  1. Public Bookmark 18

    The Bitter Truth by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton  

    06 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    After Naboo, Qui-Gon cannot understand why Obi-Wan has abandon him and their partnership. Mace gives Qui-Gon a kick in the butt and Obi-Wan delivers some very hard, bitter truths about how he saw his apprenticeship with Qui-Gon.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    5,713
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    10
    Kudos:
    80
    Bookmarks:
    18
    Hits:
    821
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    11 May 2020

  2. Public Bookmark 18

    Willful Ignorance by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    26 Jun 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    For QuiObi Week 2018, Day 2: Pretend Relationship. Unbeta'd.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,185
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    13
    Kudos:
    118
    Bookmarks:
    18
    Hits:
    1011
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    10 May 2020

  3. Public Bookmark *

    I Have Chosen You by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    06 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    What if Obi Wan had been chosen as a padawan by Dooku, which kept him in the Light and changed many things....

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    88,929
    Chapters:
    19/?
    Comments:
    258
    Kudos:
    869
    Bookmarks:
    305
    Hits:
    19315
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    09 May 2020

  4. Rec 51

    The Cost of Healing by ,

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton, Star Wars - All Media Types  

    03 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    The power of force healing is not without risk. Throughout his life, Obi-Wan must learn the balance between self-preservation and selfishness.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    29,656
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    44
    Kudos:
    180
    Bookmarks:
    51
    Hits:
    1489
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    04 May 2020

  5. Public Bookmark *

    The Exchange by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    01 Dec 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    The Daughter has a bad day and it irrevocably changes the fate of the galaxy, twice over.

    Or;

    ROTS Obi-Wan and Anakin are swapped with their younger, TPM, selves. It changes things, in both parallels.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    100,775
    Chapters:
    15/17
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    992
    Kudos:
    2986
    Bookmarks:
    925
    Hits:
    47300
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    01 May 2020

  6. Rec *

    Mission Reports by

    Fandom: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

    25 Jan 2020

    Words:
    9,195
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    123
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    23 Apr 2020

    Bookmarker's Notes

    Obi-Wan's reports are 'bestsellers', Qui-Gon notices that Obi is a mess

  7. Public Bookmark 95

    What Have We Become by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    21 Apr 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    One of Feemor's greatest regrets, was that he never had the chance to get to know his brother-padawan, but the Force is willing to give him one more chance. And maybe, if he's lucky, he can finally make amends with his former master and save them all in the process.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    43,734
    Chapters:
    5/5
    Comments:
    139
    Kudos:
    590
    Bookmarks:
    95
    Hits:
    4664
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    19 Apr 2020

  8. Public Bookmark 96

    A Catastrophic Situation by for Ideenelster (Catnath)

    Fandoms: Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    31 Jan 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Obi-Wan gets himself turned into a cat; fortunately Qui-Gon has a habit of taking in pathetic lifeforms, unfortunately he is not good at recognising said pathetic lifeform as his missing apprentice.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    4,484
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    27
    Kudos:
    486
    Bookmarks:
    96
    Hits:
    5637
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    18 Apr 2020

  9. Public Bookmark 28

    Constellations. by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    16 Apr 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Anakin watches the way his soon-to-be master and his master’s former apprentice circle around each other and thinks, abruptly, of two suns, and how one rises first in the morning, followed by the other.  The first star always leading, the second star always in its wake. 

    Binary systems, Anakin keeps thinking, long after that first night they spend together in Qui-Gon's quarters.  Who’s orbiting who? he wonders. They know each other so well. Will I ever be able to understand Qui-Gon that way?

    Anakin had expected Coruscant to be different.  He had expected to feel out of step, out of place, missing vital pieces of information.  But he had not expected to feel so out of place at Qui-Gon’s side.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,926
    Chapters:
    2/5
    Comments:
    30
    Kudos:
    104
    Bookmarks:
    28
    Hits:
    715
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    17 Apr 2020

  10. Rec 97

    The will of the Force by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton  

    24 Oct 2018

    Tags
    Summary

    Obi-Wan piqued Yoda’s interest early on, except the Grand Master of the Order had known for just as long that the Initiate was destined to be Qui-Gon Jinn’s Padawan. And Yoda had always been good at selflessly disregarding his own desires in order to follow the will of the Force... right?

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,799
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    49
    Kudos:
    480
    Bookmarks:
    97
    Hits:
    3019
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    15 Apr 2020

  11. Rec 95

    How To Grow Vegetables and Alienate People by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    11 Oct 2019

    Tags
    Summary

    Why had Obi-Wan agreed to this? He had exactly no experience growing anything—hell, he'd killed a cactus once, and he'd heard someone say that was impossible—but now he was taking over Bant's community garden share so she didn't feel she had wasted $150 on the plot?

