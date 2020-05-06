Public Bookmark 28

Anakin watches the way his soon-to-be master and his master’s former apprentice circle around each other and thinks, abruptly, of two suns, and how one rises first in the morning, followed by the other. The first star always leading, the second star always in its wake.

Binary systems, Anakin keeps thinking, long after that first night they spend together in Qui-Gon's quarters. Who’s orbiting who? he wonders. They know each other so well. Will I ever be able to understand Qui-Gon that way?

Anakin had expected Coruscant to be different. He had expected to feel out of step, out of place, missing vital pieces of information. But he had not expected to feel so out of place at Qui-Gon’s side.