand landed on his arm. It was trembling. He hadn’t noticed that before, he thought absently. “Sabo!”
Someone was trying to pry the poster from his clasped hands but he held on tight. Ace’s face was the only thing he could see beyond the darkness seeping into his vision. He didn’t want to let it go. If he let go, he might not… remember…
“Hey, you know about this? If you exchange cups, it makes you…”
Portgas D. Ace… Fire Fist Ace… Whitebeard Commander…Son of the Pirate King…
He was called many things but Sabo had called him… brother…
24 Dec 2019
24 Dec 2019
Bookmarker's Notes
This is what should have happened!