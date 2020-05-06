1 - 20 of 119 Bookmarks by TheShadowSwan
The Bitter Truth by wolfiefics
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton
06 May 2020
After Naboo, Qui-Gon cannot understand why Obi-Wan has abandon him and their partnership. Mace gives Qui-Gon a kick in the butt and Obi-Wan delivers some very hard, bitter truths about how he saw his apprenticeship with Qui-Gon.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
11 May 2020
Willful Ignorance by kettish
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
26 Jun 2018
For QuiObi Week 2018, Day 2: Pretend Relationship. Unbeta'd.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
10 May 2020
I Have Chosen You by DontCallMeShirley
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
06 May 2020
What if Obi Wan had been chosen as a padawan by Dooku, which kept him in the Light and changed many things....
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
09 May 2020
The Cost of Healing by Chibiobiwan, spamlet
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton, Star Wars - All Media Types
03 May 2020
The power of force healing is not without risk. Throughout his life, Obi-Wan must learn the balance between self-preservation and selfishness.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
04 May 2020
The Exchange by MissLearn
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
01 Dec 2019
The Daughter has a bad day and it irrevocably changes the fate of the galaxy, twice over.
Or;
ROTS Obi-Wan and Anakin are swapped with their younger, TPM, selves. It changes things, in both parallels.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
01 May 2020
Mission Reports by smilebackwards
Fandom: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
25 Jan 2020
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
23 Apr 2020
Obi-Wan's reports are 'bestsellers', Qui-Gon notices that Obi is a mess
What Have We Become by Batsutousai
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
21 Apr 2020
One of Feemor's greatest regrets, was that he never had the chance to get to know his brother-padawan, but the Force is willing to give him one more chance. And maybe, if he's lucky, he can finally make amends with his former master and save them all in the process.
- Part 1 of Make a Brand New End
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
19 Apr 2020
A Catastrophic Situation by LittleLynn for Ideenelster (Catnath)
Fandoms: Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
31 Jan 2016
Obi-Wan gets himself turned into a cat; fortunately Qui-Gon has a habit of taking in pathetic lifeforms, unfortunately he is not good at recognising said pathetic lifeform as his missing apprentice.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
18 Apr 2020
Constellations. by outpastthemoat
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
16 Apr 2020
Anakin watches the way his soon-to-be master and his master’s former apprentice circle around each other and thinks, abruptly, of two suns, and how one rises first in the morning, followed by the other. The first star always leading, the second star always in its wake.
Binary systems, Anakin keeps thinking, long after that first night they spend together in Qui-Gon's quarters. Who’s orbiting who? he wonders. They know each other so well. Will I ever be able to understand Qui-Gon that way?
Anakin had expected Coruscant to be different. He had expected to feel out of step, out of place, missing vital pieces of information. But he had not expected to feel so out of place at Qui-Gon’s side.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
17 Apr 2020
The will of the Force by Lysore
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Legends: Jedi Apprentice Series - Jude Watson & Dave Wolverton
24 Oct 2018
Obi-Wan piqued Yoda’s interest early on, except the Grand Master of the Order had known for just as long that the Initiate was destined to be Qui-Gon Jinn’s Padawan. And Yoda had always been good at selflessly disregarding his own desires in order to follow the will of the Force... right?
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
15 Apr 2020
How To Grow Vegetables and Alienate People by Meggory
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
11 Oct 2019
Why had Obi-Wan agreed to this? He had exactly no experience growing anything—hell, he'd killed a cactus once, and he'd heard someone say that was impossible—but now he was taking over Bant's community garden share so she didn't feel she had wasted $150 on the plot?
He had $150. He should have just given it to her and told her to get blitzed on the plane.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
13 Apr 2020
What Dreams May Come by MrsHamill
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
13 Sep 2005
New Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi is sent to a strange planet to participate in a stranger ritual.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
04 Mar 2020
Binary Sunset by jedia_lo21
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Original Trilogy, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
26 Oct 2016
**(2/10/2020): First chapter edited and re-posted**
Before his fight with the Sith on Naboo, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn is transported thirty years into the future on Tatooine. The Force feels strangely unbalanced and frightening tales of a Galactic Empire are whispered secretly among the people. But there is also a Force Sensitive on this planet.
The locals call him Crazy Old Ben...
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
27 Feb 2020
Effort by Inkognito97
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types
25 Dec 2017
Qui-Gon groaned while he awoke. That in itself made the Master freeze. He was dead, he did not sleep, he did not eat, he did not drink. Such mortal needs did not apply to him anymore, at least in theory... because he was absolutely sure that he WAS lying on something soft...
Part 5 of the ABC of Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Part 5 of The ABC of Obi-Wan Kenobi
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
25 Feb 2020
Shall We Try This Again? by Tomatosoupful
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
01 Aug 2017
One-shot. It's hard to fix things when there are so many mistakes. But you got to start somewhere.
Qui-Gon returns and seeks out Obi-Wan.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
25 Feb 2020
An Element of Blank by Sheila_Snow
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
01 Dec 1999
Obi-Wan is hiding something from his Master . . . with some rather devasting consequences.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
24 Feb 2020
Bonding Through the Years by Annehiggins
Fandom: Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
26 May 2014
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
15 Feb 2020
QuiObi soulmate fic
All the Little Lights by ms_nawilla
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
15 May 2020
Qui-Gon Jinn did not actually die on Naboo, but he still left a plenty of hurt, rash decisions and consequences in his wake, as well as a padawan unprepared for knighthood and adult relationships. Obi-Wan comes into his own without his master, but in a very different way.
- Part 1 of Little Lights Stories
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
07 Feb 2020
Lead Me From Fear To Love by AmayaNatsuya
Fandoms: Star Wars - All Media Types, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) - All Media Types, Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
16 May 2020
Stranded on Tatooine by a leaking hyperdrive, Queen Amidala, her retinue and their Jedi protectors make a shocking discovery while trying to purchase parts: a little boy named Anakin Skywalker who the highest midi-chlorian count ever recorded and Obi-Wan Kenobi, a man who claims he was sold into slavery by his Jedi knight-master a decade ago. The discovery of Obi-Wan also leads to his lover and the strongest bond in the Jedi Order's history. Won in a bet and returned to Coruscant, the Skywalkers begin to pick up the pieces of their lives as the Force uses their presence to challenge the very foundations of the Order's belief.
As danger looms in the presence of the supposedly destroyed Sith Order, the Jedi are forced to examine themselves and their most important tenets as they seek the true meaning of finding Balance in the Force.
- Part 1 of Heart of the Force
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
30 Jan 2020
The Ghost and Mr. Kenobi by MrsHamill
Fandoms: Star Wars Prequel Trilogy
15 Feb 2016
Mr. Kenobi buys a house and discovers the former owner never really left.
Bookmarked by TheShadowSwan
29 Jan 2020