    He had $150. He should have just given it to her and told her to get blitzed on the plane.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    24,823
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    86
    Kudos:
    316
    Bookmarks:
    95
    Hits:
    1800
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    13 Apr 2020

  12. Rec 23

    What Dreams May Come by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    13 Sep 2005

    Tags
    Summary

    New Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi is sent to a strange planet to participate in a stranger ritual.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    8,042
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    7
    Kudos:
    111
    Bookmarks:
    23
    Hits:
    1160
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    04 Mar 2020

  13. Rec *

    Binary Sunset by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope  

    26 Oct 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    **(2/10/2020): First chapter edited and re-posted**

    Before his fight with the Sith on Naboo, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn is transported thirty years into the future on Tatooine. The Force feels strangely unbalanced and frightening tales of a Galactic Empire are whispered secretly among the people. But there is also a Force Sensitive on this planet.

    The locals call him Crazy Old Ben...

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    34,768
    Chapters:
    9/9
    Comments:
    117
    Kudos:
    644
    Bookmarks:
    148
    Hits:
    11068
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    27 Feb 2020

  14. Rec 62

    Effort by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types  

    25 Dec 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    Qui-Gon groaned while he awoke. That in itself made the Master freeze. He was dead, he did not sleep, he did not eat, he did not drink. Such mortal needs did not apply to him anymore, at least in theory... because he was absolutely sure that he WAS lying on something soft...
    Part 5 of the ABC of Obi-Wan Kenobi

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    2,902
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    42
    Kudos:
    498
    Bookmarks:
    62
    Hits:
    5768
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    25 Feb 2020

  15. Public Bookmark *

    Shall We Try This Again? by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    01 Aug 2017

    Tags
    Summary

    One-shot. It's hard to fix things when there are so many mistakes. But you got to start somewhere.

    Qui-Gon returns and seeks out Obi-Wan.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    1,330
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    24
    Kudos:
    707
    Bookmarks:
    126
    Hits:
    5504
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    25 Feb 2020

  16. Rec 44

    An Element of Blank by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    01 Dec 1999

    Tags
    Summary

    Obi-Wan is hiding something from his Master . . . with some rather devasting consequences.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    12,466
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Collections:
    2
    Comments:
    16
    Kudos:
    151
    Bookmarks:
    44
    Hits:
    3587
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    24 Feb 2020

    Bookmarker's Tags:

  17. Public Bookmark *

    Bonding Through the Years by

    Fandom: Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

    26 May 2014

    Words:
    28,959
    Works:
    2
    Bookmarks:
    108
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    15 Feb 2020

    Bookmarker's Notes

    QuiObi soulmate fic

  18. Public Bookmark *

    All the Little Lights by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    15 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Qui-Gon Jinn did not actually die on Naboo, but he still left a plenty of hurt, rash decisions and consequences in his wake, as well as a padawan unprepared for knighthood and adult relationships. Obi-Wan comes into his own without his master, but in a very different way.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    244,615
    Chapters:
    18/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    661
    Kudos:
    445
    Bookmarks:
    123
    Hits:
    8509
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    07 Feb 2020

  19. Rec *

    Lead Me From Fear To Love by

    Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    16 May 2020

    Tags
    Summary

    Stranded on Tatooine by a leaking hyperdrive, Queen Amidala, her retinue and their Jedi protectors make a shocking discovery while trying to purchase parts: a little boy named Anakin Skywalker who the highest midi-chlorian count ever recorded and Obi-Wan Kenobi, a man who claims he was sold into slavery by his Jedi knight-master a decade ago. The discovery of Obi-Wan also leads to his lover and the strongest bond in the Jedi Order's history. Won in a bet and returned to Coruscant, the Skywalkers begin to pick up the pieces of their lives as the Force uses their presence to challenge the very foundations of the Order's belief.

    As danger looms in the presence of the supposedly destroyed Sith Order, the Jedi are forced to examine themselves and their most important tenets as they seek the true meaning of finding Balance in the Force.

    Series
    Language:
    English
    Words:
    330,592
    Chapters:
    66/?
    Collections:
    1
    Comments:
    1617
    Kudos:
    1684
    Bookmarks:
    555
    Hits:
    64063
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    30 Jan 2020

  20. Public Bookmark 66

    The Ghost and Mr. Kenobi by

    Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy  

    15 Feb 2016

    Tags
    Summary

    Mr. Kenobi buys a house and discovers the former owner never really left.

    Language:
    English
    Words:
    24,138
    Chapters:
    1/1
    Comments:
    22
    Kudos:
    226
    Bookmarks:
    66
    Hits:
    1857
    Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan

    29 Jan 2020

